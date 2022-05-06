        <
          Fantasy football mock draft: Jonathan Taylor leads RB-heavy first round in 10-team PPR

          The NFL draft is in the rearview mirror, which means the countdown to the 2022 fantasy football season has officially begun. To celebrate the occasion, our ESPN Fantasy staff held its first mock draft.

          This is a 10-team, PPR format, featuring the following participants (in order of first-round selection): Matt Bowen, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Keith Lipscomb, Matthew Berry, Field Yates, Stephania Bell, Eric Karabell, Mike Clay, Daniel Dopp and Eric Moody.

          Below, you will find round-by-round picks, followed by brief takeaways from Moody. Finally, at the very bottom, we have included a listing of each team's roster. Additional analysis of this mock from Berry, Yates, Bell and Dopp is on the Fantasy Focus Football podcast.

          Round 1

          1. Jonathan Taylor, Ind (RB1) -- Bowen
          2. Christian McCaffrey, Car (RB2) -- Cockcroft
          3. Austin Ekeler, LAC (RB3) -- Lipscomb
          4. Cooper Kupp, LAR (WR1) -- Berry
          5. Derrick Henry, Ten (RB4) -- Yates
          6. Justin Jefferson, Min (WR2) -- Bell
          7. Najee Harris, Pit (RB5) -- Karabell
          8. Ja'Marr Chase, Cin (WR3) -- Clay
          9. Dalvin Cook, Min (RB6) -- Dopp
          10. Joe Mixon, Cin (RB7) -- Moody

          Moody's analysis: The possibility of drafting Mixon or Cook this late in the first round should excite fantasy managers. Mixon is an underrated running back in fantasy. Last season, he averaged 20.9 touches, 95.0 total yards, and 18.1 fantasy points per game. With an improved Bengals offensive line, he has a good chance of replicating those numbers in 2022. Meanwhile, Cook has been provided a consistent workload over the past three seasons while averaging 20.7 points per game. Production is not the concern, health is, as he missed four games last season and has missed at least two in each of his five years in the league.

          Round 2

          11. Davante Adams, LV (WR4) -- Moody
          12. Stefon Diggs, Buf (WR5) -- Dopp
          13. Deebo Samuel, SF (WR6) -- Clay
          14. Alvin Kamara, NO (RB8) -- Karabell
          15. Javonte Williams, Den (RB9) -- Bell
          16. Leonard Fournette, TB (RB10) -- Yates
          17. D'Andre Swift, Det (RB11) -- Berry
          18. Tyreek Hill, Mia (WR7) -- Lipscomb
          19. CeeDee Lamb, Dal (WR8) -- Cockcroft
          20. Tee Higgins, Cin (WR9) -- Bowen

          Moody's analysis: Even though Adams is no longer in Green Bay, he could still see a lot of targets in 2022 from former college teammate Derek Carr. Adams averaged 10.8 targets per game over the past four seasons. From a fantasy perspective, getting Kamara in the second round is a value, even as he awaits a hearing following his February arrest. In his career, Kamara has averaged 17.6 touches and 21.1 points per game.

          Round 3

          21. Aaron Jones, GB (RB12) -- Bowen
          22. Travis Kelce, KC (TE1) -- Cockcroft
          23. Cam Akers, LAR (RB13) -- Lipscomb
          24. James Conner, Ari (RB14) -- Berry
          25. Mark Andrews, Bal (TE2) -- Yates
          26. Nick Chubb, Cle (RB15) -- Bell
          27. Keenan Allen, LAC (WR10) -- Karabell
          28. David Montgomery, Chi (RB16) -- Clay
          29. Mike Evans, TB (WR11) -- Dopp
          30. A.J. Brown, Phi (WR12) -- Moody

          Moody's analysis: We live in a world where the supply of fantasy-relevant running backs rarely meets the demand. Considering their opportunity shares (rushing attempts plus targets) on their team last season, James Conner (25%), Nick Chubb (33%) and David Montgomery (36%) are excellent values. All three should continue to lead their respective backfield in 2022. Some may view the selection of Jones as a reach given AJ Dillon's breakout. With the state of the Packers' wide receivers, Jones and Dillon could be used as receivers even more in 2022.

          Round 4

          31. Josh Allen, Buf (QB1) -- Moody
          32. Antonio Gibson, Wsh (RB17) -- Dopp
          33. Saquon Barkley, NYG (RB18) -- Clay
          34. DJ Moore, Car (WR13) -- Karabell
          35. Michael Pittman Jr., Ind (WR14) -- Bell
          36. Terry McLaurin, Wsh (WR15) -- Yates
          37. Chris Godwin, TB (WR16) -- Berry
          38. Diontae Johnson, Pit (WR17) -- Lipscomb
          39. Jaylen Waddle, Mia (WR18) -- Cockcroft
          40. DK Metcalf, Sea (WR19) -- Bowen

          Moody's analysis: Pittman broke out last season with a 25.7% target share. With Matt Ryan at the helm this season, he could set career highs and finish as a low-end WR1. As for Barkley, he is poised to rebound from a rough 2021 season. From a film perspective, he wasn't himself last season, and most running backs experience a major drop in production the first year back after an ACL tear. This is a good pick.

          Round 5

          41. Jerry Jeudy, Den (WR20) -- Bowen
          42. J.K. Dobbins, Bal (RB19) -- Cockcroft
          43. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Det (WR21) -- Lipscomb
          44. Kyle Pitts, Atl (TE3) -- Berry
          45. Amari Cooper, Cle (WR22) -- Yates
          46. Elijah Mitchell, SF (RB20) -- Bell
          47. Ezekiel Elliott, Dal (RB21) -- Karabell
          48. Breece Hall, NYJ (RB22) -- Clay
          49. Darnell Mooney, Chi (WR23) -- Dopp
          50. George Kittle, SF (TE4) -- Moody

          Moody's analysis: Snagging Pitts was an excellent value at this stage of the draft. His 949 receiving yards last season were the second-most by a rookie tight end of all time. He is a lock for 100-plus targets in 2022. Despite not being as explosive as Tony Pollard, Elliott averaged 16.8 touches per game in a dynamic Cowboys offense last season. The selection of Zeke at this stage of the draft should not cause many complaints.

          Round 6

          51. Josh Jacobs, LV (RB23) -- Moody
          52. Darren Waller, LV (TE5) -- Dopp
          53. Brandin Cooks, Hou (WR24) -- Clay
          54. Michael Thomas, NO (WR25) -- Karabell
          55. T.J. Hockenson, Det (TE6) -- Bell
          56. Hunter Renfrow, LV (WR26) -- Yates
          57. Marquise Brown, Ari (WR27) -- Berry
          58. Dallas Goedert, Phi (TE7) -- Lipscomb
          59. Travis Etienne Jr., Jax (RB24) -- Cockcroft
          60. Drake London, Atl (WR28) -- Bowen

          Moody's analysis: Cooks recorded a career-high 90 receptions in 2021 and he has 171 catches in two seasons with the Texans, already tied for the seventh-most in franchise history. In that time frame, he has averaged 15 PPR fantasy points per game. Do not overlook Cooks in drafts.

          Round 7

          61. Miles Sanders, Phi (RB25) -- Bowen
          62. Patrick Mahomes, KC (QB2) -- Cockcroft
          63. Justin Herbert, LAC (QB3) -- Lipscomb
          64. Tom Brady, TB (QB4) -- Berry
          65. Lamar Jackson, Bal (QB5) -- Yates
          66. Mike Williams, LAC (WR29) -- Bell
          67. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (RB26) -- Karabell
          68. Dalton Schultz, Dal (TE8) -- Clay
          69. Jalen Hurts, Phi (QB6) -- Dopp
          70. AJ Dillon, GB (RB27) -- Moody

          Moody's analysis: It may be wise to prioritize Dillon as the third running back, or a flex option, for your team in 2022. From Weeks 9 to 18 last season, he averaged 15.9 touches and 14.6 points. Dillon and Jones are expected to share touches fairly evenly this season.

          Round 8

          71. Courtland Sutton, Den (WR30) -- Moody
          72. Cordarrelle Patterson, Atl (RB28) -- Dopp
          73. Kyler Murray, Ari (QB7) -- Clay
          74. Tyler Lockett, Sea (WR31) -- Karabell
          75. Dak Prescott, Dal (QB8) -- Bell
          76. Damien Harris, NE (RB29) -- Yates
          77. Rashod Bateman, Bal (WR32) -- Berry
          78. JuJu Smith-Schuster, KC (WR33) -- Lipscomb
          79. Elijah Moore, NYJ (WR34) -- Cockcroft
          80. Gabriel Davis, Buf (WR35) -- Bowen

          Moody's analysis: There were a number of great picks at wide receiver in this round, but I liked Bateman the most. Marquise Brown's departure to the Arizona Cardinals vacates a nearly 25% target share in the offense, which Bateman should inherit.

          Round 9

          81. Joe Burrow, Cin (QB9) -- Bowen
          82. Kareem Hunt, Cle (RB30) -- Cockcroft
          83. Devin Singletary, Buf (RB31) -- Lipscomb
          84. Rashaad Penny, Sea (RB32) -- Berry
          85. DeVonta Smith, Phi (WR36) -- Yates
          86. Chris Olave, NO (WR37) -- Bell
          87. Tony Pollard, Dal (RB33) -- Karabell
          88. Treylon Burks, Ten (WR38) -- Clay
          89. Allen Robinson II, LAR (WR39) -- Dopp
          90. Chase Edmonds, Mia (RB34) -- Moody

          Moody's analysis: Picking up Olave is a heck of a value this late in the draft. It's possible he finishes this season with more targets and receiving yards than Michael Thomas. With his combination of ball skills, speed and route-running, Olave is a candidate to be a flex option for fantasy managers.

          Round 10

          91. DeAndre Hopkins, Ari (WR40) -- Moody
          92. Chase Claypool, Pit (WR41) -- Dopp
          93. Garrett Wilson, NYJ (WR42) -- Clay
          94. Adam Thielen, Min (WR43) -- Karabell
          95. Michael Carter, NYJ (RB35) -- Bell
          96. Robert Woods, Ten (WR44) -- Yates
          97. Ken Walker III, Sea (RB36) -- Berry
          98. Ronald Jones II, KC (RB37) -- Lipscomb
          99. James Cook, Buf (RB38) -- Cockcroft
          100. Brandon Aiyuk, SF (WR45) -- Bowen

          Moody's analysis: Although Hopkins is suspended for the first six games, he could wind up as quite a valuable addition, with the caveat that you'll have to keep him on your bench that entire time (since he won't be IR-eligible). Hopkins missed seven games last season due to hamstring and MCL injuries, but he still found the end zone eight times in 10 games. With Hopkins active, Kyler Murray averaged 25 points per game, but just 19 per game without him. Hopkins is sure to be heavily involved once he returns.

          Round 11

          101. Dameon Pierce, Hou (RB39) -- Bowen
          102. Kadarius Toney, NYG (WR46) -- Cockcroft
          103. Michael Gallup, Dal (WR47) -- Lipscomb
          104. Allen Lazard, GB (WR48) -- Berry
          105. James Robinson, Jax (RB40) -- Yates
          106. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (RB41) -- Bell
          107. Aaron Rodgers, GB (QB10) -- Karabell
          108. Christian Kirk, Jax (WR49) -- Clay
          109. Skyy Moore, KC (WR50) -- Dopp
          110. Melvin Gordon III, Den (RB42) -- Moody

          Round 12

          111. Jakobi Meyers, NE (WR51) -- Moody
          112. Christian Watson, GB (WR52) -- Dopp
          113. Raheem Mostert, Mia (RB43) -- Clay
          114. Zach Ertz, Ari (TE9) -- Karabell
          115. Mecole Hardman, KC (WR53) -- Bell
          116. Russell Gage, TB (WR54) -- Yates
          117. Alec Pierce, Ind (WR55) -- Berry
          118. Alexander Mattison, Min (RB44) -- Lipscomb
          119. Jahan Dotson, Wsh (WR56) -- Cockcroft
          120. Nyheim Hines, Ind (RB45) -- Bowen

          Round 13

          121. Jameson Williams, Det (WR57) -- Bowen
          122. Trey Lance, SF (QB11) -- Cockcroft
          123. Russell Wilson, Den (QB12) -- Lipscomb
          124. Jamaal Williams, Det (RB46) -- Berry
          125. Odell Beckham Jr., FA (WR58) -- Yates
          126. Irv Smith Jr., Min (TE10) -- Bell
          127. J.D. McKissic, Wsh (RB47) -- Karabell
          128. Deshaun Watson, Cle (QB13) -- Clay
          129. Marlon Mack, Hou (RB48) -- Dopp
          130. Dawson Knox, Buf (TE11) -- Moody

          Round 14

          131. Rondale Moore, Ari (WR59) -- Moody
          132. Isaiah Spiller, LAC (RB49) -- Dopp
          133. Pat Freiermuth, Pit (TE12) -- Clay
          134. Tyler Boyd, Cin (WR60) -- Karabell
          135. Darrell Henderson Jr., LAR (RB50) -- Bell
          136. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC (WR61) -- Yates
          137. Bills D/ST, Buf (D/ST1) -- Berry
          138. DeVante Parker, NE (WR62) -- Lipscomb
          139. Mike Gesicki, Mia (TE13) -- Cockcroft
          140. Hunter Henry, NE (TE14) -- Bowen

          Round 15

          141. Saints D/ST, NO (D/ST2) -- Bowen
          142. Justin Tucker, Bal (K1) -- Cockcroft
          143. Evan McPherson, Cin (K2) -- Lipscomb
          144. Matt Gay, LAR (K3) -- Berry
          145. Buccaneers D/ST, TB (D/ST3) -- Yates
          146. 49ers D/ST, SF (D/ST4) -- Bell
          147. Packers D/ST, GB (D/ST5) -- Karabell
          148. Ravens D/ST, Bal (D/ST6) -- Clay
          149. Commanders D/ST, Wsh (D/ST7) -- Dopp
          150. Tyler Bass, Buf (K4) -- Moody

          Round 16

          151. Colts D/ST, Ind (D/ST8) -- Moody
          152. Harrison Butker, KC (K5) -- Dopp
          153. Daniel Carlson, LV (K6) -- Clay
          154. Nick Folk, NE (K7) -- Karabell
          155. Brandon McManus, Den (K8) -- Bell
          156. Matt Prater, Ari (K9) -- Yates
          157. Eno Benjamin, Ari (RB51) -- Berry
          158. Cowboys D/ST, Dal (D/ST9) -- Lipscomb
          159. Patriots D/ST, NE (D/ST10) -- Cockcroft
          160. Chris Naggar, Dal (K10) -- Bowen

          Team-by-team rosters

          Team rosters are presented in first-round pick order. The pick is indicated in parentheses in this manner: (Round.Pick)

          Team Bowen

          QB1 Joe Burrow, Cin (Pick: 9.1)
          RB1 Jonathan Taylor, Ind (Pick: 1.1)
          RB2 Aaron Jones, GB (Pick: 3.1)
          RB3 Miles Sanders, Phi (Pick: 7.1)
          RB4 Dameon Pierce, Hou (Pick: 11.1)
          RB5 Nyheim Hines, Ind (Pick: 12.10)
          WR1 Tee Higgins, Cin (Pick: 2.10)
          WR2 DK Metcalf, Sea (Pick: 4.10)
          WR3 Jerry Jeudy, Den (Pick: 5.1)
          WR4 Drake London, Atl (Pick: 6.10)
          WR5 Gabriel Davis, Buf (Pick: 8.10)
          WR6 Brandon Aiyuk, SF (Pick: 10.10)
          WR7 Jameson Williams, Det (Pick: 13.1)
          TE1 Hunter Henry, NE (Pick: 14.10)
          K1 Chris Naggar, Dal (Pick: 16.10)
          D/ST1 Saints D/ST, NO (Pick: 15.1)

          Team Cockcroft

          QB1 Patrick Mahomes, KC (Pick: 7.2)
          QB2 Trey Lance, SF (Pick: 13.2)
          RB1 Christian McCaffrey, Car (Pick: 1.2)
          RB2 J.K. Dobbins, Bal (Pick: 5.2)
          RB3 Travis Etienne Jr., Jax (Pick: 6.9)
          RB4 Kareem Hunt, Cle (Pick: 9.2)
          RB5 James Cook, Buf (Pick: 10.9)
          WR1 CeeDee Lamb, Dal (Pick: 2.9)
          WR2 Jaylen Waddle, Mia (Pick: 4.9)
          WR3 Elijah Moore, NYJ (Pick: 8.9)
          WR4 Kadarius Toney, NYG (Pick: 11.2)
          WR5 Jahan Dotson, Wsh (Pick: 12.9)
          TE1 Travis Kelce, KC (Pick: 3.2)
          TE2 Mike Gesicki, Mia (Pick: 14.9)
          K1 Justin Tucker, Bal (Pick: 15.2)
          D/ST1 Patriots D/ST, NE (Pick: 16.9)

          Team Lipscomb

          QB1 Justin Herbert, LAC (Pick: 7.3)
          QB2 Russell Wilson, Den (Pick: 13.3)
          RB1 Austin Ekeler, LAC (Pick: 1.3)
          RB2 Cam Akers, LAR (Pick: 3.3)
          RB3 Devin Singletary, Buf (Pick: 9.3)
          RB4 Ronald Jones II, KC (Pick: 10.8)
          RB5 Alexander Mattison, Min (Pick: 12.8)
          WR1 Tyreek Hill, Mia (Pick: 2.8)
          WR2 Diontae Johnson, Pit (Pick: 4.8)
          WR3 Amon-Ra St. Brown, Det (Pick: 5.3)
          WR4 JuJu Smith-Schuster, KC (Pick: 8.8)
          WR5 Michael Gallup, Dal (Pick: 11.3)
          WR6 DeVante Parker, NE (Pick: 14.8)
          TE1 Dallas Goedert, Phi (Pick: 6.8)
          K1 Evan McPherson, Cin (Pick: 15.3)
          D/ST1 Cowboys D/ST, Dal (Pick: 16.8)

          Team Berry

          QB1 Tom Brady, TB (Pick: 7.4)
          RB1 D'Andre Swift, Det (Pick: 2.7)
          RB2 James Conner, Ari (Pick: 3.4)
          RB3 Rashaad Penny, Sea (Pick: 9.4)
          RB4 Ken Walker III, Sea (Pick: 10.7)
          RB5 Jamaal Williams, Det (Pick: 13.4)
          RB6 Eno Benjamin, Ari (Pick: 16.7)
          WR1 Cooper Kupp, LAR (Pick: 1.4)
          WR2 Chris Godwin, TB (Pick: 4.7)
          WR3 Marquise Brown, Ari (Pick: 6.7)
          WR4 Rashod Bateman, Bal (Pick: 8.7)
          WR5 Allen Lazard, GB (Pick: 11.4)
          WR6 Alec Pierce, Ind (Pick: 12.7)
          TE1 Kyle Pitts, Atl (Pick: 5.4)
          K1 Matt Gay, LAR (Pick: 15.4)
          D/ST1 Bills D/ST, Buf (Pick: 14.7)

          Team Yates

          QB1 Lamar Jackson, Bal (Pick: 7.5)
          RB1 Derrick Henry, Ten (Pick: 1.5)
          RB2 Leonard Fournette, TB (Pick: 2.6)
          RB3 Damien Harris, NE (Pick: 8.6)
          RB4 James Robinson, Jax (Pick: 11.5)
          WR1 Terry McLaurin, Wsh (Pick: 4.6)
          WR2 Amari Cooper, Cle (Pick: 5.5)
          WR3 Hunter Renfrow, LV (Pick: 6.6)
          WR4 DeVonta Smith, Phi (Pick: 9.5)
          WR5 Robert Woods, Ten (Pick: 10.6)
          WR6 Russell Gage, TB (Pick: 12.6)
          WR7 Odell Beckham Jr., FA (Pick: 13.5)
          WR8 Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC (Pick: 14.6)
          TE1 Mark Andrews, Bal (Pick: 3.5)
          K1 Matt Prater, Ari (Pick: 16.6)
          D/ST1 Buccaneers D/ST, TB (Pick: 15.5)

          Team Bell

          QB1 Dak Prescott, Dal (Pick: 8.5)
          RB1 Javonte Williams, Den (Pick: 2.5)
          RB2 Nick Chubb, Cle (Pick: 3.6)
          RB3 Elijah Mitchell, SF (Pick: 5.6)
          RB4 Michael Carter, NYJ (Pick: 10.5)
          RB5 Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (Pick: 11.6)
          RB6 Darrell Henderson Jr., LAR (Pick: 14.5)
          WR1 Justin Jefferson, Min (Pick: 1.6)
          WR2 Michael Pittman Jr., Ind (Pick: 4.5)
          WR3 Mike Williams, LAC (Pick: 7.6)
          WR4 Chris Olave, NO (Pick: 9.6)
          WR5 Mecole Hardman, KC (Pick: 12.5)
          TE1 T.J. Hockenson, Det (Pick: 6.5)
          TE2 Irv Smith Jr., Min (Pick: 13.6)
          K1 Brandon McManus, Den (Pick: 16.5)
          D/ST1 49ers D/ST, SF (Pick: 15.6)

          Team Karabell

          QB1 Aaron Rodgers, GB (Pick: 11.7)
          RB1 Najee Harris, Pit (Pick: 1.7)
          RB2 Alvin Kamara, NO (Pick: 2.4)
          RB3 Ezekiel Elliott, Dal (Pick: 5.7)
          RB4 Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (Pick: 7.7)
          RB5 Tony Pollard, Dal (Pick: 9.7)
          RB6 J.D. McKissic, Wsh (Pick: 13.7)
          WR1 Keenan Allen, LAC (Pick: 3.7)
          WR2 DJ Moore, Car (Pick: 4.4)
          WR3 Michael Thomas, NO (Pick: 6.4)
          WR4 Tyler Lockett, Sea (Pick: 8.4)
          WR5 Adam Thielen, Min (Pick: 10.4)
          WR6 Tyler Boyd, Cin (Pick: 14.4)
          TE1 Zach Ertz, Ari (Pick: 12.4)
          K1 Nick Folk, NE (Pick: 16.4)
          D/ST1 Packers D/ST, GB (Pick: 15.7)

          Team Clay

          QB1 Kyler Murray, Ari (Pick: 8.3)
          QB2 Deshaun Watson, Cle (Pick: 13.8)
          RB1 David Montgomery, Chi (Pick: 3.8)
          RB2 Saquon Barkley, NYG (Pick: 4.3)
          RB3 Breece Hall, NYJ (Pick: 5.8)
          RB4 Raheem Mostert, Mia (Pick: 12.3)
          WR1 Ja'Marr Chase, Cin (Pick: 1.8)
          WR2 Deebo Samuel, SF (Pick: 2.3)
          WR3 Brandin Cooks, Hou (Pick: 6.3)
          WR4 Treylon Burks, Ten (Pick: 9.8)
          WR5 Garrett Wilson, NYJ (Pick: 10.3)
          WR6 Christian Kirk, Jax (Pick: 11.8)
          TE1 Dalton Schultz, Dal (Pick: 7.8)
          TE2 Pat Freiermuth, Pit (Pick: 14.3)
          K1 Daniel Carlson, LV (Pick: 16.3)
          D/ST1 Ravens D/ST, Bal (Pick: 15.8)

          Team Dopp

          QB1 Jalen Hurts, Phi (Pick: 7.9)
          RB1 Dalvin Cook, Min (Pick: 1.9)
          RB2 Antonio Gibson, Wsh (Pick: 4.2)
          RB3 Cordarrelle Patterson, Atl (Pick: 8.2)
          RB4 Marlon Mack, Hou (Pick: 13.9)
          RB5 Isaiah Spiller, LAC (Pick: 14.2)
          WR1 Stefon Diggs, Buf (Pick: 2.2)
          WR2 Mike Evans, TB (Pick: 3.9)
          WR3 Darnell Mooney, Chi (Pick: 5.9)
          WR4 Allen Robinson II, LAR (Pick: 9.9)
          WR5 Chase Claypool, Pit (Pick: 10.2)
          WR6 Skyy Moore, KC (Pick: 11.9)
          WR7 Christian Watson, GB (Pick: 12.2)
          TE1 Darren Waller, LV (Pick: 6.2)
          K1 Harrison Butker, KC (Pick: 16.2)
          D/ST1 Commanders D/ST, Wsh (Pick: 15.9)

          Team Moody

          QB1 Josh Allen, Buf (Pick: 4.1)
          RB1 Joe Mixon, Cin (Pick: 1.10)
          RB2 Josh Jacobs, LV (Pick: 6.1)
          RB3 AJ Dillon, GB (Pick: 7.10)
          RB4 Chase Edmonds, Mia (Pick: 9.10)
          RB5 Melvin Gordon III, Den (Pick: 11.10)
          WR1 Davante Adams, LV (Pick: 2.1)
          WR2 A.J. Brown, Phi (Pick: 3.10)
          WR3 Courtland Sutton, Den (Pick: 8.1)
          WR4 DeAndre Hopkins, Ari (Pick: 10.1)
          WR5 Jakobi Meyers, NE (Pick: 12.1)
          WR6 Rondale Moore, Ari (Pick: 14.1)
          TE1 George Kittle, SF (Pick: 5.10)
          TE2 Dawson Knox, Buf (Pick: 13.10)
          K1 Tyler Bass, Buf (Pick: 15.10)
          D/ST1 Colts D/ST, Ind (Pick: 16.1)