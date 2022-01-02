        <
          NFL Week 17 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

          Is Rashaad Penny's lack of involvement in the pass game concerning?

          Mike Clay feels good about Rashaad Penny's fantasy production but thinks his lack of receptions is holding him back.

          7:17 AM ET
          AJ Mass
          Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be playing, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time, around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Tajae Sharpe, WR, ATL: COVID-19 -- Not expected to play
          Impact: Olamide Zaccheaus would likely join Russell Gage in the starting lineup.

          Hayden Hurst, TE, ATL: COVID-19 -- Not expected to play
          Impact: Either way, Kyle Pitts has all but eliminated Hurst's fantasy value all season.

          Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Nobody will be surprised when Tyler Huntley ends up starting this one.

          Marquise Brown, WR, BAL: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: Rashod Bateman gets a boost if Brown, who didn't practice all week, sits.

          Devin Duvernay, WR, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: James Proche II could be in line for some extra snaps.

          Emmanuel Sanders, WR, BUF: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Gabriel Davis could have a huge day if Sanders, who hasn't seen the field since Wednesday, is out.

          Justin Fields, QB, CHI: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Andy Dalton has already been declared the Bears' starter for this week.

          Carson Wentz, QB, IND: COVID-19 -- Questionable
          Impact: Activated on Saturday, but still must clear the league's protocol this morning.

          Jack Doyle, TE, IND: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Practiced late in the week. Likely to split time with Mo Alie-Cox if he plays.

          Chris Manhertz, TE, JAX: COVID-19 -- Activated on Saturday
          Impact: WR Laviska Shenault Jr. was also among several players activated from the list.

          James O'Shaughnessy, TE, JAX: Hip -- OUT
          Impact: Kahale Warring may be the only healthy backup TE option.

          Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC: Shoulder -- OUT
          Impact: Jerick McKinnon was activated from IR and may split carries with Darrel Williams.

          Cam Akers, RB, LAR: Achilles -- Questionable
          Impact: He's not expected to play, leaving Sony Michel in the lead-back role.

          Darren Waller, TE, LV: COVID-19 -- Unlikely to play
          Impact: We know the drill by now. Foster Moreau could once again take on Waller's duties.

          Damien Harris, RB, NE: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: He should play, but may split carries with Rhamondre Stevenson.

          Nelson Agholor, WR, NE: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Kendrick Bourne could see some extra targets.

          Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE: Thigh -- Questionable
          Impact: Limited in practice all week. N'Keal Harry was removed from the injury report.

          Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Perhaps it would have been easier just to mention that WR Kenny Golladay is not injured.

          John Ross, WR, NYG: Hamstring -- OUT

          Collin Johnson, WR, NYG: Shoulder -- OUT

          Darius Slayton, WR, NYG: COVID-19 -- Not expected to play

          Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ: Calf -- Doubtful
          Impact: Look for the trio of Keelan Cole, Denzel Mims and Braxton Berrios to be the WR focus.

          Elijah Moore, WR, NYJ: Quad -- OUT

          Tevin Coleman, RB, NYJ: COVID-19 -- Not expected to play
          Impact: Michael Carter will handle the majority of RB touches.

          Miles Sanders, RB, PHI: Hand -- OUT

          Jordan Howard, RB, PHI: Neck -- Questionable
          Impact: Boston Scott would be the Eagles' No. 1 RB if Howard, a game-time call, sits.

          Antonio Brown, WR, TB: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: He's going to be a game-time call.

          Mike Evans, WR, TB: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Tyler Johnson's fantasy value will be dictated a bit by whether or not Evans and Brown play.

          Julio Jones, WR, TEN: COVID-19 -- OUT
          Impact: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine was activated and should play.

          Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS: COVID-19 -- OUT
          Impact: Jaret Patterson gets a huge boost in fantasy value.

          Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: How many weeks can you wait on this guy? Apparently, one more.

          Defense

          Fabian Moreau, CB, ATL: Ribs -- Doubtful

          Jonathan Bullard, DL, ATL: COVID-19 -- Questionable

          Richie Grant, S, ATL: COVID-19 -- Activated on Saturday

          Anthony Averett, CB, BAL: Ribs -- OUT

          Ed Oliver, DT, BUF: Ankle -- Questionable

          Akiem Hicks, DE, CHI: Undisclosed -- Questionable

          Eddie Goldman, DT, CHI: Finger -- Questionable

          Trae Waynes, CB, CIN: COVID-19 -- OUT

          Andrew Sendejo, S, IND: Concussion -- OUT

          DaVon Hamilton, DT, JAX: COVID-19 -- Activated on Saturday

          Jay Tufele, DT, JAX: COVID-19 -- Questionable

          K'Lavon Chaisson, LB, JAX: COVID-19 -- Questionable

          Rudy Ford, S, JAX: COVID-19 -- Questionable

          Andrew Wingard, S, JAX: COVID-19 -- Questionable

          Shaquill Griffin, CB, JAX: COVID-19 -- Questionable

          Greg Gaines, DE, LAR: Hand -- Questionable

          Leonard Floyd, LB, LAR: Ankle -- Questionable

          Taylor Rapp, S, LAR: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Johnathan Hankins, DT, LV: Back -- Questionable

          Denzel Perryman, LB, LV: COVID-19 -- Activated on Saturday

          Casey Hayward Jr., CB, LV: COVID-19 -- Activated on Saturday

          Brandon Jones, S, MIA: COVID-19 -- Questionable

          Dont'a Hightower, LB, NE: Knee -- Questionable

          Adrian Phillips, S, NE: Knee -- Questionable

          J.C. Jackson, CB, NE: Elbow -- Questionable

          Matthew Judon, LB, NE: COVID-19 -- Activated on Saturday

          Ja'Whaun Bentley, LB, NE: COVID-19 -- Activated on Saturday

          Austin Johnson, DT, NYG: Foot -- Questionable

          Adoree' Jackson, CB, NYG: Quad -- Questionable

          Dexter Lawrence, DE, NYG: COVID-19 -- OUT

          Quinnen Williams, DL, NYJ: COVID-19 -- Questionable

          Jarrad Davis, LB, NYJ: COVID-19 -- Questionable

          Sharrod Neasman, S, NYJ: COVID-19 -- Questionable

          Bryce Hall, CB, NYJ: COVID-19 -- Questionable

          Derek Barnett, DE, PHI: COVID-19 -- Activated on Saturday

          Jason Pierre-Paul, DE, TB: Shoulder -- OUT

          Shaquil Barrett, LB, TB: Knee -- OUT

          Antoine Winfield Jr., S, TB: Foot -- Questionable

          Sean Murphy-Bunting, CB, TB: COVID-19 -- Activated on Saturday

          Denico Autry, DE, TEN: COVID-19 -- Activated on Saturday

          Bud Dupree, LB, TEN: COVID-19 -- Activated on Saturday

          Montez Sweat, DE, WAS: Personal -- Not expected to play

          James Smith-Williams, DE, WAS: Illness -- Questionable

          William Jackson III, CB, WAS: Calf -- OUT

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          James Conner, RB, ARI: Heel -- Questionable
          Impact: Another game-time call, but Chase Edmonds has been deemed to be healthy.

          Rondale Moore, WR, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Antoine Wesley and Andy Isabella loom behind him.

          Teddy Bridgewater, QB, DEN: Concussion -- OUT
          Impact: Drew Lock will handle starting QB duties.

          Melvin Gordon III, RB, DEN: Thumb -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to play and will split RB duties.

          Javonte Williams, RB, DEN: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Expected to play and will split RB duties.

          Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: He's expected to play and, given the lack of WR depth, that's good news.

          Tim Patrick, WR, DEN: COVID-19 -- OUT

          Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN: COVID-19 -- OUT

          Jared Goff, QB, DET: Knee -- Doubtful
          Impact: It's another Tim Boyle experience for Detroit.

          Josh Reynolds, WR, DET: COVID-19 -- Not expected to play
          Impact: Amon-Ra St. Brown appears to be the only healthy regular in the WR room.

          Kalif Raymond, WR, DET: COVID-19 -- Not expected to play
          Impact: KhaDarel Hodge and Trinity Benson may play by default.

          Brock Wright, TE, DET: COVID-19 -- Not expected to play
          Impact: Jared Pinkney? Not in the fantasy finals.

          David Johnson, RB, HOU: COVID-19 -- Questionable
          Impact: Rex Burkhead may well get the majority of carries, regardless.

          Chris Conley, WR, HOU: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Brandin Cooks is expected to be back for this one.

          Danny Amendola, WR, HOU: COVID-19 -- Questionable
          Impact: Phillip Dorsett II was placed on IR, so Nico Collins may be the only other WR option.

          Chris Moore, WR, HOU: COVID-19 -- Questionable

          Jared Cook, TE, LAC: COVID-19 -- Not expected to play
          Impact: Stephen Anderson may start since Donald Parham Jr. is still dealing with a concussion.

          Dustin Hopkins, K, LAC: COVID-19 -- Expected to play
          Impact: Activated from the list on Saturday.

          Mark Ingram II, RB, NO: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Alvin Kamara already sees a ton of touches, but there's always room for more.

          Tre'Quan Smith, WR, NO: Chest -- OUT
          Impact: Marquez Callaway will be the clear No. 1 WR target.

          Lil'Jordan Humphrey, WR, NO: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: Kenny Stills/Deonte Harris may get a few looks.

          Alex Collins, RB, SEA: Abdomen -- Questionable
          Impact: He may end up playing, but Rashaad Penny and DeeJay Dallas could still get most of the snaps.

          Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF: Thumb -- Doubtful
          Impact: Trey Lance will start and Nate Sudfeld will back him up.

          Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: He's expected to play as much as he can, but Jeff Wilson Jr. will be ready to jump in.

          Defense

          Jordan Phillips, DE, ARI: Knee -- OUT

          Zach Allen, DE, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable

          Marco Wilson, CB, ARI: Shoulder -- OUT

          Budda Baker, S, ARI: Ribs -- Questionable

          Markus Golden, LB, ARI: COVID-19 -- OUT

          Jermaine Carter Jr., LB, CAR: Groin -- Questionable

          Juston Burris, S, CAR: Groin -- Questionable

          Brian Burns, DE, CAR: COVID-19 -- Activated on Saturday

          Shaq Thompson, LB, CAR: COVID-19 -- Activated on Saturday

          Haason Reddick, LB, CAR: COVID-19 -- Questionable

          Keanu Neal, LB, DAL: COVID-19 -- Questionable

          Shelby Harris, DE, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable

          Dre'Mont Jones, DE, DEN: Foot -- Questionable

          Kenny Young, LB, DEN: Concussion -- Questionable

          Kareem Jackson, S, DEN: Back -- Questionable

          Ronald Darby, CB, DEN: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Mike Purcell, DT, DEN: COVID-19 -- Questionable

          Bradley Chubb, LB, DEN: COVID-19 -- Questionable

          Baron Browning, LB, DEN: COVID-19 -- Questionable

          Michael Brockers, DE, DET: COVID-19 -- Questionable

          Drue Tranquill, LB, LAC: Ankle -- Doubtful

          Chris Harris Jr., LB, LAC: COVID-19 -- Questionable

          Nasir Adderley, S, LAC: COVID-19 -- Questionable

          Bradley Roby, CB, NO: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Marcus Williams, S, NO: COVID-19 -- Questionable

          Dre Greenlaw, LB, SF: Groin -- OUT

          Sunday night game

          Kirk Cousins , QB, MIN: COVID-19 -- OUT
          Impact: Sean Mannion will start for the Vikings in this key contest.

          Tyler Conklin, TE, MIN: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Given the QB situation, you may not want to wait and see if Conklin plays.

          Michael Pierce, DT, MIN: Illness -- OUT

          Cameron Dantzler, CB, MIN: Calf -- Doubtful

          Nick Vigil, LB, MIN: COVID-19 -- Questionable

          Marcedes Lewis, TE, GB: COVID-19 -- Questionable
          Impact: Josiah Deguara could see some extra looks.

          Amari Rodgers, WR, GB: COVID-19 -- Questionable
          Impact: Marquez Valdes-Scantling was activated from the list.

          Jaire Alexander, CB, GB: Shoulder -- OUT

          Kingsley Keke, DE, GB: COVID-19 -- Questionable