NFL Week 17 fantasy football inactives watch: Who's in and who's out?

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be playing, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time, around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Tajae Sharpe, WR, ATL: COVID-19 -- Not expected to play

Impact: Olamide Zaccheaus would likely join Russell Gage in the starting lineup.

Hayden Hurst, TE, ATL: COVID-19 -- Not expected to play

Impact: Either way, Kyle Pitts has all but eliminated Hurst's fantasy value all season.

Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Nobody will be surprised when Tyler Huntley ends up starting this one.

Marquise Brown, WR, BAL: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: Rashod Bateman gets a boost if Brown, who didn't practice all week, sits.

Devin Duvernay, WR, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: James Proche II could be in line for some extra snaps.

Emmanuel Sanders, WR, BUF: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Gabriel Davis could have a huge day if Sanders, who hasn't seen the field since Wednesday, is out.

Justin Fields, QB, CHI: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Andy Dalton has already been declared the Bears' starter for this week.

Carson Wentz, QB, IND: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Impact: Activated on Saturday, but still must clear the league's protocol this morning.

Jack Doyle, TE, IND: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Practiced late in the week. Likely to split time with Mo Alie-Cox if he plays.

Chris Manhertz, TE, JAX: COVID-19 -- Activated on Saturday

Impact: WR Laviska Shenault Jr. was also among several players activated from the list.

James O'Shaughnessy, TE, JAX: Hip -- OUT

Impact: Kahale Warring may be the only healthy backup TE option.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC: Shoulder -- OUT

Impact: Jerick McKinnon was activated from IR and may split carries with Darrel Williams.

Cam Akers, RB, LAR: Achilles -- Questionable

Impact: He's not expected to play, leaving Sony Michel in the lead-back role.

Darren Waller, TE, LV: COVID-19 -- Unlikely to play

Impact: We know the drill by now. Foster Moreau could once again take on Waller's duties.

Damien Harris, RB, NE: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: He should play, but may split carries with Rhamondre Stevenson.

Nelson Agholor, WR, NE: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Kendrick Bourne could see some extra targets.

Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE: Thigh -- Questionable

Impact: Limited in practice all week. N'Keal Harry was removed from the injury report.

Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Perhaps it would have been easier just to mention that WR Kenny Golladay is not injured.

John Ross, WR, NYG: Hamstring -- OUT

Collin Johnson, WR, NYG: Shoulder -- OUT

Darius Slayton, WR, NYG: COVID-19 -- Not expected to play

Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ: Calf -- Doubtful

Impact: Look for the trio of Keelan Cole, Denzel Mims and Braxton Berrios to be the WR focus.

Elijah Moore, WR, NYJ: Quad -- OUT

Tevin Coleman, RB, NYJ: COVID-19 -- Not expected to play

Impact: Michael Carter will handle the majority of RB touches.

Miles Sanders, RB, PHI: Hand -- OUT

Jordan Howard, RB, PHI: Neck -- Questionable

Impact: Boston Scott would be the Eagles' No. 1 RB if Howard, a game-time call, sits.

Antonio Brown, WR, TB: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: He's going to be a game-time call.

Mike Evans, WR, TB: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Tyler Johnson's fantasy value will be dictated a bit by whether or not Evans and Brown play.

Julio Jones, WR, TEN: COVID-19 -- OUT

Impact: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine was activated and should play.

Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS: COVID-19 -- OUT

Impact: Jaret Patterson gets a huge boost in fantasy value.

Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: How many weeks can you wait on this guy? Apparently, one more.

Defense

Fabian Moreau, CB, ATL: Ribs -- Doubtful

Jonathan Bullard, DL, ATL: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Richie Grant, S, ATL: COVID-19 -- Activated on Saturday

Anthony Averett, CB, BAL: Ribs -- OUT

Ed Oliver, DT, BUF: Ankle -- Questionable

Akiem Hicks, DE, CHI: Undisclosed -- Questionable

Eddie Goldman, DT, CHI: Finger -- Questionable

Trae Waynes, CB, CIN: COVID-19 -- OUT

Andrew Sendejo, S, IND: Concussion -- OUT

DaVon Hamilton, DT, JAX: COVID-19 -- Activated on Saturday

Jay Tufele, DT, JAX: COVID-19 -- Questionable

K'Lavon Chaisson, LB, JAX: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Rudy Ford, S, JAX: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Andrew Wingard, S, JAX: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Shaquill Griffin, CB, JAX: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Greg Gaines, DE, LAR: Hand -- Questionable

Leonard Floyd, LB, LAR: Ankle -- Questionable

Taylor Rapp, S, LAR: Shoulder -- Questionable

Johnathan Hankins, DT, LV: Back -- Questionable

Denzel Perryman, LB, LV: COVID-19 -- Activated on Saturday

Casey Hayward Jr., CB, LV: COVID-19 -- Activated on Saturday

Brandon Jones, S, MIA: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Dont'a Hightower, LB, NE: Knee -- Questionable

Adrian Phillips, S, NE: Knee -- Questionable

J.C. Jackson, CB, NE: Elbow -- Questionable

Matthew Judon, LB, NE: COVID-19 -- Activated on Saturday

Ja'Whaun Bentley, LB, NE: COVID-19 -- Activated on Saturday

Austin Johnson, DT, NYG: Foot -- Questionable

Adoree' Jackson, CB, NYG: Quad -- Questionable

Dexter Lawrence, DE, NYG: COVID-19 -- OUT

Quinnen Williams, DL, NYJ: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Jarrad Davis, LB, NYJ: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Sharrod Neasman, S, NYJ: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Bryce Hall, CB, NYJ: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Derek Barnett, DE, PHI: COVID-19 -- Activated on Saturday

Jason Pierre-Paul, DE, TB: Shoulder -- OUT

Shaquil Barrett, LB, TB: Knee -- OUT

Antoine Winfield Jr., S, TB: Foot -- Questionable

Sean Murphy-Bunting, CB, TB: COVID-19 -- Activated on Saturday

Denico Autry, DE, TEN: COVID-19 -- Activated on Saturday

Bud Dupree, LB, TEN: COVID-19 -- Activated on Saturday

Montez Sweat, DE, WAS: Personal -- Not expected to play

James Smith-Williams, DE, WAS: Illness -- Questionable

William Jackson III, CB, WAS: Calf -- OUT

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

James Conner, RB, ARI: Heel -- Questionable

Impact: Another game-time call, but Chase Edmonds has been deemed to be healthy.

Rondale Moore, WR, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Antoine Wesley and Andy Isabella loom behind him.

Teddy Bridgewater, QB, DEN: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Drew Lock will handle starting QB duties.

Melvin Gordon III, RB, DEN: Thumb -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to play and will split RB duties.

Javonte Williams, RB, DEN: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Expected to play and will split RB duties.

Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: He's expected to play and, given the lack of WR depth, that's good news.

Tim Patrick, WR, DEN: COVID-19 -- OUT

Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN: COVID-19 -- OUT

Jared Goff, QB, DET: Knee -- Doubtful

Impact: It's another Tim Boyle experience for Detroit.

Josh Reynolds, WR, DET: COVID-19 -- Not expected to play

Impact: Amon-Ra St. Brown appears to be the only healthy regular in the WR room.

Kalif Raymond, WR, DET: COVID-19 -- Not expected to play

Impact: KhaDarel Hodge and Trinity Benson may play by default.

Brock Wright, TE, DET: COVID-19 -- Not expected to play

Impact: Jared Pinkney? Not in the fantasy finals.

David Johnson, RB, HOU: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Impact: Rex Burkhead may well get the majority of carries, regardless.

Chris Conley, WR, HOU: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Brandin Cooks is expected to be back for this one.

Danny Amendola, WR, HOU: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Impact: Phillip Dorsett II was placed on IR, so Nico Collins may be the only other WR option.

Chris Moore, WR, HOU: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Jared Cook, TE, LAC: COVID-19 -- Not expected to play

Impact: Stephen Anderson may start since Donald Parham Jr. is still dealing with a concussion.

Dustin Hopkins, K, LAC: COVID-19 -- Expected to play

Impact: Activated from the list on Saturday.

Mark Ingram II, RB, NO: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Alvin Kamara already sees a ton of touches, but there's always room for more.

Tre'Quan Smith, WR, NO: Chest -- OUT

Impact: Marquez Callaway will be the clear No. 1 WR target.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey, WR, NO: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: Kenny Stills/Deonte Harris may get a few looks.

Alex Collins, RB, SEA: Abdomen -- Questionable

Impact: He may end up playing, but Rashaad Penny and DeeJay Dallas could still get most of the snaps.

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF: Thumb -- Doubtful

Impact: Trey Lance will start and Nate Sudfeld will back him up.

Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: He's expected to play as much as he can, but Jeff Wilson Jr. will be ready to jump in.

Defense

Jordan Phillips, DE, ARI: Knee -- OUT

Zach Allen, DE, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable

Marco Wilson, CB, ARI: Shoulder -- OUT

Budda Baker, S, ARI: Ribs -- Questionable

Markus Golden, LB, ARI: COVID-19 -- OUT

Jermaine Carter Jr., LB, CAR: Groin -- Questionable

Juston Burris, S, CAR: Groin -- Questionable

Brian Burns, DE, CAR: COVID-19 -- Activated on Saturday

Shaq Thompson, LB, CAR: COVID-19 -- Activated on Saturday

Haason Reddick, LB, CAR: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Keanu Neal, LB, DAL: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Shelby Harris, DE, DEN: Ankle -- Questionable

Dre'Mont Jones, DE, DEN: Foot -- Questionable

Kenny Young, LB, DEN: Concussion -- Questionable

Kareem Jackson, S, DEN: Back -- Questionable

Ronald Darby, CB, DEN: Shoulder -- Questionable

Mike Purcell, DT, DEN: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Bradley Chubb, LB, DEN: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Baron Browning, LB, DEN: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Michael Brockers, DE, DET: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Drue Tranquill, LB, LAC: Ankle -- Doubtful

Chris Harris Jr., LB, LAC: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Nasir Adderley, S, LAC: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Bradley Roby, CB, NO: Shoulder -- Questionable

Marcus Williams, S, NO: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Dre Greenlaw, LB, SF: Groin -- OUT

Sunday night game

Kirk Cousins , QB, MIN: COVID-19 -- OUT

Impact: Sean Mannion will start for the Vikings in this key contest.

Tyler Conklin, TE, MIN: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Given the QB situation, you may not want to wait and see if Conklin plays.

Michael Pierce, DT, MIN: Illness -- OUT

Cameron Dantzler, CB, MIN: Calf -- Doubtful

Nick Vigil, LB, MIN: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Marcedes Lewis, TE, GB: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Impact: Josiah Deguara could see some extra looks.

Amari Rodgers, WR, GB: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Impact: Marquez Valdes-Scantling was activated from the list.

Jaire Alexander, CB, GB: Shoulder -- OUT

Kingsley Keke, DE, GB: COVID-19 -- Questionable