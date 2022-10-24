In a week filled with many highs and lows, Breece Hall's knee injury rocked many fantasy teams. It was devastating news for the rookie running back and the New York Jets, who have won four consecutive games but will now have to make due without him for the rest of the season.

Hall was the No. 16 overall running back (according to ADP) and was quickly rising to RB1 status. Hall averaged 18.7 touches and 19.7 fantasy points per game from Weeks 3-6. If Michael Carter (rostered in 68.7% of ESPN leagues) is still available in your league, he should be prioritized. If not, here are other RB options to consider:

D'Onta Foreman (35.3%) and Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers (25.8%): After the Panthers traded away RB Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers last week, concerns arose about their running game. Steve Wilks, interim head coach, didn't share these concerns.

Both Hubbard and Foreman handsomely rewarded his trust over the weekend. As the starter, Hubbard gained 73 total yards on 11 touches against the Buccaneers before leaving the game due to an ankle injury. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that he "could have come back in if needed." Meanwhile, Foreman had the opportunity to play a greater role as a result of Hubbard's injury, and he accumulated 145 total yards on 17 touches. His 60-yard run was the longest against the Buccaneers in the past two seasons.

With both Hubbard and Foreman actively involved in the backfield, each of them can be viewed as flex options. If Hubbard were to miss Week 8's game against the Falcons, then Foreman could be viewed as an RB2.

Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons (30.3%): While the Falcons trailed the Bengals throughout Sunday's game, Allgeier rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown. He led the Falcons' backfield in snaps (29), routes run (7) and rushing attempts (16). Currently, as a team, the Falcons rank third in rushing attempts (33) and fourth in rushing yards (156.9) per game. Allgeier is on the flex radar against the Panthers in Week 8.

Latavius Murray, Denver Broncos (23.7%): Melvin Gordon III started Sunday's game against the Jets and played on early downs for the first two drives. Throughout the rest of the game, Murray and Gordon shared early-down work nearly evenly. Murray finished with 24 rushing yards and a touchdown on eight rushing attempts. Mike Boone, on the other hand, was injured in the game and was seen wearing a walking boot. As a result, the Broncos signed Marlon Mack from the 49ers' practice squad, implying that Boone may miss some time. My preferred waiver add from Denver's backfield is Murray, but tread carefully.

Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens (16.1%): Edwards took a while to return to the lineup after recovering from an ACL injury, but he was worth the wait. Edwards was activated from the PUP list prior to Sunday's game and started with J.K. Dobbins out of action following his knee surgery. Edwards had 16 rushing attempts for 66 yards against the Browns. He also ran for two touchdowns for the first time since Week 14 of the 2020 season -- also against the Browns. Edwards is on the RB2 radar against the Buccaneers in Week 8.

Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs (14.0%): Pacheco was given first-team reps leading up to Sunday's game against the 49ers and was named the starter. However, that only resulted in his playing on two more snaps than Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Pacheco finished with eight rushing attempts for 43 yards while Edwards-Helaire had six rushing attempts for 32 yards and a touchdown. The Chiefs have a Week 8 bye and Pacheco is indeed worth stashing, but I wouldn't rush to insert him in fantasy lineups anytime soon.

Quick hit: Kyren Williams (8.4%) should be stashed. He should return from IR in the near future. As Cam Akers is most likely to be traded before the deadline, Williams and Darrell Henderson Jr. could potentially form a committee.

Let's take a look at our recommended Week 8 ESPN Fantasy waiver wire adds at the other skill positions.

Quarterbacks

Daniel Jones, New York Giants (28.9%): Jones had a season-high 28.7 fantasy points on Sunday against the Jaguars. He rushed for 107 yards, also a season high. Due to Jones' dual-threat ability, he is firmly on the streaming radar in Week 8 against the Seahawks. This season, he has averaged 17 fantasy points per game and has exceeded expectations, especially considering the dearth of receiving playmakers at his disposal. The Giants have favorable matchups against the Texans and Lions after their Week 9 bye.

Quick hit: Desmond Ridder (0.5%) should be proactively stashed in deeper formats, particularly in superflex leagues. Considering how the Falcons looked offensively Sunday against the Bengals, they would be wise to give the rookie a shot. He could potentially provide a spark for the team.

Wide receivers

George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers (55.0%): Pickens caught all six of his targets for 61 yards and a touchdown on Sunday night against the Dolphins. He leads Steelers wide receivers in receiving yards and has excellent chemistry with rookie QB Kenny Pickett. Pickens can be viewed as a flex option against the Eagles in Week 8.

Elijah Moore, New York Jets (51.8%): Corey Davis (knee) got hurt against the Broncos on Sunday and will undergo tests early this week to assess the extent of the damage. As a result, Moore has an opportunity to rebuild bridges with the organization. Moore had expressed discontent with his role in the offense and demanded a trade, which prompted New York to make him inactive this week. Moore has only 16 receptions for 203 yards on 29 targets after six games. It is possible that the Jets will have to rely more on their passing game with Hall out. Whether Moore is indeed traded, or if he now becomes more involved with the offense, he's worth stashing.

Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs (21.1%): Hardman caught all four of his targets against the 49ers on Sunday for 34 yards. He became the first wide receiver in the Super Bowl era to score two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown in the same game. It's a good idea to prioritize Hardman in deeper formats, despite his lack of targets over the past three games (13). After the bye week, the Chiefs will have a very favorable schedule.

Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants (13.8%): Robinson led the Giants in both targets (8) and receptions (6) against the Jaguars. He has now scored double-digit fantasy points in consecutive games. He saw a significant increase in snaps played and targets in his second week back, practically supplanting Richie James in the team's WR pecking order. The Seahawks, Texans and Lions are Robinson's next three opponents. All three are favorable matchups for the rookie receiver. Fantasy managers should consider Robinson a flex option for the remainder of the season.

Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts (2.8%): The Indianapolis offense couldn't find any rhythm on Sunday. Campbell was one of the few bright spots offensively, catching 10-of-12 targets for 70 yards and a touchdown. Campbell has now scored 18 fantasy points with double-digit targets in back-to-back games. It has been difficult for the Colts' offensive line to provide consistent pass protection to QB Matt Ryan, but Campbell has benefited from his quick throws. He can be viewed as a flex option moving forward.

Quick hits: The chatter surrounding potential landing spots for Odell Beckham Jr. (19.3%) is increasing. Now is a perfect time to stash him. ... Brandin Cooks has reportedly been the target of multiple trade calls from teams. Nico Collins (10.6%) would be the Texans' No. 1 receiver if Cooks is traded. ... On Sunday against the Buccaneers, Terrace Marshall Jr. (0.4%) started in place of Robbie Anderson, who was traded to the Cardinals. Marshall played on 43 snaps and ran 23 routes. The only Panthers player with more was DJ Moore. ... Marquise Goodwin (0.1%) stepped up in DK Metcalf's absence, catching four out of five targets for 67 receiving yards and two touchdowns. This was Goodwin's second career game with multiple scores. His first came in 2018 with the 49ers. Goodwin would benefit immediately if Metcalf misses more time.

Tight ends

Greg Dulcich, Denver Broncos (7.8%): Dulcich caught 6-of-9 targets for 51 yards against the Jets on Sunday. He remained the Broncos' starting tight end for the second straight game, leading the position in snaps (47) and routes run (34). Dulcich is firmly on the streaming radar with upcoming games against the Jaguars, Titans, Raiders and Panthers.

Cade Otton (7.8%), Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Otton caught 4-of-5 targets for 64 yards on Sunday against the Panthers. When Otton has had five-plus targets this season, he has scored double-digit fantasy points in all of those games. With the Buccaneers having a quick turnaround for its Week 8 matchup (Thursday night, against the Ravens), Otton may be in line for another start, regardless of Cameron Brate's status. If you're implementing a TE committee, he's a great addition.