The news: Buccaneers WR Mike Evans is suspended for one game for violating unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules.

What it means in fantasy: Evans will not be able to return until after the Buccaneers' home opener against the Packers. He plans to appeal the suspension, which he is able to do in accordance with the NFL's collective bargaining agreement, and it is likely that the hearing will take place this week. Evans' suspension would further deplete a receiving corps already afflicted by multiple injuries. Chris Godwin and Julio Jones didn't play Sunday. Fantasy managers with Evans on their rosters should consider Curtis Samuel, Jahan Dotson, Treylon Burks, Noah Brown, Robbie Anderson or Greg Dortch as Week 3 waiver-wire claims.

The news: Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Cardinals RB James Conner's ankle injury is not considered serious.

What it means in fantasy: No word on Conner's availability for this week's game against the Rams, but the report indicates he won't be out long. Fantasy managers should tread carefully considering Conner's history of ankle issues. Eno Benjamin (11 touches) and Darrel Williams (10) formed a committee after Conner left, with both finishing the game with a similar number of touches. The backfield could be split evenly if Conner misses time.

The news: Todd Archer of ESPN reported that Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz has a "PCL issue" in his right knee.

What it means in fantasy: Schultz's PCL issue may not prevent him from playing. Running back Ezekiel Elliott had a similar problem last season but did not miss time. Coach Mike McCarthy said the team won't know Schultz's Week 3 status until later this week. Jake Ferguson would be the Cowboys starting tight end against the Giants if Schultz is inactive. Fantasy managers in need of a streamer should consider Hayden Hurst and Tyler Conklin. Both are readily available in a high percentage of leagues and have soft matchups in Week 3.

The news: The Colts are optimistic that WR Michael Pittman Jr. could return this week.

What it means in fantasy: Pittman is dealing with a quad injury. Pittman is the Colts' top receiver when healthy, racking up 13 targets and 27.1 fantasy points against the Texans in Week 1. The Colts' offense missed him on Sunday against the Jaguars. Quarterback Matt Ryan completed only 16 of 30 passes for 195 yards and was sacked five times. Pittman should be back on the WR1 radar against the Chiefs in Week 3.

The news: Jeff Legwold of ESPN reported that Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy is considered day-to-day with a rib injury.

What it means in fantasy: Jeudy had one reception for 11 yards before leaving Sunday's game against the Texans. He caught four passes for 102 yards and a touchdown in Week 1's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. A day-to-day status for Jeudy indicates that the injury may not be long term. The Broncos host the 49ers in Week 3. Fantasy managers should consider Curtis Samuel, Jahan Dotson, Treylon Burks, Noah Brown, Robbie Anderson or Greg Dortch from the waiver wire in case Jeudy is inactive.

The news: 49ers RB Tyrion Davis-Price out with a high ankle sprain.

What it means in fantasy: Davis-Price made a strong debut Sunday against Seattle, rushing for 33 yards but his momentum will be derailed for at least a few weeks. With Davis-Price and Mitchell out multiple weeks, expect Jeff Wilson Jr. to get the bulk of the rushing attempts. There will also be contributions from Jordan Mason and Deebo Samuel.

The news: 49ers TE Tyler Kroft out with a MCL sprain.

What it means in fantasy: Kroft is expected to miss a few weeks. Although his injury hurts the 49ers' depth at tight end, George Kittle, who practiced on Friday, is expected to return to action in Week 3 after being out with a groin injury. He has averaged 13.5 fantasy points per game with Jimmy Garoppolo under center.

The news: Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that it's possible WR Michael Gallup could play against the Giants in Week 3.

What it means in fantasy: Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said as much on 105.3 The Fan. Gallup has been practicing on a limited basis since tearing his ACL last year. Gallup could be on a pitch count when he returns as the team eases him back in. He's still available in 55.8% of leagues. Gallup is worth stashing for a Cowboys offense that is struggling at the wide receiver position.

The news: Titans WR Treylon Burks caught four of six targets for 47 yards against the Bills on Monday night.

What it means in fantasy: Burks has been targeted only 11 times in two games, but he is averaging 14.6 yards per reception. He led the team in targets and receiving yards against the Bills. The Titans pulled their starters at the end of the third quarter, but Burks ran just as many routes as Robert Woods. Getting Burks more involved is imperative for a Titans team lacking playmakers. He's on the flex radar against the Raiders in Week 3.

