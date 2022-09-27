NFL Nation: Is it time to panic about Justin Jefferson?

Our NFL Nation reporters answer fantasy football questions every Tuesday during the NFL season. Here's what they had to say following Week 3.

Consecutive high volume games for Marquise Brown. Can we count on it for the final three weeks of the DeAndre Hopkins suspension? What is reasonable to expect when D-Hop is back?

Unless Brown is completely taken out of the game by defenses, then it's safe to count on him being Kyler Murray's No. 1 target. Between their relationship and Brown's ability -- and the fact that the Cardinals may be down all their other top receivers -- Brown will be the primary playmaker in the passing game. Brown's workload will likely be determined after the first game or two after Hopkins gets back from his six-game suspension. By then, the Cardinals, and defenses, will know what to expect of Hopkins. That could open up the field for Brown, which will mean more of what he's doing now. -- Josh Weinfuss

Khalil Herbert can be __% of what David Montgomery has offered over the past two seasons?

When Montgomery went to IR with a knee injury in 2021, Herbert averaged 19.5 carries and over 70 rushing yards per game Weeks 5-8, providing the Bears a glimpse at how effective the run game can still be without its No. 1 back. When Montgomery exited the Houston game early with an ankle injury, Herbert ran all over the Texans (19 carries, 157 yards and 2 TDs) and leads all running backs in rushing yards over expectation per attempt according to Next Gen Stats. In short, Herbert can be every bit of what Montgomery provides to Chicago's offense. The Bears are going to need to lean on the run game while they work through issues with their passing attack, so Herbert will have ample opportunity for a consistent workload no matter how much time Montgomery may have to miss. -- Courtney Cronin

Is Romeo Doubs the WR1 in this offense or is it going to change weekly?

The way Aaron Rodgers raved about him after Sunday's game, Doubs just might be next in line for that role. While Rodgers is always going to rely on Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard, there's no denying that Doubs can do things others can. His combination of route running and athletic ability -- combined with fast-improving hands -- make him the most likely receiver to break out in this offense. That's not to say Christian Watson won't, but Doubs is off to a much faster start, and there might not be any looking back now. -- Rob Demovsky

play 1:07 Is Romeo Doubs poised for a breakout in fantasy? Field Yates discusses why Romeo Doubs would be a good waiver-wire add in fantasy.

Is this a full-blown backfield committee where nobody matters for fantasy?

The Chiefs still don't seem comfortable using Clyde Edwards-Helaire in most third-down situations, and until they do, the backfield is going to be more of a committee thing. But don't ignore that Edwards-Helaire has three touchdowns in three games. He probably won't maintain that pace, but he seems to be the Chiefs' favorite near the goal line. -- Adam Teicher

Will Joshua Palmer be a viable option when Keenan Allen returns?

Yes. When Allen returns, he will once again be Justin Herbert's go-to target, but expect that the third-year quarterback will continue to spread the ball around to include Palmer. The two proved to have an established rapport during training camp. -- Lindsey Thiry

What do you expect the touch split between Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. to be moving forward?