Our NFL Nation reporters answer fantasy football questions every Tuesday during the NFL season. Here's what they had to say following Week 4.

Two scores and 17 touches for J.K. Dobbins Sunday against the Bills. Is it safe to consider him the lead back in this offense and thus a weekly fantasy starter?

Dobbins should still be considered a risky play because he hasn't fully recovered from last season's devastating knee injury. He doesn't have the same burst and is averaging 3.2 yards per carry, which is nearly half of his output in his rookie season. Dobbins, though, will get the majority of the touches in Baltimore's backfield, especially after explosive backup Justice Hill injured his hamstring. Mike Davis and Kenyan Drake won't cut into Dobbins' workload. But Dobbins will provide inconsistent production because he has yet to show he can break long runs. -- Jamison Hensley

Was Amari Cooper's dud (1 catch for 9 yards) the product of impressive Falcons corners or the up-and-down nature of a Jacoby Brissett led offense?

A combination of those factors. The Falcons put an emphasis on taking Cooper out of the game, which is one reason why he had only four targets (Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Njoku, by contrast, combined for 16 targets). The Browns and Falcons also combined to run the ball 70 times, which sapped the number of passing opportunities for either side. Cooper is still a playable wide receiver in fantasy. But in this current iteration of the Browns offense, he's going to have the occasional dud like Sunday. -- Jake Trotter

Another productive Jamaal Williams game. What role awaits D'Andre Swift when he returns?

I don't think anything changes for Swift. If you go back to last season, it was the same situation where Williams led the team in total rushing attempts, but Swift led the squad in total rushing yards. The Lions still have faith in Swift's playmaking ability as a shifty back who can break free for a deep run at any time, but Williams is the top option for short, tough yardage due to his consistency and durability. So, they'll continue to use both guys in the backfield. Yes, Williams has six rushing touchdowns to Swift's one, but it's taken him 62 attempts to get a team-high 276 yards in four games, while Swift is averaging a career-best 8.6 yards per carry with 27 attempts for 231 yards in three games. -- Eric Woodyard

The Jags could use a number two option in the pass game ... is Jamal Agnew (4-50-2) that?

No. He had four receptions against the Eagles because Zay Jones missed the game with an ankle injury. Jones is the Jaguars' No. 2 receiver and had 19 catches for 173 yards and a touchdown in the first three games. Agnew had just five touches (two catches, three runs) on offense in the games in which Jones was healthy. -- Michael DiRocco

Do you think Gerald Everett continues to get close to his recent usage (22 targets over the past three weeks) when Keenan Allen returns?

No. Quarterback Justin Herbert has been forced to improvise and utilize multiple playmakers in the absence of Allen, the Chargers' receptions leader since 2017. When Allen returns, expect that he will again be Herbert's go-to target, which naturally means fewer passes to other players. -- Lindsey Thiry

Should we feel safe in labeling Raheem Mostert as "the guy" in this backfield? Does the run game suffer a setback should Tua miss extended time?