So much changes from week to week around the NFL, and we're here to make sure you're on top of it all heading into Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.

The weekly fantasy football cheat sheet provides a rundown of the best tips from all of the fantasy football content that ESPN has posted over the past seven days. You'll find answers to the biggest start/sit questions of the week and other pertinent matchup advice from our team, including Field Yates, Mike Clay, Eric Karabell, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Matt Bowen, Seth Walder, Al Zeidenfeld, Eric Moody, Liz Loza, Daniel Dopp and ESPN Insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, plus all of NFL Nation. It's all the best advice in one handy article.

Here's what our experts are saying about Week 3 in the NFL:

Are any of these unexpected starts for real?

There have been plenty of early surprises so far in the 2022 season, and while some of them might well prove to be flashes in the pan as the sample size continues to grow, a few of these notable trends could indeed be the start of something fantasy managers can truly rely upon for the rest of the season. With that in mind, NFL Nation turned its collective eye this week toward determining what's real and what's simply a mirage.

Don't go all-in on Dolphins just yet