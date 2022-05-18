If you're seeking a one-stop shop for updated 2022 fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets throughout the summer, you've come to the right place. Below, you will find them for PPR (point per reception) and non-PPR formats, as well as dynasty leagues.

PPR positional cheat sheet

One sheet with players broken down by position, including overall rank, salary-cap value and bye weeks for leagues that award one point for each catch. We recommend this sheet for those using ½-PPR, as the rankings are extremely similar. Download »

PPR top-300 cheat sheet

This sheet features 300 players in order of overall draft value, with positional rank, salary-cap value and bye-week information for leagues that reward each catch with a point. We recommend this sheet for those using ½-PPR, as the rankings are extremely similar. Download »

Pigskin Win Totals Take your shot at picking win totals for all 32 teams for a chance to win up to $10,000!

Make Your Picks

PPR top-300 superflex cheat sheet

This sheet features our rankings when drafting for a league featuring the offensive player (OP) slot, also known as superflex and available as a custom option in League Manager. The OP position can be filled by any QB-, RB-, WR- or TE-eligible player, which greatly enhances the value of quarterbacks in the rankings. Download »

Non-PPR positional cheat sheet

For leagues using the scoring format that doesn't award an extra point for each reception. One sheet with players broken down by position, including overall rank, salary-cap value and bye weeks. Download »

Non-PPR top-300 cheat sheet

This sheet features 300 players in order of overall draft value, with positional rank, salary-cap value and bye-week information. Download »

Mike Clay's team-by-team projection guide

If you want the full breakdown for all 32 teams, you've come to the right place. Download »

Fantasy Football is Free on ESPN More people play on ESPN than anywhere else. Join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy Football game! Sign up for free >>

NFL team depth chart cheat sheet

Fantasy depth charts for each NFL team: top two quarterbacks, three running backs, four wide receivers, two tight ends and a kicker. Prioritized by fantasy value in PPR leagues rather than role-defined on a traditional NFL depth chart, this includes players' overall ranks. Download »

Dynasty cheat sheet

Features the top 240 players and 60 best rookies to make all of your keeper and dynasty league decisions. Includes the players' draft years/rounds and ages at the start of the 2022 season. Download »

*All cheat sheets are in PDF format. Your device must be equipped with a PDF reader for you to access and print the cheat sheet.