NFL Week 18 fantasy football inactives watch - Who's in and who's out?

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be playing, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time, around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

1 p.m. ET games

Offense

Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Tyler Huntley will start for the Ravens, who have only a slim chance at making the playoffs.

Devin Duvernay, WR, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Marquise Brown was removed from the injury report.

Justin Fields, QB, CHI: COVID-19 -- Unlikely to play

Impact: Andy Dalton is going to start, even if Fields is activated from the league's protocol.

Joe Burrow, QB, CIN: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Brandon Allen will start. Don't count on any Bengals regulars playing a full 60 minutes.

Joe Mixon, RB, CIN: COVID-19 -- OUT

Impact: Chris Evans and Samaje Perine should handle Mixon's usual snaps.

C.J. Uzomah, TE, CIN: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Don't expect him to play after he didn't practice all week.

Evan McPherson, K, CIN: Groin -- Unlikely to play

Impact: Elliott Fry was elevated from the practice squad.

Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Nick Chubb is ready to finish out the season, so Hunt may sit.

David Njoku, TE, CLE: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: He's likely to at least see some action, but Austin Hooper and Harrison Bryant will still get touches.

Jared Goff, QB, DET: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: All signs point to Goff starting the season finale.

Josh Reynolds, WR, DET: Thigh -- Questionable

Impact: Amon-Ra St. Brown is the only Lions receiver you'd want to risk starting in Week 18.

Brock Wright, TE, DET: Groin -- Questionable

Impact: Jared Pinkney is the only other TE option on the team.

Aaron Jones, RB, GB: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Although he's likely to play a bit, with the Packers locked into the No.1 seed, it's probably going to be a cameo.

Chris Conley, WR, HOU: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Danny Amendola is looking likely to play in his place.

Chris Moore, WR, HOU: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: If he sits, Nico Collins gets an even bigger value bump.

James O'Shaughnessy, TE, JAX: Hip -- OUT

Impact: Dan Arnold might start if he gets cleared from the league's protocol.

Mike Glennon, QB, NYG: Wrist -- OUT

Impact: Welcome back to the huddle, Jake Fromm! Yes, the silence from that statement is appropriately deafening.

Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG: Shoulder -- OUT

Impact: Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton will start for the Giants.

John Ross, WR, NYG: Knee -- OUT

Impact: David Sills V was promoted from the practice squad.

Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT: COVID-19 -- Expected to play

Impact: James Washington, on the other hand, will miss Sunday's game due to COVID-19.

Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Cam Sims could be an interesting flex option.

Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, WAS: Concussion -- OUT/IR

Impact: John Bates takes over the top TE duties.

Defense

Anthony Averett, CB, BAL: Ribs -- OUT

Akiem Hicks, DE, CHI: Ankle -- OUT

Eddie Goldman, DT, CHI: Finger -- Questionable

Robert Quinn, LB, CHI: Shoulder -- Questionable

D.J. Reader, DT, CIN: Team decision -- Questionable

Sam Hubbard, DE, CIN: Thigh -- Questionable

Larry Ogunjobi, DT, CIN: COVID-19 -- Unlikely to play

Trey Hendrickson, DE, CIN: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Vonn Bell, S, CIN: COVID-19 -- Questionable

John Johnson III, S, CLE: Hamstring -- Questionable

Denzel Ward, CB, CLE: COVID-19 -- OUT

Ronnie Harrison Jr., S, CLE: Ankle -- Questionable

Malik Jackson, DT, CLE: COVID-19 -- Unlikely to play

Michael Brockers, DT, DET: Neck -- Questionable

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable

Austin Bryant, LB, DET: COVID-19 -- OUT

Kingsley Keke, DE, GB: Illness -- OUT

De'Vondre Campbell, LB, GB: Elbow -- Questionable

Jaire Alexander, CB, GB: Shoulder -- OUT

Justin Reid, S, HOU: COVID-19 -- OUT

DeForest Buckner, DT, IND: Knee -- Questionable

Xavier Rhodes, CB, IND: Hamstring -- OUT

Andrew Sendejo, S, IND: COVID-19 -- Questionable

K'Lavon Chaisson, LB, JAX: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Rudy Ford, S, JAX: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Andrew Wingard, S, JAX: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Michael Pierce, DT, MIN: Illness -- Doubtful

Eric Kendricks, LB, MIN: COVID-19 -- OUT

Teair Tart, DT, TEN: Ankle -- OUT

Montez Sweat, DE, WAS: Personal -- OUT

William Jackson III, CB, WAS: COVID-19 -- Questionable

4 p.m. ET games

Offense

Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI: Ribs -- OUT

James Conner, RB, ARI: Heel -- Questionable

Impact: Jonathan Ward and Eno Benjamin would step in if he can't go.

Rondale Moore, WR, ARI: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Antoine Wesley's mini-hot streak may well continue.

Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: He's expected to play, but if he gets around 60 receiving yards, he's likely to take the rest of the game off.

Emmanuel Sanders, WR, BUF: Knee -- Doubtful

Impact: Gabriel Davis is the better fantasy option right now anyway.

Robby Anderson, WR, CAR: Quad -- Questionable

Impact: He's a game-time call. Only DJ Moore remains fully healthy in the team's WR room.

Damien Harris, RB, NE: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Expect Harris to play until the Patriots feel they have a comfortable enough lead.

Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE: Thigh -- Questionable

Impact: Nelson Agholor, on the other hand, was removed from the injury report.

Mark Ingram II, RB, NO: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Given the importance of the game to the Saints, he's likely to give it a try.

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF: Thumb -- Questionable

Impact: He's expected to play, but Trey Lance may still see some time under center if he stumbles.

Ronald Jones II, RB, TB: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Le'Veon Bell will split carries.

Defense

Jordan Phillips, DE, ARI: Knee -- OUT

Zach Allen, DE, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable

Marco Wilson, CB, ARI: Shoulder -- OUT

Jonathan Bullard, DL, ATL: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Derrick Brown, DT, CAR: Elbow -- Questionable

Dont'a Hightower, LB, NE: Knee -- Questionable

Adrian Phillips, S, NE: Knee -- Questionable

Marcus Davenport, DE, NO: Ankle -- Questionable

Bradley Roby, CB, NO: Shoulder -- OUT

Jarrad Davis, LB, NYJ: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Sharrod Neasman, S, NYJ: COVID-19 -- Questionable

Bobby Wagner, LB, SEA: Knee -- OUT

Al Woods, DT, SEA: COVID-19 -- OUT

Ryan Neal, S, SEA: COVID-19 -- OUT

Dre Greenlaw, LB, SF: Groin -- Questionable

Jaquiski Tartt, S, SF: Shoulder -- Questionable

Marcell Harris, S, SF: Achilles -- Questionable

Ambry Thomas, CB, SF: COVID-19 -- Activated before Sunday

Jimmie Ward, S, SF: COVID-19 -- Activated before Sunday

K'Waun Williams, CB, SF: COVID-19 -- Activated before Sunday

Jason Pierre-Paul, DE, TB: Shoulder -- OUT

Sunday night game

Drue Tranquill, LB, LAC: Ankle -- Questionable

Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: Ribs -- Questionable

Impact: Although he's a game-time call, chances are good he'll play in this must-win game.

Darren Waller, TE, LV: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Similarly, given the high stakes of this game, Waller should suit up.

Johnathan Hankins, DT, LV: Back -- Questionable

Casey Hayward Jr., CB, LV: Ankle -- Questionable