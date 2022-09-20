Eric Karabell ranks players for their fantasy football trade value the rest of the 2022 season every week until the fantasy football trade deadline (noon ET Nov. 30, 2022). Use the information to propose or assess trades and to optimize the players on your bench for their future potential. Eric's top 100 can be found below the positions in this column.
Quarterback
Rankings changes: Fantasy managers must wait until the 2023 season to see if San Francisco 49ers youngster Trey Lance can be a reliable QB1 option. Lance suffered a broken ankle early in Sunday's game, and unfortunately his season is over. The effective and largely underrated Jimmy Garoppolo, who finished among the top 20 quarterbacks in fantasy in his past two full seasons, moves back into QB2 range here. Garoppolo isn't a star, but just like the 49ers, a fantasy manager can win with him.
Be cautious: We're back to being wary about the NFC East options. So many wanted to nominate New York Giants star Saquon Barkley for top-5 status after his dominant Week 1, but then came Week 2. The Carolina Panthers held him in check. Washington's Antonio Gibson averaged 2 yards per rush, though he scored. Tony Pollard sure looked better than Ezekiel Elliott for Dallas. Philly's Miles Sanders looks terrific, but he has looked terrific before. Just be careful in this division. Also, San Francisco's Jeff Wilson Jr. ran well against Seattle until sitting most of the second half, but he is not durable or a factor in the passing game. It would hardly be a shock if Marlon Mack comes up from the practice squad and starts within the next month.
Wide receiver
Rankings changes: The first wrong that needed to be righted was moving Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown into the WR1 group. He simply continues to shine and show he is legitimate. What a run he is on! Miami's Jaylen Waddle returns to WR2 status, as does Chargers star Keenan Allen, who may return to active duty soon. Jacksonville's Christian Kirk moves safely into the top 20 as well. Rookies Drake London and Garrett Wilson move into WR3 range, and we're sorry if you're dealing with Chicago Bears disappointment Darnell Mooney, though it can't be all his fault.
Trade for: Not that you wouldn't be trading for them anyway, but Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp and Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson now occupy the top two spots overall, nudging past the Colts' Taylor. It's a wise time to invest in Bengals Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, before Joe Burrow and the offense fixes whatever is wrong. In addition, the Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. missed Week 2, but his quad injury is not considered serious. He will get all the targets he desires when healthy.
Be cautious: Waddle's value may never be higher, but we can't expect Miami's passing offense to do this regularly, either. Good for Cleveland Browns starter Amari Cooper and new Ram Allen Robinson II, but they're still more WR3/4 options than definite fantasy starters. Same with Seattle's Tyler Lockett, who fantasy managers were parting with a week ago. Also, fantasy managers tend to overrate rookies, so charging after London, Wilson and Chris Olave in trades may cost too much.
Tight end
Rankings changes: It's a mystery why the Atlanta Falcons don't throw more to Kyle Pitts, but he retains a lofty ranking here. Four catches for 38 yards in two games is not enough. Stay with Pitts and consider trading for him. Stick with the 49ers' George Kittle as well, and hope he plays soon. These fellows fall in the overall rankings. The Chargers' Gerald Everett, Commanders' Logan Thomas and Jets' Tyler Conklin move up and look like reasonable deep-league choices. We apologize to the Dolphins' Mike Gesicki for assuming he was done. Not so fast! If we presume both Patriots tight ends (Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith) are done, will they bounce back, too? Wait, that's not how this works?