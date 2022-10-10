NFL Nation: Denver's offense, Taysom Hill's staying power, and more

Our NFL Nation reporters answer fantasy football questions every Tuesday during the NFL season. Here's what they had to say following Week 5.

Is this offense broken beyond repair, or would you buy the dip on all Broncos through five weeks?

It will take them a moment to figure out what they're going to do with running back Javonte Williams out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury -- he leads the team in rushing and is still second on the team in receptions even though he didn't play in Week 5. This offense has moved the ball at times against some quality defenses, but it has also committed far too many penalties and has been abysmal inside the red zone. If coach Nathaniel Hackett and quarterback Russell Wilson will resist the urge to try to make every play something worthy of confetti cannons and simply do what the team has done well, they will score some points. -- Jeff Legwold

The highest-scoring offense in the NFL through four weeks was shut out. Is this a product of a tough matchup or natural regression for an overachieving team?

I would say a little bit of both. No matter what their record says, the New England Patriots are the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick doesn't need me to validate him as one of the greatest coaches of all time. Detroit head coach Dan Campbell was exposed during the 29-0 shutout loss at New England on Sunday as he made poor decisions, mainly going 0-6 on fourth downs -- which was the worst by any team in a game over the past 45 seasons, per Elias Sports Bureau data. With that being said, this Lions offense is no fluke and it still has weapons, starting with quarterback Jared Goff. At this point, the defense and key injuries continue to hold the Lions back, so there's definitely a natural regression for an overachieving team, but the Patriots are tough, too, despite their record. -- Eric Woodyard

Safe to label Travis Etienne Jr. the most valuable fantasy back on this roster? How many touches should we expect weekly?

Not necessarily. Etienne is averaging 6.2 yards per touch but just 11 touches per week, and he has yet to find the end zone. James Robinson is averaging 4.3 yards per touch and 15 touches per week but has scored four times. Robinson is still the Jaguars' RB1 and the Jaguars are going to mix in Etienne, but Robinson is still the guy they'll turn to at the goal line. Etienne might have games in which he gets more work and/or has more production, but Robinson is still the better bet. -- Michael DiRocco

Did Rhamondre Stevenson's big day (161 rush yards) earn him the lead role in this backfield, even if/when Damien Harris is healthy?

Bill Belichick's postgame comments spoke volumes when he said, "He's a really good football player. So glad we have him. Love him. Love him." Yes, he repeated those words at the end for effect. While the Patriots will likely always have some type of RB committee, Stevenson has now put himself in position to be the top option in any pairing. -- Mike Reiss

Will the team keep Taysom Hill this involved when Jameis Winston returns?