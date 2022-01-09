NFL Week 18 fantasy football inactives watch - Who's in and who's out?

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be playing, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time, around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.
Refresh often for the latest information.
1 p.m. ET games
Offense
Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Tyler Huntley will start for the Ravens, who have only a slim chance at making the playoffs.
Devin Duvernay, WR, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Marquise Brown was removed from the injury report.
Justin Fields, QB, CHI: COVID-19 -- Unlikely to play
Impact: Andy Dalton is going to start, even if Fields is activated from the league's protocol.
Joe Burrow, QB, CIN: Knee -- OUT
Impact: Brandon Allen will start. Don't count on any Bengals regulars playing a full 60 minutes.
Joe Mixon, RB, CIN: COVID-19 -- OUT
Impact: Chris Evans and Samaje Perine should handle Mixon's usual snaps.
C.J. Uzomah, TE, CIN: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Don't expect him to play after he didn't practice all week.
Evan McPherson, K, CIN: Groin -- Unlikely to play
Impact: Elliott Fry was elevated from the practice squad.
Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE: Ankle -- Questionable
Impact: Nick Chubb is ready to finish out the season, so Hunt may sit.
David Njoku, TE, CLE: Shoulder -- Questionable
Impact: He's likely to at least see some action, but Austin Hooper and Harrison Bryant will still get touches.
Jared Goff, QB, DET: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: All signs point to Goff starting the season finale.
Josh Reynolds, WR, DET: Thigh -- Questionable
Impact: Amon-Ra St. Brown is the only Lions receiver you'd want to risk starting in Week 18.
Brock Wright, TE, DET: Groin -- Questionable
Impact: Jared Pinkney is the only other TE option on the team.
Aaron Jones, RB, GB: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Although he's likely to play a bit, with the Packers locked into the No.1 seed, it's probably going to be a cameo.
Chris Conley, WR, HOU: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Danny Amendola is looking likely to play in his place.
Chris Moore, WR, HOU: Illness -- Questionable
Impact: If he sits, Nico Collins gets an even bigger value bump.
James O'Shaughnessy, TE, JAX: Hip -- OUT
Impact: Dan Arnold might start if he gets cleared from the league's protocol.
Mike Glennon, QB, NYG: Wrist -- OUT
Impact: Welcome back to the huddle, Jake Fromm! Yes, the silence from that statement is appropriately deafening.
Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG: Shoulder -- OUT
Impact: Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton will start for the Giants.
John Ross, WR, NYG: Knee -- OUT
Impact: David Sills V was promoted from the practice squad.
Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT: COVID-19 -- Expected to play
Impact: James Washington, on the other hand, will miss Sunday's game due to COVID-19.
Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS: Hamstring -- OUT
Impact: Cam Sims could be an interesting flex option.
Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, WAS: Concussion -- OUT/IR
Impact: John Bates takes over the top TE duties.
Defense
Anthony Averett, CB, BAL: Ribs -- OUT
Akiem Hicks, DE, CHI: Ankle -- OUT
Eddie Goldman, DT, CHI: Finger -- Questionable
Robert Quinn, LB, CHI: Shoulder -- Questionable
D.J. Reader, DT, CIN: Team decision -- Questionable
Sam Hubbard, DE, CIN: Thigh -- Questionable
Larry Ogunjobi, DT, CIN: COVID-19 -- Unlikely to play
Trey Hendrickson, DE, CIN: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Vonn Bell, S, CIN: COVID-19 -- Questionable
John Johnson III, S, CLE: Hamstring -- Questionable
Denzel Ward, CB, CLE: COVID-19 -- OUT
Ronnie Harrison Jr., S, CLE: Ankle -- Questionable
Malik Jackson, DT, CLE: COVID-19 -- Unlikely to play
Michael Brockers, DT, DET: Neck -- Questionable
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable
Austin Bryant, LB, DET: COVID-19 -- OUT
Kingsley Keke, DE, GB: Illness -- OUT
De'Vondre Campbell, LB, GB: Elbow -- Questionable
Jaire Alexander, CB, GB: Shoulder -- OUT
Justin Reid, S, HOU: COVID-19 -- OUT
DeForest Buckner, DT, IND: Knee -- Questionable
Xavier Rhodes, CB, IND: Hamstring -- OUT
Andrew Sendejo, S, IND: COVID-19 -- Questionable
K'Lavon Chaisson, LB, JAX: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Rudy Ford, S, JAX: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Andrew Wingard, S, JAX: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Michael Pierce, DT, MIN: Illness -- Doubtful
Eric Kendricks, LB, MIN: COVID-19 -- OUT
Teair Tart, DT, TEN: Ankle -- OUT
Montez Sweat, DE, WAS: Personal -- OUT
William Jackson III, CB, WAS: COVID-19 -- Questionable
4 p.m. ET games
Offense
Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI: Ribs -- OUT
James Conner, RB, ARI: Heel -- Questionable
Impact: Jonathan Ward and Eno Benjamin would step in if he can't go.
Rondale Moore, WR, ARI: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Antoine Wesley's mini-hot streak may well continue.
Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: He's expected to play, but if he gets around 60 receiving yards, he's likely to take the rest of the game off.
Emmanuel Sanders, WR, BUF: Knee -- Doubtful
Impact: Gabriel Davis is the better fantasy option right now anyway.
Robby Anderson, WR, CAR: Quad -- Questionable
Impact: He's a game-time call. Only DJ Moore remains fully healthy in the team's WR room.
Damien Harris, RB, NE: Hamstring -- Questionable
Impact: Expect Harris to play until the Patriots feel they have a comfortable enough lead.
Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE: Thigh -- Questionable
Impact: Nelson Agholor, on the other hand, was removed from the injury report.
Mark Ingram II, RB, NO: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Given the importance of the game to the Saints, he's likely to give it a try.
Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF: Thumb -- Questionable
Impact: He's expected to play, but Trey Lance may still see some time under center if he stumbles.
Ronald Jones II, RB, TB: Ankle -- OUT
Impact: Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Le'Veon Bell will split carries.
Defense
Jordan Phillips, DE, ARI: Knee -- OUT
Zach Allen, DE, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable
Marco Wilson, CB, ARI: Shoulder -- OUT
Jonathan Bullard, DL, ATL: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Derrick Brown, DT, CAR: Elbow -- Questionable
Dont'a Hightower, LB, NE: Knee -- Questionable
Adrian Phillips, S, NE: Knee -- Questionable
Marcus Davenport, DE, NO: Ankle -- Questionable
Bradley Roby, CB, NO: Shoulder -- OUT
Jarrad Davis, LB, NYJ: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Sharrod Neasman, S, NYJ: COVID-19 -- Questionable
Bobby Wagner, LB, SEA: Knee -- OUT
Al Woods, DT, SEA: COVID-19 -- OUT
Ryan Neal, S, SEA: COVID-19 -- OUT
Dre Greenlaw, LB, SF: Groin -- Questionable
Jaquiski Tartt, S, SF: Shoulder -- Questionable
Marcell Harris, S, SF: Achilles -- Questionable
Ambry Thomas, CB, SF: COVID-19 -- Activated before Sunday
Jimmie Ward, S, SF: COVID-19 -- Activated before Sunday
K'Waun Williams, CB, SF: COVID-19 -- Activated before Sunday
Jason Pierre-Paul, DE, TB: Shoulder -- OUT
Sunday night game
Drue Tranquill, LB, LAC: Ankle -- Questionable
Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: Ribs -- Questionable
Impact: Although he's a game-time call, chances are good he'll play in this must-win game.
Darren Waller, TE, LV: Knee -- Questionable
Impact: Similarly, given the high stakes of this game, Waller should suit up.
Johnathan Hankins, DT, LV: Back -- Questionable
Casey Hayward Jr., CB, LV: Ankle -- Questionable