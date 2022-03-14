NFL Free Agency: Looking at the top fantasy football storylines

Now that the combine and franchise tag deadline has passed, teams are able to sign free agents. Almost every contract is an estimation of how the teams think those particular players will perform down the road. Below are a few thoughts about players whose landing spots I look forward to hearing about and one, in particular, that concerns me.

Allen Robinson II, WR

Robinson dealt with inconsistent quarterback play for most of his four-year tenure with the Chicago Bears. He averaged 5.1 receptions, 62.5 receiving yards and 8.2 targets per game, playing in 57 games in Chicago. Robinson will have a chance for a career renaissance with a new team and QB in 2022 after a season derailed by injuries. I for one am eager to watch it unfold.

Michael Gallup, WR

In essence, the Cowboys chose Gallup over Amari Cooper, who was traded to the Cleveland Browns Saturday. Receivers like Gallup, who can play as an X or Z receiver are hard to find. He could thrive in the Cowboys' offense as a secondary receiving option alongside CeeDee Lamb if his rehab from a torn ACL goes smoothly.

Chark Jr. gave fantasy managers a glimpse of his potential tallying 5.0 receptions and 67 receiving yards per game during the 2019 season. Over the past two seasons, his per-game averages decreased, but Chark's speed and toughness make him an ideal fit for most offenses as a No. 2 receiver. I would like to see him land with the Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints, or Washington Commanders.

From 2017 to 2018, Smith-Schuster averaged 78 receiving yards per game while playing alongside Antonio Brown. Over the next three seasons we learned that he's not a natural No. 1 receiver and is more productive as a complementary slot receiver. Smith-Schuster is only 25 years old, and I would love to see him sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys or Miami Dolphins.

Christian Kirk, WR

Since his rookie year in 2018, Kirk has averaged almost half a receiving yard more in the slot than out wide. If you're looking for a slot receiver who can stretch the field, he's the right guy. Teams like the New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers could certainly use his help.

Beckham revived his career by catching footballs from Matthew Stafford on the Los Angeles Rams last season. He finished with 48 receptions, 593 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns over 12 games, including the playoffs. However, it's possible that the soon-to-be 30-year-old won't be able to return to form after dealing with two ACL injuries in less than two years. There is a reason for concern.

Cordarrelle Patterson, RB

It was the Falcons who demonstrated how to effectively position Patterson for offensive success last season with almost 14 opportunities (rushing attempts and targets) per game. Imagine how lethal on the Buffalo Bills with Josh Allen or on the Baltimore Ravens with Lamar Jackson if Atlanta decides to let him go.

Leonard Fournette, RB

Fournette's time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed that he's very capable of playing all three downs, averaging 19 opportunities and 90 total yards per game. It could lead to a lucrative deal with another team, such as the Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, or Los Angeles Chargers, who could use a running back that excels at getting yards after contact.

Mitchell Trubisky, QB

Trubisky did not pan out in Chicago and even during his best statistical season in 2018, his accuracy and decision-making fell short of other starting NFL quarterbacks. In spite of this, he may still find himself on a team in 2022 as a starter considering this weak free agency QB class. A team like the New York Giants or Pittsburgh Steelers are good fits.

Gerald Everett, TE

Everett had career-highs in receptions (48), receiving yards (478), and touchdowns (4) last season. His route running ability allows an offense to run multiple formations in the same personnel grouping, but he is not a good run blocker. The Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets or Tennessee Titans could benefit from having someone like Everett on their roster.

Evan Engram, TE

According to reports, teams are interested in Engram as a slot receiver and at tight end. He has played primarily in the slot the past two seasons and due to Mike Gesicki, Dalton Schultz, and David Njoku already being tagged, Engram is a good candidate to land with a team who could unlock his talent, keep him focused and position him for success. The Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers or

Terron Armstead, OL

It's hard to find many weaknesses in Armstead's game. He is one of the best pass-protectors at his position and rarely struggles in the run game. Armstead would be an excellent fit for the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins or Chicago Bears.