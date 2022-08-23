Fantasy football rankings: The 192 players who should be rostered

Field Yates and Mike Clay weigh in on the Texans backfield and whether Dameon Pierce will have a successful season this year. (2:05)

We're closing in on the start of the 2022 NFL regular season, which means it's time for one last run of "The 192."

What is "The 192?" Fantasy leagues come in all shapes in sizes, but many have settled into the vicinity of 12 teams and 16 roster spots. "The 192" is a list of the 192 players who should be drafted (and thus rostered) in a 12-team, 16-round, PPR league with relatively standard scoring and lineup settings. The players are technically listed in the order they should be drafted, though it's important to remember that drafts are fluid and your decisions should be altered based on what's left on the board and your previous selections.

It's your league. Run it how you want. Choose your league size, customize the scoring and set the rules you want to follow in order to create the fantasy football league you want to play in. Create your custom league for free!

What if you're in an eight-team league? Or a 16-teamer? "The 192" can still help you win, but you'll certainly need to make tweaks in the middle-to-late rounds. For example, in a smaller league, you may want to wait even longer at quarterback because the position is so deep. In deeper leagues, running backs and tight ends should be more of a priority, as those positions lack depth and could leave you with a weak spot if you wait too long.

"The 192" should serve as a simple guide to help you maximize the value of your starting lineup while making the best possible decision in each round.

For a deeper look, check out Cheat Sheet Central, as well as round-by-round analysis via my Ultimate Draft Board.

1. Jonathan Taylor, IND, RB1

Analysis: The defending top-scoring fantasy RB, 23-year-old Taylor is positioned for another gigantic workload and is rightfully the first overall pick in most drafts.

2. Christian McCaffrey, CAR, RB2

3. Cooper Kupp, LAR, WR1

Analysis: McCaffrey's injury struggles are well documented, but he's still in his prime at age 26 and well worth the risk considering his high floor and massive ceiling. Kupp is back for more after pacing the wide receiver position in fantasy points by 96 in 2021.

4. Austin Ekeler, LAC, RB3

5. Justin Jefferson, MIN, WR2

6. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN, WR3

7. Derrick Henry, TEN, RB4

8. Najee Harris, PIT, RB5

Analysis: If you're picking in the middle of the first round, you'll have your choice of a feature/elite back (Ekeler, Henry, Harris) or the remaining wide receivers from this year's "Big 3" at the position (Jefferson, Chase).

9. Alvin Kamara, NO, RB6

10. Dalvin Cook, MIN, RB7

11. Davante Adams, LV, WR4

12. Deebo Samuel, SF, WR5

13. Stefon Diggs, BUF, WR6

14. Joe Mixon, CIN, RB8

15. D'Andre Swift, DET, RB9

16. CeeDee Lamb, DAL, WR7

17. Tyreek Hill, MIA, WR8

18. Leonard Fournette, TB, RB10

Analysis: Kamara is on the rise following Adam Schefter's report that a suspension during the upcoming season seems unlikely. He joins Cook, Mixon, Swift and underrated Fournette as viable Round 2 targets. Adams, Samuel, Diggs, Lamb and Hill fill out a strong top eight at the wide receiver position.

19. Mark Andrews, BAL, TE1

20. Javonte Williams, DEN, RB11

21. Travis Kelce, KC, TE2

22. James Conner, ARI, RB12

23. Aaron Jones, GB, RB13

24. Keenan Allen, LAC, WR9

25. Tee Higgins, CIN, WR10

26. Mike Evans, TB, WR11

27. DJ Moore, CAR, WR12

Analysis: Andrews is coming off a career year, in which he paced all tight ends in fantasy points. He and Kelce are fine targets near the Round 2/3 turn. This tier covers the remaining RB1 and WR1 options, including intriguing breakout candidate Williams.

28. Cam Akers, LAR, RB14

29. Saquon Barkley, NYG, RB15

30. Michael Pittman Jr., IND, WR13

31. A.J. Brown, PHI, WR14

32. Terry McLaurin, WAS, WR15

33. Nick Chubb, CLE, RB16

34. Diontae Johnson, PIT, WR16

35. Jaylen Waddle, MIA, WR17

36. Mike Williams, LAC, WR18

37. Brandin Cooks, HOU, WR19

38. Kyle Pitts, ATL, TE3

Analysis: This tier includes your top No. 2 options at running back and wide receiver. Akers and Chubb are even better investments in non-PPR formats. Pittman, Brown, McLaurin and Johnson are primed for major volume with new quarterbacks this season. Pitts has elite upside, so he's worth a look at the Round 3/4 turn.

39. David Montgomery, CHI, RB17

40. J.K. Dobbins, BAL, RB18

41. Breece Hall, NYJ, RB19

42. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL, RB20

43. Josh Allen, BUF, QB1

44. Marquise Brown, ARI, WR20

45. DK Metcalf, SEA, WR21

46. Jerry Jeudy, DEN, WR22

47. Courtland Sutton, DEN, WR23

48. Travis Etienne Jr., JAC, RB21

49. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET, WR24

50. Darnell Mooney, CHI, WR25

51. Gabriel Davis, BUF, WR26

52. Chris Godwin, TB, WR27

53. Patrick Mahomes, KC, QB2

54. Justin Herbert, LAC, QB3

Analysis: If you want the top-scoring fantasy QB each of the past two seasons (Allen), you'll generally need to strike in the third or fourth round. Breakout RBs Dobbins, rookie Hall and de facto rookie Etienne are all fine targets in this range. Jeudy and Sutton are fun options in this tier with Russell Wilson under center in Denver. Davis is a sleeper to lead the NFL in receiving TDs while playing with Allen this season. Keep an eye on Godwin's health leading into Week 1, but he'll be a steal this late if he's a "full go" in September. Mahomes and Herbert fill out this year's "Big 3" at QB.

55. Josh Jacobs, LV, RB22

56. Elijah Mitchell, SF, RB23

57. Miles Sanders, PHI, RB24

58. Devin Singletary, BUF, RB25

59. Antonio Gibson, WAS, RB26

60. Darren Waller, LV, TE4

61. George Kittle, SF, TE5

62. Lamar Jackson, BAL, QB4

63. Kyler Murray, ARI, QB5

64. Amari Cooper, CLE, WR28

65. Michael Thomas, NO, WR29

66. Allen Robinson II, LAR, WR30

67. Hunter Renfrow, LV, WR31

68. JuJu Smith-Schuster, KC, WR32

69. Adam Thielen, MIN, WR33

70. Rashod Bateman, BAL, WR34

71. Drake London, ATL, WR35

72. Tyler Lockett, SEA, WR36

73. DeVonta Smith, PHI, WR37

74. Elijah Moore, NYJ, WR38

75. Kadarius Toney, NYG, WR39

Analysis: The tiers are getting larger as we progress toward the middle rounds. We're also approaching the RB dead zone, with Jacobs, Gibson and Singletary facing more competition this season (Mitchell and Sanders -- who I'd argue is undervalued -- may as well). This tier is also highlighted by a ton of boom/bust wide receivers, including veterans Cooper (no Deshaun Watson for 11 games), Thomas (29 years old and missed most of the last two seasons), Robinson (29 years old and coming off a poor 2021), Smith-Schuster (is he the Chiefs' new No. 1 WR?), Thielen (the rare fantasy-relevant 32-year-old) and Lockett (adios, Wilson). This tier also includes some intriguing breakout receivers, led by Bateman, London, Smith, Moore and Toney.

76. Jalen Hurts, PHI, QB6

77. Dalton Schultz, DAL, TE6

78. T.J. Hockenson, DET, TE7

79. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC, RB27

80. Kareem Hunt, CLE, RB28

81. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE, RB29

82. Damien Harris, NE, RB30

83. Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL, RB31

84. Tony Pollard, DAL, RB32

85. Chase Edmonds, MIA, RB33

86. AJ Dillon, GB, RB34

Analysis: This is a good range to go tight end shopping, as Schultz and Hockenson are fine midrange TE1 plays who won't cost you much. This area also includes back-end RB starters with some slight appeal, as well as a bunch of No. 2/committee backs sure to see plenty of work. In an ideal world, these backs are on your bench to begin the season. Hurts' ceiling is that of the No. 1 scorer at QB, so don't be afraid to take a shot on him.

87. Dallas Goedert, PHI, TE8

88. Zach Ertz, ARI, TE9

89. Dak Prescott, DAL, QB7

90. Tom Brady, TB, QB8

91. Aaron Rodgers, GB, QB9

92. Russell Wilson, DEN, QB10

93. Joe Burrow, CIN, QB11

94. Matthew Stafford, LAR, QB12

95. Christian Kirk, JAC, WR40

96. Allen Lazard, GB, WR41

97. Brandon Aiyuk, SF, WR42

98. Garrett Wilson, NYJ, WR43

99. Robert Woods, TEN, WR44

100. DeAndre Hopkins, ARI, WR45

101. Chase Claypool, PIT, WR46

102. Chris Olave, NO, WR47

Analysis: If you're still waiting on tight end, ex-teammates Goedert and Ertz aren't bad fallback options. I feel there is a tier of 12 good/safe QB1 options this year, so you can feel free to wait until the position dries up a bit before striking. I don't see a major difference between any of these QBs, which makes sense considering five of the six were top-eight scorers in 2021 (Wilson, who missed three games, is the exception). Hopkins' six-game suspension (nearly half of the fantasy regular season) is why he's buried here. Kirk, Lazard and Woods should settle in as their team's No. 1 wide receiver early on this season, whereas first-round rookies Wilson and Olave are intriguing-upside dart throws.

103. Trey Lance, SF, QB13

104. Rashaad Penny, SEA, RB35

105. Dameon Pierce, HOU, RB36

106. James Robinson, JAC, RB37

107. James Cook, BUF, RB38

108. Kenneth Walker III, SEA, RB39

109. Pat Freiermuth, PIT, TE10

110. Cole Kmet, CHI, TE11

111. Jakobi Meyers, NE, WR48

112. Russell Gage, TB, WR49

113. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC, WR50

114. Kenny Golladay, NYG, WR51

115. Skyy Moore, KC, WR52

116. Tyler Boyd, CIN, WR53

117. Treylon Burks, TEN, WR54

Analysis: I mentioned that there are 12 quarterbacks I'm comfortable with as my Week 1 starter, but Lance certainly has QB1 upside ... and his rushing prowess supplies a decent floor. Rookie RBs Cook, Walker and Pierce have a path to considerable workloads and make for good bench holds. Freiermuth is a solid sleeper after scoring the 10th-most fantasy points ever by a rookie TE in 2021.

118. Michael Carter, NYJ, RB40

119. Melvin Gordon III, DEN, RB41

120. Nyheim Hines, IND, RB42

121. Brian Robinson, WAS, RB43

122. Derek Carr, LV, QB14

123. Kirk Cousins, MIN, QB15

124. Hunter Henry, NE, TE12

125. Mike Gesicki, MIA, TE13

126. Dawson Knox, BUF, TE14

Analysis: Carr and Cousins are among this year's top QB2 options, though both lack a high ceiling. Gesicki, Henry and Knox wrap up your best starting options at TE in 12- and 14-team leagues. The veteran backs listed here will play a role every week, but all three have significant competition for touches and lack standalone upside as a result. Robinson is trending up and will be a major value if he cements himself above Antonio Gibson on the depth chart.

127. Trevor Lawrence, JAC, QB16

128. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA, QB17

129. Justin Fields, CHI, QB18

130. Jahan Dotson, WAS, WR55

131. DJ Chark, DET, WR56

132. Jarvis Landry, NO, WR57

133. Joshua Palmer, LAC, WR58

134. Robbie Anderson, CAR, WR59

135. Marvin Jones Jr., JAC, WR60

136. DeVante Parker, NE, WR61

137. Noah Fant, SEA, TE15

138. Irv Smith Jr., MIN, TE16

139. David Njoku, CLE, TE17

140. Tyler Higbee, LAR, TE18

Analysis: If you waited at QB or are eyeing a breakout candidate, youngsters Lawrence, Tagovailoa and Fields should top your queue in this range. Rookie Dotson and second-year Palmer lead the breakout candidates at WR in this tier, though there are also a few fine veteran plays in Chark, Landry, Anderson, Jones and Parker.

141. J.D. McKissic, WAS, RB44

142. Raheem Mostert, MIA, RB45

143. Marlon Mack, HOU, RB46

144. Alexander Mattison, MIN, RB47

145. Darrell Henderson Jr., LAR, RB48

146. Jamaal Williams, DET, RB49

147. Kenneth Gainwell, PHI, RB50

148. Isaiah Spiller, LAC, RB51

149. Khalil Herbert, CHI, RB52

150. Tyler Allgeier, ATL, RB53

151. Jalen Tolbert, DAL, WR62

152. Rondale Moore, ARI, WR63

153. Mecole Hardman, KC, WR64

154. Michael Gallup, DAL, WR65

155. Nico Collins, HOU, WR66

156. Julio Jones, TB, WR67

157. George Pickens, PIT, WR68

158. Van Jefferson, LAR, WR69

159. Curtis Samuel, WAS, WR70

160. Wan'Dale Robinson, NYG, WR71

161. Christian Watson, GB, WR72

162. Jameson Williams, DET, WR73

163. Alec Pierce, IND, WR74

164. Evan Engram, JAC, TE19

165. Austin Hooper, TEN, TE20

166. Hayden Hurst, CIN, TE21

167. Daniel Jones, NYG, QB19

168. Carson Wentz, WAS, QB20

Analysis: This tier winds down the skill-position players in 10- and 12-team leagues. This group includes some of the top insurance RBs, including Mattison, Henderson, Williams, Gainwell, Spiller, Herbert and Allgeier. We also have a ton of intriguing dart throws at wide receiver, including rookies (Tolbert, Pickens, Robinson, Watson, Williams, Pierce), second-year players (Moore, Collins) and veterans in potentially good spots (Gallup, Hardman, Jones, Jefferson, Samuel).

169. Bills D/ST, BUF, DST1

170. Saints D/ST, NO, DST2

171. Packers D/ST, GB, DST3

172. Ravens D/ST, BAL, DST4

173. Buccaneers D/ST, TB, DST5

174. 49ers D/ST, SF, DST6

175. Cowboys D/ST, DAL, DST7

176. Colts D/ST, IND, DST8

177. Steelers D/ST, PIT, DST9

178. Commanders D/ST, WAS, DST10

179. Chargers D/ST, LAC, DST11

180. Dolphins D/ST, MIA, DST12

181. Justin Tucker, BAL, K1

182. Evan McPherson, CIN, K2

183. Matt Gay, LAR, K3

184. Harrison Butker, KC, K4

185. Daniel Carlson, LV, K5

186. Brandon McManus, DEN, K6

187. Nick Folk, NE, K7

188. Tyler Bass, BUF, K8

189. Matt Prater, ARI, K9

190. Graham Gano, NYG, K10

191. Greg Joseph, MIN, K11

192. Jake Elliott, PHI, K12

Analysis: Wait until your final two selections to select your kicker and defense.