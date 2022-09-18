So much changes from week to week around the NFL, and we're here to make sure you're on top of it all heading into Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.

The weekly fantasy football cheat sheet provides a rundown of the best tips from all of the fantasy football content that ESPN has posted over the last seven days. You'll find answers to the biggest start/sit questions of the week and other pertinent matchup advice from our team, including Field Yates, Mike Clay, Eric Karabell, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Matt Bowen, Seth Walder, Al Zeidenfeld, Eric Moody, Liz Loza, Daniel Dopp and ESPN Insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, plus all of NFL Nation. It's all the best advice in one handy article.

Here's what our experts are saying about Week 2 in the NFL:

Should you believe in Week 1 standouts?

Just because an unexpected name or two makes an appearance in NFL box scores and ESPN SportsCenter highlight reels in Week 1, that doesn't mean fantasy managers should rush to the waiver wire in order to claim these previously unwanted -- and even potentially unknown -- players. Sure, sometimes a sensation that seemingly comes from nowhere actually does become a fantasy factor for the rest of the season. However, more often than not, they prove to be one-week wonders who will simply fade into the remote recesses of your memory, like Frisman Jackson. Remember him?

Our NFL Nation team took a look at some of the more eye-opening outings from Week 1 and weighed in as to whether or not we'll still be talking about them down the road.

Is Taysom Hill going to be a thing on a weekly basis? Five touches isn't a ton, but enough to be a viable fantasy TE! Hill was able to accomplish a ton in just 17 snaps, and while that was third among the team's TEs, he essentially put the offense on his back in the first quarter. Hill showed he was something special several years ago in his "do-everything" role, so it would be surprising if the Saints don't continue to go to him repeatedly as he evolves as a tight end. -- Katherine Terrell

Did you see enough from James Robinson to label him the lead of a potential committee? Absolutely. I wasn't expecting much out of Robinson after he spent nearly all of camp and the preseason doing only individual work because of his conditioning. What kind of shape would he be in? Turns out he was fine: He scored twice on 12 touches and averaged 6.0 yards per carry. Travis Etienne Jr. had four carries and two catches, and while I expect him to get more work, Robinson is going to be the lead back. -- Michael DiRocco

David Montgomery held a significant snap edge, but did Khalil Herbert earn more of a split? Week 1 showed how different the Bears' rushing attack can operate with Luke Getsy calling plays. Montgomery is undoubtedly Chicago's lead rusher (team-high 17 carries vs. San Francisco), but Herbert showed he can supply the offense with a good dose of variety, rushing nine times for 45 yards (5.0 yards per attempt) and a 3-yard touchdown. This split should carry over on a more consistent basis week to week than it did last year, when Herbert's workload skyrocketed after Montgomery was sidelined by a knee injury (Weeks 5-8) but dwindled the rest of the season (22 total attempts Weeks 9-17). -- Courtney Cronin

Antonio Gibson led the Commanders in rushing and receiving yards. He almost lost his job this summer. Should we feel good about him hanging on to this role or potentially look to move him after the strong season debut? There's no doubt Gibson will continue to have a key role with this offense, though the carries likely will diminish when Brian Robinson returns. However, even after it became clear Robinson had taken over as the primary ball carrier, the Commanders still planned to showcase Gibson in the passing game out of the backfield. They love getting him the ball in space. The hard part with this offense will be knowing who from week to week will have big games, as Washington features more playmakers than in the past. But Gibson will continue to get touches. -- John Keim

Should anything be read into the 11 targets Donovan Peoples-Jones saw (the only Browns player with 25-plus receiving yards)? The Browns' passing attack is not worth the fantasy investment at the moment, outside maybe wideout Amari Cooper, who remains the clear No. 1 target for QB Jacoby Brissett despite Sunday's numbers (Cooper had only three catches for 17 yards but forced a pass interference in the end zone that led to a TD). Even with 11 targets, Peoples-Jones finished with only six receptions for 60 yards. He did have a terrific game, highlighted by multiple diving and difficult grabs. But given how limited Cleveland's passing attack appears to be without QB Deshaun Watson, nobody outside Cooper can be counted on to deliver consistent fantasy production. -- Jake Trotter

How should you respond to the Dak Prescott injury?

Although the Dallas Cowboys are trying to put an optimistic spin on things, the reality may well still be that the team will have to be without Dak Prescott for close to two months after the quarterback had surgery on his right thumb on Monday. Perhaps Prescott will make it back sooner than currently expected, but what does his absence mean for the fantasy value of the Cowboys WR options in the short term? And, for those fantasy managers now with a gaping hole in their lineups, whom should they target as a replacement?

Looking for the latest injury news leading up to kickoff? Check out all of the Week 2 inactives here.

How will the San Francisco 49ers adapt?

The San Francisco 49ers are planning to be without RB Elijah Mitchell for about two months after the back suffered a sprained MCL in Week 1 action, with Jeff Wilson Jr. called into service to take over the bulk of the ground game. Mitchell's injury will certainly force the team's offense to make some adjustments, so fantasy managers are going to want to pay attention to how Kyle Shanahan and company tweak their plans.

Wilson has had bright stretches before, as he finished the 2020 season with back-to-back games with 20-plus fantasy points. Last season, Wilson wasn't as efficient with his reps, averaging just 3.7 yards per carry with only eight targets total. That said, it's an effective rushing attack and Wilson figures to handle 12-15 attempts per game until Mitchell returns. Given the presence of Deebo Samuel and Trey Lance as runners, the value for Wilson caps out as a flex play who will need a touchdown to catapult into an RB2 finish. -- Yates

Jeremy Fowler echoes these sentiments for Week 2: [I see] Wilson establishing himself as a valuable RB2 or flex option. Mitchell's injury elevates Wilson to the top of the 49ers' depth chart, which is always a good place to be for easy rushing yards. Lance and Samuel combined for 21 carries in Chicago. Gotta think Wilson absorbs some of that workload against Seattle.

Beyond the impact of Mitchell's absence on the run, there are bound to be some ripple effects on the team's receivers. In Week 2, Mike Clay feels that a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks seems to be a very good spot for the 49ers to turn to the pass: "The Seahawks pulled off a surprising upset on Monday night, but concerns remain at the cornerback position. Both Jerry Jeudy (4-102-1 receiving line) and Courtland Sutton (4-72-0) came away with solid-to-good production against a Seattle defense that sat in two-high and Cover 3 looks on over 80% of pass plays. Seattle rolled with fifth-round rookie Tariq Woolen and journeyman Mike Jackson as its perimeter corners for a majority of the game, with veteran Justin Coleman handling the slot. Brandon Aiyuk (87% perimeter in Week 1) will mostly work against Woolen and Jackson. Samuel (81% perimeter) will get some run in the backfield, but he'll see those two most often when playing receiver this week. Both pass-catchers can be upgraded for Week 2."

Are the New York Giants for real?

The New York Giants have started every season since 2017 with an 0-2 record, so a Week 1 win against the Tennessee Titans was a long time coming for fans of the venerable franchise. Nobody is buying those playoff tickets just yet, but optimism certainly abounds for the team for good reason -- on both sides of the ball.

On defense, as Seth Walder explains, there are multiple options to have a strong Week 2, beginning with LB Oshane Ximines: "This could transfer to Azeez Ojulari or Kayvon Thibodeaux if they play, but someone is going to benefit as an outside pass rusher going against Carolina this week. Not only did Baker Mayfield record a 12.5% sack rate in Week 1 after posting a career-worst 8.9% sack rate in 2021, but both the Panthers' tackles struggled in pass protection. Taylor Moton and rookie Ikem Ekwonu tied to rank 62nd out of 65 tackles in the category." Don't be afraid to get this D/ST into your lineups.

Meanwhile, Al Zeidenfeld takes a liking to Saquon Barkley in his DFS selections: "Barkley was underpriced on DraftKings in Week 1 ($6,100) and I believe he's still underpriced in Week 2. His workload is exactly as we had projected, with nobody to challenge him for snaps. In fact, he led the league in Week 1 with 83% of the snap share at running back. Carolina is an inefficient defense when it comes to stopping opposing running backs, the Giants are favored and get to play at home. Barkley is going to be one of the most popular players on the slate, regardless of position."

When it comes to potential free agent pickups, Mike Clay has his eye on the Giants huddle as well: "Sterling Shepard produced 71 yards and a score on 41 snaps in his return from a torn Achilles and has seen six-plus targets in 38 of his last 46 games tracing back to Week 1 of 2018. Shepard may prove to be a sneaky-great post-Week 1 waiver add and is closing in on flex value. For now, though, Kadarius Toney is not on the flex radar after playing on only seven snaps in Week 1."

Quick hits, starts and sits

