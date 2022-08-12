Read ESPN's fantasy football daily notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App.

The news: The Browns will "consider" acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo if Deshaun Watson's suspension is increased from six games, according to a report on cleveland.com.

What it means in fantasy: For a Browns team that relies heavily on the run, Garoppolo would be an upgrade over Jacoby Brissett. Cooper, who is projected to receive 116 targets, will greatly benefit from Garoppolo's arrival. In our draft trends, Cooper is the WR27 and an afterthought by many fantasy managers due to players like Gabriel Davis, Courtland Sutton, and Michael Thomas around him.

The news: Pete Carroll said rookie Kenneth Walker III is capable of playing all three downs for the Seahawks

What it means in fantasy: As far as pass protection is concerned, Walker has "turned a corner" and the team is much more comfortable with him playing all three downs. Rashaad Penny was ruled out again with a groin injury on the same day this information was revealed. Walker is currently the RB37 in our draft trends. If Penny's groin injury lingers, Walker could move ahead of him on the depth chart.

Going deeper: Walker played in a total of 32 collegiate games at Wake Forest and Michigan State. He finished his collegiate career with 3,069 total yards and 36 total touchdowns. From a film perspective Walker is compact, powerful, and able to handle a full workload at the NFL level while excelling at yards after contact.

The news: Melvin Gordon III is dealing with a foot contusion that doesn't appear to be serious

What it means in fantasy: Nathaniel Hackett, Denver's head coach, confirmed this, meaning Gordon is likely to miss the team's first preseason game. At this point in his career, the 29-year-old running back has nothing to prove. Whenever Gordon is ready to return, which could be as early as next week, he'll be part of a committee with Javonte Williams.

Going deeper: Among active running backs, Gordon has 6,144 career rushing yards, ranking No. 4. Mark Ingram, Ezekiel Elliott and Derrick Henry are the only running backs with more.

The news: Treylon Burks played well into the fourth quarter of Thursday's preseason game against the Ravens

What it means in fantasy: Burks will need some time to adjust to the NFL and shouldn't be on your fantasy football radar for now. He didn't register a snap until the third series. As you look at the recent training camp reports surrounding Burks and this preseason game, he doesn't seem like a player expected to make a big impact in Week 1. Robert Woods continues to be the Titans wide receiver you should prioritize in fantasy. He's a value as the WR48.

The news: James White retired from the NFL after eight seasons with the Patriots.

What it means in fantasy: The majority of White's fantasy value came in his role as a receiver out of the backfield. Ty Montgomery was signed by the Patriots in the offseason, and it's easy to assume he'll fill the void, but I encourage you to think differently. Rhamondre Stevenson also stands to benefit. In practice, he has seen plenty of reps as the third-down back. He is the RB34 in our live draft trends.

Going deeper: Since entering the NFL in 2014, White leads all running backs in receptions (381), receiving yards (3,278), and receiving touchdowns (25).

The news: Ronald Jones could surprisingly be a trade or cut candidate

What it means in fantasy: Isiah Pacheco is having a superb training camp and someone fantasy managers should keep on your radar. It sounds like he is making Jones expendable. Pacheco's average draft position continues to rise. He's currently the RB57.

Going deeper: Pacheco has been compared to Kareem Hunt, who averaged 20.3 touches and 18.4 fantasy points per game during his rookie season with Kansas City back in 2017.

The news: Tee Higgins underwent shoulder surgery offseason, but he appears to be on track to play Week 1.

What it means in fantasy: The Bengals' head coach Zac Taylor isn't overly concerned, and fantasy managers shouldn't be either. Please repeat after me. At WR10, Higgins is a better fantasy value than Ja'Marr Chase at WR3. The projected number of targets for both players is eerily similar.

The news: ESPN Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor tweeted that RB Jaylen Warren had a chance to stick on the roster and that "preseason games will be a big indicator."

What it means in fantasy: In the absence of a legitimate backup behind Najee Harris, Warren is someone you should have on your watch list. Harris averaged 22.4 touches per game during his rookie season in 2021, and while he might not reach that mark again this season, his backup would inherit a substantial workload should Harris miss time.

