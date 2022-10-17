Many fantasy football fans watched over the weekend as the Panthers sent Robbie Anderson to the locker room following multiple verbal altercations with his coaches. Before the incident, he had not received a single target against the Rams and was spotted sitting alone on the sideline. Entering Sunday's game, Anderson had reeled in 13 receptions for 206 yards in five games.

The Panthers were already having a tough week, with QB Baker Mayfield's ankle injury and the firing of coach Matt Rhule. Carolina had reportedly been shopping Anderson -- and just like that, on Monday afternoon he was indeed traded to the Arizona Cardinals. This trade could be the first of many for a rebuilding Panthers team.

News of the deal certainly suggests that Marquise Brown's foot injury is more serious than originally expected and while further testing is taking place on the foot injury Brown suffered Sunday against the Seahawks, there's a good chance the receiver might miss the rest of the season.

The trade has fantasy implications for both Arizona and Carolina.

For the Cardinals, Rondale Moore's (46.5% rostered in ESPN leagues) role as the No. 2 receiver should be solid, with DeAndre Hopkins returning in Week 7 to reclaim the No. 1 job after having served his suspension. Over the past two games, Moore has caught 13 of 18 targets for 117 receiving yards. A.J. Green and the newly acquired Anderson should split snaps in 3-WR sets. Moore can be viewed as a flex option by fantasy managers, despite being part of a mediocre Cardinals offense that ranks 16th in total yards per game (346.0).

As for the Panthers, the biggest beneficiary of Anderson's departure (from a fantasy perspective) is Terrace Marshall Jr. (0.2% rostered). He will replace Anderson as the starting outside receiver and is worth adding in deeper formats. It would also be wise not to overlook Laviska Shenault Jr. (0.4%), who is recovering from hamstring injury. In Week 3, he caught two passes for 90 yards and a touchdown on just 11 offensive snaps. Shenault should certainly play more once he is healthy.

Here are a few other WR options to consider adding to your roster:

Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys (50.7%): Cooper Rush has struggled over the last two games for the Cowboys, scoring a total of just 9.2 fantasy points. However, the only player with more targets than Gallup on Sunday night against the Eagles was CeeDee Lamb. It's expected that Dak Prescott will return to the starting lineup in Week 7 against the Lions. Detroit's defense allows 261 passing yards per game, sixth-most in the league. Before this season, Gallup averaged 69.2 receiving yards and 14.0 fantasy points in 31 games with six-plus targets. He's on the flex radar for fantasy managers.

Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts (25.3%): Pierce has scored at least 12 fantasy points in three consecutive games. During this stretch, he has been targeted 22 times, four of which traveled over 20 yards. Matt Ryan has a passer rating of 90.3 this season when targeting Pierce. The Titans and Commanders are upcoming favorable matchups that put Pierce on the flex radar in deeper formats.

Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants (6.5%): Robinson has yet to be fully integrated into the Giants' offense following an MCL sprain in Week 1. That started to change on Sunday against the Ravens, where Robinson caught 3 of 4 targets for 37 yards and a touchdown. He played on only 15 snaps and ran just 11 routes. In upcoming games, Robinson's role will surely continue to grow. With his very good agility and ability to create yards after the catch, Robinson would be an ideal fit for Daniel Jones' short-to-intermediate throws.

Quick Hits: If you need a fill-in for a bye week, Zay Jones (26.9%) is a good choice. In four of the five games he has played, he has seen at least five targets. ... Corey Davis (27.4%) led Jets receivers in snaps played and routes run against the Packers on Sunday. He averages 5.5 targets. ... In two of his past three games, Donovan Peoples-Jones (4.7%) has scored double-digit fantasy points, catching 13 of 21 targets for 195 yards over this stretch. ... Stash Jahan Dotson (52.8%), who is recovering from a hamstring injury. In three of his first four games, he scored 13-plus fantasy points.

Week 6 of the NFL season culminates with a Monday night matchup between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers (8:15 ET, ESPN). Before we settle into our seats to watch that one, let's take a look at our recommended Week 7 ESPN Fantasy waiver wire adds at the other skill positions.

Quarterbacks

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (54.5%): The Jaguars' offense relies heavily on the running game as the team ranks eighth in rushing attempts per game (28.2). Lawrence doesn't rely heavily on the vertical pass, averaging only 7.0 yards per attempt. However, his rushing ability and efficiency (65.5% completions) make Lawrence a great bye-week fill-in. He's a solid QB2.

Daniel Jones, New York Giants (27.3%): Jones has been a pleasant surprise for fantasy managers who have inserted him as a QB2 in deeper formats on a Giants team with limited receiving options. The passing game will benefit from the eventual return of Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney. Jones ranked third in QB rushing yards entering this past Sunday's game. A favorable schedule awaits the Giants, with games against the Jaguars and Seahawks before their bye. Don't overlook Jones.

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears (26.9%): The same trend can be seen with Fields, another dual-threat quarterback. Over the past two games, he has improved as a passer. Fields has amassed only 398 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and an interception with a completion percentage of 61.7%, but his 135 rushing yards on 20 carries truly elevates his fantasy ceiling. Over the next month, the Bears have a few favorable matchups, making him a solid option for fantasy managers navigating bye weeks.

Marcus Mariota, Atlanta Falcons (14.4%): The trend continues with Mariota, yet another quarterback who is a dual threat. The only team that averages more rushing attempts than the Falcons (33.7) are the Eagles (37.5). Mariota averages 22.8 passing attempts and 175.8 passing yards, but his rushing ability makes him a viable fantasy option. During the five games in which Mariota has had at least five rushing attempts, he has averaged 18.1 fantasy points.

Quick Hits: Only Josh Allen (1,980) has more passing yards than Matt Ryan (12.5%, 1,765). Ryan can be a QB1 in the right matchups, as he showed against the Jaguars on Sunday. Ryan is another great bye week fill-in, given upcoming games against the Titans and Commanders.

Running backs

Best of ESPN Fantasy Football Content With all but one game of Week 6 in the books, it's time to start thinking ahead to Week 6's lineup decisions and waiver-wire pickups. Reminder; the Bills, Rams, Vikings and Eagles will all be on bye in Week 7. • Week 6 Fantasy Highs and Lows

Tristan H. Cockcroft and Matt Bowen back look at Sunday's action through a fantasy lens. Also See: Daily Notes

Brian Robinson, Washington Commanders (50.2%): Robinson was the team's RB1 in the Commanders' game against the Bears on Thursday. He finished with 60 rushing yards and a touchdown on 17 attempts. Robinson played on 47% of the offensive snaps while Antonio Gibson played on just 28%. The early downs belonged to Robinson, who ceded passing work to the other backs. It is possible that he will continue to see double-digit rushing attempts per game, including goal line work. Robinson is firmly on the flex radar.

Mike Boone, Denver Broncos (34.2%): Melvin Gordon III continues to battle neck and rib injuries, so Boone should continue to play an active role in Denver's running back by committee. Back in Week 5, Boone finished with 85 total yards on 10 touches against the Colts. With Russell Wilson planning to keep playing through his shoulder injury, the Broncos could be forced to rely even more on the running game in the future. In deeper formats, Boone is a flex option for fantasy managers.

Kenyan Drake, Baltimore Ravens (3.2%): J.K. Dobbins was held out in the second half against the Giants on Sunday after his knee "tightened up," implying it might not have responded properly to the turf at MetLife Stadium. Drake filled the void for the Ravens, finishing with 127 total yards and a touchdown on 11 touches. Dobbins' status should be monitored by fantasy managers as the Ravens prepare for their Week 7 game against the Browns. He could be put on a pitch count even if he is active as he continues to heal from last season's injury. When picking up Drake, it's important to have the right expectations. Gus Edwards (5.1%) could return from injured reserve very soon and Mike Davis is still on the roster. In deeper formats, however, Drake should be considered for a pickup.

D'Onta Foreman, Carolina Panthers (3.1%): Foreman is mainly a proactive pickup, and here's why. The drumbeats surrounding a Christian McCaffrey trade grow louder as the Panthers' front office decides on its direction. His superb performance Sunday only increased his potential NFL trade value. Assuming Carolina doesn't receive a running back in return for McCaffrey, Foreman would become the Panthers' lead back in an eventual committee.

Quick Hits: Caleb Huntley (5.2%) and Tyler Allgeier (37.7%) are both worth a look for fantasy managers in deeper formats. This season, the Falcons are averaging 33.7 rushing attempts. ... Kyren Williams (2.1%) should return from injured reserve in the near future. As Cam Akers is most likely to be traded before the deadline, Williams and Darrell Henderson Jr. could potentially form a committee.

Tight ends

Hayden Hurst, Cincinnati Bengals (51.8%): Hurst caught all three of his targets, but for only 21 yards Sunday against the Saints. Still, over his two previous games, he caught 9 of 11 targets. Hurst will continue to play a vital role in the Bengals' offense as he runs a high number of routes. The only Cincinnati players with more targets than Hurst (31) are Joe Mixon (32), Tee Higgins (38) and Ja'Marr Chase (63). There are only seven tight ends with at least 150 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Hurst is one of them. Hurst is a great option for fantasy managers in need of a boost, with games against the Falcons, Browns and Panthers before Bengals' bye.

Daniel Bellinger, New York Giants (2.5%): In two consecutive games, Bellinger has scored double-digit fantasy points. Over the past four games, he has been targeted 16 times. Bellinger led the Giants in snaps played with 60 and had 82% route participation Sunday against the Ravens. He can be viewed as a high-end TE2 this week against the Jaguars.