The news: Alvin Kamara's court hearing for felony battery was delayed another 60 days to Sept. 29.

What it means: Kamara could be facing discipline under the NFL's personal conduct policy, but there is a possibility that a potential suspension won't come until 2023. Kamara is currently the RB9 in our live draft trends, which makes him a significant fantasy value when considering his statistical body of work.

The news: According to ESPN's Todd Archer, James Washington will be sidelined for up to two months due to a broken foot.

What it means: This injury complicates the Cowboys' depth chart at wide receiver. As the new No. 1 option replacing Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb is off to a strong start. With Michael Gallup publicly stating he doesn't expect to return from his February ACL surgery in time for the season opener, the rest of the rotation remains a mystery. Lamb will be heavily targeted in 2022.

The news: Rams receiver Van Jefferson will undergo minor knee surgery this week, and it is unclear whether he will be able to play in the season opener against the Bills.

What it means: In Jefferson's absence, the Rams could continue to pursue Odell Beckham Jr, who remains a free agent after tearing an ACL in Super Bowl LVI, since Sean McVay is essentially recruiting Beckham to return to Los Angeles. However, the most likely scenario is for Tutu Atwell, Jacob Harris and Ben Skowronek to take a leap forward in their second NFL season. With his explosive athletic ability, Atwell is my favorite out of this trio.

The news: Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported that William Fuller V "is being monitored by multiple NFL teams" but is "more likely to join a team later in preseason."

What it means: Fuller is worth taking a flier on late in fantasy football drafts. The 28-year-old receiver is younger than the other big-name free agent receivers including Emmanuel Sanders (35), Cole Beasley (33), T.Y. Hilton (32) and Odell Beckham Jr. (29). The Cowboys, Packers and Colts could be potential landing spots for Fuller. Even though Fuller is a great vertical receiver, he's also prone to injuries, making him a risk/reward proposition for NFL and fantasy GMs alike.

Tristan H. Cockcroft on whether Cooper Kupp will repeat as the No. 1 receiver in fantasy

Mike Clay on the Cleveland Browns with Jacoby Brissett under center

