Fantasy Football Daily Notes: Deebo Samuel signs, Steelers, Eagles name starters

The news: Deebo Samuel signed a three-year, $71.5 million extension with the 49ers through 2025.

What it means: Since Samuel's deal includes $58.1 million guaranteed, he's now one of the highest-paid receivers in the league, ending the drama around his trade demand and offseason holdout.

Going deeper: Samuel is one of only four players to record 2,500 receiving yards and 500 rushing yards in his first three career seasons. It makes him special in fantasy, and he can be viewed as a WR1 with high upside.

The news: Peter King, of NBC Sports, reported that Mitch Trubisky has been told the starting quarterback job is his to lose.

What it means: Trubisky is likely to open the season as a starter after signing a two-year, $14.285 million contract, including a $5.25 million signing bonus. Since he has a stronger arm and is more mobile than Ben Roethlisberger was in his final season, he won't limit the Steelers' offensive potential in 2022.

The news: Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed that Miles Sanders is the team's top running back.

What it means: Sanders may be the starter, but this is still a running back by committee and Kenneth Gainwell's practice reps with the first team and at receiver imply he'll be actively involved in 2022. Since his rookie season, Sanders has struggled to contribute positively to the passing game.

