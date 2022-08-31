Read ESPN's fantasy football daily notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App.

The news: Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network reported that Jaylen Waddle is believed to be dealing with a "soft-tissue, lower-body" injury.

What it means in fantasy: The injury has kept Waddle out of practice for three weeks. For fantasy managers, the biggest takeaway is that Waddle is missing valuable mental and physical reps in the Dolphins new offense under Mike McDaniel. He is a risky pick at his current average draft position of WR18. I would rather prioritize Jerry Jeudy (WR21) or Courtland Sutton (WR23).

The news: Brady Henderson of ESPN reported Kenneth Walker III 's status for Week 1 is uncertain.

What it means in fantasy: Walker is recovering from a hernia and was originally expected to return for Week 1. Rashaad Penny, the RB36 in our live draft trends, will be the lead back in the Seahawks committee against the Broncos. He's a great flex option for fantasy managers.

Going deeper: Penny averaged 19.5 fantasy points per game over the last 6 games of the 2021 season.

The news: Marlon Mack was released by the Texans.

What it means in fantasy: The move further solidified Dameon Pierce's position as Houston's top running back. He rushed for 86 yards and scored a touchdown in two preseason games while climbing the depth chart. He is now expected to lead the Texans' committee and is currently RB32 in live draft trends.

Going deeper: A 5-foot-9, 220-pound power runner, Pierce averaged 5.5 yards per carry during his four seasons at Florida. For a team desperate to improve its horrendous rushing game, Pierce is a flex option with league-winning potential.

The news: Albert Okwuegbunam will begin the season as the Broncos' starting tight end after the Broncos placed tight end Greg Dulcich on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

What it means in fantasy: It's worth noting that Noah Fant played around 78% of Denver's offensive snaps last season. Okwuegbunam is the TE19 in our live draft trends, is a solid mid-range TE2 with Russell Wilson leading the Broncos offense.

The news: Brian Robinson made the Commanders initial 53-man roster.

What it means in fantasy: The Commanders are leaving open the possibility that the rookie could return before Week 4 by keeping him on the opening roster. While we don't know when Robinson, who suffered gunshot injuries during an apparent robbery, will return, head coach Ron Rivera said that Robinson did not suffer any structural damage from the injuries.

The news: Ronald Jones made the Chiefs initial 53-man roster

What it means in fantasy: It surprised me that the Chiefs made this decision. Jones joins Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon, and Isiah Pacheco in a crowded backfield. Edwards-Helaire is projected to lead the Chiefs backfield with 208 touches followed by McKinnon (67) and Pacheco (70). In our live draft trends, Edwards-Helaire is the RB24. In drafts, I prefer Devin Singletary (RB25), Kareem Hunt (RB27) or Rhamondre Stevenson (RB30).

The news: Malik Willis wins the Titans backup quarterback competition over Logan Woodside

What it means in fantasy: The Titans drafted Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft, and it was assumed he wouldn't take over the starting role for at least a year considering starter Ryan Tannehill's contract has a potential out prior to the 2023 season. Willis continued to improve throughout training camp and fantasy managers should add the dual-threat quarterback to their watch list.

Going deeper: Willis rushed for 159 yards in three preseason games. During his final collegiate season at Liberty he accounted for 66% of the Flame's total offensive yards. This included 2,857 passing yards and 878 rushing yards.

Today on ESPN.com/Fantasy and in the ESPN Fantasy App

Pigskin Pick 'Em FREE to play. Create up to 5 entries; 60 prizes worth $88,500! Make Your Picks

• Fantasy football mock draft: 12-team PPR with Superflex

• Liz Loza has 8 ways to make your smaller league more fun, challenging and exciting.

• Fantasy Focus podcast: Mike Clay projections highlights + Midround Madness

Tomorrow:

• Fantasy Focus podcast: Dynasty deep dive and 2QB leagues

In case you missed it:

Field Yates' favorites for fantasy football in 2022.

• Fantasy Focus podcast: Double Trouble with the Bengals and Steelers Listen | Watch

• Sign up for a team or start a new league