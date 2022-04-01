Under-the-radar fantasy football storylines that could impact your draft

The NFL offseason has featured tons of head-turning moves. Each one has an impact on the fantasy football landscape. Throughout the offseason, our ESPN Fantasy analysts will offer their thoughts on a variety of topics that fantasy managers should be thinking about.

In this installment, Matt Bowen, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Eric Karabell and Eric Moody address the following question:

Which storylines should be getting more attention this offseason?

Rondale Moore is in line for a breakout sophomore season

Christian Kirk is now in Jacksonville, and veteran A.J. Green is a free agent. There's an opening here for Moore, a dynamic slot target with ball carrier vision and lateral quicks, to see an uptick in both volume and production. In 2021, Moore's rookie season, the wide receiver caught 54 passes and also saw the ball on 18 rushing attempts. We know he has the motion/movement traits -- schemed touches there on manufactured screens, fly sweeps and backfield touches. And Moore can get loose in the route tree, too. I see breakout potential in a Cardinals offense that uses spread elements with quarterback Kyler Murray. - Bowen

Opportunity knocks for Donovan Peoples-Jones

Fantasy Football is Free on ESPN More people play on ESPN than anywhere else. Join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy Football game! Sign up for free >>

The Browns have a new quarterback in Deshaun Watson, who did not play in the 2021 season. With the Texans, he averaged 25 fantasy points per game from 2018 to '20. The Browns also acquired Amari Cooper to be the new No. 1 wide receiver. Peoples-Jones gets lost in the excitement of these two additions. Over the past two seasons, Peoples-Jones has averaged 15.7 air yards per target. He is in a great position to have a career season. Among all teams, the Browns have the fourth-most available targets (233) and receiving air yards (2,041). Peoples-Jones is someone you should not overlook in fantasy football. - Moody

How will the Packers replace Davante Adams?

Consider it a work-in-progress situation, but what the Green Bay Packers do to fill Adams' shoes will continue to be a big, fantasy-relevant storyline for the remainder of the offseason and preseason. Currently, their top three pass-catchers appear to be Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Robert Tonyan, who averaged 9.5, 7.8 and 6.3 PPR fantasy points per game last season, which means this might be a team to watch during the draft, especially as the Packers have a pair of late first-round picks. A rookie landing here (Jahan Dotson? Chris Olave?) could be set up for immediate fantasy success. The alternative is that this is increasingly a run-driven offense, which is a problem for Rodgers' value, as he was the QB2 in 2020 and QB5 in 2021. An out-there thought: If the Packers stand pat, could the Adams trade entirely close the gap between Rodgers' and Derek Carr's (QB14) 2021 finishes? - Cockcroft

Jaguars are worth paying attention to now

Everyone mocks the Jacksonville Jaguars, and for good reason, but whether it is the merciful coaching change to a proven, competent NFL coach; the added receiving options provided to sophomore QB Trevor Lawrence; or the return of injured running back Travis Etienne Jr., this might be a legitimate offense now. Christian Kirk is really good, ready to emerge as a WR2. Evan Engram might stop underachieving if used properly -- and Doug Pederson always used his tight ends properly in Philadelphia. Etienne might be D'Andre Swift. Don't ignore the Jaguars anymore. - Karabell

JuJu Smith-Schuster has WR2 upside in Kansas City

Smith-Schuster brings an added element to this Kansas City Chiefs offense as a physical slot target who can work the dirty areas inside the numbers. Just two years removed from a 97-catch season with the Steelers, Smith-Schuster has catch-and-run traits and understands how to make himself available to the quarterback at the second level. Just flash those numbers to Patrick Mahomes and you will see the ball. With Kansas City signing Marquez Valdes-Scantling as a vertical stretch option, Smith-Schuster fits on the schemed concepts in the K.C. offense as another short-to-intermediate target opposite tight end Travis Kelce. - Bowen

Los Angeles Chargers' defense is loaded

No love for defenses? I know they're often a fantasy afterthought, but the collection of talent the Chargers have on paper -- having added Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson to a mix of supremely talented players -- might well make waves in our game in 2022. The Chargers' obstacle, as far as generating elite team defense/special teams or IDP (individual defensive player) fantasy totals has been injuries, as Derwin James Jr. has missed a combined 18 games and Joey Bosa a combined five games the past two seasons, while Asante Samuel Jr. missed five in 2021. This is a unit to watch closely during the preseason, and it would surely be one of my barely draftable D/STs that I expect could rise to the level of a top-five positional point total. - Cockcroft

Irv Smith Jr. could thrive in return to field

Tyler Conklin's departure to the Jets in free agency places Smith, who missed the entire 2021 season because of a meniscus injury, as the Vikings' 2022 starter. After Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, he has a good chance of becoming Minnesota's third receiving option. Last season, Conklin caught 61 passes for 593 yards and three touchdowns on 87 targets. Smith has the ability to surpass these numbers. His route-running is better than most tight ends in the league, he has exceptional hands and he is a matchup nightmare for defenses. Fantasy managers shouldn't forget about Smith. - Moody

How will the Saints' offense change under a new head coach?

Four quarterbacks started at least one game for last season's Saints, but now a healthy Jameis Winston figures to stand alone. It is a new era in New Orleans with Dennis Allen taking over for Sean Payton, and potentially a new, more wide-open offense. Winston is certainly capable of fantasy relevance, having thrown for 5,000-plus yards in 2019, and having a healthy Michael Thomas (finally) and Alvin Kamara is key. I want to see what Taysom Hill does at tight end, too. He should be a red zone threat, at the least. - Karabell

Leonard Fournette has backfield to himself

Fantasy managers don't seem to have realized the scope of Fournette's situation, which is surprising. As a result of his re-signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he became the highest-paid running back this offseason. With Ronald Jones II signing with the Chiefs, Fournette will enter the season as the undisputed starting running back for a high-octane Tampa Bay offense. Last season, he averaged 19.0 opportunities (rushing attempts plus targets), 90.4 total yards and 18.2 fantasy points per game. In 2022, Fournette could be even better. - Moody