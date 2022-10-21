Eric Moody breaks down the addition of Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers offense and what fantasy managers can expect from him this season. (2:00)

Read ESPN's fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App. Here are your fantasy headlines for Friday, Oct. 21.

The news: ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Panthers are trading RB Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers in exchange for draft picks.

What it means in fantasy: As compensation, the Panthers will receive second, third, and fourth-round draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, along with a fifth-round pick in 2024. McCaffrey is now part of Kyle Shanahan's fantasy-friendly offense in San Francisco that leans heavily on running backs as rushers and receivers out of the backfield. It will be a breath of fresh air for McCaffrey considering the Panthers ranked last in the league in total yards per game. As soon as he takes the field, he can be considered a high-end RB1 with a shot as finishing as fantasy's most valuable player for the season.

Going deeper: After playing in all 16 games in each of his first 3 NFL seasons, injuries limited McCaffrey to just 10 combined games in 2020 & 2021. However, he's been very productive when on the field. McCaffrey's averaged 19.6 touches and 22.2 fantasy points per game in his career.

The news: Panthers RBs D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard are expected to form a committee following Christian McCaffrey's departure.

What it means in fantasy: To be candid, I believe Foreman will lead the Panthers committee ultimately, but Hubbard will be involved as well. Carolina signed Foreman as a free agent from the Titans earlier this year. The Panthers didn't seem to be completely sold on Hubbard's 10-game stint as starter last year when McCaffrey missed time. While McCaffrey was out, Hubbard rushed for 514 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games. Additionally, he caught 19 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown. Filling in for Derrick Henry when he suffered a foot injury in Week 8 last season, Foreman had success with the Titans. He finished the season with 133 rushing attempts for 566 yards and three touchdowns, as well as nine receptions for 123 yards. Hubbard (96.5%) and Foreman (95.8%) are available in a high percentage of ESPN leagues. Both are on the flex radar for a Carolina offense that ranks last in the NFL in total yards per game.

The news: ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that WR DJ Moore is viewed as a "foundational piece to the roster."

What it means in fantasy: Moore is unlikely to be traded as the deadline approaches, despite multiple calls from other teams. Moore has been negatively impacted by the Panthers' offense, which isn't a fantasy football bonanza. A trade would significantly improve his fantasy outlook. This season, Moore's averaged 7.3 targets and 8.4 fantasy points. He was the WR15 in our draft trends this summer. Even as a flex option, Moore is difficult to trust.

The news: Cardinals WR Rondale Moore caught one of two targets for 31 yards against the Saints.

What it means in fantasy: As Marquise Brown is out for the immediate future with a foot injury, Moore was expected to play a more prominent role in the Cardinals' passing game. Over the last two games, Moore has caught 13 of 18 targets for 117 receiving yards. In his first game back after serving his suspension, DeAndre Hopkins would halt that positive momentum. He caught 10 of 14 targets for 103 receiving yards. In Week 8 against the Vikings, fantasy managers will have a hard time trusting Moore in their lineups.

Going deeper: This was the second time Hopkins had 10 receptions for 100 or more yards in his first game of a season. Over the last 20 seasons, only Hopkins, Davante Adams, Michael Thomas, Andre Johnson, and Anquan Boldin have done that multiple times.

The news: Patriots RB Damien Harris practiced in full on Thursday.

What it means in fantasy: Harris is dealing with a hamstring injury. After missing last week's game against the Browns, he seems on track to play on Monday night against the Bears. Depending on how healthy Harris is, he will likely cut into Rhamondre Stevenson's snaps and opportunity share. Stevenson can still be inserted into fantasy lineups as an RB2.

The news: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett misses practice for a second consecutive day as he deals with a hamstring injury.

What it means in fantasy: The Seahawks may be without Lockett for their matchup against the Chargers. The receiver has missed only two games in his career, and one was the final game of 2016 after breaking his leg. Lockett's status should be monitored by fantasy managers on Friday and likely into the weekend. Should Lockett not be able to go, Dee Eskridge and Marquise Goodwin will step up.

The news: Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins did not practice on Thursday due to a knee injury.

What it means in fantasy: Dobbins' knee tightened up against the Giants last week. It is possible that Dobbins will miss Sunday's game against the Browns after two consecutive DNPs. In the event he is inactive, fantasy managers should turn to Kenyan Drake, who filled in for Dobbins last week and finished with 19.7 fantasy points. Drake is still available in 82% of ESPN leagues. Gus Edwards is also close to returning from injured reserve. When he becomes active, he'll have a role in the backfield.

The news: Raiders TE Darren Waller misses practice for a second consecutive day with a hamstring injury.

What it means in fantasy: This is not good news for Waller especially coming out of a bye week. There's a good chance he misses this week's game against the Texans. Backup tight end Foster Moreau is very capable of filling the void. He's a great contingency plan for fantasy managers who have Waller on their rosters.

The news: ESPN's Rich Cimini expects WR Elijah Moore to be inactive for Week 7 against the Broncos after he requested a trade.

What it means in fantasy: Moore is frustrated with his lack of targets, but the Jets are not considering a trade as the deadline is quickly approaching. Moore has been targeted only 29 times this season. His trade demand "didn't sit well with the Jets." Moore's absence opens the door for Corey Davis to have a high floor against the Broncos since Zach Wilson has a strong rapport with him.

Going deeper: Davis leads the Jets with 351 receiving yards on 19 catches, 17 of which were first downs or touchdowns.

The news:WR Hunter Renfrow did not practice on Thursday due to a hip injury

What it means in fantasy: The report came as a surprise. Fantasy managers should pivot to Mack Hollins if he's ruled out, since he's still available in 93% of ESPN leagues. In the two games where Hollins had eight or more targets earlier this season, he finished with a combined 41.5 fantasy points.

The news: Ravens TE Mark Andrews misses practice on consecutive days for rest purposes.

What it means in fantasy: Head coach John Harbaugh has publicly stated that these are rest days for Andrews, but he's also dealing with a knee injury. I believe Andrews will play against the Browns on Sunday. However, were Andrews unable to play, Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely would be an intriguing streamer. Cade Otton and Evan Engram should also be considered. WR Rashod Bateman is on track to return this week after dealing with a foot injury. After Week 6's loss to the Giants, offensive coordinator Greg Roman noted that Devin Duvernay should be more involved; this would be even more likely if Andrews were ruled out.

Mike Clay's Playbook: projections and analysis for every game

Eric Karabell's fantasy hot seat: Tua Tagovailoa leads list of players facing pressure in Week 7

Fantasy Focus podcast (10 a.m. ET)

Sunday:

The Fantasy Football cheat sheet: the week's best advice in one place

Inactives Watch: who's in, who's out and what does it mean?

Matt Bowen and Tristan H. Cockcroft's fantasy highs and lows

Fantasy Football Now: Sunday at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN2

