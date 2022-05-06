Fantasy football mock draft: Jonathan Taylor leads RB-heavy first round in 10-team PPR

The NFL draft is in the rearview mirror, which means the countdown to the 2022 fantasy football season has officially begun. To celebrate the occasion, our ESPN Fantasy staff held its first mock draft.
This is a 10-team, PPR format, featuring the following participants (in order of first-round selection): Matt Bowen, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Keith Lipscomb, Matthew Berry, Field Yates, Stephania Bell, Eric Karabell, Mike Clay, Daniel Dopp and Eric Moody.
Below, you will find round-by-round picks, followed by brief takeaways from Moody. Finally, at the very bottom, we have included a listing of each team's roster. Additional analysis of this mock from Berry, Yates, Bell and Dopp is on the Fantasy Focus Football podcast.
Round 1
1. Jonathan Taylor, Ind (RB1) -- Bowen
2. Christian McCaffrey, Car (RB2) -- Cockcroft
3. Austin Ekeler, LAC (RB3) -- Lipscomb
4. Cooper Kupp, LAR (WR1) -- Berry
5. Derrick Henry, Ten (RB4) -- Yates
6. Justin Jefferson, Min (WR2) -- Bell
7. Najee Harris, Pit (RB5) -- Karabell
8. Ja'Marr Chase, Cin (WR3) -- Clay
9. Dalvin Cook, Min (RB6) -- Dopp
10. Joe Mixon, Cin (RB7) -- Moody
Moody's analysis: The possibility of drafting Mixon or Cook this late in the first round should excite fantasy managers. Mixon is an underrated running back in fantasy. Last season, he averaged 20.9 touches, 95.0 total yards, and 18.1 fantasy points per game. With an improved Bengals offensive line, he has a good chance of replicating those numbers in 2022. Meanwhile, Cook has been provided a consistent workload over the past three seasons while averaging 20.7 points per game. Production is not the concern, health is, as he missed four games last season and has missed at least two in each of his five years in the league.
Round 2
11. Davante Adams, LV (WR4) -- Moody
12. Stefon Diggs, Buf (WR5) -- Dopp
13. Deebo Samuel, SF (WR6) -- Clay
14. Alvin Kamara, NO (RB8) -- Karabell
15. Javonte Williams, Den (RB9) -- Bell
16. Leonard Fournette, TB (RB10) -- Yates
17. D'Andre Swift, Det (RB11) -- Berry
18. Tyreek Hill, Mia (WR7) -- Lipscomb
19. CeeDee Lamb, Dal (WR8) -- Cockcroft
20. Tee Higgins, Cin (WR9) -- Bowen
Moody's analysis: Even though Adams is no longer in Green Bay, he could still see a lot of targets in 2022 from former college teammate Derek Carr. Adams averaged 10.8 targets per game over the past four seasons. From a fantasy perspective, getting Kamara in the second round is a value, even as he awaits a hearing following his February arrest. In his career, Kamara has averaged 17.6 touches and 21.1 points per game.
Round 3
21. Aaron Jones, GB (RB12) -- Bowen
22. Travis Kelce, KC (TE1) -- Cockcroft
23. Cam Akers, LAR (RB13) -- Lipscomb
24. James Conner, Ari (RB14) -- Berry
25. Mark Andrews, Bal (TE2) -- Yates
26. Nick Chubb, Cle (RB15) -- Bell
27. Keenan Allen, LAC (WR10) -- Karabell
28. David Montgomery, Chi (RB16) -- Clay
29. Mike Evans, TB (WR11) -- Dopp
30. A.J. Brown, Phi (WR12) -- Moody
Moody's analysis: We live in a world where the supply of fantasy-relevant running backs rarely meets the demand. Considering their opportunity shares (rushing attempts plus targets) on their team last season, James Conner (25%), Nick Chubb (33%) and David Montgomery (36%) are excellent values. All three should continue to lead their respective backfield in 2022. Some may view the selection of Jones as a reach given AJ Dillon's breakout. With the state of the Packers' wide receivers, Jones and Dillon could be used as receivers even more in 2022.
Round 4
31. Josh Allen, Buf (QB1) -- Moody
32. Antonio Gibson, Wsh (RB17) -- Dopp
33. Saquon Barkley, NYG (RB18) -- Clay
34. DJ Moore, Car (WR13) -- Karabell
35. Michael Pittman Jr., Ind (WR14) -- Bell
36. Terry McLaurin, Wsh (WR15) -- Yates
37. Chris Godwin, TB (WR16) -- Berry
38. Diontae Johnson, Pit (WR17) -- Lipscomb
39. Jaylen Waddle, Mia (WR18) -- Cockcroft
40. DK Metcalf, Sea (WR19) -- Bowen
Moody's analysis: Pittman broke out last season with a 25.7% target share. With Matt Ryan at the helm this season, he could set career highs and finish as a low-end WR1. As for Barkley, he is poised to rebound from a rough 2021 season. From a film perspective, he wasn't himself last season, and most running backs experience a major drop in production the first year back after an ACL tear. This is a good pick.
Round 5
41. Jerry Jeudy, Den (WR20) -- Bowen
42. J.K. Dobbins, Bal (RB19) -- Cockcroft
43. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Det (WR21) -- Lipscomb
44. Kyle Pitts, Atl (TE3) -- Berry
45. Amari Cooper, Cle (WR22) -- Yates
46. Elijah Mitchell, SF (RB20) -- Bell
47. Ezekiel Elliott, Dal (RB21) -- Karabell
48. Breece Hall, NYJ (RB22) -- Clay
49. Darnell Mooney, Chi (WR23) -- Dopp
50. George Kittle, SF (TE4) -- Moody
Moody's analysis: Snagging Pitts was an excellent value at this stage of the draft. His 949 receiving yards last season were the second-most by a rookie tight end of all time. He is a lock for 100-plus targets in 2022. Despite not being as explosive as Tony Pollard, Elliott averaged 16.8 touches per game in a dynamic Cowboys offense last season. The selection of Zeke at this stage of the draft should not cause many complaints.
Round 6
51. Josh Jacobs, LV (RB23) -- Moody
52. Darren Waller, LV (TE5) -- Dopp
53. Brandin Cooks, Hou (WR24) -- Clay
54. Michael Thomas, NO (WR25) -- Karabell
55. T.J. Hockenson, Det (TE6) -- Bell
56. Hunter Renfrow, LV (WR26) -- Yates
57. Marquise Brown, Ari (WR27) -- Berry
58. Dallas Goedert, Phi (TE7) -- Lipscomb
59. Travis Etienne Jr., Jax (RB24) -- Cockcroft
60. Drake London, Atl (WR28) -- Bowen
Moody's analysis: Cooks recorded a career-high 90 receptions in 2021 and he has 171 catches in two seasons with the Texans, already tied for the seventh-most in franchise history. In that time frame, he has averaged 15 PPR fantasy points per game. Do not overlook Cooks in drafts.
Round 7
61. Miles Sanders, Phi (RB25) -- Bowen
62. Patrick Mahomes, KC (QB2) -- Cockcroft
63. Justin Herbert, LAC (QB3) -- Lipscomb
64. Tom Brady, TB (QB4) -- Berry
65. Lamar Jackson, Bal (QB5) -- Yates
66. Mike Williams, LAC (WR29) -- Bell
67. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (RB26) -- Karabell
68. Dalton Schultz, Dal (TE8) -- Clay
69. Jalen Hurts, Phi (QB6) -- Dopp
70. AJ Dillon, GB (RB27) -- Moody
Moody's analysis: It may be wise to prioritize Dillon as the third running back, or a flex option, for your team in 2022. From Weeks 9 to 18 last season, he averaged 15.9 touches and 14.6 points. Dillon and Jones are expected to share touches fairly evenly this season.
Round 8
71. Courtland Sutton, Den (WR30) -- Moody
72. Cordarrelle Patterson, Atl (RB28) -- Dopp
73. Kyler Murray, Ari (QB7) -- Clay
74. Tyler Lockett, Sea (WR31) -- Karabell
75. Dak Prescott, Dal (QB8) -- Bell
76. Damien Harris, NE (RB29) -- Yates
77. Rashod Bateman, Bal (WR32) -- Berry
78. JuJu Smith-Schuster, KC (WR33) -- Lipscomb
79. Elijah Moore, NYJ (WR34) -- Cockcroft
80. Gabriel Davis, Buf (WR35) -- Bowen
Moody's analysis: There were a number of great picks at wide receiver in this round, but I liked Bateman the most. Marquise Brown's departure to the Arizona Cardinals vacates a nearly 25% target share in the offense, which Bateman should inherit.
Round 9
81. Joe Burrow, Cin (QB9) -- Bowen
82. Kareem Hunt, Cle (RB30) -- Cockcroft
83. Devin Singletary, Buf (RB31) -- Lipscomb
84. Rashaad Penny, Sea (RB32) -- Berry
85. DeVonta Smith, Phi (WR36) -- Yates
86. Chris Olave, NO (WR37) -- Bell
87. Tony Pollard, Dal (RB33) -- Karabell
88. Treylon Burks, Ten (WR38) -- Clay
89. Allen Robinson II, LAR (WR39) -- Dopp
90. Chase Edmonds, Mia (RB34) -- Moody
Moody's analysis: Picking up Olave is a heck of a value this late in the draft. It's possible he finishes this season with more targets and receiving yards than Michael Thomas. With his combination of ball skills, speed and route-running, Olave is a candidate to be a flex option for fantasy managers.
Round 10
91. DeAndre Hopkins, Ari (WR40) -- Moody
92. Chase Claypool, Pit (WR41) -- Dopp
93. Garrett Wilson, NYJ (WR42) -- Clay
94. Adam Thielen, Min (WR43) -- Karabell
95. Michael Carter, NYJ (RB35) -- Bell
96. Robert Woods, Ten (WR44) -- Yates
97. Ken Walker III, Sea (RB36) -- Berry
98. Ronald Jones II, KC (RB37) -- Lipscomb
99. James Cook, Buf (RB38) -- Cockcroft
100. Brandon Aiyuk, SF (WR45) -- Bowen
Moody's analysis: Although Hopkins is suspended for the first six games, he could wind up as quite a valuable addition, with the caveat that you'll have to keep him on your bench that entire time (since he won't be IR-eligible). Hopkins missed seven games last season due to hamstring and MCL injuries, but he still found the end zone eight times in 10 games. With Hopkins active, Kyler Murray averaged 25 points per game, but just 19 per game without him. Hopkins is sure to be heavily involved once he returns.
Round 11
101. Dameon Pierce, Hou (RB39) -- Bowen
102. Kadarius Toney, NYG (WR46) -- Cockcroft
103. Michael Gallup, Dal (WR47) -- Lipscomb
104. Allen Lazard, GB (WR48) -- Berry
105. James Robinson, Jax (RB40) -- Yates
106. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (RB41) -- Bell
107. Aaron Rodgers, GB (QB10) -- Karabell
108. Christian Kirk, Jax (WR49) -- Clay
109. Skyy Moore, KC (WR50) -- Dopp
110. Melvin Gordon III, Den (RB42) -- Moody
Round 12
111. Jakobi Meyers, NE (WR51) -- Moody
112. Christian Watson, GB (WR52) -- Dopp
113. Raheem Mostert, Mia (RB43) -- Clay
114. Zach Ertz, Ari (TE9) -- Karabell
115. Mecole Hardman, KC (WR53) -- Bell
116. Russell Gage, TB (WR54) -- Yates
117. Alec Pierce, Ind (WR55) -- Berry
118. Alexander Mattison, Min (RB44) -- Lipscomb
119. Jahan Dotson, Wsh (WR56) -- Cockcroft
120. Nyheim Hines, Ind (RB45) -- Bowen
Round 13
121. Jameson Williams, Det (WR57) -- Bowen
122. Trey Lance, SF (QB11) -- Cockcroft
123. Russell Wilson, Den (QB12) -- Lipscomb
124. Jamaal Williams, Det (RB46) -- Berry
125. Odell Beckham Jr., FA (WR58) -- Yates
126. Irv Smith Jr., Min (TE10) -- Bell
127. J.D. McKissic, Wsh (RB47) -- Karabell
128. Deshaun Watson, Cle (QB13) -- Clay
129. Marlon Mack, Hou (RB48) -- Dopp
130. Dawson Knox, Buf (TE11) -- Moody
Round 14
131. Rondale Moore, Ari (WR59) -- Moody
132. Isaiah Spiller, LAC (RB49) -- Dopp
133. Pat Freiermuth, Pit (TE12) -- Clay
134. Tyler Boyd, Cin (WR60) -- Karabell
135. Darrell Henderson Jr., LAR (RB50) -- Bell
136. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC (WR61) -- Yates
137. Bills D/ST, Buf (D/ST1) -- Berry
138. DeVante Parker, NE (WR62) -- Lipscomb
139. Mike Gesicki, Mia (TE13) -- Cockcroft
140. Hunter Henry, NE (TE14) -- Bowen
Round 15
141. Saints D/ST, NO (D/ST2) -- Bowen
142. Justin Tucker, Bal (K1) -- Cockcroft
143. Evan McPherson, Cin (K2) -- Lipscomb
144. Matt Gay, LAR (K3) -- Berry
145. Buccaneers D/ST, TB (D/ST3) -- Yates
146. 49ers D/ST, SF (D/ST4) -- Bell
147. Packers D/ST, GB (D/ST5) -- Karabell
148. Ravens D/ST, Bal (D/ST6) -- Clay
149. Commanders D/ST, Wsh (D/ST7) -- Dopp
150. Tyler Bass, Buf (K4) -- Moody
Round 16
151. Colts D/ST, Ind (D/ST8) -- Moody
152. Harrison Butker, KC (K5) -- Dopp
153. Daniel Carlson, LV (K6) -- Clay
154. Nick Folk, NE (K7) -- Karabell
155. Brandon McManus, Den (K8) -- Bell
156. Matt Prater, Ari (K9) -- Yates
157. Eno Benjamin, Ari (RB51) -- Berry
158. Cowboys D/ST, Dal (D/ST9) -- Lipscomb
159. Patriots D/ST, NE (D/ST10) -- Cockcroft
160. Chris Naggar, Dal (K10) -- Bowen
Team-by-team rosters
Team rosters are presented in first-round pick order. The pick is indicated in parentheses in this manner: (Round.Pick)
Team Bowen
QB1 Joe Burrow, Cin (Pick: 9.1)
RB1 Jonathan Taylor, Ind (Pick: 1.1)
RB2 Aaron Jones, GB (Pick: 3.1)
RB3 Miles Sanders, Phi (Pick: 7.1)
RB4 Dameon Pierce, Hou (Pick: 11.1)
RB5 Nyheim Hines, Ind (Pick: 12.10)
WR1 Tee Higgins, Cin (Pick: 2.10)
WR2 DK Metcalf, Sea (Pick: 4.10)
WR3 Jerry Jeudy, Den (Pick: 5.1)
WR4 Drake London, Atl (Pick: 6.10)
WR5 Gabriel Davis, Buf (Pick: 8.10)
WR6 Brandon Aiyuk, SF (Pick: 10.10)
WR7 Jameson Williams, Det (Pick: 13.1)
TE1 Hunter Henry, NE (Pick: 14.10)
K1 Chris Naggar, Dal (Pick: 16.10)
D/ST1 Saints D/ST, NO (Pick: 15.1)
Team Cockcroft
QB1 Patrick Mahomes, KC (Pick: 7.2)
QB2 Trey Lance, SF (Pick: 13.2)
RB1 Christian McCaffrey, Car (Pick: 1.2)
RB2 J.K. Dobbins, Bal (Pick: 5.2)
RB3 Travis Etienne Jr., Jax (Pick: 6.9)
RB4 Kareem Hunt, Cle (Pick: 9.2)
RB5 James Cook, Buf (Pick: 10.9)
WR1 CeeDee Lamb, Dal (Pick: 2.9)
WR2 Jaylen Waddle, Mia (Pick: 4.9)
WR3 Elijah Moore, NYJ (Pick: 8.9)
WR4 Kadarius Toney, NYG (Pick: 11.2)
WR5 Jahan Dotson, Wsh (Pick: 12.9)
TE1 Travis Kelce, KC (Pick: 3.2)
TE2 Mike Gesicki, Mia (Pick: 14.9)
K1 Justin Tucker, Bal (Pick: 15.2)
D/ST1 Patriots D/ST, NE (Pick: 16.9)
Team Lipscomb
QB1 Justin Herbert, LAC (Pick: 7.3)
QB2 Russell Wilson, Den (Pick: 13.3)
RB1 Austin Ekeler, LAC (Pick: 1.3)
RB2 Cam Akers, LAR (Pick: 3.3)
RB3 Devin Singletary, Buf (Pick: 9.3)
RB4 Ronald Jones II, KC (Pick: 10.8)
RB5 Alexander Mattison, Min (Pick: 12.8)
WR1 Tyreek Hill, Mia (Pick: 2.8)
WR2 Diontae Johnson, Pit (Pick: 4.8)
WR3 Amon-Ra St. Brown, Det (Pick: 5.3)
WR4 JuJu Smith-Schuster, KC (Pick: 8.8)
WR5 Michael Gallup, Dal (Pick: 11.3)
WR6 DeVante Parker, NE (Pick: 14.8)
TE1 Dallas Goedert, Phi (Pick: 6.8)
K1 Evan McPherson, Cin (Pick: 15.3)
D/ST1 Cowboys D/ST, Dal (Pick: 16.8)
Team Berry
QB1 Tom Brady, TB (Pick: 7.4)
RB1 D'Andre Swift, Det (Pick: 2.7)
RB2 James Conner, Ari (Pick: 3.4)
RB3 Rashaad Penny, Sea (Pick: 9.4)
RB4 Ken Walker III, Sea (Pick: 10.7)
RB5 Jamaal Williams, Det (Pick: 13.4)
RB6 Eno Benjamin, Ari (Pick: 16.7)
WR1 Cooper Kupp, LAR (Pick: 1.4)
WR2 Chris Godwin, TB (Pick: 4.7)
WR3 Marquise Brown, Ari (Pick: 6.7)
WR4 Rashod Bateman, Bal (Pick: 8.7)
WR5 Allen Lazard, GB (Pick: 11.4)
WR6 Alec Pierce, Ind (Pick: 12.7)
TE1 Kyle Pitts, Atl (Pick: 5.4)
K1 Matt Gay, LAR (Pick: 15.4)
D/ST1 Bills D/ST, Buf (Pick: 14.7)
Team Yates
QB1 Lamar Jackson, Bal (Pick: 7.5)
RB1 Derrick Henry, Ten (Pick: 1.5)
RB2 Leonard Fournette, TB (Pick: 2.6)
RB3 Damien Harris, NE (Pick: 8.6)
RB4 James Robinson, Jax (Pick: 11.5)
WR1 Terry McLaurin, Wsh (Pick: 4.6)
WR2 Amari Cooper, Cle (Pick: 5.5)
WR3 Hunter Renfrow, LV (Pick: 6.6)
WR4 DeVonta Smith, Phi (Pick: 9.5)
WR5 Robert Woods, Ten (Pick: 10.6)
WR6 Russell Gage, TB (Pick: 12.6)
WR7 Odell Beckham Jr., FA (Pick: 13.5)
WR8 Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC (Pick: 14.6)
TE1 Mark Andrews, Bal (Pick: 3.5)
K1 Matt Prater, Ari (Pick: 16.6)
D/ST1 Buccaneers D/ST, TB (Pick: 15.5)
Team Bell
QB1 Dak Prescott, Dal (Pick: 8.5)
RB1 Javonte Williams, Den (Pick: 2.5)
RB2 Nick Chubb, Cle (Pick: 3.6)
RB3 Elijah Mitchell, SF (Pick: 5.6)
RB4 Michael Carter, NYJ (Pick: 10.5)
RB5 Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (Pick: 11.6)
RB6 Darrell Henderson Jr., LAR (Pick: 14.5)
WR1 Justin Jefferson, Min (Pick: 1.6)
WR2 Michael Pittman Jr., Ind (Pick: 4.5)
WR3 Mike Williams, LAC (Pick: 7.6)
WR4 Chris Olave, NO (Pick: 9.6)
WR5 Mecole Hardman, KC (Pick: 12.5)
TE1 T.J. Hockenson, Det (Pick: 6.5)
TE2 Irv Smith Jr., Min (Pick: 13.6)
K1 Brandon McManus, Den (Pick: 16.5)
D/ST1 49ers D/ST, SF (Pick: 15.6)
Team Karabell
QB1 Aaron Rodgers, GB (Pick: 11.7)
RB1 Najee Harris, Pit (Pick: 1.7)
RB2 Alvin Kamara, NO (Pick: 2.4)
RB3 Ezekiel Elliott, Dal (Pick: 5.7)
RB4 Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (Pick: 7.7)
RB5 Tony Pollard, Dal (Pick: 9.7)
RB6 J.D. McKissic, Wsh (Pick: 13.7)
WR1 Keenan Allen, LAC (Pick: 3.7)
WR2 DJ Moore, Car (Pick: 4.4)
WR3 Michael Thomas, NO (Pick: 6.4)
WR4 Tyler Lockett, Sea (Pick: 8.4)
WR5 Adam Thielen, Min (Pick: 10.4)
WR6 Tyler Boyd, Cin (Pick: 14.4)
TE1 Zach Ertz, Ari (Pick: 12.4)
K1 Nick Folk, NE (Pick: 16.4)
D/ST1 Packers D/ST, GB (Pick: 15.7)
Team Clay
QB1 Kyler Murray, Ari (Pick: 8.3)
QB2 Deshaun Watson, Cle (Pick: 13.8)
RB1 David Montgomery, Chi (Pick: 3.8)
RB2 Saquon Barkley, NYG (Pick: 4.3)
RB3 Breece Hall, NYJ (Pick: 5.8)
RB4 Raheem Mostert, Mia (Pick: 12.3)
WR1 Ja'Marr Chase, Cin (Pick: 1.8)
WR2 Deebo Samuel, SF (Pick: 2.3)
WR3 Brandin Cooks, Hou (Pick: 6.3)
WR4 Treylon Burks, Ten (Pick: 9.8)
WR5 Garrett Wilson, NYJ (Pick: 10.3)
WR6 Christian Kirk, Jax (Pick: 11.8)
TE1 Dalton Schultz, Dal (Pick: 7.8)
TE2 Pat Freiermuth, Pit (Pick: 14.3)
K1 Daniel Carlson, LV (Pick: 16.3)
D/ST1 Ravens D/ST, Bal (Pick: 15.8)
Team Dopp
QB1 Jalen Hurts, Phi (Pick: 7.9)
RB1 Dalvin Cook, Min (Pick: 1.9)
RB2 Antonio Gibson, Wsh (Pick: 4.2)
RB3 Cordarrelle Patterson, Atl (Pick: 8.2)
RB4 Marlon Mack, Hou (Pick: 13.9)
RB5 Isaiah Spiller, LAC (Pick: 14.2)
WR1 Stefon Diggs, Buf (Pick: 2.2)
WR2 Mike Evans, TB (Pick: 3.9)
WR3 Darnell Mooney, Chi (Pick: 5.9)
WR4 Allen Robinson II, LAR (Pick: 9.9)
WR5 Chase Claypool, Pit (Pick: 10.2)
WR6 Skyy Moore, KC (Pick: 11.9)
WR7 Christian Watson, GB (Pick: 12.2)
TE1 Darren Waller, LV (Pick: 6.2)
K1 Harrison Butker, KC (Pick: 16.2)
D/ST1 Commanders D/ST, Wsh (Pick: 15.9)
Team Moody
QB1 Josh Allen, Buf (Pick: 4.1)
RB1 Joe Mixon, Cin (Pick: 1.10)
RB2 Josh Jacobs, LV (Pick: 6.1)
RB3 AJ Dillon, GB (Pick: 7.10)
RB4 Chase Edmonds, Mia (Pick: 9.10)
RB5 Melvin Gordon III, Den (Pick: 11.10)
WR1 Davante Adams, LV (Pick: 2.1)
WR2 A.J. Brown, Phi (Pick: 3.10)
WR3 Courtland Sutton, Den (Pick: 8.1)
WR4 DeAndre Hopkins, Ari (Pick: 10.1)
WR5 Jakobi Meyers, NE (Pick: 12.1)
WR6 Rondale Moore, Ari (Pick: 14.1)
TE1 George Kittle, SF (Pick: 5.10)
TE2 Dawson Knox, Buf (Pick: 13.10)
K1 Tyler Bass, Buf (Pick: 15.10)
D/ST1 Colts D/ST, Ind (Pick: 16.1)