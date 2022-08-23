        <
          Fantasy football rankings: The 192 players who should be rostered

          Will Dameon Pierce have a productive fantasy season? (2:05)

          Field Yates and Mike Clay weigh in on the Texans backfield and whether Dameon Pierce will have a successful season this year. (2:05)

          7:00 AM ET
          Mike ClayESPN Writer
            • Fantasy football, NFL analyst for ESPN.com
            • Member of Pro Football Writers of America
            • Founding director of Pro Football Focus Fantasy
            • 2013 FSTA award winner for most accurate preseason rankings
          We're closing in on the start of the 2022 NFL regular season, which means it's time for one last run of "The 192."

          What is "The 192?" Fantasy leagues come in all shapes in sizes, but many have settled into the vicinity of 12 teams and 16 roster spots. "The 192" is a list of the 192 players who should be drafted (and thus rostered) in a 12-team, 16-round, PPR league with relatively standard scoring and lineup settings. The players are technically listed in the order they should be drafted, though it's important to remember that drafts are fluid and your decisions should be altered based on what's left on the board and your previous selections.

          What if you're in an eight-team league? Or a 16-teamer? "The 192" can still help you win, but you'll certainly need to make tweaks in the middle-to-late rounds. For example, in a smaller league, you may want to wait even longer at quarterback because the position is so deep. In deeper leagues, running backs and tight ends should be more of a priority, as those positions lack depth and could leave you with a weak spot if you wait too long.

          "The 192" should serve as a simple guide to help you maximize the value of your starting lineup while making the best possible decision in each round.

          For a deeper look, check out Cheat Sheet Central, as well as round-by-round analysis via my Ultimate Draft Board.

          1. Jonathan Taylor, IND, RB1

          Analysis: The defending top-scoring fantasy RB, 23-year-old Taylor is positioned for another gigantic workload and is rightfully the first overall pick in most drafts.

          2. Christian McCaffrey, CAR, RB2
          3. Cooper Kupp, LAR, WR1

          Analysis: McCaffrey's injury struggles are well documented, but he's still in his prime at age 26 and well worth the risk considering his high floor and massive ceiling. Kupp is back for more after pacing the wide receiver position in fantasy points by 96 in 2021.

          4. Austin Ekeler, LAC, RB3
          5. Justin Jefferson, MIN, WR2
          6. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN, WR3
          7. Derrick Henry, TEN, RB4
          8. Najee Harris, PIT, RB5

          Analysis: If you're picking in the middle of the first round, you'll have your choice of a feature/elite back (Ekeler, Henry, Harris) or the remaining wide receivers from this year's "Big 3" at the position (Jefferson, Chase).

          9. Alvin Kamara, NO, RB6
          10. Dalvin Cook, MIN, RB7
          11. Davante Adams, LV, WR4
          12. Deebo Samuel, SF, WR5
          13. Stefon Diggs, BUF, WR6
          14. Joe Mixon, CIN, RB8
          15. D'Andre Swift, DET, RB9
          16. CeeDee Lamb, DAL, WR7
          17. Tyreek Hill, MIA, WR8
          18. Leonard Fournette, TB, RB10

          Analysis: Kamara is on the rise following Adam Schefter's report that a suspension during the upcoming season seems unlikely. He joins Cook, Mixon, Swift and underrated Fournette as viable Round 2 targets. Adams, Samuel, Diggs, Lamb and Hill fill out a strong top eight at the wide receiver position.

          19. Mark Andrews, BAL, TE1
          20. Javonte Williams, DEN, RB11
          21. Travis Kelce, KC, TE2
          22. James Conner, ARI, RB12
          23. Aaron Jones, GB, RB13
          24. Keenan Allen, LAC, WR9
          25. Tee Higgins, CIN, WR10
          26. Mike Evans, TB, WR11
          27. DJ Moore, CAR, WR12

          Analysis: Andrews is coming off a career year, in which he paced all tight ends in fantasy points. He and Kelce are fine targets near the Round 2/3 turn. This tier covers the remaining RB1 and WR1 options, including intriguing breakout candidate Williams.

          28. Cam Akers, LAR, RB14
          29. Saquon Barkley, NYG, RB15
          30. Michael Pittman Jr., IND, WR13
          31. A.J. Brown, PHI, WR14
          32. Terry McLaurin, WAS, WR15
          33. Nick Chubb, CLE, RB16
          34. Diontae Johnson, PIT, WR16
          35. Jaylen Waddle, MIA, WR17
          36. Mike Williams, LAC, WR18
          37. Brandin Cooks, HOU, WR19
          38. Kyle Pitts, ATL, TE3

          Analysis: This tier includes your top No. 2 options at running back and wide receiver. Akers and Chubb are even better investments in non-PPR formats. Pittman, Brown, McLaurin and Johnson are primed for major volume with new quarterbacks this season. Pitts has elite upside, so he's worth a look at the Round 3/4 turn.

          39. David Montgomery, CHI, RB17
          40. J.K. Dobbins, BAL, RB18
          41. Breece Hall, NYJ, RB19
          42. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL, RB20
          43. Josh Allen, BUF, QB1
          44. Marquise Brown, ARI, WR20
          45. DK Metcalf, SEA, WR21
          46. Jerry Jeudy, DEN, WR22
          47. Courtland Sutton, DEN, WR23
          48. Travis Etienne Jr., JAC, RB21
          49. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET, WR24
          50. Darnell Mooney, CHI, WR25
          51. Gabriel Davis, BUF, WR26
          52. Chris Godwin, TB, WR27
          53. Patrick Mahomes, KC, QB2
          54. Justin Herbert, LAC, QB3

          Analysis: If you want the top-scoring fantasy QB each of the past two seasons (Allen), you'll generally need to strike in the third or fourth round. Breakout RBs Dobbins, rookie Hall and de facto rookie Etienne are all fine targets in this range. Jeudy and Sutton are fun options in this tier with Russell Wilson under center in Denver. Davis is a sleeper to lead the NFL in receiving TDs while playing with Allen this season. Keep an eye on Godwin's health leading into Week 1, but he'll be a steal this late if he's a "full go" in September. Mahomes and Herbert fill out this year's "Big 3" at QB.

          55. Josh Jacobs, LV, RB22
          56. Elijah Mitchell, SF, RB23
          57. Miles Sanders, PHI, RB24
          58. Devin Singletary, BUF, RB25
          59. Antonio Gibson, WAS, RB26
          60. Darren Waller, LV, TE4
          61. George Kittle, SF, TE5
          62. Lamar Jackson, BAL, QB4
          63. Kyler Murray, ARI, QB5
          64. Amari Cooper, CLE, WR28
          65. Michael Thomas, NO, WR29
          66. Allen Robinson II, LAR, WR30
          67. Hunter Renfrow, LV, WR31
          68. JuJu Smith-Schuster, KC, WR32
          69. Adam Thielen, MIN, WR33
          70. Rashod Bateman, BAL, WR34
          71. Drake London, ATL, WR35
          72. Tyler Lockett, SEA, WR36
          73. DeVonta Smith, PHI, WR37
          74. Elijah Moore, NYJ, WR38
          75. Kadarius Toney, NYG, WR39

          Analysis: The tiers are getting larger as we progress toward the middle rounds. We're also approaching the RB dead zone, with Jacobs, Gibson and Singletary facing more competition this season (Mitchell and Sanders -- who I'd argue is undervalued -- may as well). This tier is also highlighted by a ton of boom/bust wide receivers, including veterans Cooper (no Deshaun Watson for 11 games), Thomas (29 years old and missed most of the last two seasons), Robinson (29 years old and coming off a poor 2021), Smith-Schuster (is he the Chiefs' new No. 1 WR?), Thielen (the rare fantasy-relevant 32-year-old) and Lockett (adios, Wilson). This tier also includes some intriguing breakout receivers, led by Bateman, London, Smith, Moore and Toney.

          76. Jalen Hurts, PHI, QB6
          77. Dalton Schultz, DAL, TE6
          78. T.J. Hockenson, DET, TE7
          79. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC, RB27
          80. Kareem Hunt, CLE, RB28
          81. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE, RB29
          82. Damien Harris, NE, RB30
          83. Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL, RB31
          84. Tony Pollard, DAL, RB32
          85. Chase Edmonds, MIA, RB33
          86. AJ Dillon, GB, RB34

          Analysis: This is a good range to go tight end shopping, as Schultz and Hockenson are fine midrange TE1 plays who won't cost you much. This area also includes back-end RB starters with some slight appeal, as well as a bunch of No. 2/committee backs sure to see plenty of work. In an ideal world, these backs are on your bench to begin the season. Hurts' ceiling is that of the No. 1 scorer at QB, so don't be afraid to take a shot on him.

          87. Dallas Goedert, PHI, TE8
          88. Zach Ertz, ARI, TE9
          89. Dak Prescott, DAL, QB7
          90. Tom Brady, TB, QB8
          91. Aaron Rodgers, GB, QB9
          92. Russell Wilson, DEN, QB10
          93. Joe Burrow, CIN, QB11
          94. Matthew Stafford, LAR, QB12
          95. Christian Kirk, JAC, WR40
          96. Allen Lazard, GB, WR41
          97. Brandon Aiyuk, SF, WR42
          98. Garrett Wilson, NYJ, WR43
          99. Robert Woods, TEN, WR44
          100. DeAndre Hopkins, ARI, WR45
          101. Chase Claypool, PIT, WR46
          102. Chris Olave, NO, WR47

          Analysis: If you're still waiting on tight end, ex-teammates Goedert and Ertz aren't bad fallback options. I feel there is a tier of 12 good/safe QB1 options this year, so you can feel free to wait until the position dries up a bit before striking. I don't see a major difference between any of these QBs, which makes sense considering five of the six were top-eight scorers in 2021 (Wilson, who missed three games, is the exception). Hopkins' six-game suspension (nearly half of the fantasy regular season) is why he's buried here. Kirk, Lazard and Woods should settle in as their team's No. 1 wide receiver early on this season, whereas first-round rookies Wilson and Olave are intriguing-upside dart throws.

          103. Trey Lance, SF, QB13
          104. Rashaad Penny, SEA, RB35
          105. Dameon Pierce, HOU, RB36
          106. James Robinson, JAC, RB37
          107. James Cook, BUF, RB38
          108. Kenneth Walker III, SEA, RB39
          109. Pat Freiermuth, PIT, TE10
          110. Cole Kmet, CHI, TE11
          111. Jakobi Meyers, NE, WR48
          112. Russell Gage, TB, WR49
          113. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC, WR50
          114. Kenny Golladay, NYG, WR51
          115. Skyy Moore, KC, WR52
          116. Tyler Boyd, CIN, WR53
          117. Treylon Burks, TEN, WR54

          Analysis: I mentioned that there are 12 quarterbacks I'm comfortable with as my Week 1 starter, but Lance certainly has QB1 upside ... and his rushing prowess supplies a decent floor. Rookie RBs Cook, Walker and Pierce have a path to considerable workloads and make for good bench holds. Freiermuth is a solid sleeper after scoring the 10th-most fantasy points ever by a rookie TE in 2021.

          118. Michael Carter, NYJ, RB40
          119. Melvin Gordon III, DEN, RB41
          120. Nyheim Hines, IND, RB42
          121. Brian Robinson, WAS, RB43
          122. Derek Carr, LV, QB14
          123. Kirk Cousins, MIN, QB15
          124. Hunter Henry, NE, TE12
          125. Mike Gesicki, MIA, TE13
          126. Dawson Knox, BUF, TE14

          Analysis: Carr and Cousins are among this year's top QB2 options, though both lack a high ceiling. Gesicki, Henry and Knox wrap up your best starting options at TE in 12- and 14-team leagues. The veteran backs listed here will play a role every week, but all three have significant competition for touches and lack standalone upside as a result. Robinson is trending up and will be a major value if he cements himself above Antonio Gibson on the depth chart.

          127. Trevor Lawrence, JAC, QB16
          128. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA, QB17
          129. Justin Fields, CHI, QB18
          130. Jahan Dotson, WAS, WR55
          131. DJ Chark, DET, WR56
          132. Jarvis Landry, NO, WR57
          133. Joshua Palmer, LAC, WR58
          134. Robbie Anderson, CAR, WR59
          135. Marvin Jones Jr., JAC, WR60
          136. DeVante Parker, NE, WR61
          137. Noah Fant, SEA, TE15
          138. Irv Smith Jr., MIN, TE16
          139. David Njoku, CLE, TE17
          140. Tyler Higbee, LAR, TE18

          Analysis: If you waited at QB or are eyeing a breakout candidate, youngsters Lawrence, Tagovailoa and Fields should top your queue in this range. Rookie Dotson and second-year Palmer lead the breakout candidates at WR in this tier, though there are also a few fine veteran plays in Chark, Landry, Anderson, Jones and Parker.

          141. J.D. McKissic, WAS, RB44
          142. Raheem Mostert, MIA, RB45
          143. Marlon Mack, HOU, RB46
          144. Alexander Mattison, MIN, RB47

          145. Darrell Henderson Jr., LAR, RB48

          146. Jamaal Williams, DET, RB49
          147. Kenneth Gainwell, PHI, RB50
          148. Isaiah Spiller, LAC, RB51
          149. Khalil Herbert, CHI, RB52
          150. Tyler Allgeier, ATL, RB53
          151. Jalen Tolbert, DAL, WR62
          152. Rondale Moore, ARI, WR63
          153. Mecole Hardman, KC, WR64
          154. Michael Gallup, DAL, WR65
          155. Nico Collins, HOU, WR66
          156. Julio Jones, TB, WR67
          157. George Pickens, PIT, WR68
          158. Van Jefferson, LAR, WR69
          159. Curtis Samuel, WAS, WR70
          160. Wan'Dale Robinson, NYG, WR71
          161. Christian Watson, GB, WR72
          162. Jameson Williams, DET, WR73
          163. Alec Pierce, IND, WR74
          164. Evan Engram, JAC, TE19
          165. Austin Hooper, TEN, TE20
          166. Hayden Hurst, CIN, TE21
          167. Daniel Jones, NYG, QB19
          168. Carson Wentz, WAS, QB20

          Analysis: This tier winds down the skill-position players in 10- and 12-team leagues. This group includes some of the top insurance RBs, including Mattison, Henderson, Williams, Gainwell, Spiller, Herbert and Allgeier. We also have a ton of intriguing dart throws at wide receiver, including rookies (Tolbert, Pickens, Robinson, Watson, Williams, Pierce), second-year players (Moore, Collins) and veterans in potentially good spots (Gallup, Hardman, Jones, Jefferson, Samuel).

          169. Bills D/ST, BUF, DST1
          170. Saints D/ST, NO, DST2
          171. Packers D/ST, GB, DST3
          172. Ravens D/ST, BAL, DST4
          173. Buccaneers D/ST, TB, DST5
          174. 49ers D/ST, SF, DST6
          175. Cowboys D/ST, DAL, DST7
          176. Colts D/ST, IND, DST8
          177. Steelers D/ST, PIT, DST9
          178. Commanders D/ST, WAS, DST10
          179. Chargers D/ST, LAC, DST11
          180. Dolphins D/ST, MIA, DST12
          181. Justin Tucker, BAL, K1
          182. Evan McPherson, CIN, K2
          183. Matt Gay, LAR, K3
          184. Harrison Butker, KC, K4
          185. Daniel Carlson, LV, K5
          186. Brandon McManus, DEN, K6
          187. Nick Folk, NE, K7
          188. Tyler Bass, BUF, K8
          189. Matt Prater, ARI, K9
          190. Graham Gano, NYG, K10
          191. Greg Joseph, MIN, K11
          192. Jake Elliott, PHI, K12

          Analysis: Wait until your final two selections to select your kicker and defense.