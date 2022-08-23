Fantasy football rankings: The 192 players who should be rostered

We're closing in on the start of the 2022 NFL regular season, which means it's time for one last run of "The 192."
What is "The 192?" Fantasy leagues come in all shapes in sizes, but many have settled into the vicinity of 12 teams and 16 roster spots. "The 192" is a list of the 192 players who should be drafted (and thus rostered) in a 12-team, 16-round, PPR league with relatively standard scoring and lineup settings. The players are technically listed in the order they should be drafted, though it's important to remember that drafts are fluid and your decisions should be altered based on what's left on the board and your previous selections.
What if you're in an eight-team league? Or a 16-teamer? "The 192" can still help you win, but you'll certainly need to make tweaks in the middle-to-late rounds. For example, in a smaller league, you may want to wait even longer at quarterback because the position is so deep. In deeper leagues, running backs and tight ends should be more of a priority, as those positions lack depth and could leave you with a weak spot if you wait too long.
"The 192" should serve as a simple guide to help you maximize the value of your starting lineup while making the best possible decision in each round.
For a deeper look, check out Cheat Sheet Central, as well as round-by-round analysis via my Ultimate Draft Board.
1. Jonathan Taylor, IND, RB1
Analysis: The defending top-scoring fantasy RB, 23-year-old Taylor is positioned for another gigantic workload and is rightfully the first overall pick in most drafts.
2. Christian McCaffrey, CAR, RB2
3. Cooper Kupp, LAR, WR1
Analysis: McCaffrey's injury struggles are well documented, but he's still in his prime at age 26 and well worth the risk considering his high floor and massive ceiling. Kupp is back for more after pacing the wide receiver position in fantasy points by 96 in 2021.
4. Austin Ekeler, LAC, RB3
5. Justin Jefferson, MIN, WR2
6. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN, WR3
7. Derrick Henry, TEN, RB4
8. Najee Harris, PIT, RB5
Analysis: If you're picking in the middle of the first round, you'll have your choice of a feature/elite back (Ekeler, Henry, Harris) or the remaining wide receivers from this year's "Big 3" at the position (Jefferson, Chase).
9. Alvin Kamara, NO, RB6
10. Dalvin Cook, MIN, RB7
11. Davante Adams, LV, WR4
12. Deebo Samuel, SF, WR5
13. Stefon Diggs, BUF, WR6
14. Joe Mixon, CIN, RB8
15. D'Andre Swift, DET, RB9
16. CeeDee Lamb, DAL, WR7
17. Tyreek Hill, MIA, WR8
18. Leonard Fournette, TB, RB10
Analysis: Kamara is on the rise following Adam Schefter's report that a suspension during the upcoming season seems unlikely. He joins Cook, Mixon, Swift and underrated Fournette as viable Round 2 targets. Adams, Samuel, Diggs, Lamb and Hill fill out a strong top eight at the wide receiver position.
19. Mark Andrews, BAL, TE1
20. Javonte Williams, DEN, RB11
21. Travis Kelce, KC, TE2
22. James Conner, ARI, RB12
23. Aaron Jones, GB, RB13
24. Keenan Allen, LAC, WR9
25. Tee Higgins, CIN, WR10
26. Mike Evans, TB, WR11
27. DJ Moore, CAR, WR12
Analysis: Andrews is coming off a career year, in which he paced all tight ends in fantasy points. He and Kelce are fine targets near the Round 2/3 turn. This tier covers the remaining RB1 and WR1 options, including intriguing breakout candidate Williams.
28. Cam Akers, LAR, RB14
29. Saquon Barkley, NYG, RB15
30. Michael Pittman Jr., IND, WR13
31. A.J. Brown, PHI, WR14
32. Terry McLaurin, WAS, WR15
33. Nick Chubb, CLE, RB16
34. Diontae Johnson, PIT, WR16
35. Jaylen Waddle, MIA, WR17
36. Mike Williams, LAC, WR18
37. Brandin Cooks, HOU, WR19
38. Kyle Pitts, ATL, TE3
Analysis: This tier includes your top No. 2 options at running back and wide receiver. Akers and Chubb are even better investments in non-PPR formats. Pittman, Brown, McLaurin and Johnson are primed for major volume with new quarterbacks this season. Pitts has elite upside, so he's worth a look at the Round 3/4 turn.
39. David Montgomery, CHI, RB17
40. J.K. Dobbins, BAL, RB18
41. Breece Hall, NYJ, RB19
42. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL, RB20
43. Josh Allen, BUF, QB1
44. Marquise Brown, ARI, WR20
45. DK Metcalf, SEA, WR21
46. Jerry Jeudy, DEN, WR22
47. Courtland Sutton, DEN, WR23
48. Travis Etienne Jr., JAC, RB21
49. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET, WR24
50. Darnell Mooney, CHI, WR25
51. Gabriel Davis, BUF, WR26
52. Chris Godwin, TB, WR27
53. Patrick Mahomes, KC, QB2
54. Justin Herbert, LAC, QB3
Analysis: If you want the top-scoring fantasy QB each of the past two seasons (Allen), you'll generally need to strike in the third or fourth round. Breakout RBs Dobbins, rookie Hall and de facto rookie Etienne are all fine targets in this range. Jeudy and Sutton are fun options in this tier with Russell Wilson under center in Denver. Davis is a sleeper to lead the NFL in receiving TDs while playing with Allen this season. Keep an eye on Godwin's health leading into Week 1, but he'll be a steal this late if he's a "full go" in September. Mahomes and Herbert fill out this year's "Big 3" at QB.
55. Josh Jacobs, LV, RB22
56. Elijah Mitchell, SF, RB23
57. Miles Sanders, PHI, RB24
58. Devin Singletary, BUF, RB25
59. Antonio Gibson, WAS, RB26
60. Darren Waller, LV, TE4
61. George Kittle, SF, TE5
62. Lamar Jackson, BAL, QB4
63. Kyler Murray, ARI, QB5
64. Amari Cooper, CLE, WR28
65. Michael Thomas, NO, WR29
66. Allen Robinson II, LAR, WR30
67. Hunter Renfrow, LV, WR31
68. JuJu Smith-Schuster, KC, WR32
69. Adam Thielen, MIN, WR33
70. Rashod Bateman, BAL, WR34
71. Drake London, ATL, WR35
72. Tyler Lockett, SEA, WR36
73. DeVonta Smith, PHI, WR37
74. Elijah Moore, NYJ, WR38
75. Kadarius Toney, NYG, WR39
Analysis: The tiers are getting larger as we progress toward the middle rounds. We're also approaching the RB dead zone, with Jacobs, Gibson and Singletary facing more competition this season (Mitchell and Sanders -- who I'd argue is undervalued -- may as well). This tier is also highlighted by a ton of boom/bust wide receivers, including veterans Cooper (no Deshaun Watson for 11 games), Thomas (29 years old and missed most of the last two seasons), Robinson (29 years old and coming off a poor 2021), Smith-Schuster (is he the Chiefs' new No. 1 WR?), Thielen (the rare fantasy-relevant 32-year-old) and Lockett (adios, Wilson). This tier also includes some intriguing breakout receivers, led by Bateman, London, Smith, Moore and Toney.
76. Jalen Hurts, PHI, QB6
77. Dalton Schultz, DAL, TE6
78. T.J. Hockenson, DET, TE7
79. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC, RB27
80. Kareem Hunt, CLE, RB28
81. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE, RB29
82. Damien Harris, NE, RB30
83. Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL, RB31
84. Tony Pollard, DAL, RB32
85. Chase Edmonds, MIA, RB33
86. AJ Dillon, GB, RB34
Analysis: This is a good range to go tight end shopping, as Schultz and Hockenson are fine midrange TE1 plays who won't cost you much. This area also includes back-end RB starters with some slight appeal, as well as a bunch of No. 2/committee backs sure to see plenty of work. In an ideal world, these backs are on your bench to begin the season. Hurts' ceiling is that of the No. 1 scorer at QB, so don't be afraid to take a shot on him.
87. Dallas Goedert, PHI, TE8
88. Zach Ertz, ARI, TE9
89. Dak Prescott, DAL, QB7
90. Tom Brady, TB, QB8
91. Aaron Rodgers, GB, QB9
92. Russell Wilson, DEN, QB10
93. Joe Burrow, CIN, QB11
94. Matthew Stafford, LAR, QB12
95. Christian Kirk, JAC, WR40
96. Allen Lazard, GB, WR41
97. Brandon Aiyuk, SF, WR42
98. Garrett Wilson, NYJ, WR43
99. Robert Woods, TEN, WR44
100. DeAndre Hopkins, ARI, WR45
101. Chase Claypool, PIT, WR46
102. Chris Olave, NO, WR47
Analysis: If you're still waiting on tight end, ex-teammates Goedert and Ertz aren't bad fallback options. I feel there is a tier of 12 good/safe QB1 options this year, so you can feel free to wait until the position dries up a bit before striking. I don't see a major difference between any of these QBs, which makes sense considering five of the six were top-eight scorers in 2021 (Wilson, who missed three games, is the exception). Hopkins' six-game suspension (nearly half of the fantasy regular season) is why he's buried here. Kirk, Lazard and Woods should settle in as their team's No. 1 wide receiver early on this season, whereas first-round rookies Wilson and Olave are intriguing-upside dart throws.
Kickoff is coming soon! Sign up for ESPN Fantasy Football today. Play for free
103. Trey Lance, SF, QB13
104. Rashaad Penny, SEA, RB35
105. Dameon Pierce, HOU, RB36
106. James Robinson, JAC, RB37
107. James Cook, BUF, RB38
108. Kenneth Walker III, SEA, RB39
109. Pat Freiermuth, PIT, TE10
110. Cole Kmet, CHI, TE11
111. Jakobi Meyers, NE, WR48
112. Russell Gage, TB, WR49
113. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC, WR50
114. Kenny Golladay, NYG, WR51
115. Skyy Moore, KC, WR52
116. Tyler Boyd, CIN, WR53
117. Treylon Burks, TEN, WR54
Analysis: I mentioned that there are 12 quarterbacks I'm comfortable with as my Week 1 starter, but Lance certainly has QB1 upside ... and his rushing prowess supplies a decent floor. Rookie RBs Cook, Walker and Pierce have a path to considerable workloads and make for good bench holds. Freiermuth is a solid sleeper after scoring the 10th-most fantasy points ever by a rookie TE in 2021.
118. Michael Carter, NYJ, RB40
119. Melvin Gordon III, DEN, RB41
120. Nyheim Hines, IND, RB42
121. Brian Robinson, WAS, RB43
122. Derek Carr, LV, QB14
123. Kirk Cousins, MIN, QB15
124. Hunter Henry, NE, TE12
125. Mike Gesicki, MIA, TE13
126. Dawson Knox, BUF, TE14
Analysis: Carr and Cousins are among this year's top QB2 options, though both lack a high ceiling. Gesicki, Henry and Knox wrap up your best starting options at TE in 12- and 14-team leagues. The veteran backs listed here will play a role every week, but all three have significant competition for touches and lack standalone upside as a result. Robinson is trending up and will be a major value if he cements himself above Antonio Gibson on the depth chart.
127. Trevor Lawrence, JAC, QB16
128. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA, QB17
129. Justin Fields, CHI, QB18
130. Jahan Dotson, WAS, WR55
131. DJ Chark, DET, WR56
132. Jarvis Landry, NO, WR57
133. Joshua Palmer, LAC, WR58
134. Robbie Anderson, CAR, WR59
135. Marvin Jones Jr., JAC, WR60
136. DeVante Parker, NE, WR61
137. Noah Fant, SEA, TE15
138. Irv Smith Jr., MIN, TE16
139. David Njoku, CLE, TE17
140. Tyler Higbee, LAR, TE18
Analysis: If you waited at QB or are eyeing a breakout candidate, youngsters Lawrence, Tagovailoa and Fields should top your queue in this range. Rookie Dotson and second-year Palmer lead the breakout candidates at WR in this tier, though there are also a few fine veteran plays in Chark, Landry, Anderson, Jones and Parker.
141. J.D. McKissic, WAS, RB44
142. Raheem Mostert, MIA, RB45
143. Marlon Mack, HOU, RB46
144. Alexander Mattison, MIN, RB47
145. Darrell Henderson Jr., LAR, RB48
146. Jamaal Williams, DET, RB49
147. Kenneth Gainwell, PHI, RB50
148. Isaiah Spiller, LAC, RB51
149. Khalil Herbert, CHI, RB52
150. Tyler Allgeier, ATL, RB53
151. Jalen Tolbert, DAL, WR62
152. Rondale Moore, ARI, WR63
153. Mecole Hardman, KC, WR64
154. Michael Gallup, DAL, WR65
155. Nico Collins, HOU, WR66
156. Julio Jones, TB, WR67
157. George Pickens, PIT, WR68
158. Van Jefferson, LAR, WR69
159. Curtis Samuel, WAS, WR70
160. Wan'Dale Robinson, NYG, WR71
161. Christian Watson, GB, WR72
162. Jameson Williams, DET, WR73
163. Alec Pierce, IND, WR74
164. Evan Engram, JAC, TE19
165. Austin Hooper, TEN, TE20
166. Hayden Hurst, CIN, TE21
167. Daniel Jones, NYG, QB19
168. Carson Wentz, WAS, QB20
Analysis: This tier winds down the skill-position players in 10- and 12-team leagues. This group includes some of the top insurance RBs, including Mattison, Henderson, Williams, Gainwell, Spiller, Herbert and Allgeier. We also have a ton of intriguing dart throws at wide receiver, including rookies (Tolbert, Pickens, Robinson, Watson, Williams, Pierce), second-year players (Moore, Collins) and veterans in potentially good spots (Gallup, Hardman, Jones, Jefferson, Samuel).
169. Bills D/ST, BUF, DST1
170. Saints D/ST, NO, DST2
171. Packers D/ST, GB, DST3
172. Ravens D/ST, BAL, DST4
173. Buccaneers D/ST, TB, DST5
174. 49ers D/ST, SF, DST6
175. Cowboys D/ST, DAL, DST7
176. Colts D/ST, IND, DST8
177. Steelers D/ST, PIT, DST9
178. Commanders D/ST, WAS, DST10
179. Chargers D/ST, LAC, DST11
180. Dolphins D/ST, MIA, DST12
181. Justin Tucker, BAL, K1
182. Evan McPherson, CIN, K2
183. Matt Gay, LAR, K3
184. Harrison Butker, KC, K4
185. Daniel Carlson, LV, K5
186. Brandon McManus, DEN, K6
187. Nick Folk, NE, K7
188. Tyler Bass, BUF, K8
189. Matt Prater, ARI, K9
190. Graham Gano, NYG, K10
191. Greg Joseph, MIN, K11
192. Jake Elliott, PHI, K12
Analysis: Wait until your final two selections to select your kicker and defense.