NFL Nation: What to make of Austin Ekeler's and Travis Etienne Jr.'s slow starts

Austin Ekeler was a first-round pick in virtually every fantasy league this season. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Our NFL Nation reporters answer fantasy football questions every Tuesday during the NFL season. Here's what they had to say following a Week 2 that was full of comebacks.

Is it too early to call the preseason hope on Travis Etienne Jr. overdone, or will he assume more work with time?

It's a little early. Etienne has 18 touches in two games, but head coach Doug Pederson is still working through getting the ball distributed to the playmakers. His philosophy is to exploit matchups as much as possible, so there will be games when Etienne is more involved. However, we saw Sunday that he can be a big factor in the screen game, which is something with which the Jaguars have struggled over the past decade. Look for that to continue. -- Mike DiRocco

Seventeen targets one week, 12 yards the next. What happened to Davante Adams in seemingly a perfect matchup against Arizona?

That's the $140 million question, isn't it? Credit the Cardinals for covering Adams a certain way but when it comes to crunch time, college bestie Derek Carr simply has to find him, right? One snap before Hunter Renfrow's game-ending fumble, Carr did try to hit Adams deep but threw behind him, and the pass was nearly picked off. There's a fine line between having trust in your wideout, the best receiver in the league, mind you, and forcing it. So to go from 17 targets to 12 yards, the truth is somewhere in between. And in the playcalling and execution. Adams, who had family at the game to watch him play in person in the NFL for the first time, was not happy after the game, bolting from the locker room before the media was allowed in. Expect an angry Adams to be fed more in Tennessee, then. -- Paul Gutierrez

A sub-65% snap share in consecutive weeks for Austin Ekeler. Developing trend or something to dismiss?

Developing trend. The Chargers have made a point to build depth behind Ekeler so that the sixth-year pro doesn't have to shoulder the entire load. Joshua Kelley demonstrated improvement through training camp, and Sony Michel is a trusted veteran option. -- Lindsey Thiry

Are you buying Tyler Higbee as the target vacuum he has been through two weeks?

Yes, but only until the Rams have a reliable third receiver on the field again. The Rams like to play in 11 personnel and with wide receiver Van Jefferson still recovering from a knee surgery during training camp, they've been using a combination of Ben Skowronek and Brandon Powell alongside Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson. Head coach Sean McVay said last week that Jefferson is "making great progress" in his rehab and "when they give us the thumbs up, he'll be out there and he'll be ready to roll." When Jefferson is back, I expect Higbee's targets to decrease. -- Sarah Barshop

Consecutive games with a big play for Jaylen Waddle. How much has the acquisition of Tyreek Hill changed his role, and should we continue to expect big plays?

Hill obviously earned a lot of the fanfare this offseason, but Waddle quietly had an excellent training camp. It's not just the addition of Hill; the addition of coach Mike McDaniel has put Waddle in position to succeed. He's being used on the outside rather than the slot and of course, defenses cannot key on him like they could last season. He won't get 19 targets every week, but he's more of a 1B than a No. 2 in this offense. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

