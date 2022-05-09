Matthew Berry lists his number one fantasy players by position following the NFL draft. (1:35)

Who are the best fantasy football players at each position? (1:35)

It's fantasy football prep season! And really, when is it not? With the fantasy impact of free agency digested and rookies finding teams through the NFL draft, it's time to put it all together with our fresh fantasy football rankings for the 2022 season. Below you will find our rankings for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, kickers and defenses for both PPR and non-PPR formats. Due to the evolving nature of news throughout the offseason, we have asked all of our rankers to value each player as if they were drafting a 2022 fantasy football team today.

Fantasy Football PPR Rankings

Featuring individual and composite rankings from Matthew Berry, Mike Clay, Field Yates, Eric Karabell, Tristan H. Cockcroft and Eric Moody. PPR leagues award an extra point for every pass caught.

Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for 2022

Fantasy Football Running Back PPR Rankings for 2022

Fantasy Football Wide Receiver PPR Rankings for 2022

Fantasy Football Tight End PPR Rankings for 2022

Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings for 2022

Fantasy Football Defense/Special Teams Rankings for 2022

Fantasy Football non-PPR Rankings

Featuring individual and composite rankings from Mike Clay, Matt Bowen, Eric Karabell, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Eric Moody and Daniel Dopp. Due to the difference in groups ranking PPR and non-PPR, the rankings at the QB, K and D/ST positions will also vary from PPR rankings above.

Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for 2022

Fantasy Football Running Back NPPR Rankings for 2022

Fantasy Football Wide Receiver NPPR Rankings for 2022

Fantasy Football Tight End NPPR Rankings for 2022

Fantasy Football Defense/Special Teams Rankings for 2022

Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings for 2022

