NFL Week 16 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be playing, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Tajae Sharpe, WR, ATL: Foot -- Doubtful

Impact: Olamide Zaccheaus and Christian Blake may see a few extra looks.

Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: He's not even making the trip to Cincinnati.

Tyler Huntley, QB, BAL: COVID-19 -- OUT

Impact: Josh Johnson will start for the Ravens.

Devin Duvernay, WR, BAL: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Rashod Bateman should pick up a few extra looks.

Cole Beasley, WR, BUF: COVID-19 -- OUT

Impact: Emmanuel Sanders should have a huge fantasy day.

Gabriel Davis, WR, BUF: COVID-19 -- OUT

Impact: Isaiah McKenzie might be able to surprise.

Sam Darnold, QB, CAR: Shoulder -- Expected to play

Impact: Cam Newton is the likely starter, but Darnold will see some snaps.

DJ Moore, WR, CAR: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: He's expected to give it a try on Sunday.

Jared Goff, QB, DET: COVID-19 -- Unlikely to play

Impact: Tim Boyle should get the start in his place.

D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Expect him to play, but he may still split carries with Craig Reynolds and Jamaal Williams.

Kalif Raymond, WR, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: There's not much else beyond Amon-Ra St. Brown in the WR room.

Josh Reynolds, WR, DET: Thigh -- Questionable

Impact: KhaDarel Hodge would be an option to step in for any injured receivers.

David Johnson, RB, HOU: Quad -- Questionable

Impact: Unlikely to play. Royce Freeman and Rex Burkhead will split carries.

Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU: COVID-19 -- OUT

Impact: Nico Collins will be the No. 1 WR option.

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, JAX: COVID-19 -- OUT

Impact: Marvin Jones Jr. and Laquon Treadwell should see a few more looks.

Mike Williams, WR, LAC: COVID-19 -- OUT

Impact: Keenan Allen and Joshua Palmer are the only non-practice squad WRs to choose from.

Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC: COVID-19 -- OUT

Impact: Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley will have to handle the backfield work together.

Donald Parham Jr., TE, LAC: Concussion -- OUT/IR

Impact: Jared Cook will start in his place.

Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN: COVID-19 -- OUT

Impact: Alexander Mattison gets the start.

Adam Thielen, WR, MIN: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: K.J. Osborn will continue to be an interesting flex option, even if Thielen attempts to play.

Damien Harris, RB, NE: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor could be in the committee mix, either way.

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE: COVID-19 -- OUT

Nelson Agholor, WR, NE: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Kendrick Bourne is back from the COVID-19 list just in time.

N'Keal Harry, WR, NE: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: If he can play, there are some extra targets up for grabs.

Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG: Oblique -- Questionable

Impact: Activated from the COVID-19 list on Thursday, but still iffy, given the injury.

Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ: Calf -- Doubtful

Impact: Expect an uptick in targets for Braxton Berrios.

Mike Evans, WR, TB: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Antonio Brown should handle the majority of WR carries.

Defense

Calais Campbell, DE, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable

Brandon Stephens, CB, BAL: Illness -- Questionable

Justin Houston, LB, BAL: COVID-19 -- OUT

Jimmy Smith, CB, BAL: COVID-19 -- OUT

Justin Madubuike, DT, BAL: COVID-19 -- OUT

D.J. Reader, DT, CIN: COVID-19 -- OUT

Michael Brockers, DT, DET: Knee -- Questionable

Julian Okwara, DE, DET: Ankle -- Questionable

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable

Amani Oruwariye, CB, DET: Thumb -- OUT

Roy Lopez DT, HOU: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Maliek Collins DT, HOU: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Jordan Jenkins DE, HOU: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Kamu Grugier-Hill LB, HOU: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Eric Murray S, HOU: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Josh Allen, LB, JAX: COVID-19 -- OUT

Derwin James Jr., S, LAC: Hamstring -- Questionable

Joey Bosa, LB, LAC: COVID-19 -- OUT

Justin Jones, DT, LAC: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Tevaughn Campbell, CB, LAC: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Greg Gaines, DT, LAR: Ankle -- Questionable

Ja'Whaun Bentley, LB, NE: Ankle -- Questionable

Adrian Phillips, S, NE: Knee -- Questionable

Deatrich Wise Jr., LB, NE: COVID-19 -- OUT

Austin Johnson, DT, NYG: Foot -- Questionable

Quinnen Williams, DT, NYJ: Shoulder -- Questionable

Ashtyn Davis, S, NYJ: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Sharrod Neasman, S, NYJ: COVID-19 -- Questionable

John Franklin-Myers, DE, NYJ: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Folorunso Fatukasi, DT, NYJ: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Michael Carter II, CB, NYJ: COVID-19 -- Questionable

C.J. Mosley, LB, NYJ: Back -- Questionable

Bryce Hall, CB, NYJ: Illness -- Questionable

Jason Pierre-Paul, DE, TB: Shoulder -- Doubtful

Antoine Winfield Jr., S, TB: Foot -- OUT

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Andy Dalton, QB, CHI: Hand -- OUT

Impact: Nick Foles will start for the Bears.

Justin Fields, QB, CHI: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Fields could still be active, but will not start.

Marquise Goodwin, WR, CHI: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: Limited in practice, it's uncertain if he'll play. Allen Robinson II was still on the COVID-19 list this week.

Teddy Bridgewater, QB, DEN: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Drew Lock starts in his place, which is not great news for Broncos receivers.

Travis Kelce, TE, KC: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Impact: Tyreek Hill was activated from the list on Saturday. Kelce still has an outside chance of being activated in time to play.

Darren Waller, TE, LV: Knee -- Doubtful

Impact: Looks like Foster Moreau is going to be the "Plan B" yet again.

Pat Freiermuth, TE, PIT: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: You'd have to really be hoping for a miracle to start Zach Gentry.

Adrian Peterson, RB, SEA: Back -- Questionable

Impact: Alex Collins and Rashaad Penny should have the RB work covered.

Defense

Eddie Goldman, DT, CHI: Finger -- Questionable

Akiem Hicks, DT, CHI: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Jaylon Johnson, CB, CHI: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Tashaun Gipson Sr., S. CHI: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Chris Wormley, DE, PIT: Groin -- OUT

Shelby Harris, DE, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable

Dre'Mont Jones, DE, DEN: Foot -- Questionable

Kenny Young, LB, DEN: Concussion -- OUT

Baron Browning, LB, DEN: Illness -- Questionable

Kareem Jackson, S, DEN: Back -- Questionable

Johnathan Hankins, DT, LV: Back -- Questionable

Denzel Perryman, LB, LV: Ankle -- Questionable

Roderic Teamer, S, LV: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Brandon Facyson, CB, LV: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Devin Bush, LB, PIT: COVID-19 -- Questionable

D.J. Reed, CB, SEA: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Sunday night game

Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS: Toe -- Questionable

Impact: Wendell Smallwood was elevated to the active roster as insurance.

Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Even if he plays, he's done very little to help fantasy managers this season.

William Jackson III, CB, WAS: Ankle -- OUT

Cole Holcomb, LB, WAS: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Tony Pollard, RB, DAL: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: He's expected to play behind Ezekiel Elliott.

Jourdan Lewis, CB, DAL: COVID-19 -- Questionable