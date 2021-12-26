        <
          NFL Week 16 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

          Why Cooper Kupp is the fantasy football MVP in 2021

          Field Yates breaks down Cooper Kupp's pursuit of fantasy football history. (0:48)

          6:50 AM ET
          AJ Mass
            Fantasy football, baseball and college basketball contributor.
            Author of book, "Yes, It's Hot in Here."
          Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be playing, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time, around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Tajae Sharpe, WR, ATL: Foot -- Doubtful
          Impact: Olamide Zaccheaus and Christian Blake may see a few extra looks.

          Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: He's not even making the trip to Cincinnati.

          Tyler Huntley, QB, BAL: COVID-19 -- OUT
          Impact: Josh Johnson will start for the Ravens.

          Devin Duvernay, WR, BAL: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Rashod Bateman should pick up a few extra looks.

          Cole Beasley, WR, BUF: COVID-19 -- OUT
          Impact: Emmanuel Sanders should have a huge fantasy day.

          Gabriel Davis, WR, BUF: COVID-19 -- OUT
          Impact: Isaiah McKenzie might be able to surprise.

          Sam Darnold, QB, CAR: Shoulder -- Expected to play
          Impact: Cam Newton is the likely starter, but Darnold will see some snaps.

          DJ Moore, WR, CAR: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: He's expected to give it a try on Sunday.

          Jared Goff, QB, DET: COVID-19 -- Unlikely to play
          Impact: Tim Boyle should get the start in his place.

          D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: Expect him to play, but he may still split carries with Craig Reynolds and Jamaal Williams.

          Kalif Raymond, WR, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: There's not much else beyond Amon-Ra St. Brown in the WR room.

          Josh Reynolds, WR, DET: Thigh -- Questionable
          Impact: KhaDarel Hodge would be an option to step in for any injured receivers.

          David Johnson, RB, HOU: Quad -- Questionable
          Impact: Unlikely to play. Royce Freeman and Rex Burkhead will split carries.

          Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU: COVID-19 -- OUT
          Impact: Nico Collins will be the No. 1 WR option.

          Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, JAX: COVID-19 -- OUT
          Impact: Marvin Jones Jr. and Laquon Treadwell should see a few more looks.

          Mike Williams, WR, LAC: COVID-19 -- OUT
          Impact: Keenan Allen and Joshua Palmer are the only non-practice squad WRs to choose from.

          Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC: COVID-19 -- OUT
          Impact: Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley will have to handle the backfield work together.

          Donald Parham Jr., TE, LAC: Concussion -- OUT/IR
          Impact: Jared Cook will start in his place.

          Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN: COVID-19 -- OUT
          Impact: Alexander Mattison gets the start.

          Adam Thielen, WR, MIN: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: K.J. Osborn will continue to be an interesting flex option, even if Thielen attempts to play.

          Damien Harris, RB, NE: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor could be in the committee mix, either way.

          Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE: COVID-19 -- OUT

          Nelson Agholor, WR, NE: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Kendrick Bourne is back from the COVID-19 list just in time.

          N'Keal Harry, WR, NE: Hip -- Questionable
          Impact: If he can play, there are some extra targets up for grabs.

          Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG: Oblique -- Questionable
          Impact: Activated from the COVID-19 list on Thursday, but still iffy, given the injury.

          Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ: Calf -- Doubtful
          Impact: Expect an uptick in targets for Braxton Berrios.

          Mike Evans, WR, TB: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Antonio Brown should handle the majority of WR carries.

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Andy Dalton, QB, CHI: Hand -- OUT
          Impact: Nick Foles will start for the Bears.

          Justin Fields, QB, CHI: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Fields could still be active, but will not start.

          Marquise Goodwin, WR, CHI: Foot -- Questionable
          Impact: Limited in practice, it's uncertain if he'll play. Allen Robinson II was still on the COVID-19 list this week.

          Teddy Bridgewater, QB, DEN: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Drew Lock starts in his place, which is not great news for Broncos receivers.

          Travis Kelce, TE, KC: COVID-19 -- Questionable
          Impact: Tyreek Hill was activated from the list on Saturday. Kelce still has an outside chance of being activated in time to play.

          Darren Waller, TE, LV: Knee -- Doubtful
          Impact: Looks like Foster Moreau is going to be the "Plan B" yet again.

          Pat Freiermuth, TE, PIT: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: You'd have to really be hoping for a miracle to start Zach Gentry.

          Adrian Peterson, RB, SEA: Back -- Questionable
          Impact: Alex Collins and Rashaad Penny should have the RB work covered.

          Sunday night game

          Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS: Toe -- Questionable
          Impact: Wendell Smallwood was elevated to the active roster as insurance.

          Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Even if he plays, he's done very little to help fantasy managers this season.

          Tony Pollard, RB, DAL: Foot -- Questionable
          Impact: He's expected to play behind Ezekiel Elliott.

