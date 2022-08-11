        <
        >

          2022's best fantasy football team names: Classic Mahomes puns and beyond

          play
          Why fantasy football team names are important (0:58)

          DJ Gallo and Daniel Dopp break down some of their favorite fantasy football team names. (0:58)

          12:53 PM ET
          • DJ GalloESPN.com
            Close
            • Founder of SportsPickle.com
            • Has written for Comedy Central and The Onion
            Follow on Twitter

          Research. Research is key in fantasy football. You can research every waking minute of the offseason. You can research fantasy football draft trends. You can research sleepers and busts lists. You can research team depth charts. And as Google Trends will tell you, you can also research "best fantasy football team names 2022" to "cool fantasy football team names" and even "nsfw fantasy football team names" and the more direct "dirty fantasy football team names" as well. It seems that a lot of research goes into what to name your fantasy football team. And you know what? I get it.

          You can do all sorts of research and nail your draft. You can expertly manipulate the waiver wire. Pull off trades so lopsided that "collusion" accusations fly on the league chat. You can do everything right in fantasy football ... and still see your whole season, all that work, be destroyed by circumstances out of your control.

          Injury. An untimely maintenance week for one of your star players. Or Rashaad Penny suddenly deciding to run for 170 yards and two touchdowns in Week 17 and he's in your opponent's lineup. I mean why suddenly does Rashaad Penny get 27 touches?! I know Chris Carson was hurt, but come on! Rashaad Penny is Tecmo Bo all of a sudden? He's never had that many touches in a game in his entire career! Try to play at least some defense, Lions! Stop gobbling kneecaps for one second and make a damn tackle!

          Anyway. Fantasy football can be frustrating. Because ultimately, all you really can control is one thing: picking a good name for your team. Partly punny, possibly even funny, almost entirely dad-jokey, your team name serves as a daily reminder that the point of this fake football game of ours is ultimately enjoyment. It's supposed to be fun. A diversion. A treasured activity that brings friends, family and co-workers together each Fall. Until Rashaad Penny come along and ruins it, of course.

          So without further ado, here are the best fantasy team names of 2022.

          The cool classics

          You've probably heard a lot of these team names before. And for good reason. They're tried and true. Let's start at quarterback.

          Country Roads, Take Mahomes
          Mahomes on the Range
          Rolling with My Mahomes
          Sherlock Mahomes
          Just the Daks
          Daks Over Feelings
          Dak to the Future
          Hit Me with Your Prescott
          Baby Got Dak
          DakStreet Boys
          Professional Russelling
          Kissing Cousins
          Luck be a Brady
          The Brady Bunch
          Brady Gaga
          JoshKosh b'Gosh
          Beg Burrow and Steal
          Stafford Infection
          Kobra Kyler
          Kyler the Creator
          Kyle Soze
          Natural Born Kylers
          Thrill Murray
          There's Something About Murray
          A Tannehill to Die On
          Hurts So Good
          Justin Time
          Attempted Carson
          Mayfield of Dreams
          I'm About to Go Goff

          Those final three are all solid puns. But naming your fantasy team after Carson Wentz, Baker Mayfield or Jared Goff? Maybe not a recipe for success.

          Next, let's do running backs. The 2022 season may not have as many true, set-it-and-forget-it RB1s as years past, but the running back position still produces team names at an elite level.

          Hot Chubb Time Machine
          Rubba Chubb Chubb
          Lights Kamara Action
          Kamara Borealis
          Zeke Squad
          Zeke and Ye Shall Find
          Conner Among Thieves
          Forgive and Fournette
          Little Len Fournette
          Mixon Match
          Mixon It Up
          Catalina Wine Mixon
          Rum CMC
          Christian Mingle
          Oh Henry
          Dalvin Right In
          Akers Dozen
          Akers Mark
          Green Eggs and Cam
          Baskin Dobbins
          For Goodness Saquon
          Oh Saquon You See
          Say You, Saquon
          All Barkley No Bite

          Let's all hope Saquon Barkley gets back to producing more touchdowns than fantasy team names. Onto receivers.

          Ob-La-Di, OBJ, Life Goes On

          Life indeed goes on. Odell Beckham Jr., not so long ago one of the biggest names in the sport, isn't even on an NFL roster right now. So you'll have to keep this name in your back pocket for now. As for team names inspired by wide receivers currently in uniform ...

          Radioactive D.K.
          T.D. Metcalf
          How I Metcalf Your Mother
          That's Amari
          Is It Too Late to Say Amari?
          7th Evans
          Stairway to Evans
          Godwin Bless America
          Godwin Or Go Home
          Bad Juju
          Jujulemon
          Me and Julio Down by the End Zone
          Hooked On a Thielen
          Thielen Groovy
          Wheelin & Thielen
          You've Got That Loving Thielen
          Can't Fight This Thielen

          Adam Thielen is coming off one of his worst seasons statistically, but you have to admit that he still produces fantasy team names with the best of them.

          Davante's Inferno
          Diontae's Inferno
          DeVonta's Inferno

          Are you a fan of 14th-century Italian poetry? Well, good news: there are plenty of wide receiver-inspired team name options available. Draft accordingly.

          Kupp and At 'Em
          Kupp Yours
          Championship Kupp
          The Kuppets

          Admittedly, there are better fantasy team names out there. But you have Cooper Kupp on your team. You don't need to be the best at everything. Next up: tight ends.

          Hockenson Loogies
          Kelce Handler
          Kittle Big Town
          Kittle League
          Too Kittle Too Late
          Ertz So Good
          Love Ertz
          Tell Me Where It Ertz

          Zach Ertz's production long ago fell behind his fantasy team name value, but the pickings are slim at tight end. I mean, in recent years we've lost "Mary Kate and Greg Olsen" and "It Hurts When Eifert." We can't lose Zach Ertz just yet.

          Bad Mother Tucker
          Yippee Ki-Yay Justin Tucker

          Look, like all leagues, yours has probably discussed getting rid of the kicker position. But keep it at least until Justin Tucker retires. Keep it for the names.

          The best of the new class

          The names above have all been around for years. But first-year players, emerging players and cultural events inspire new team names each season. It is the circle of fake football life. If you're looking to change things up in 2022, here are some options.

          Najee By Nature
          Etienne-tion Please
          Breeced Lightning
          Give Breece a Chance
          Peaceful Breecey Feeling
          Better Call Hall
          Dillon in the Name Of
          Dillon Them Softly
          Drake London Calling
          Lazard Eyes
          Lazard Beam
          The Dalton Our Stars

          To be clear, that one was for emerging fantasy tight end Dalton Schultz, not Saints backup quarterback Andy Dalton.

          Lance Party
          Lance in the Pants
          They Forgot About Trey
          50 Shades of Trey
          Trey Hive
          Olave Garden
          Skyy's the Limit
          Mooney Tunes
          Bad Mooney Rising
          Amon Joy
          No Amon No Cry
          Amon on a Mission

          If Amon Ra-St. Brown ends up being even half as good on the football field as he is in the fantasy team name-generating department, the Detroit Lions have themselves a Hall of Famer.

          Jamaal in the Family
          Better Call Jamaal

          Unfortunately, there are no Kim Wexler-inspired names, but at least Detroit's Jamaal Williams and new Jet Breece Hall give us some options to honor Saul Goodman.

          Con-Aaron Rodgers

          Is this reference to the outfit Aaron Rodgers wore to the first day of training camp back in July going to feel relevant to you in December? Really? Will it even be topical by Halloween? OK, your call. I just hope you're immunized to criticism.

          Ayahuasca Times
          Ayahuasca the Grouch
          Enema of the State

          There we go. Those are names that perhaps better capture Aaron Rodgers' offseason.

          Kyler's Film Club
          Zach's PTA Party

          Aaron Rodgers wasn't the only quarterback who made headlines this offseason.

          Christian McCalfstrain

          No one wants injuries. No one finds injuries funny. But this team name proclaims to your league: "Yes, I have the eminently talented Christian McCaffrey on my roster ... and I also fully understand the risks involved."

          Ja'Marr The Merrier
          Ja'Marr Ja'Marr Binks
          PP Ja'Marr League

          Ja'Marr Chase is the total NFL package: size, speed, strength, intelligence, artistry and -- maybe best of all -- a great name.

          Pitts and Giggles
          PittsCoin

          Kyle Pitts has too much talent to only score a single touchdown again in 2022, right? And along those lines, bitcoin can't possibly go any lower, right? Maybe? Possibly?

          Taylor Made
          Jonathan Taylor Promise

          Look, the name "Jonathan Taylor" doesn't exactly lend itself to a ton of wordplay. But he's the consensus No. 1 pick in fantasy this year. So a golf brand and a reference to an actor from the 1990s sitcom "Home Improvement" is the best we're going to be able to do. Prove me wrong.

          The Cincinnati Bengals

          Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd ... hey, it's a really good fantasy team.

          The Rashaadfather
          In Rashaad We Trust

          Just because Rashaad Penny ruined my fantasy season last year doesn't mean that he doesn't deserve some team name love. At least, that's what my editor tells me.

          Let's get weird: player combos

          It's unwise to draft someone just for the team name, but if you happen to land a perfect name combination? There are worse draft outcomes.

          Truth and Justins for All

          If you manage to land Justin Jefferson and Justin Herbert in your draft, your team deserves a name as good as its roster.

          Chase for the Kupp

          Cooper Kupp and Ja'Marr Chase as your wide receivers? The chase is pretty much over. You've already won.

          Mac and Chase

          Ja'Marr Chase is great. Mac Jones ... we'll see. But if you're building your team around Mac Jones and Chase Edmonds? You'll be in the mood for cheesy comfort food all season long.

          Drake and Bake

          Drake London and Baker Mayfield are projected to combine for 420 fantasy points this year. Probably. I'm assuming.

          RashOdd Couple

          It's risky to bank on both Rashaad Penny and Rashod Bateman this season. But it's riskier to start your season without a decent team name.

          Hunter Gatherer

          If you draft both Hunter Renfrow and Hunter Henry, you, my friend, are by definition a Hunter gatherer.

          Names better (currently) than the players who inspire them

          The Giants desperately need Kenny Golladay to produce like the player they thought they signed last offseason. Fantasy managers just need him to be relevant enough again to use these team names.

          Happy Golladays
          It's The Golladay Season
          Hotel Motel Golladay Inn

          Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and Mac Jones didn't exactly light up the fantasy world as rookie quarterbacks. Here's to better things in 2022.

          Long Arm of the Lawrence
          Justin Time
          Bout That Maction

          We know Tyreek Hill will name his fantasy team after his new teammate Tua Tagovailoa, but are you confident enough in the Dolphins quarterback for that just yet?

          Tuafinity and Beyond
          Tua Lipa
          Tua Be Or Not Tua Be

          We've been waiting for DJ Chark, Laviska Shenault and Russell Gage to have breakout seasons since they entered the league. If this is the season, have these team names ready to go.

          Charknado
          Chark Attack
          Hasta Laviska Baby
          Gage Against the Machine

          It's a shame that Noah Fant has yet to live up to his fantasy superstar potential considering he has 57% of the word "fantasy" right there in his name. But he's not the only tight end with team name upside.

          Fant-asy Team
          You Fant Touch This
          How I Kmet Your Mother
          Kmet the Frog
          Mo Alie Mo Problems

          Mitch Trubisky may be Pittsburgh's starter in Week 1, but relying on him in fantasy would truly be ...

          Trubisky Business

          Same with these inconsistent fantasy running backs:

          Sony Side Up My Little Sony
          Josh Jacobs Jingleheimer Schmidt
          Fresh Prince of Helaire

          And, finally, one of the great tragedies in fantasy football is that receivers with names this good have yet to make much of a dent in the league.

          Keke, Do You Love Me?
          Feeling Coutee Might Delete Later
          Death Cab for Coutee
          N'Keal Before Zod
          N'Kealin Me Softly

          Names we unfortunately have To retire

          These players are no longer on an NFL roster. We thank them for their years of team name service.

          Kerryon My Wayward Son
          Kerryon Baggage
          Le'Veon on a Jet Plane
          Le'Veon Let Die
          Le'Veon a Prayer
          I Kalen Like a Wrecking Ballage
          Kalen Me Smalls
          It's a Hard Gronk Life
          The Big Gronkowski

          Good luck this fantasy season. And happy naming. May your season have more puns than punts.