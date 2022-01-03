Fantasy football's greatest unsung playoff heroes

Every fantasy football season sees its share of playoff-week surprises.

Proven stars such as Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor and Cooper Kupp commonly carry their fantasy teams to league titles, year after year (albeit the names typically change as the stars shift). They're the "guys who got you this far," and they're why we so commonly advise you to continue to lean on them during these critical weeks, matchups be damned. The decisions to put them into your lineup are the easy ones.

Pigskin Playoff Pick 'Em Make your picks throughout the playoffs and compete for $48,500! Make Your Picks

But it's the unknowns who often make the difference in championship matchups, the players who spent September, October and often November in relative (and sometimes complete) obscurity. Having the right supporting cast, which often includes taking at least one lineup chance on one of these seemingly out-of-nowhere standouts, usually puts a fantasy team over the top.

If you've played fantasy football for any length of time, surely you're familiar with at least one of the names on the following list. They are one man's opinion of the 10 biggest unsung playoff hero stories of the modern era, which spans the 27 consecutive seasons of the 17-week era from 1994 to 2020. During that time, many fantasy leagues traditionally used a 13-week regular season, plus either three (six-team playoffs, single-elimination) or four (four-team playoffs, two-week matchups) weeks of playoffs.

Identifying these individuals considers a variety of different methods: preseason average draft position (ADP), roster percentages during the fantasy regular season and in the postseason, roster percentages on ESPN championship teams, fantasy scoring during the regular season and postseason, and simply perception of the player's value. Here they are, in ascending order:

Note: All fantasy point totals listed are for PPR scoring unless otherwise noted.

10. Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams (2019)

The lone tight end on the list, Higbee managed at least seven receptions in each of the five games he played in December 2019, a threshold he has never reached in any of his other 87 career games played (through Week 17 of 2021). Over Weeks 14-17, he totaled 83.5 points, the 11th most by any tight end in history during that four-week span. Higbee finished the 2019 season on a championship roster in 21.3% of ESPN leagues, tops among tight ends.

9. Breshad Perriman, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019)