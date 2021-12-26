NFL Week 16 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be playing, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time, around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.
Refresh often for the latest information.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Tajae Sharpe, WR, ATL: Foot -- Doubtful
Impact: Olamide Zaccheaus and Christian Blake may see a few extra looks.
Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: He's not even making the trip to Cincinnati.
Tyler Huntley, QB, BAL: COVID-19 -- OUT
Impact: Josh Johnson will start for the Ravens.
Devin Duvernay, WR, BAL: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Rashod Bateman should pick up a few extra looks.
Cole Beasley, WR, BUF: COVID-19 -- OUT
Impact: Emmanuel Sanders should have a huge fantasy day.
Gabriel Davis, WR, BUF: COVID-19 -- OUT
Impact: Isaiah McKenzie might be able to surprise.
Sam Darnold, QB, CAR: Shoulder -- Expected to play
Impact: Cam Newton is the likely starter, but Darnold will see some snaps.
DJ Moore, WR, CAR: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: He's expected to give it a try on Sunday.
Jared Goff, QB, DET: COVID-19 -- Unlikely to play
Impact: Tim Boyle should get the start in his place.
D'Andre Swift, RB, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: Expect him to play, but he may still split carries with Craig Reynolds and Jamaal Williams.
Kalif Raymond, WR, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: There's not much else beyond Amon-Ra St. Brown in the WR room.
Josh Reynolds, WR, DET: Thigh -- Questionable
Impact: KhaDarel Hodge would be an option to step in for any injured receivers.
David Johnson, RB, HOU: Quad -- Questionable
Impact: Unlikely to play. Royce Freeman and Rex Burkhead will split carries.
Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU: COVID-19 -- OUT
Impact: Nico Collins will be the No. 1 WR option.
Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, JAX: COVID-19 -- OUT
Impact: Marvin Jones Jr. and Laquon Treadwell should see a few more looks.
Mike Williams, WR, LAC: COVID-19 -- OUT
Impact: Keenan Allen and Joshua Palmer are the only non-practice squad WRs to choose from.
Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC: COVID-19 -- OUT
Impact: Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley will have to handle the backfield work together.
Donald Parham Jr., TE, LAC: Concussion -- OUT/IR
Impact: Jared Cook will start in his place.
Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN: COVID-19 -- OUT
Impact: Alexander Mattison gets the start.
Adam Thielen, WR, MIN: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: K.J. Osborn will continue to be an interesting flex option, even if Thielen attempts to play.
Damien Harris, RB, NE: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor could be in the committee mix, either way.
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE: COVID-19 -- OUT
Nelson Agholor, WR, NE: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Kendrick Bourne is back from the COVID-19 list just in time.
N'Keal Harry, WR, NE: Hip -- Questionable
Impact: If he can play, there are some extra targets up for grabs.
Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG: Oblique -- Questionable
Impact: Activated from the COVID-19 list on Thursday, but still iffy, given the injury.
Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ: Calf -- Doubtful
Impact: Expect an uptick in targets for Braxton Berrios.
Mike Evans, WR, TB: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Antonio Brown should handle the majority of WR carries.
Defense
Calais Campbell, DE, BAL: Thigh -- Questionable
Brandon Stephens, CB, BAL: Illness -- Questionable
Justin Houston, LB, BAL: COVID-19 -- OUT
Jimmy Smith, CB, BAL: COVID-19 -- OUT
Justin Madubuike, DT, BAL: COVID-19 -- OUT
D.J. Reader, DT, CIN: COVID-19 -- OUT
Michael Brockers, DT, DET: Knee -- Questionable
Julian Okwara, DE, DET: Ankle -- Questionable
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable
Amani Oruwariye, CB, DET: Thumb -- OUT
Roy Lopez DT, HOU: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Maliek Collins DT, HOU: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Jordan Jenkins DE, HOU: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Kamu Grugier-Hill LB, HOU: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Eric Murray S, HOU: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Josh Allen, LB, JAX: COVID-19 -- OUT
Derwin James Jr., S, LAC: Hamstring -- Questionable
Joey Bosa, LB, LAC: COVID-19 -- OUT
Justin Jones, DT, LAC: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Tevaughn Campbell, CB, LAC: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Greg Gaines, DT, LAR: Ankle -- Questionable
Ja'Whaun Bentley, LB, NE: Ankle -- Questionable
Adrian Phillips, S, NE: Knee -- Questionable
Deatrich Wise Jr., LB, NE: COVID-19 -- OUT
Austin Johnson, DT, NYG: Foot -- Questionable
Quinnen Williams, DT, NYJ: Shoulder -- Questionable
Ashtyn Davis, S, NYJ: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Sharrod Neasman, S, NYJ: COVID-19 -- Questionable
John Franklin-Myers, DE, NYJ: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Folorunso Fatukasi, DT, NYJ: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Michael Carter II, CB, NYJ: COVID-19 -- Questionable
C.J. Mosley, LB, NYJ: Back -- Questionable
Bryce Hall, CB, NYJ: Illness -- Questionable
Jason Pierre-Paul, DE, TB: Shoulder -- Doubtful
Antoine Winfield Jr., S, TB: Foot -- OUT
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Andy Dalton, QB, CHI: Hand -- OUT
Impact: Nick Foles will start for the Bears.
Justin Fields, QB, CHI: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Fields could still be active, but will not start.
Marquise Goodwin, WR, CHI: Foot -- Questionable
Impact: Limited in practice, it's uncertain if he'll play. Allen Robinson II was still on the COVID-19 list this week.
Teddy Bridgewater, QB, DEN: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Drew Lock starts in his place, which is not great news for Broncos receivers.
Travis Kelce, TE, KC: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Impact: Tyreek Hill was activated from the list on Saturday. Kelce still has an outside chance of being activated in time to play.
Darren Waller, TE, LV: Knee -- Doubtful
Impact: Looks like Foster Moreau is going to be the "Plan B" yet again.
Pat Freiermuth, TE, PIT: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: You'd have to really be hoping for a miracle to start Zach Gentry.
Adrian Peterson, RB, SEA: Back -- Questionable
Impact: Alex Collins and Rashaad Penny should have the RB work covered.
Defense
Eddie Goldman, DT, CHI: Finger -- Questionable
Akiem Hicks, DT, CHI: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Jaylon Johnson, CB, CHI: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Tashaun Gipson Sr., S. CHI: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Chris Wormley, DE, PIT: Groin -- OUT
Shelby Harris, DE, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable
Dre'Mont Jones, DE, DEN: Foot -- Questionable
Kenny Young, LB, DEN: Concussion -- OUT
Baron Browning, LB, DEN: Illness -- Questionable
Kareem Jackson, S, DEN: Back -- Questionable
Johnathan Hankins, DT, LV: Back -- Questionable
Denzel Perryman, LB, LV: Ankle -- Questionable
Roderic Teamer, S, LV: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Brandon Facyson, CB, LV: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Devin Bush, LB, PIT: COVID-19 -- Questionable
D.J. Reed, CB, SEA: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Sunday night game
Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS: Toe -- Questionable
Impact: Wendell Smallwood was elevated to the active roster as insurance.
Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Even if he plays, he's done very little to help fantasy managers this season.
William Jackson III, CB, WAS: Ankle -- OUT
Cole Holcomb, LB, WAS: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Tony Pollard, RB, DAL: Foot -- Questionable
Impact: He's expected to play behind Ezekiel Elliott.
Jourdan Lewis, CB, DAL: COVID-19 -- Questionable