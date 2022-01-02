NFL Week 17 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be playing, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time, around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.
Refresh often for the latest information.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Tajae Sharpe, WR, ATL: COVID-19 -- Not expected to play
Impact: Olamide Zaccheaus would likely join Russell Gage in the starting lineup.
Hayden Hurst, TE, ATL: COVID-19 -- Not expected to play
Impact: Either way, Kyle Pitts has all but eliminated Hurst's fantasy value all season.
Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Nobody will be surprised when Tyler Huntley ends up starting this one.
Marquise Brown, WR, BAL: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: Rashod Bateman gets a boost if Brown, who didn't practice all week, sits.
Devin Duvernay, WR, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: James Proche II could be in line for some extra snaps.
Emmanuel Sanders, WR, BUF: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Gabriel Davis could have a huge day if Sanders, who hasn't seen the field since Wednesday, is out.
Justin Fields, QB, CHI: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Andy Dalton has already been declared the Bears' starter for this week.
Carson Wentz, QB, IND: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Impact: Activated on Saturday, but still must clear the league's protocol this morning.
Jack Doyle, TE, IND: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Practiced late in the week. Likely to split time with Mo Alie-Cox if he plays.
Chris Manhertz, TE, JAX: COVID-19 -- Activated on Saturday
Impact: WR Laviska Shenault Jr. was also among several players activated from the list.
James O'Shaughnessy, TE, JAX: Hip -- OUT
Impact: Kahale Warring may be the only healthy backup TE option.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC: Shoulder -- OUT
Impact: Jerick McKinnon was activated from IR and may split carries with Darrel Williams.
Cam Akers, RB, LAR: Achilles -- Questionable
Impact: He's not expected to play, leaving Sony Michel in the lead-back role.
Darren Waller, TE, LV: COVID-19 -- Unlikely to play
Impact: We know the drill by now. Foster Moreau could once again take on Waller's duties.
Damien Harris, RB, NE: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: He should play, but may split carries with Rhamondre Stevenson.
Nelson Agholor, WR, NE: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Kendrick Bourne could see some extra targets.
Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE: Thigh -- Questionable
Impact: Limited in practice all week. N'Keal Harry was removed from the injury report.
Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Perhaps it would have been easier just to mention that WR Kenny Golladay is not injured.
John Ross, WR, NYG: Hamstring -- OUT
Collin Johnson, WR, NYG: Shoulder -- OUT
Darius Slayton, WR, NYG: COVID-19 -- Not expected to play
Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ: Calf -- Doubtful
Impact: Look for the trio of Keelan Cole, Denzel Mims and Braxton Berrios to be the WR focus.
Elijah Moore, WR, NYJ: Quad -- OUT
Tevin Coleman, RB, NYJ: COVID-19 -- Not expected to play
Impact: Michael Carter will handle the majority of RB touches.
Miles Sanders, RB, PHI: Hand -- OUT
Jordan Howard, RB, PHI: Neck -- Questionable
Impact: Boston Scott would be the Eagles' No. 1 RB if Howard, a game-time call, sits.
Antonio Brown, WR, TB: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: He's going to be a game-time call.
Mike Evans, WR, TB: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Tyler Johnson's fantasy value will be dictated a bit by whether or not Evans and Brown play.
Julio Jones, WR, TEN: COVID-19 -- OUT
Impact: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine was activated and should play.
Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS: COVID-19 -- OUT
Impact: Jaret Patterson gets a huge boost in fantasy value.
Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: How many weeks can you wait on this guy? Apparently, one more.
Defense
Fabian Moreau, CB, ATL: Ribs -- Doubtful
Jonathan Bullard, DL, ATL: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Richie Grant, S, ATL: COVID-19 -- Activated on Saturday
Anthony Averett, CB, BAL: Ribs -- OUT
Ed Oliver, DT, BUF: Ankle -- Questionable
Akiem Hicks, DE, CHI: Undisclosed -- Questionable
Eddie Goldman, DT, CHI: Finger -- Questionable
Trae Waynes, CB, CIN: COVID-19 -- OUT
Andrew Sendejo, S, IND: Concussion -- OUT
DaVon Hamilton, DT, JAX: COVID-19 -- Activated on Saturday
Jay Tufele, DT, JAX: COVID-19 -- Questionable
K'Lavon Chaisson, LB, JAX: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Rudy Ford, S, JAX: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Andrew Wingard, S, JAX: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Shaquill Griffin, CB, JAX: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Greg Gaines, DE, LAR: Hand -- Questionable
Leonard Floyd, LB, LAR: Ankle -- Questionable
Taylor Rapp, S, LAR: Shoulder -- Questionable
Johnathan Hankins, DT, LV: Back -- Questionable
Denzel Perryman, LB, LV: COVID-19 -- Activated on Saturday
Casey Hayward Jr., CB, LV: COVID-19 -- Activated on Saturday
Brandon Jones, S, MIA: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Dont'a Hightower, LB, NE: Knee -- Questionable
Adrian Phillips, S, NE: Knee -- Questionable
J.C. Jackson, CB, NE: Elbow -- Questionable
Matthew Judon, LB, NE: COVID-19 -- Activated on Saturday
Ja'Whaun Bentley, LB, NE: COVID-19 -- Activated on Saturday
Austin Johnson, DT, NYG: Foot -- Questionable
Adoree' Jackson, CB, NYG: Quad -- Questionable
Dexter Lawrence, DE, NYG: COVID-19 -- OUT
Quinnen Williams, DL, NYJ: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Jarrad Davis, LB, NYJ: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Sharrod Neasman, S, NYJ: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Bryce Hall, CB, NYJ: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Derek Barnett, DE, PHI: COVID-19 -- Activated on Saturday
Jason Pierre-Paul, DE, TB: Shoulder -- OUT
Shaquil Barrett, LB, TB: Knee -- OUT
Antoine Winfield Jr., S, TB: Foot -- Questionable
Sean Murphy-Bunting, CB, TB: COVID-19 -- Activated on Saturday
Denico Autry, DE, TEN: COVID-19 -- Activated on Saturday
Bud Dupree, LB, TEN: COVID-19 -- Activated on Saturday
Montez Sweat, DE, WAS: Personal -- Not expected to play
James Smith-Williams, DE, WAS: Illness -- Questionable
William Jackson III, CB, WAS: Calf -- OUT
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
James Conner, RB, ARI: Heel -- Questionable
Impact: Another game-time call, but Chase Edmonds has been deemed to be healthy.
Rondale Moore, WR, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Antoine Wesley and Andy Isabella loom behind him.
Teddy Bridgewater, QB, DEN: Concussion -- OUT
Impact: Drew Lock will handle starting QB duties.
Melvin Gordon III, RB, DEN: Thumb -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to play and will split RB duties.
Javonte Williams, RB, DEN: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Expected to play and will split RB duties.
Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: He's expected to play and, given the lack of WR depth, that's good news.
Tim Patrick, WR, DEN: COVID-19 -- OUT
Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN: COVID-19 -- OUT
Jared Goff, QB, DET: Knee -- Doubtful
Impact: It's another Tim Boyle experience for Detroit.
Josh Reynolds, WR, DET: COVID-19 -- Not expected to play
Impact: Amon-Ra St. Brown appears to be the only healthy regular in the WR room.
Kalif Raymond, WR, DET: COVID-19 -- Not expected to play
Impact: KhaDarel Hodge and Trinity Benson may play by default.
Brock Wright, TE, DET: COVID-19 -- Not expected to play
Impact: Jared Pinkney? Not in the fantasy finals.
David Johnson, RB, HOU: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Impact: Rex Burkhead may well get the majority of carries, regardless.
Chris Conley, WR, HOU: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Brandin Cooks is expected to be back for this one.
Danny Amendola, WR, HOU: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Impact: Phillip Dorsett II was placed on IR, so Nico Collins may be the only other WR option.
Chris Moore, WR, HOU: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Jared Cook, TE, LAC: COVID-19 -- Not expected to play
Impact: Stephen Anderson may start since Donald Parham Jr. is still dealing with a concussion.
Dustin Hopkins, K, LAC: COVID-19 -- Expected to play
Impact: Activated from the list on Saturday.
Mark Ingram II, RB, NO: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Alvin Kamara already sees a ton of touches, but there's always room for more.
Tre'Quan Smith, WR, NO: Chest -- OUT
Impact: Marquez Callaway will be the clear No. 1 WR target.
Lil'Jordan Humphrey, WR, NO: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: Kenny Stills/Deonte Harris may get a few looks.
Alex Collins, RB, SEA: Abdomen -- Questionable
Impact: He may end up playing, but Rashaad Penny and DeeJay Dallas could still get most of the snaps.
Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF: Thumb -- Doubtful
Impact: Trey Lance will start and Nate Sudfeld will back him up.
Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: He's expected to play as much as he can, but Jeff Wilson Jr. will be ready to jump in.
Defense
Jordan Phillips, DE, ARI: Knee -- OUT
Zach Allen, DE, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable
Marco Wilson, CB, ARI: Shoulder -- OUT
Budda Baker, S, ARI: Ribs -- Questionable
Markus Golden, LB, ARI: COVID-19 -- OUT
Jermaine Carter Jr., LB, CAR: Groin -- Questionable
Juston Burris, S, CAR: Groin -- Questionable
Brian Burns, DE, CAR: COVID-19 -- Activated on Saturday
Shaq Thompson, LB, CAR: COVID-19 -- Activated on Saturday
Haason Reddick, LB, CAR: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Keanu Neal, LB, DAL: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Shelby Harris, DE, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable
Dre'Mont Jones, DE, DEN: Foot -- Questionable
Kenny Young, LB, DEN: Concussion -- Questionable
Kareem Jackson, S, DEN: Back -- Questionable
Ronald Darby, CB, DEN: Shoulder -- Questionable
Mike Purcell, DT, DEN: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Bradley Chubb, LB, DEN: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Baron Browning, LB, DEN: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Michael Brockers, DE, DET: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Drue Tranquill, LB, LAC: Ankle -- Doubtful
Chris Harris Jr., LB, LAC: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Nasir Adderley, S, LAC: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Bradley Roby, CB, NO: Shoulder -- Questionable
Marcus Williams, S, NO: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Dre Greenlaw, LB, SF: Groin -- OUT
Sunday night game
Kirk Cousins , QB, MIN: COVID-19 -- OUT
Impact: Sean Mannion will start for the Vikings in this key contest.
Tyler Conklin, TE, MIN: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Given the QB situation, you may not want to wait and see if Conklin plays.
Michael Pierce, DT, MIN: Illness -- OUT
Cameron Dantzler, CB, MIN: Calf -- Doubtful
Nick Vigil, LB, MIN: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Marcedes Lewis, TE, GB: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Impact: Josiah Deguara could see some extra looks.
Amari Rodgers, WR, GB: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Impact: Marquez Valdes-Scantling was activated from the list.
Jaire Alexander, CB, GB: Shoulder -- OUT
Kingsley Keke, DE, GB: COVID-19 -- Questionable