The news: Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that 49ers QB Trey Lance is expected to undergo season-ending ankle surgery.

What it means in fantasy: Lance was carted off the field in the first quarter of the 49ers' Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, forcing Jimmy Garoppolo to take over. It's a devastating blow for San Francisco, who were looking for Lance to elevate their offense this season. Garoppolo is on the streaming radar, but my preferred replacement is Tua Tagovailoa, who is still available in 35.7% of leagues. Another viable option is Carson Wentz, who's still available in 44.3% of leagues.

The news: Jaguars RB James Robinson dominated the touches in the backfield against the Colts.

What it means in fantasy: The Jaguars' backfield is led by Robinson, who was the RB36 in our live draft this summer, and Travis Etienne Jr., who was the RB19. Robinson has been the top back through two games, averaging 18.5 touches and 17.8 fantasy points per game. Robinson can be viewed as a flex option with upside while Etienne's opportunities are more limited despite his talent and is better stashed on the bench at this time.

The news: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts finished with three targets in loss to the Rams.

What it means in fantasy: Pitts has only 10 targets, four receptions and 38 receiving yards through two games. Marcus Mariota's favorite receiver appears to be rookie wide receiver Drake London, who has 19 targets through two games. Last season Pitts became the first rookie tight end in 60 years to surpass 1,000 receiving yards and he also had the most contested catches among tight ends with 33. Pitts remains on the TE1 radar and is an intriguing buy-low candidate at the position entering Week 3 against the Seahawks.

The news: Ravens WR Devin Duvernay suffered a concussion late in the fourth quarter against the Dolphins

What it means in fantasy: I was asked a lot on social media channels whether to add Duvernay after his 2-TD week 1 performance. I didn't mention him in the waiver wire column and even without the concussion, I'd hesitate to this week. Despite his three touchdowns, he is difficult to trust in most leagues. It is rare for the Ravens to use three wide receiver sets, with their most used offensive personnel package being 22, when only one wide receiver is present. It would be better for fantasy managers to stash another wide receiver with more upside on their rosters, such as Texans wide receiver Nico Collins who had nine targets against the Broncos in Week 2. Collins is available in 83.8% of leagues.

The news: Jets RB Breece Hall scored his first career touchdown against the Browns.

What it means in fantasy: Many fantasy football managers were excited by Hall's performance. I'd be remiss if I didn't delve deeper to enlighten you. Hall ran seven times for 50 yards and caught a 10-yard touchdown pass. He had 10 targets and six rushing attempts back in Week 1. A total of five targets and seven carries were given to Michael Carter in Week 2. Whether you like it or not, the Jets backfield is every fantasy football manager's worst nightmare, a committee. Hall is an intriguing sell-high candidate heading into Week 3. Look out for where my colleague Eric Karabell has him on the fantasy football trade index and rest of the season rankings, which will be refreshed Tuesday.

The news: Browns WR Amari Cooper led the team with 10 targets against the Jets.

What it means in fantasy: Cooper finished with nine receptions, 101 receiving yards and a touchdown. He is the only wide receiver on the Browns fantasy managers can trust in lineups. The Browns are heavily reliant on the running game with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combining for 145 rushing yards against the Jets. Cleveland also uses a high number of two-tight end sets. Cooper is best viewed as an upside flex option. You might also consider selling high after his Week 2 performance.

The news: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett surpasses the century mark in loss to the 49ers.

What it means in fantasy: When Geno Smith is under center for the Seahawks, Lockett should be the fantasy wide receiver prioritized, not DK Metcalf. Smith barely challenged the 49ers defense down the field and Seattle will struggle without explosive plays. What they can do is a lot of short and intermediate completions, which are Lockett's strong suits. This was Lockett's 16th career game with at least 100 receiving yards, fourth most in franchise history. He's on the flex radar for Week 3 against a Falcons' defense that's allowed a lot of fantasy points to Cooper Kupp (31.8), Michael Thomas (22.7), and Jarvis Landry (18.4).

Going Deeper: Geno Smith had a 80% completion rate against the 49ers. This was the highest (minimum of pass 30 attempts) in a game in which a quarterback's team didn't score an offensive point since statistics were first tracked for individual players in 1932, a good indication that Smith is playing it too safe and not looking for the explosive plays downfield.

The news: Commanders TE Logan Thomas found the end zone for the first time this season.

What it means in fantasy: From Week 1 to Week 2, Thomas' snaps and routes increased. He caught three of five targets for 37 yards and a touchdown. While Thomas faces competition for targets from Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, and Jahan Dotson, the veteran tight end has high praise for the Commanders' offense. Fantasy managers who need a tight end streamer should consider Thomas, who is available in 82.2% of leagues. The Commanders host the Eagles in Week 3.

The news: Saints WR Chris Olave leads the team in targets (13) and receiving yards (80).

What it means in fantasy: Olave has played over 70% of the snaps for the Saints in the first two games. Olave's average depth of target was 26 yards, and he was second on the team in routes run behind Michael Thomas. Olave's usage was very encouraging and he's firmly on the flex radar in his Week 3 matchup against the Panthers.

Going deeper: Olave surpassed 300 air yards (total yards on all passes targeted to him) according to Next Gen Stats. Since 2016, only Julio Jones, Mike Evans, A.J. Brown and Marquise Brown have accomplished this feat in one game.

