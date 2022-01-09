        <
        >

          NFL Week 18 fantasy football inactives watch - Who's in and who's out?

          Is Ke'Shawn Vaughn a better start then Le'Veon Bell? (1:40)

          Field Yates and Stephania Bell discuss Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Le'Veon Bell potential output in fantasy this weekend. (1:40)

          6:49 AM ET
          • AJ MassESPN Staff Writer
          Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and to avoid starting a player who won't be playing, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff time, around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          1 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Tyler Huntley will start for the Ravens, who have only a slim chance at making the playoffs.

          Devin Duvernay, WR, BAL: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Marquise Brown was removed from the injury report.

          Justin Fields, QB, CHI: COVID-19 -- Unlikely to play
          Impact: Andy Dalton is going to start, even if Fields is activated from the league's protocol.

          Joe Burrow, QB, CIN: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: Brandon Allen will start. Don't count on any Bengals regulars playing a full 60 minutes.

          Joe Mixon, RB, CIN: COVID-19 -- OUT
          Impact: Chris Evans and Samaje Perine should handle Mixon's usual snaps.

          C.J. Uzomah, TE, CIN: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Don't expect him to play after he didn't practice all week.

          Evan McPherson, K, CIN: Groin -- Unlikely to play
          Impact: Elliott Fry was elevated from the practice squad.

          Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE: Ankle -- Questionable
          Impact: Nick Chubb is ready to finish out the season, so Hunt may sit.

          David Njoku, TE, CLE: Shoulder -- Questionable
          Impact: He's likely to at least see some action, but Austin Hooper and Harrison Bryant will still get touches.

          Jared Goff, QB, DET: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: All signs point to Goff starting the season finale.

          Josh Reynolds, WR, DET: Thigh -- Questionable
          Impact: Amon-Ra St. Brown is the only Lions receiver you'd want to risk starting in Week 18.

          Brock Wright, TE, DET: Groin -- Questionable
          Impact: Jared Pinkney is the only other TE option on the team.

          Aaron Jones, RB, GB: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Although he's likely to play a bit, with the Packers locked into the No.1 seed, it's probably going to be a cameo.

          Chris Conley, WR, HOU: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Danny Amendola is looking likely to play in his place.

          Chris Moore, WR, HOU: Illness -- Questionable
          Impact: If he sits, Nico Collins gets an even bigger value bump.

          James O'Shaughnessy, TE, JAX: Hip -- OUT
          Impact: Dan Arnold might start if he gets cleared from the league's protocol.

          Mike Glennon, QB, NYG: Wrist -- OUT
          Impact: Welcome back to the huddle, Jake Fromm! Yes, the silence from that statement is appropriately deafening.

          Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG: Shoulder -- OUT
          Impact: Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton will start for the Giants.

          John Ross, WR, NYG: Knee -- OUT
          Impact: David Sills V was promoted from the practice squad.

          Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT: COVID-19 -- Expected to play
          Impact: James Washington, on the other hand, will miss Sunday's game due to COVID-19.

          Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS: Hamstring -- OUT
          Impact: Cam Sims could be an interesting flex option.

          Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, WAS: Concussion -- OUT/IR
          Impact: John Bates takes over the top TE duties.

          Defense

          Anthony Averett, CB, BAL: Ribs -- OUT

          Akiem Hicks, DE, CHI: Ankle -- OUT

          Eddie Goldman, DT, CHI: Finger -- Questionable

          Robert Quinn, LB, CHI: Shoulder -- Questionable

          D.J. Reader, DT, CIN: Team decision -- Questionable

          Sam Hubbard, DE, CIN: Thigh -- Questionable

          Larry Ogunjobi, DT, CIN: COVID-19 -- Unlikely to play

          Trey Hendrickson, DE, CIN: COVID-19 -- Questionable

          Vonn Bell, S, CIN: COVID-19 -- Questionable

          John Johnson III, S, CLE: Hamstring -- Questionable

          Denzel Ward, CB, CLE: COVID-19 -- OUT

          Ronnie Harrison Jr., S, CLE: Ankle -- Questionable

          Malik Jackson, DT, CLE: COVID-19 -- Unlikely to play

          Michael Brockers, DT, DET: Neck -- Questionable

          Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB, DET: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Austin Bryant, LB, DET: COVID-19 -- OUT

          Kingsley Keke, DE, GB: Illness -- OUT

          De'Vondre Campbell, LB, GB: Elbow -- Questionable

          Jaire Alexander, CB, GB: Shoulder -- OUT

          Justin Reid, S, HOU: COVID-19 -- OUT

          DeForest Buckner, DT, IND: Knee -- Questionable

          Xavier Rhodes, CB, IND: Hamstring -- OUT

          Andrew Sendejo, S, IND: COVID-19 -- Questionable

          K'Lavon Chaisson, LB, JAX: COVID-19 -- Questionable

          Rudy Ford, S, JAX: COVID-19 -- Questionable

          Andrew Wingard, S, JAX: COVID-19 -- Questionable

          Michael Pierce, DT, MIN: Illness -- Doubtful

          Eric Kendricks, LB, MIN: COVID-19 -- OUT

          Teair Tart, DT, TEN: Ankle -- OUT

          Montez Sweat, DE, WAS: Personal -- OUT

          William Jackson III, CB, WAS: COVID-19 -- Questionable

          4 p.m. ET games

          Offense

          Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI: Ribs -- OUT

          James Conner, RB, ARI: Heel -- Questionable
          Impact: Jonathan Ward and Eno Benjamin would step in if he can't go.

          Rondale Moore, WR, ARI: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Antoine Wesley's mini-hot streak may well continue.

          Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: He's expected to play, but if he gets around 60 receiving yards, he's likely to take the rest of the game off.

          Emmanuel Sanders, WR, BUF: Knee -- Doubtful
          Impact: Gabriel Davis is the better fantasy option right now anyway.

          Robby Anderson, WR, CAR: Quad -- Questionable
          Impact: He's a game-time call. Only DJ Moore remains fully healthy in the team's WR room.

          Damien Harris, RB, NE: Hamstring -- Questionable
          Impact: Expect Harris to play until the Patriots feel they have a comfortable enough lead.

          Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE: Thigh -- Questionable
          Impact: Nelson Agholor, on the other hand, was removed from the injury report.

          Mark Ingram II, RB, NO: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Given the importance of the game to the Saints, he's likely to give it a try.

          Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, SF: Thumb -- Questionable
          Impact: He's expected to play, but Trey Lance may still see some time under center if he stumbles.

          Ronald Jones II, RB, TB: Ankle -- OUT
          Impact: Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Le'Veon Bell will split carries.

          Defense

          Jordan Phillips, DE, ARI: Knee -- OUT

          Zach Allen, DE, ARI: Ankle -- Questionable

          Marco Wilson, CB, ARI: Shoulder -- OUT

          Jonathan Bullard, DL, ATL: COVID-19 -- Questionable

          Derrick Brown, DT, CAR: Elbow -- Questionable

          Dont'a Hightower, LB, NE: Knee -- Questionable

          Adrian Phillips, S, NE: Knee -- Questionable

          Marcus Davenport, DE, NO: Ankle -- Questionable

          Bradley Roby, CB, NO: Shoulder -- OUT

          Jarrad Davis, LB, NYJ: COVID-19 -- Questionable

          Sharrod Neasman, S, NYJ: COVID-19 -- Questionable

          Bobby Wagner, LB, SEA: Knee -- OUT

          Al Woods, DT, SEA: COVID-19 -- OUT

          Ryan Neal, S, SEA: COVID-19 -- OUT

          Dre Greenlaw, LB, SF: Groin -- Questionable

          Jaquiski Tartt, S, SF: Shoulder -- Questionable

          Marcell Harris, S, SF: Achilles -- Questionable

          Ambry Thomas, CB, SF: COVID-19 -- Activated before Sunday

          Jimmie Ward, S, SF: COVID-19 -- Activated before Sunday

          K'Waun Williams, CB, SF: COVID-19 -- Activated before Sunday

          Jason Pierre-Paul, DE, TB: Shoulder -- OUT

          Sunday night game

          Drue Tranquill, LB, LAC: Ankle -- Questionable

          Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: Ribs -- Questionable
          Impact: Although he's a game-time call, chances are good he'll play in this must-win game.

          Darren Waller, TE, LV: Knee -- Questionable
          Impact: Similarly, given the high stakes of this game, Waller should suit up.

          Johnathan Hankins, DT, LV: Back -- Questionable

          Casey Hayward Jr., CB, LV: Ankle -- Questionable