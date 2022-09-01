Read ESPN's fantasy football daily notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App.

The news: The Chargers boost their running back depth behind Austin Ekeler by signing Sony Michel.

What it means in fantasy: Michel is going back to California after winning a Super Bowl with the Rams in 2021. His arrival also resulted in the departure of Larry Rountree. Michel has more experience than Joshua Kelley and Isaiah Spiller combined, but if Ekeler were to miss significant time, the Chargers' backfield would likely become a committee.

The news: Chargers running back Isaiah Spiller returns to practice after an ankle sprain.

What it means in fantasy: After spraining his ankle in the Chargers' second preseason game, Spiller missed less than two weeks and his return is a positive sign. Joshua Kelley had a lackluster season backing up Austin Ekeler in 2021, Spiller could have risen quickly up the depth chart, but now he'll also has to compete with Michel.

The news: The Eagles traded Jalen Reagor to the Vikings.

What it means in fantasy: After an underwhelming rookie season, Reagor's second season in the league wasn't any better. He gets a fresh start under new head coach Kevin O'Connell, who is likely to opt for more multiple-receiver sets. Though the role of No. 3 receiver carries more weight in Minnesota's new offense, K.J. Osborn remains the favorite to open the season as the third receiver. Although Reagor had a great training camp, he shouldn't be on your fantasy radar.

The news: Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Marlon Mack plans to re-sign with the Texans' practice squad.

What it means in fantasy: Mack will remain with the Texans on a practice squad contact as a contingency measure. Houston also released Royce Freeman. Dameon Pierce, the RB30 in our live draft trends, remains the Houston running back you should prioritize in drafts. He's a great flex option for fantasy managers.

The news: Darren Waller returns to practice Wednesday.

What it means in fantasy: As part of his push for a new contract, Waller, the TE5 in our live draft trends, also signed with agent Drew Rosenhaus. Having been sidelined with a hamstring injury, McDaniels is cautious about predicting his status for the start of the season. In drafts, fantasy managers shouldn't worry about Waller's availability or contract situation. I'd be very surprised if both aren't resolved prior to the Raiders' Week 1 matchup against the Chargers.

The news: Tyler Johnson was claimed off waivers by the Texans.

What it means in fantasy: Johnson should be added to fantasy managers' watch lists. The Texans' top two wide receivers are Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins, but the No. 3 receiver role is up for grabs. Johnson will be competing with Phillip Dorsett and Chris Moore for the slot receiver role. Once Johnson gets up to speed, he can win this battle due to his versatility to stretch the field horizontally and vertically.

The news: Kadarius Toney practiced Wednesday for the Giants.

What it means in fantasy: Toney has missed a large portion of training camp with knee issues and then a leg problem. He also missed time this offseason after a minor knee surgery. Fantasy managers should be concerned about Toney's availability. In our live draft trends, he's the WR45, but I recommend prioritizing Chris Olave (WR44) or Brandon Aiyuk (WR42) over him. DeAndre Hopkins (WR41), who has been suspended for six games, is also another receiver you should consider.

The news: Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that the "ball's gonna get spread around and we're gonna try to feature different guys in different spots."

What it means in fantasy: Fantasy football managers dread comments like this. On game days, all seven Packers receivers could play active roles. Allen Lazard , the WR39 in our live draft trends, is projected to receive the most targets with 93. Why draft Lazard when you can select Christian Kirk (WR37), Drake London (WR38) and Chris Olave (WR44)?

The news: The Cowboys placed James Washington on injured reserve due to his foot fracture.

What it means in fantasy: The diagnosis of Washington's Jones fracture was made in early August and he was given a timetable of 6 to 10 weeks. The move keeps Washington out for at least the first four weeks, after which he should be able to return. The Cowboys' top two receivers will be CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, who was moved off PUP. Obviously, Lamb will benefit, but fantasy managers shouldn't overlook Tony Pollard, the RB32 in our live draft trends, as he is expected to receive more touches and an expanded role in the receiving game.

The news: Trey Sermon was waived by the 49ers.

What it means in fantasy: San Francisco will keep Jeff Wilson, 2022 third-rounder Tyrion Davis-Price and rookie undrafted free agent Jordan Mason over last year's third-round pick to back up Elijah Mitchell, The move solidifies Wilson's position as Mitchell's direct backup.

Going deeper: Mitchell and Wilson should be prioritized in drafts. The 49ers ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing yards in 2021.

The news: Donald Parham Jr. participated in individual drills at Wednesday's practice.

What it means in fantasy: Following a hamstring injury that kept him out for most of August, Parham is expected to play against the Raiders in Week 1. He will be the backup to Gerald Everett, who was acquired in free agency by the Chargers. Parham is not on the fantasy radar, but Everett, the TE26 in our live draft trends, should be for managers in tight end premium or deeper formats.

