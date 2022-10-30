So much changes from week to week around the NFL, and we're here to make sure you're on top of it all heading into Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season.

The weekly fantasy football cheat sheet provides a rundown of the best tips from all the fantasy football content that ESPN has posted over the past seven days. You'll find answers to the biggest start/sit questions of the week and other pertinent matchup advice from our team, including Field Yates, Mike Clay, Eric Karabell, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Matt Bowen, Seth Walder, Al Zeidenfeld, Eric Moody, Liz Loza, Daniel Dopp and ESPN Insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, plus all of NFL Nation. It's all the best advice in one handy article.

Here's what our experts are saying about Week 8 in the NFL:

Chasing WR replacements for Ja'Marr

The Cincinnati Bengals received some devastating news this week as their No. 1 WR Ja'Marr Chase is reportedly set to miss four to six weeks because of a hip injury. Chase is pretty much universally rostered in ESPN leagues, so there are plenty of fantasy managers out there who will now have to scramble to fill a huge void in their lineups. Our fantasy experts and NFL Nation reporters were already doling out solid recommendations at the position prior to the injury news, but perhaps now there's a lot more motivation (at least for some) to act on it.

Kadarius Toney has been traded to the Kansas City Chiefs. Unwanted by the New York Giants, he might be worth a look in his new home. As Eric Moody discusses, "Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City will increase Toney's upside, but fantasy managers need to be patient. Getting comfortable with him and getting a full package of plays will take time, and there are plenty of receiver options for Mahomes to target on any given play. Toney is still available in 69.5% of ESPN leagues."

DeAndre Hopkins is still available in about 5% of leagues. The receiver finally got back on the field in Week 7 and saw 48% of all targets. Josh Weinfuss doesn't think that kind of volume is sustainable: "Defenses won't let it happen, and Arizona will have Robbie Anderson (26% rostered) ready for a full slate this weekend. But it's not out of the realm of possibility to think Hopkins can have a usage rate around 30-40%, that is until defenses start using more coverages to take him away. Arizona saw what kind of impact he can have on this roster, and the Cardinals won't shy away from using that until they can't anymore."

After two productive weeks in a row should fantasy managers turn to Tre'Quan Smith (1% rostered)? "Between the Saints' up-in-the-air quarterback situation and the large number of targets that go to Chris Olave, I wouldn't consider Smith a reliable option at this point. One name to consider for those looking for tight ends, however, is Juwan Johnson, who has become a big part of the offense this year, especially with Adam Trautman currently hurt." -- Katherine Terrell

What about in Dallas, where the leader in targets for Dak Prescott's return to action was Noah Brown (5% rostered)? "Brown has never had this much action on offense in his career, so there has to be worry about him holding up for a full season as a full-time player. However, there should be more action for Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz and CeeDee Lamb as Prescott gets more comfortable in his return from thumb surgery. With 25 catches for 239 yards, Brown already has passed his season highs in both categories and should pass his totals in his four seasons soon, but can he maintain that level of workload, plus continue on special teams? For a down-the-line play it might be worth it, but it's not something to count on weekly." -- Todd Archer

Meanwhile, even with a lot of things in flux in Indianapolis, are Parris Campbell (26.8% rostered) or Alec Pierce (30.7%) worthy of consideration? "It's a tough call. Campbell has been playing significantly more snaps than Pierce (though Pierce's snap counts are increasing). On the other hand, Pierce is more likely to be targeted on deep shots and, accordingly, could have more big-play potential. But given Monday's decision to move to quarterback Sam Ehlinger, a quick-throw offense seems more likely. If that holds true, my educated guess is that Campbell will be more involved going forward." -- Stephen Holder

Looking for the latest injury news leading up to kickoff? Check out all of the Week 8 inactives here.

Changing of the guard at QB for Colts

Let's stick with that news out of Colts camp that the team is ready to move on from Matt Ryan (at least in the short term) to see if Ehlinger can give them a bit of a spark. Obviously, the decision to change things up in the huddle was on a lot of our fantasy experts' minds this week.

"Ehlinger is in position to succeed in his first career start. He faces a Commanders secondary that is struggling mightily, allowing 0.53 fantasy points per pass attempt. Ehlinger also brings good mobility to the table, having scored 31 rushing touchdowns in his final three college seasons at Texas, This elevates his floor to a 2QB/superflex streamer." -- Cockcroft

"The abrupt switch from Ryan to Ehlinger came as a surprise to absolutely everybody this week. That includes DraftKings, which still has Ehlinger's price tag at the absolute minimum. If Ehlinger can total at least 15 DraftKings points this weekend, he will provide amazing value in cash games and allow you to spend up for a correlated ceiling at other positions in tournaments." -- Zeidenfeld

"You're still starting Michael Pittman Jr. this week versus the Washington defense. We all understand that. But I did drop the Colts wideout down in my WR2 ranks given the quarterback change in Indy. Now, I can speculate that the Colts run more RPO, play-action and boot to utilize the movement/throwing traits of Ehlinger. Maybe we see that to offset the subpar pass protection in Indianapolis, too. My hesitation here, however, is about the volume for Pittman. With Ryan under center, Pittman saw at least eight targets in five of six games played, with two games of 13 or more targets. I'm going to temper my expectations until I see the pass-game structure with Ehlinger at the controls." -- Bowen

"Granted, they've been a bit better as of late, but the Commanders have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to wide receivers, as well as the 11th most to the perimeter. As noted in previous weeks, one starting perimeter corner, William Jackson III, was benched prior to missing the past two games because of a back injury. The other, Kendall Fuller, has allowed a league-high 514 yards and 95.4 fantasy points in coverage this season. This week, it will be Fuller and either Jackson or Benjamin St-Juste on the boundary against Pittman and Pierce. If Jackson returns and starts, St-Juste will man the slot against Campbell, or else it will be Rachad Wildgoose. The Colts' offensive outlook is tough to predict with Ehlinger replacing Ryan under center, but Pittman and Pierce can, at least, be upgraded in this matchup." -- Clay

Finally, the ever-blunt Eric Karabell makes no bones about his feelings toward one of the Colts' WR options: "Colts rookie Pierce is on the most-added list, but he had a quiet Week 7. A quiet Week 8 gets him dropped."

In Miami, it takes Tua to tango