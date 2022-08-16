Fantasy football: Eric Moody's favorite late-round targets

Which late-round targets are your favorites in fantasy football? Often I am asked this question, and to address every drafter's quest for perfection, I am here to help. Since the conclusion of the NFL draft in late April, I've participated in more than 80 fantasy football mock drafts.

Based on those mocks, here are the players I'm prioritizing starting in round 10. I have included each player's ADP (average draft position) from our live draft trends.

Quarterbacks

Kirk Cousins, Vikings (ADP: 139.4, QB15)

It's easy to overlook Cousins in your fantasy draft, but don't make that mistake. When you consider Cousins' top two receiving options are Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, you should get excited about the new offensive scheme under new head coach Kevin O'Connell. It's a scheme that is expected to lean on the veteran quarterback's strengths. Previously, O'Connell was the Rams' offensive coordinator, and he brings along Wes Phillips, who was the Rams' passing-game coordinator. Los Angeles averaged 277.5 passing yards (fifth) and 2.4 passing touchdowns (third) per game in 2021.

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars (ADP: 153.4, QB17)

You might be thinking it, but I'm going to say it. Like Joe Burrow in 2021, Lawrence could make a similar statistical jump in 2022. The team has a new head coach in Doug Pederson, who has much more NFL experience than former coach Urban Meyer and has won a Super Bowl and played in the league. Pederson had tremendous success with Carson Wentz and Nick Foles in Philadelphia, and a similar outcome is possible for Lawrence. With a number playmakers, including Christian Kirk, now on the Jaguars, and the offensive line improved, there is no doubt that Lawrence will be on the streaming radar in 2022, and a high-end QB2 finish is not out of the question.

Matt Ryan, Colts (ADP: 166.5, QB21)

As the season approaches, fantasy football fans are undervaluing Ryan. The 37-year-old is new to the Colts, but he is no stranger to the role of leader within the organization. Due to Calvin Ridley's absence last season in Atlanta, Ryan played most of last season without one of his primary targets. With Ridley, Ryan averaged 22.2 fantasy points. Without him, Ryan averaged just 14.1. With Michael Pittman Jr. as his No. 1 receiver and Jonathan Taylor at running back, Ryan should rebound in 2022.

Running backs

Dameon Pierce, Texans (ADP: 158.1, RB43)

The Texans running game was awful in 2021. Houston finished with 1,442 rushing yards and 3.4 yards per carry, the worst in the league. The Texans had only eight rushing touchdowns in 2021, which was also the fewest in the league. Throughout his college career at Florida, Pierce was underutilized, but that doesn't indicate his talent. Marlon Mack, Rex Burkhead, Dare Ogunbowale and Royce Freeman surround him in an uninspiring Houston backfield, and the rookie fourth-rounder has shown to be the best running back in training camp.

Isaiah Spiller, Chargers (ADP: 165.5, RB47)

Spiller's impressive tenure at Texas A&M saw him rack up 2,993 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns during his three years in College Station. In the Chargers' backup running back competition, Spiller will compete with Larry Rountree III and Joshua Kelley for the starting job. It's a competition I believe Spiller will win. In 2022, he might average around 10 touches per game in one of the top offenses in the league.

Tyler Allgeier, Falcons (ADP: 169, RB52)

Considering Allgeier was listed near the bottom of the Falcons' unofficial depth chart on their official website, you might wonder why he's on the list. In mid-August, it's not wise to take depth charts too seriously. Allgeier has excellent vision and is a capable early-down back who can also play the passing game. The fifth-round pick in this year's draft ran for 2,731 yards and 36 touchdowns in his last two seasons at BYU, and his ability to be a three-down back sets him apart from Damien Williams and Cordarrelle Patterson. He's worth a flyer.

Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs (ADP: 169.5, RB53)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire hasn't been the running back the Chiefs hoped he would be. Pacheco has been compared to Kareem Hunt, who averaged 20.3 touches and 18.4 fantasy points per game during his rookie season with Kansas City back in 2017. Don't leave your fantasy football draft without Pacheco.

Khalil Herbert, Bears (ADP: 169.8, RB56)

Herbert is a great fit for the outside zone running scheme the Bears' new coaching regime is executing with his one-cut ability, agility and vision. Herbert won't overtake David Montgomery as the starter, but he will be involved, particularly with Montgomery appearing on special teams. While Montgomery was out last season, Herbert averaged 23.3 opportunities (rushing attempts plus targets) and 15.4 PPR points per game while playing 83% of the offensive snaps in three starts.

Kenneth Gainwell, Eagles (ADP: 170, RB76)

As a fantasy football manager, you should care about Gainwell's role in the Eagles' offense. Even though Miles Sanders is still expected to be the Eagles' top back on the depth chart, Gainwell is a valuable fantasy asset if he is given pass-catching and goal-line duties like various reports suggest. Last season, he averaged 19 fantasy points per game in his best four games. During those games, Gainwell averaged 15 opportunities (rushing attempts plus targets).

Wide receivers

Drake London, Falcons (ADP: 98.7, WR36)

London will enter his rookie season as the clear No. 1 receiver in Atlanta after a stellar career at USC. Atlanta's quarterback situation with Marcus Mariota isn't ideal, but the target volume will be there for London in 2022. He's a flex option with WR2 upside.

Chris Olave, Saints (ADP: 123, WR46)

The Saints traded up to draft Olave in the first round of this year's draft. This indicates he'll be a key contributor for New Orleans' offense right away. Among the great receivers in Ohio State history, Olave set the school record with 35 receiving touchdowns, the fourth most in Big Ten Conference history. He also ranks third with 176 receptions and fifth with 2,711 receiving yards. He's in a good position to see 100 targets playing alongside Michael Thomas and can be viewed as a flex option.

Skyy Moore, Chiefs (ADP: 135.3, WR49)

The Chiefs have 340 vacated targets and 2,748 vacated air yards heading into the 2022 season. Kansas City is looking to replace the explosiveness that Tyreek Hill has provided them over the years. Moore can help with that. At Western Michigan, he had a dominator rating of 44.8%. This metric measures how many touchdowns and receiving yards a player commands within his own offense. There is no rookie wide receiver with more upside than Moore in this explosive Chiefs offense.

Jakobi Meyers, Patriots (ADP: 138.3, WR51)

Meyers could finally break out as a reliable scoring threat this season. There is a lot to like about his role in the Patriots' offense and his connection with quarterback Mac Jones. Despite DeVante Parker's addition, Meyers is projected to lead New England in targets. His receiving yards increased from 729 in 2020 to 866 in 2021. The positive momentum he has gained in terms of yards and touchdowns should continue in 2022.

Nico Collins, Texans (ADP: 169.9)

According to reports, Collins will emerge as the clear No. 2 receiver in Pep Hamilton's new offensive scheme in Houston this season. Despite basic rookie struggles and inconsistency at quarterback last season, he caught 33 passes for 446 yards and a touchdown. You can see his potential on film. Coaches, teammates and quarterback Davis Mills have all praised him, and Collins is set to have a breakout sophomore season. He's projected for the second-most targets on the Texans behind Brandin Cooks.

Isaiah McKenzie, Bills (ADP: 170.3)

In the Bills' offense, the slot receiver plays a crucial role. Over the past two seasons, Buffalo has run 1,534 plays (fifth most) with three wide receivers. Buffalo also ran more than 100 four-receiver sets during that span, more than any other team. Since 2020, Josh Allen has targeted his slot receiver 389 times, second only to Patrick Mahomes (408). With all of these factors coupled with McKenzie's great training camp and Allen's positive comments, McKenzie is on the cusp of a breakout season.

KJ Hamler, Broncos (ADP: 170.4)

The season-ending knee injury to Tim Patrick has opened the door for Hamler to see additional targets. During his time at Penn State, he was a vertical threat in the slot and was selected 46th overall by the Broncos in 2020. Between 2018 and 2019, Hamler had 41 plays of 15 yards or more in the slot, which was third most in the FBS. Russell Wilson excels at maximizing his players' skill sets and throwing deep. Since 2016, he ranks first in pass attempts, completions, passing yards and touchdowns on passes that travel more than 20 air yards. Nobody is talking about Wilson and Hamler, but they should.

Tight ends

Hunter Henry, Patriots (ADP: 124.4, TE13)

Henry had some good moments last season and in his second season with Mac Jones can emerge as a more consistent option for those who wait to address the tight end position in drafts. Henry had a career-high nine touchdowns last season and in 2022 should see a similar number of targets as in 2021. Henry's statistical production will continue to evolve as Jones develops as an NFL quarterback. Don't overlook him.

Albert Okwuegbunam, Broncos (ADP: 167.6, TE21)

Okwuegbunam is having an excellent training camp and, according to coach Nathaniel Hackett, is doing everything for the offense. He appears to be pulling ahead of rookie Greg Dulcich, which bodes well for Okwuegbunam's fantasy value in 2022. Okwuegbunam's ability to create yards stood out last season, with 245 of his 330 receiving yards coming after the catch. Russell Wilson will exploit this in 2022.