Our NFL Nation reporters answer fantasy football questions every Tuesday during the NFL season. Here's what they had to say following Week 4.
Two scores and 17 touches for J.K. Dobbins Sunday against the Bills. Is it safe to consider him the lead back in this offense and thus a weekly fantasy starter?
Dobbins should still be considered a risky play because he hasn't fully recovered from last season's devastating knee injury. He doesn't have the same burst and is averaging 3.2 yards per carry, which is nearly half of his output in his rookie season. Dobbins, though, will get the majority of the touches in Baltimore's backfield, especially after explosive backup Justice Hill injured his hamstring. Mike Davis and Kenyan Drake won't cut into Dobbins' workload. But Dobbins will provide inconsistent production because he has yet to show he can break long runs. -- Jamison Hensley
Was Amari Cooper's dud (1 catch for 9 yards) the product of impressive Falcons corners or the up-and-down nature of a Jacoby Brissett led offense?
A combination of those factors. The Falcons put an emphasis on taking Cooper out of the game, which is one reason why he had only four targets (Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Njoku, by contrast, combined for 16 targets). The Browns and Falcons also combined to run the ball 70 times, which sapped the number of passing opportunities for either side. Cooper is still a playable wide receiver in fantasy. But in this current iteration of the Browns offense, he's going to have the occasional dud like Sunday. -- Jake Trotter
Another productive Jamaal Williams game. What role awaits D'Andre Swift when he returns?
I don't think anything changes for Swift. If you go back to last season, it was the same situation where Williams led the team in total rushing attempts, but Swift led the squad in total rushing yards. The Lions still have faith in Swift's playmaking ability as a shifty back who can break free for a deep run at any time, but Williams is the top option for short, tough yardage due to his consistency and durability. So, they'll continue to use both guys in the backfield. Yes, Williams has six rushing touchdowns to Swift's one, but it's taken him 62 attempts to get a team-high 276 yards in four games, while Swift is averaging a career-best 8.6 yards per carry with 27 attempts for 231 yards in three games. -- Eric Woodyard
The Jags could use a number two option in the pass game ... is Jamal Agnew (4-50-2) that?
No. He had four receptions against the Eagles because Zay Jones missed the game with an ankle injury. Jones is the Jaguars' No. 2 receiver and had 19 catches for 173 yards and a touchdown in the first three games. Agnew had just five touches (two catches, three runs) on offense in the games in which Jones was healthy. -- Michael DiRocco
Do you think Gerald Everett continues to get close to his recent usage (22 targets over the past three weeks) when Keenan Allen returns?
No. Quarterback Justin Herbert has been forced to improvise and utilize multiple playmakers in the absence of Allen, the Chargers' receptions leader since 2017. When Allen returns, expect that he will again be Herbert's go-to target, which naturally means fewer passes to other players. -- Lindsey Thiry
Should we feel safe in labeling Raheem Mostert as "the guy" in this backfield? Does the run game suffer a setback should Tua miss extended time?
Mike McDaniel said he's seen some "real cool things" from Mostert over recent weeks and his play has energized Miami's run game. At the same time, McDaniel committed to using both Mostert and Chase Edmonds interchangeably moving forward, citing their versatility. The Dolphins offense takes a hit from Tagivailoa to Bridgewater but if anything, it could increase their running backs' value if Bridgewater checks down instead of pushing the ball downfield. Both backs should be considered Flex options, particularly in PPR formats. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques
For fantasy, do you have a lean as to the most valauble RB behind Alvin Kamara or is it a situation where there isn't one we should look to as Kamara insurance?
Latavius Murray ran well against the Vikings considering he'd just been signed a few weeks ago, but it's hard to trust any Saints RB right now. Not only have fumbling issues led to Dennis Allen saying he's considering who's handling the ball, but the Saints are playing behind or in close games so often that they have trouble establishing a run game. For now, any Saints running back is a risk in fantasy. -- Katherine Terrell
Both Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf have been viable in consecutive games ... can Geno Smith sustain that?
Smith is playing well enough to sustain it, but will everything may not continue to line up around him enough for that to happen. The Seahawks are throwing more than anyone expected, partly because their defense has been so poor that they've found themselves in catch-up mode or in a shootout like on Sunday. Assuming their defense finds its footing like it has after awful starts in each of the first two seasons, one would have to figure they'll lean more on their run game. They also have a prodcutive trio of tight ends who look like more of a focal point of their passing game than they've been in past years. All of which means that Metcalf and Lockett likely won't continue to average 11 and 9.5 targets, respectively, like they have over the past two games. -- Brady Henderson
Should fantasy managers consider Geno Smith for future starts?
Robert Woods scores, Treylon Burks still can't earn targets and Austin Hooper is hardly used. Any reason we should roster anyone but Derrick Henry from this offense?
No. Outside of Henry, consistency has been hard to come by for the Titans' offensive players. Tennessee hasn't been able to find a definitive answer to when teams load the box in hopes of stopping Henry. The receivers have to win one on one matchups on the outside. Woods is still being worked into the offense. Burks' situation is cloudy after being carted off the field and leaving the locker room on crutches and a walking boot on his left foot. Rookie tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo is a player to watch. Okonkwo had a touchdown and converted the game-sealing first down last week against the Colts. He's finding a higher comfort level according to the Titans' staff. -- Turron Davenport
Which Commander receiver leads this team in fantasy points (PPR) from this point forward?
That's difficult to answer. I would have said Jahan Dotson, but he might miss a week or two with a hamstring injury. I'd probably say Curtis Samuel, who will get a lot of touches because they want to get rid of the ball quick and he excels catching passes underneath. He already has 12 more receptions than Terry McLaurin and based on the style of offense, it's hard to see that taking a dramatic turn. Without Dotson, and with shaky pass protection, the downfield throws will be more difficult and that's where McLaurin shines. He has a terrific track record, and with the heavy usage I'd be wary of Samuel's durability. If the line starts to protect better, I'd look to McLaurin. But as of now that's quite an IF. -- John Keim