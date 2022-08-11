2022's best fantasy football team names: Classic Mahomes puns and beyond

DJ Gallo and Daniel Dopp break down some of their favorite fantasy football team names. (0:58)

Research. Research is key in fantasy football. You can research every waking minute of the offseason. You can research fantasy football draft trends. You can research sleepers and busts lists. You can research team depth charts. And as Google Trends will tell you, you can also research "best fantasy football team names 2022" to "cool fantasy football team names" and even "nsfw fantasy football team names" and the more direct "dirty fantasy football team names" as well. It seems that a lot of research goes into what to name your fantasy football team. And you know what? I get it.

You can do all sorts of research and nail your draft. You can expertly manipulate the waiver wire. Pull off trades so lopsided that "collusion" accusations fly on the league chat. You can do everything right in fantasy football ... and still see your whole season, all that work, be destroyed by circumstances out of your control.

Injury. An untimely maintenance week for one of your star players. Or Rashaad Penny suddenly deciding to run for 170 yards and two touchdowns in Week 17 and he's in your opponent's lineup. I mean why suddenly does Rashaad Penny get 27 touches?! I know Chris Carson was hurt, but come on! Rashaad Penny is Tecmo Bo all of a sudden? He's never had that many touches in a game in his entire career! Try to play at least some defense, Lions! Stop gobbling kneecaps for one second and make a damn tackle!

Anyway. Fantasy football can be frustrating. Because ultimately, all you really can control is one thing: picking a good name for your team. Partly punny, possibly even funny, almost entirely dad-jokey, your team name serves as a daily reminder that the point of this fake football game of ours is ultimately enjoyment. It's supposed to be fun. A diversion. A treasured activity that brings friends, family and co-workers together each Fall. Until Rashaad Penny come along and ruins it, of course.

So without further ado, here are the best fantasy team names of 2022.

The cool classics

You've probably heard a lot of these team names before. And for good reason. They're tried and true. Let's start at quarterback.

Country Roads, Take Mahomes

Mahomes on the Range

Rolling with My Mahomes

Sherlock Mahomes

Just the Daks

Daks Over Feelings

Dak to the Future

Hit Me with Your Prescott

Baby Got Dak

DakStreet Boys

Professional Russelling

Kissing Cousins

Luck be a Brady

The Brady Bunch

Brady Gaga

JoshKosh b'Gosh

Beg Burrow and Steal

Stafford Infection

Kobra Kyler

Kyler the Creator

Kyle Soze

Natural Born Kylers

Thrill Murray

There's Something About Murray

A Tannehill to Die On

Hurts So Good

Justin Time

Attempted Carson

Mayfield of Dreams

I'm About to Go Goff

Those final three are all solid puns. But naming your fantasy team after Carson Wentz, Baker Mayfield or Jared Goff? Maybe not a recipe for success.

Next, let's do running backs. The 2022 season may not have as many true, set-it-and-forget-it RB1s as years past, but the running back position still produces team names at an elite level.

Hot Chubb Time Machine

Rubba Chubb Chubb

Lights Kamara Action

Kamara Borealis

Zeke Squad

Zeke and Ye Shall Find

Conner Among Thieves

Forgive and Fournette

Little Len Fournette

Mixon Match

Mixon It Up

Catalina Wine Mixon

Rum CMC

Christian Mingle

Oh Henry

Dalvin Right In

Akers Dozen

Akers Mark

Green Eggs and Cam

Baskin Dobbins

For Goodness Saquon

Oh Saquon You See

Say You, Saquon

All Barkley No Bite

Let's all hope Saquon Barkley gets back to producing more touchdowns than fantasy team names. Onto receivers.

Ob-La-Di, OBJ, Life Goes On

Life indeed goes on. Odell Beckham Jr., not so long ago one of the biggest names in the sport, isn't even on an NFL roster right now. So you'll have to keep this name in your back pocket for now. As for team names inspired by wide receivers currently in uniform ...

Radioactive D.K.

T.D. Metcalf

How I Metcalf Your Mother

That's Amari

Is It Too Late to Say Amari?

7th Evans

Stairway to Evans

Godwin Bless America

Godwin Or Go Home

Bad Juju

Jujulemon

Me and Julio Down by the End Zone

Hooked On a Thielen

Thielen Groovy

Wheelin & Thielen

You've Got That Loving Thielen

Can't Fight This Thielen

Adam Thielen is coming off one of his worst seasons statistically, but you have to admit that he still produces fantasy team names with the best of them.

Davante's Inferno

Diontae's Inferno

DeVonta's Inferno

Are you a fan of 14th-century Italian poetry? Well, good news: there are plenty of wide receiver-inspired team name options available. Draft accordingly.

Kupp and At 'Em

Kupp Yours

Championship Kupp

The Kuppets

Admittedly, there are better fantasy team names out there. But you have Cooper Kupp on your team. You don't need to be the best at everything. Next up: tight ends.

Hockenson Loogies

Kelce Handler

Kittle Big Town

Kittle League

Too Kittle Too Late

Ertz So Good

Love Ertz

Tell Me Where It Ertz

Zach Ertz's production long ago fell behind his fantasy team name value, but the pickings are slim at tight end. I mean, in recent years we've lost "Mary Kate and Greg Olsen" and "It Hurts When Eifert." We can't lose Zach Ertz just yet.

Bad Mother Tucker

Yippee Ki-Yay Justin Tucker

Look, like all leagues, yours has probably discussed getting rid of the kicker position. But keep it at least until Justin Tucker retires. Keep it for the names.

The best of the new class

The names above have all been around for years. But first-year players, emerging players and cultural events inspire new team names each season. It is the circle of fake football life. If you're looking to change things up in 2022, here are some options.

Najee By Nature

Etienne-tion Please

Breeced Lightning

Give Breece a Chance

Peaceful Breecey Feeling

Better Call Hall

Dillon in the Name Of

Dillon Them Softly

Drake London Calling

Lazard Eyes

Lazard Beam

The Dalton Our Stars

To be clear, that one was for emerging fantasy tight end Dalton Schultz, not Saints backup quarterback Andy Dalton.

Lance Party

Lance in the Pants

They Forgot About Trey

50 Shades of Trey

Trey Hive

Olave Garden

Skyy's the Limit

Mooney Tunes

Bad Mooney Rising

Amon Joy

No Amon No Cry

Amon on a Mission

If Amon Ra-St. Brown ends up being even half as good on the football field as he is in the fantasy team name-generating department, the Detroit Lions have themselves a Hall of Famer.

Jamaal in the Family

Better Call Jamaal

Unfortunately, there are no Kim Wexler-inspired names, but at least Detroit's Jamaal Williams and new Jet Breece Hall give us some options to honor Saul Goodman.

Con-Aaron Rodgers

Is this reference to the outfit Aaron Rodgers wore to the first day of training camp back in July going to feel relevant to you in December? Really? Will it even be topical by Halloween? OK, your call. I just hope you're immunized to criticism.

Ayahuasca Times

Ayahuasca the Grouch

Enema of the State

There we go. Those are names that perhaps better capture Aaron Rodgers' offseason.

Kyler's Film Club

Zach's PTA Party

Aaron Rodgers wasn't the only quarterback who made headlines this offseason.

Christian McCalfstrain

No one wants injuries. No one finds injuries funny. But this team name proclaims to your league: "Yes, I have the eminently talented Christian McCaffrey on my roster ... and I also fully understand the risks involved."

Ja'Marr The Merrier

Ja'Marr Ja'Marr Binks

PP Ja'Marr League

Ja'Marr Chase is the total NFL package: size, speed, strength, intelligence, artistry and -- maybe best of all -- a great name.

Pitts and Giggles

PittsCoin

Kyle Pitts has too much talent to only score a single touchdown again in 2022, right? And along those lines, bitcoin can't possibly go any lower, right? Maybe? Possibly?

Taylor Made

Jonathan Taylor Promise

Look, the name "Jonathan Taylor" doesn't exactly lend itself to a ton of wordplay. But he's the consensus No. 1 pick in fantasy this year. So a golf brand and a reference to an actor from the 1990s sitcom "Home Improvement" is the best we're going to be able to do. Prove me wrong.

The Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd ... hey, it's a really good fantasy team.

The Rashaadfather

In Rashaad We Trust

Just because Rashaad Penny ruined my fantasy season last year doesn't mean that he doesn't deserve some team name love. At least, that's what my editor tells me.

Let's get weird: player combos

It's unwise to draft someone just for the team name, but if you happen to land a perfect name combination? There are worse draft outcomes.

Truth and Justins for All

If you manage to land Justin Jefferson and Justin Herbert in your draft, your team deserves a name as good as its roster.

Chase for the Kupp

Cooper Kupp and Ja'Marr Chase as your wide receivers? The chase is pretty much over. You've already won.

Mac and Chase

Ja'Marr Chase is great. Mac Jones ... we'll see. But if you're building your team around Mac Jones and Chase Edmonds? You'll be in the mood for cheesy comfort food all season long.

Drake and Bake

Drake London and Baker Mayfield are projected to combine for 420 fantasy points this year. Probably. I'm assuming.

RashOdd Couple

It's risky to bank on both Rashaad Penny and Rashod Bateman this season. But it's riskier to start your season without a decent team name.

Hunter Gatherer

If you draft both Hunter Renfrow and Hunter Henry, you, my friend, are by definition a Hunter gatherer.

Names better (currently) than the players who inspire them

The Giants desperately need Kenny Golladay to produce like the player they thought they signed last offseason. Fantasy managers just need him to be relevant enough again to use these team names.

Happy Golladays

It's The Golladay Season

Hotel Motel Golladay Inn

Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and Mac Jones didn't exactly light up the fantasy world as rookie quarterbacks. Here's to better things in 2022.

Long Arm of the Lawrence

Justin Time

Bout That Maction

We know Tyreek Hill will name his fantasy team after his new teammate Tua Tagovailoa, but are you confident enough in the Dolphins quarterback for that just yet?

Tuafinity and Beyond

Tua Lipa

Tua Be Or Not Tua Be

We've been waiting for DJ Chark, Laviska Shenault and Russell Gage to have breakout seasons since they entered the league. If this is the season, have these team names ready to go.

Charknado

Chark Attack

Hasta Laviska Baby

Gage Against the Machine

It's a shame that Noah Fant has yet to live up to his fantasy superstar potential considering he has 57% of the word "fantasy" right there in his name. But he's not the only tight end with team name upside.

Fant-asy Team

You Fant Touch This

How I Kmet Your Mother

Kmet the Frog

Mo Alie Mo Problems

Mitch Trubisky may be Pittsburgh's starter in Week 1, but relying on him in fantasy would truly be ...

Trubisky Business

Same with these inconsistent fantasy running backs:

Sony Side Up My Little Sony

Josh Jacobs Jingleheimer Schmidt

Fresh Prince of Helaire

And, finally, one of the great tragedies in fantasy football is that receivers with names this good have yet to make much of a dent in the league.

Keke, Do You Love Me?

Feeling Coutee Might Delete Later

Death Cab for Coutee

N'Keal Before Zod

N'Kealin Me Softly

Names we unfortunately have To retire

These players are no longer on an NFL roster. We thank them for their years of team name service.

Kerryon My Wayward Son

Kerryon Baggage

Le'Veon on a Jet Plane

Le'Veon Let Die

Le'Veon a Prayer

I Kalen Like a Wrecking Ballage

Kalen Me Smalls

It's a Hard Gronk Life

The Big Gronkowski

Good luck this fantasy season. And happy naming. May your season have more puns than punts.