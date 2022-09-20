Eric Karabell ranks players for their fantasy football trade value the rest of the 2022 season every week until the fantasy football trade deadline (noon ET Nov. 30, 2022). Use the information to propose or assess trades and to optimize the players on your bench for their future potential. Eric's top 100 can be found below the positions in this column.

Quarterback

Rankings changes: Fantasy managers must wait until the 2023 season to see if San Francisco 49ers youngster Trey Lance can be a reliable QB1 option. Lance suffered a broken ankle early in Sunday's game, and unfortunately his season is over. The effective and largely underrated Jimmy Garoppolo, who finished among the top 20 quarterbacks in fantasy in his past two full seasons, moves back into QB2 range here. Garoppolo isn't a star, but just like the 49ers, a fantasy manager can win with him.

Otherwise, we dropped both Tampa Bay Buccaneers starter Tom Brady and Seattle ... um, sorry, Denver Broncos starter Russell Wilson, in the overall rankings, but not at their position. For one, we trust things will improve with their respective offenses. Second, who deserves to move up? It seems premature to promote Miami Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa all the way into the top 10 off Sunday's majestic performance, though he does pass veterans Derek Carr and Kirk Cousins. Tagovailoa isn't in Brady-Wilson range, yet.

Trade for: Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson looks like an MVP candidate, yet again, and one can make the case for Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts. These fellows run. They leapfrog Los Angeles Chargers star Justin Herbert, who is still great, but a bit hurt, too. The cost to acquire Jackson and Hurts might be sky high. Brady and Wilson seem like wise options to target, and they should cost considerably less. The "safe" quarterback tiers might stop at Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow (No. 7 at QB), for now.

Be cautious: Tagovailoa faces the Buffalo Bills in Week 3. Not that he can't throw six touchdowns on the Bills, but we should remember his quiet Week 1 against the New England Patriots, too. We need to see more. Trading for Washington Commanders starter Carson Wentz remains perilous, as he has proved his inconsistencies in the past, while New Orleans Saints starter (for now) Jameis Winston is hurt. Those in multi-QB formats and SuperFlex ones should invest in backup Andy Dalton -- and rookies Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh Steelers) and Malik Willis (Tennessee Titans). Every starter counts. They might be starting soon.

Running back

Rankings changes: Detroit Lions star D'Andre Swift and Cleveland Browns star Nick Chubb performed nicely, albeit with far different volume because Swift was battling an injury, and each forces their way safer into the positional top 10. Injured Saint Alvin Kamara falls out, while injured Arizona Cardinals star James Conner moves down into mid-RB2 range, his Week 3 availability yet to be announced. James Robinson is clearly the No. 1 Jacksonville Jaguars RB, and he rises into safe RB2 range.

Trade for: Indianapolis Colts star Jonathan Taylor seemed hindered by the offense around him in a frustrating Week 2, but we know his talent. He showed it in Week 1. Go get him for sure. Don't be worried about Buccaneers starter Leonard Fournette and his rough outing. It's not as if he lost touches. Pittsburgh Steelers star Najee Harris saw plenty of volume and appears safe again. Can one trade for both Green Bay Packers running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon? Why not? It's not like Aaron Rodgers has found any wide receivers he likes.

Be cautious: We're back to being wary about the NFC East options. So many wanted to nominate New York Giants star Saquon Barkley for top-5 status after his dominant Week 1, but then came Week 2. The Carolina Panthers held him in check. Washington's Antonio Gibson averaged 2 yards per rush, though he scored. Tony Pollard sure looked better than Ezekiel Elliott for Dallas. Philly's Miles Sanders looks terrific, but he has looked terrific before. Just be careful in this division. Also, San Francisco's Jeff Wilson Jr. ran well against Seattle until sitting most of the second half, but he is not durable or a factor in the passing game. It would hardly be a shock if Marlon Mack comes up from the practice squad and starts within the next month.

Wide receiver

Rankings changes: The first wrong that needed to be righted was moving Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown into the WR1 group. He simply continues to shine and show he is legitimate. What a run he is on! Miami's Jaylen Waddle returns to WR2 status, as does Chargers star Keenan Allen, who may return to active duty soon. Jacksonville's Christian Kirk moves safely into the top 20 as well. Rookies Drake London and Garrett Wilson move into WR3 range, and we're sorry if you're dealing with Chicago Bears disappointment Darnell Mooney, though it can't be all his fault.

Trade for: Not that you wouldn't be trading for them anyway, but Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp and Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson now occupy the top two spots overall, nudging past the Colts' Taylor. It's a wise time to invest in Bengals Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, before Joe Burrow and the offense fixes whatever is wrong. In addition, the Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. missed Week 2, but his quad injury is not considered serious. He will get all the targets he desires when healthy.

Be cautious: Waddle's value may never be higher, but we can't expect Miami's passing offense to do this regularly, either. Good for Cleveland Browns starter Amari Cooper and new Ram Allen Robinson II, but they're still more WR3/4 options than definite fantasy starters. Same with Seattle's Tyler Lockett, who fantasy managers were parting with a week ago. Also, fantasy managers tend to overrate rookies, so charging after London, Wilson and Chris Olave in trades may cost too much.

Tight end

Rankings changes: It's a mystery why the Atlanta Falcons don't throw more to Kyle Pitts, but he retains a lofty ranking here. Four catches for 38 yards in two games is not enough. Stay with Pitts and consider trading for him. Stick with the 49ers' George Kittle as well, and hope he plays soon. These fellows fall in the overall rankings. The Chargers' Gerald Everett, Commanders' Logan Thomas and Jets' Tyler Conklin move up and look like reasonable deep-league choices. We apologize to the Dolphins' Mike Gesicki for assuming he was done. Not so fast! If we presume both Patriots tight ends (Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith) are done, will they bounce back, too? Wait, that's not how this works?