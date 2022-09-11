So much changes from week to week around the NFL, and we're here to make sure you're on top of it all heading into the first week of the 2022 NFL season.

The weekly fantasy football cheat sheet provides a rundown of the best tips from all of the fantasy football content that ESPN has posted over the last seven days. You'll find answers to the biggest start/sit questions of the week and other pertinent matchup advice from our team, including Field Yates, Mike Clay, Eric Karabell, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Matt Bowen, Seth Walder, Al Zeidenfeld, Eric Moody, Liz Loza, ESPN Insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, plus all of NFL Nation. It's all the best advice in one handy article.

Here's what our experts are saying about Week 1 in the NFL:

Welcoming some winning wideouts

Every year, fantasy managers are faced with a whole batch of new names that they'll need to get familiar with as a gaggle of rookies who are ready to prove themselves worthy of having been drafted join the NFL ranks. This season is no exception, but of particular note are the large group of potential candidates considered by NFL Nation to become fantasy breakout stars from the WR position. Here's a look at some of this year's "most likely to succeed."

Join the Jacksonville bandwagon?

Perhaps it's a bit too much to consider the Jacksonville Jaguars as potential playoff darlings in the NFL, but that doesn't mean fantasy value can't be found in the team's huddle.

In Week 1, the Jaguars will face the Commanders, and Mike Clay likes the matchup between new Jacksonville WR Christian Kirk and Washington's Benjamin St-Juste: "Perhaps St-Juste will make a leap in his second season, but the 2021 third-round pick was heavily targeted and struggled in coverage on 178 coverage snaps as a rookie. St-Juste aligned outside on 98% of those plays, which is notable considering he's expected to man the slot between Kendall Fuller and William Jackson III in 2022. That's enough evidence to think Kirk (79% slot with Arizona in 2021) is set up for a big day in his debut as Trevor Lawrence's top target."

It's not just with the pass that the Jaguars might succeed in Week 1. Matt Bowen sees good things ahead for RB Travis Etienne Jr.: "Anyone who watched Etienne this preseason knows what I'm talking about here... You could feel his speed. Dynamic versatility. And the dual-threat traits in a new Jacksonville offensive system that will deploy Etienne as a pass-catcher, like we saw during his time at Clemson, where he logged 102 career receptions. James Robinson (Achilles) is slated to play in the Jacksonville backfield on Sunday versus Washington, too. While that will cut into Etienne's total volume, I still have him ranked as my RB16 this week in PPR formats against Will a zone-heavy Commanders defense."

Looking for the latest injury news leading up to kickoff? Check out all of the Week 1 inactives here.

Over the Hill?

If you don't follow the NFL offseason all that closely, you may have missed the fact that the Kansas City Chiefs traded WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for a bevy of draft picks. Our experts weigh in on how that deal will impact both teams going forward.

Backs in a New York groove

Be it Big Blue or Gang Green, our experts seem to think quite highly of the running back options playing for the two New York teams this season.

According to Yates, Breece Hall of the New York Jets is the most talented back in this year's class and has a real chance to be the fantasy rookie of the year: "The Jets will be without Zach Wilson and are tied as the largest underdog of Week 1 (+7 at home against the Ravens, per Caesars Sportsbook). Hall might defer some passing-game work to Michael Carter, which is why I have Hall as RB27 for Week 1. By season's end, it would not surprise me if he was closer to a top 15-18 weekly play."

Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants is back, says Al Zeidenfeld: "He looks as healthy as he's looked since returning from his 2020 ACL injury. There is absolutely nobody to challenge Barkley for snaps and touches in 2022 and, in the new offensive scheme the Giants are running, he has the potential to be the overall RB1 for the season. Specific to Week 1, the Titans allowed the fifth-most RB yards-per-catch (after the reception) last season This could be a massive boost to Barkley's fantasy potential this week, given how prolific he is in the passing game."

Quick hits, starts and sits