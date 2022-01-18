Fantasy football rankings: The 192 players who should be rostered in 2022

The fantasy football offseason is nearly upon us, which means it's time to start looking ahead to 2022.

Yes, the next fantasy season is many months away and the below rankings will be impacted in a significant way by retirements, free agency, the draft, coaching changes and much more. Nonetheless, we need to start somewhere, so below is the first run of "The 192" for 2022.

Why 192? Fantasy leagues come in all shapes in sizes, but many have settled into the vicinity of 12 teams and 16 roster spots. "The 192" is a list of the 192 players who should be drafted (and thus rostered) in a 12-team, 16-round, PPR league with relatively standard scoring and lineup settings. The players are technically listed in the order they should be drafted, though it's important to remember that drafts are fluid and your decisions should be altered based on what's left on the board and your previous selections.

What if you're in an eight-team league? Or a 16-teamer? "The 192" can still help you win, but you'll certainly need to make tweaks in the mid-to-late rounds. For example, in a smaller league, you might want to wait even longer at quarterback since the position is so deep. In deeper leagues, running backs and tight ends should be more of a priority, as those positions lack depth and could leave you with a weak spot if you wait until late.

The 192 should serve as a simple guide to help you maximize the value of your starting lineup while making the best possible decision in each round.

For a deeper look, here is an early 2022 PPR Cheat Sheet.

Contract key: Included in this initial run is each player's contract status. The year indicated is the final season of that player's contract. The letter notes what type of free agent the player will be when that contract expires (u = unrestricted, r = restricted, e = exclusive rights, v = void option). If the player is headed for free agency this offseason, that status is also indicated.

1. Jonathan Taylor, IND, RB1, 2023u

2. Christian McCaffrey, CAR, RB2, 2025u

3. Derrick Henry, TEN, RB3, 2023u

4. Austin Ekeler, LAC, RB4, 2023u

Early indications suggest that 2022 is going to be one of the most volatile seasons yet in terms of early-round ADP. Taylor will be the first pick in nearly all drafts after his breakout 2021 campaign, but it gets trickier from there. McCaffrey has had two injury-plagued seasons, but he's still in his prime (he'll be 26 next season) and remains a near lock for 20-plus points any time he plays. That's hard to pass on. Henry's increased passing-game work this past season helps secure his place as a top pick.

5. Justin Jefferson, MIN, WR1, 2023u

6. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN, WR2, 2024u

7. Cooper Kupp, LAR, WR3, 2023v

8. Davante Adams, GB, WR4, UFA

I'm certainly not locked in on how to order this impressive group of top receivers, but I'm rolling with youth over recent dominance for now. It's rare to see a wideout over age 28 lead the position in fantasy points, but Kupp and Adams (both will be 29 to open 2022) are nonetheless quality WR1 targets.

9. Dalvin Cook, MIN, RB5, 2025u

10. Alvin Kamara, NO, RB6, 2025u

11. Deebo Samuel, SF, WR5, 2022u

12. Tyreek Hill, KC, WR6, 2022u

13. Najee Harris, PIT, RB7, 2024u

14. D'Andre Swift, DET, RB8, 2023u

15. Joe Mixon, CIN, RB9, 2024u

16. Stefon Diggs, BUF, WR7, 2023u

The Round 1-2 turn is loaded with heavy volume and talent. Harris and Swift are the up-and-comers at running back, whereas Cook, Kamara and Mixon are the high-volume, seasoned vets. Diggs finishes off what feels like a clear top seven at wide receiver ... at least for now.

17. Javonte Williams, DEN, RB10, 2024u

18. Antonio Gibson, WAS, RB11, 2023u

19. Saquon Barkley, NYG, RB12, 2022u

20. Cam Akers, LAR, RB13, 2023u

21. Nick Chubb, CLE, RB14, 2024u

22. J.K. Dobbins, BAL, RB15, 2023u

23. Leonard Fournette, TB, RB16, UFA

This is a very intriguing tier of running backs who could make or break your squad. Will Williams, Akers and Dobbins live up to their potential? Can Gibson translate a strong finish to 2021 to a full-on breakout in 2022? Is Barkley toast, or will a new coaching staff return the 25-year-old to the elite tier of RBs? Will Fournette re-up with Tampa Bay and resume feature-back duties? Can Chubb sustain elite efficiency and overcome minimal receiving work?

24. A.J. Brown, TEN, WR8, 2022u

25. Diontae Johnson, PIT, WR9, 2022u

26. DK Metcalf, SEA, WR10, 2022u

27. CeeDee Lamb, DAL, WR11, 2023u

28. Josh Jacobs, LV, RB17, 2022u

29. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL, RB18, 2026u

30. David Montgomery, CHI, RB19, 2022u

31. Aaron Jones, GB, RB20, 2024u

Wide receivers get a lot tougher to sort after the first seven are off the board. Brown is so dominant when active, I have him eighth, but there is still a lot we need to see play out at this position. Johnson, Metcalf and Lamb are some of the young stars at the position, and we also have a few solid veteran plays at running back here. Elliott and Jones might seem low, but Tony Pollard and AJ Dillon are only going to play more and more.

32. Mike Evans, TB, WR12, 2023v

33. Jaylen Waddle, MIA, WR13, 2024u

34. Keenan Allen, LAC, WR14, 2024u

35. Tee Higgins, CIN, WR15, 2023u

36. Elijah Mitchell, SF, RB21, 2024u

37. Michael Carter, NYJ, RB22, 2024u

The Round 3-4 turn includes some solid WR targets (Evans, Allen, Higgins, Waddle), as well as a pair of impressive second-year backs who figure to dominate the carries in their respective backfield.

38. Mark Andrews, BAL, TE1, 2025u

39. Travis Kelce, KC, TE2, 2025u

Kelce's five-year run as fantasy's No. 1-scoring tight end is over, with Andrews the new king of the position. Andrews (entering his age-27 season) gets the edge here over Kelce, who turns 33 during the 2022 season.

40. DeAndre Hopkins, ARI, WR16, 2024u

41. Tyler Lockett, SEA, WR17, 2025u

42. Calvin Ridley, ATL, WR18, 2022u

43. Chris Godwin, TB, WR19, UFA

44. George Kittle, SF, TE3, 2025u

45. DJ Moore, CAR, WR20, 2022u

46. Marquise Brown, BAL, WR21, 2022u

47. Terry McLaurin, WAS, WR22, 2022u

48. Elijah Moore, NYJ, WR23, 2024u

49. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET, WR24, 2024u

50. Brandin Cooks, HOU, WR25, 2022v

51. Hunter Renfrow, LV, WR26, 2022u

52. Amari Cooper, DAL, WR27, 2024u

53. DeVonta Smith, PHI, WR28, 2024u

54. Michael Pittman Jr., IND, WR29, 2023u

55. Darnell Mooney, CHI, WR30, 2023u

56. Michael Thomas, NO, WR31, 2024u

I've pounded the table for the "draft a WR in the fourth round" approach the past two seasons, and it looks as if we'll be in the same spot in 2022. There will be plenty of solid veterans (Hopkins, Lockett, DJ Moore, et al.), as well as youngsters on the incline (Elijah Moore, St. Brown, Smith). There are a few question marks here, including the future of Godwin (ACL tear, free agent), Ridley (sat out most of 2021, trade candidate) and Thomas (missed most of the past two seasons).

57. Kyle Pitts, ATL, TE4, 2024u

58. Darren Waller, LV, TE5, 2023u

59. T.J. Hockenson, DET, TE6, 2022u

60. Josh Allen, BUF, QB1, 2028u

61. Patrick Mahomes, KC, QB2, 2031u

The fifth/sixth round looks like a good spot to attack tight end and quarterback. Pitts was the No. 6 fantasy TE as a rookie and will still have yet to turn 22 years old when September rolls around. His upside remains elite. Allen and Mahomes are the class of the QB position.

62. Travis Etienne Jr., JAC, RB23, 2024u

63. Miles Sanders, PHI, RB24, 2022u

64. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC, RB25, 2023u

65. Chase Edmonds, ARI, RB26, UFA

66. Justin Herbert, LAC, QB3, 2023u

67. Kyler Murray, ARI, QB4, 2022u

68. Kareem Hunt, CLE, RB27, 2022u

69. James Conner, ARI, RB28, UFA

70. Damien Harris, NE, RB29, 2022u

We've reached the beginning stages of the running back dead zone, but the likes of Sanders and Edwards-Helaire could enter 2022 as clear feature backs. Landing spot will drive the appeal of free agents Edmonds and Conner. Etienne is expected to make a full recovery from a foot injury and his value is up with James Robinson's torn Achilles potentially limiting him early next season. Herbert and Murray make for strong QB1 targets.

71. Mike Williams, LAC, WR32, UFA

72. Robert Woods, LAR, WR33, 2025u

73. Adam Thielen, MIN, WR34, 2024u

74. Dalton Schultz, DAL, TE7, UFA

75. Zach Ertz, ARI, TE8, UFA

76. Dak Prescott, DAL, QB5, 2024v

77. Aaron Rodgers, GB, QB6, 2022v

78. Jalen Hurts, PHI, QB7, 2023u

79. Lamar Jackson, BAL, QB8, 2022u

80. Deshaun Watson, HOU, QB9, 2025u

81. Chris Carson, SEA, RB30, 2022v

82. Devin Singletary, BUF, RB31, 2022u

83. James Robinson, JAC, RB32, 2022r

84. Melvin Gordon III, DEN, RB33, UFA

85. Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL, RB34, UFA

This tier of players is overloaded with solid veteran options, though the value of impending free agents Williams, Ertz, Gordon, and 2021 breakouts Patterson and Schultz will depend on landing spot. We'll see how ADP plays out, but there is likely to be a middraft value option or two at the quarterback position, with Prescott, Rodgers, Hurts, Jackson and Watson potentially available.

86. Brandon Aiyuk, SF, WR35, 2023u

87. Rashod Bateman, BAL, WR36, 2024u

88. Jerry Jeudy, DEN, WR37, 2023u

89. Courtland Sutton, DEN, WR38, 2025u

90. Rob Gronkowski, TB, TE9, UFA

91. Pat Freiermuth, PIT, TE10, 2024u

92. Tom Brady, TB, QB10, 2022v

93. Joe Burrow, CIN, QB11, 2023u

This tier includes a few young wide receivers who have flashed but who have yet to enjoy a full-on breakout for a variety of reasons. The QB situation in Denver will drive the appeal of Jeudy and Sutton. We're also getting toward the end of starting-caliber players at quarterback and tight end, with the Brady/Gronk battery and youngsters Freiermuth and Burrow your best targets.

94. Dallas Goedert, PHI, TE11, 2025v

95. Logan Thomas, WAS, TE12, 2024u

96. JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT, WR39, UFA

97. Kadarius Toney, NYG, WR40, 2024u

98. DeVante Parker, MIA, WR41, 2023u

99. Chase Claypool, PIT, WR42, 2023u

100. Tyler Boyd, CIN, WR43, 2023u

101. Odell Beckham Jr., LAR, WR44, UFA

102. Allen Robinson II, CHI, WR45, UFA

This area of the draft mostly comprises veteran receivers and tight ends, including bounce-back candidates Thomas, Robinson and Smith-Schuster. Toney is one of the exceptions. The 2021 first-round pick flashed elite upside as a rookie but couldn't dodge the injury bug. He'll be a fun middle-rounds target as a potential breakout in his second season.

103. Tony Pollard, DAL, RB35, 2022u

104. AJ Dillon, GB, RB36, 2023u

105. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE, RB37, 2024u

106. Alexander Mattison, MIN, RB38, 2022u

107. Rashaad Penny, SEA, RB39, UFA

108. Russell Wilson, SEA, QB12, 2023u

109. Matthew Stafford, LAR, QB13, 2022v

110. Justin Fields, CHI, QB14, 2024u

111. Trey Lance, SF, QB15, 2024u

This is a fun tier of potential breakout running backs, but all five RBs here could (or certainly will) open the season second or lower on their respective depth chart. This tier also wraps up our QB1 options, including a couple of Year 2 breakouts in Fields and Lance.

112. Noah Fant, DEN, TE13, 2022u

113. Mike Gesicki, MIA, TE14, UFA

114. Dawson Knox, BUF, TE15, 2022u

115. Christian Kirk, ARI, WR46, UFA

116. Jakobi Meyers, NE, WR47, RFA

117. Jarvis Landry, CLE, WR48, 2022u

118. Marvin Jones Jr., JAC, WR49, 2022u

119. Michael Gallup, DAL, WR50, UFA

120. Rondale Moore, ARI, WR51, 2024u

121. Corey Davis, NYJ, WR52, 2023u

122. William Fuller V, MIA, WR53, UFA

123. Gus Edwards, BAL, RB40, 2023u

124. Darrell Henderson Jr., LAR, RB41, 2022u

125. Sony Michel, LAR, RB42, UFA

This is another area rich with veteran options. Fant, Gesicki and Knox all have TE1 upside. Kirk, Gallup and Fuller are among the top free agents at wideout. Michel impressed late in 2021, but he doesn't have a path to lead-back duties in Los Angeles with Cam Akers healthy, so he'll likely be looking elsewhere for work this offseason.

126. DJ Chark Jr., JAC, WR54, UFA

127. Robby Anderson, CAR, WR55, 2023u

128. Sterling Shepard, NYG, WR56, 2023u

129. Gabriel Davis, BUF, WR57, 2023u

130. Joshua Palmer, LAC, WR58, 2024u

131. Kirk Cousins, MIN, QB16, 2022u

132. Trevor Lawrence, JAC, QB17, 2024u

133. Hunter Henry, NE, TE16, 2023u

134. Cole Kmet, CHI, TE17, 2023u

135. Irv Smith Jr., MIN, TE18, 2022u

Davis and Palmer could find themselves as high as second on the depth chart in elite pass offenses next season, and, if that's the case, they'll both be popular breakout candidates. Lawrence finished his rookie season with his best game, and the No. 1 pick in 2021 will be an intriguing post-hype sleeper in 2022.

136. Cole Beasley, BUF, WR59, 2022u

137. Kenny Golladay, NYG, WR60, 2024v

138. Van Jefferson, LAR, WR61, 2023u

139. Julio Jones, TEN, WR62, 2023v

140. Russell Gage, ATL, WR63, UFA

141. Curtis Samuel, WAS, WR64, 2023v

142. Jamison Crowder, NYJ, WR65, UFA

143. Zay Jones, LV, WR66, UFA

144. A.J. Green, ARI, WR67, UFA

145. Terrace Marshall Jr., CAR, WR68, 2024u

146. Dee Eskridge, SEA, WR69, 2024u

147. Dyami Brown, WAS, WR70, 2024u

148. Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLE, WR71, 2023u

149. Kendrick Bourne, NE, WR72, 2023u

150. K.J. Osborn, MIN, WR73, 2023u

151. James White, NE, RB43, UFA

152. Darrel Williams, KC, RB44, UFA

153. Kenneth Gainwell, PHI, RB45, 2024u

154. Ronald Jones II, TB, RB46, UFA

155. Jamaal Williams, DET, RB47, 2022u

156. Ke'Shawn Vaughn, TB, RB48, 2023u

157. Nyheim Hines, IND, RB49, 2024u

158. Khalil Herbert, CHI, RB50, 2024u

159. Rex Burkhead, HOU, RB51, 2022u

160. Marlon Mack, IND, RB52, UFA

161. Kenyan Drake, LV, RB53, 2022u

162. D'Onta Foreman, TEN, RB54, UFA

163. Tyler Higbee, LAR, TE19, 2023u

164. Robert Tonyan, GB, TE20, UFA

165. Adam Trautman, NO, TE21, 2023u

166. Ryan Tannehill, TEN, QB18, 2023v

167. Mac Jones, NE, QB19, 2024u

168. Zach Wilson, NYJ, QB20, 2024u

This final tier of skill-position players will help you prep for offseason best-ball drafts, but these players will be affected drastically by offseason player movement, and the later rounds are sure to be overloaded with rookies once we get to that point.

169. Bills D/ST, BUF, DST1

170. Cowboys D/ST, DAL, DST2

171. Patriots D/ST, NE, DST3

172. Buccaneers D/ST, TB, DST4

173. Packers D/ST, GB, DST5

174. Dolphins D/ST, MIA, DST6

175. Saints D/ST, NO, DST7

176. Colts D/ST, IND, DST8

177. Cardinals D/ST, ARI, DST9

178. 49ers D/ST, SF, DST10

179. Broncos D/ST, DEN, DST11

180. Rams D/ST, LAR, DST12

181. Justin Tucker, BAL, K1, 2023u

182. Daniel Carlson, LV, K2, 2025u

183. Matt Gay, LAR, K3, RFA

184. Tyler Bass, BUF, K4, 2023u

185. Harrison Butker, KC, K5, 2024u

186. Nick Folk, NE, K6, UFA

187. Chris Boswell, PIT, K7, 2022u

188. Evan McPherson, CIN, K8, 2024u

189. Jake Elliott, PHI, K9, 2024v

190. Matt Prater, ARI, K10, 2022u

191. Greg Joseph, MIN, K11, RFA

192. Dustin Hopkins, LAC, K12, UFA

Wait until your final two selections to select your kicker and defense.