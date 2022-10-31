The Los Angeles Rams have been one of the most unreliable teams in fantasy football this season. Matthew Stafford is averaging just 12.0 fantasy points per game, the line is suboptimal, and the backfield is disorganized. Cooper Kupp, however, is the lone exception on this otherwise underwhelming offense.

Kupp has been averaging 12.0 targets and 24.5 fantasy points, with 686 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 64 receptions through seven games. It's been a joy to watch. However, on Sunday with just over a minute left in the game, fantasy managers hid their eyes in horror as Kupp suffered an ankle injury against the San Francisco 49ers.

At the time, San Francisco had a commanding lead, so many wondered why head coach Sean McVay still had the All-Pro receiver on the field. McVay was apparently "kicking himself" after the game. For now, Kupp believes he has avoided a serious longterm injury but we'll all have to wait and see how his ankle responds over the next few days. Should Kupp miss any time, Allen Robinson II, who is still available in 40% of ESPN leagues, would become the Rams' primary receiver. On Sunday, he caught five of a season-high seven targets for 54 yards.

It would also be wise to consider Van Jefferson (11.8% rostered), who made his 2022 debut against the 49ers following offseason knee surgery and a few setbacks during his recovery. On Sunday, Jefferson played on 53.4% of the Rams' offensive snaps. He wasn't targeted, but that seems like a fluke based on Jefferson's performance last season. In 2021, Jefferson caught 50-of-89 targets for 802 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Additionally, Jefferson had 12 receptions of 20-plus yards, including four of at least 40 yards. It seems to be a given that the Rams will use him in the vertical passing game in the near future.

Here are some other WR options to consider:

Kadarius Toney, Kansas City Chiefs (54.0%): Toney always seemed to be "on the outside, looking in" under coach Brian Daboll. He'll have the chance to revive his NFL career with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Only Buffalo (430.6) is averaging more total yards per game than Kansas City (403.3). If you add Toney, it's important to be patient. It might take some time before Toney and Mahomes get calibrated and the receiver gets a full package of plays. Sure, he could end up being a bit buried on the team's WR depth chart. Then again, Kansas City did trade for him for a reason.

Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers (47.3%): On Sunday night against the Bills, Doubs led the Packers in routes run (31) and receiving yards (62). He also had seven targets and accounted for 57% of the Packers' air yards. Given all of Green Bay's WR injuries, Doubs should continue to be Aaron Rodgers' top target in Week 9 against the Lions. In games where Doubs has been targeted seven-plus times, he has averaged 14.3 fantasy points and Detroit's defense allows the sixth-most passing yards per game (266.4).

Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals (46.3%): Moore bounced back nicely after a poor Week 7 against the Saints, catching 7-of-8 targets for 92 receiving yards and a touchdown on Sunday against the Vikings. He also rushed for 12 yards. Moore played on 98.7% of snaps and appears to be entrenched as the Cardinals' No. 2 receiver, as Arizona has only targeted Robbie Anderson four times in his first two games with the team. Moore can be viewed as a flex option until Marquise Brown returns from his foot injury.

Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens (29.0%): Against the Buccaneers last Thursday night, Duvernay caught all four of his targets for 31 yards, as well as rushing for 33 yards and a touchdown. Gus Edwards (hamstring), Rashod Bateman (foot), and Mark Andrews (shoulder) all had to leave that game early and Duvernay maximized the opportunity. Bateman is now expected to miss a few weeks due to his injury and it's possible that Andrews might be given Week 9 off to heal ahead of Baltimore's Week 9 bye. Duvernay is definitely positioned as a potential flex option (with upside) against a Saints defense that gives up a lot of WR fantasy points.

Terrace Marshall Jr., Carolina Panthers (0.7%): Marshall continues to see increased snaps following the departure of Anderson. Against the Falcons in Week 8, he caught 4-of-9 targets for 87 yards. Marshall also played on 92.5% of snaps and ran 36 routes (DJ Moore ran 37). The snaps, targets and receiving yards were all career highs. He's on the flex radar in deeper formats.

Quick Hits: DeAndre Carter (1.8%) and Joshua Palmer (25%) will be more involved in the Chargers passing game with Mike Williams out due to a high-ankle sprain. ... If the trade rumors surrounding Brandin Cooks come to fruition, Nico Collins (8.4%) would receive more targets. ... Wan'Dale Robinson (35.7%) didn't make an impact against the Seahawks on Sunday, but he had double-digit fantasy points in the two prior games. ... Michael Gallup (49.4%) is still out there. On Sunday, he became the fifth Cowboys wide receiver to reach 3,000 receiving yards before his 60th game played.

Let's take a look at our recommended Week 9 ESPN Fantasy waiver wire adds at the other skill positions.

Quarterbacks

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (42.6%): Now that both Amon-Ra St. Brown and D'Andre Swift are back, Goff is back on the streaming radar. Goff scored 18.6 fantasy points against the Dolphins on Sunday. In Week 9 against the Packers, he can be viewed as a QB2 at home, where he averages 23.3 fantasy points per game.

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears (26.2%): This season, Fields has shown improvement in every game. Fantasy managers should pay attention to the dual-threat quarterback. Fields has now scored 17-plus fantasy points in four consecutive games, including 23-plus in his last two contests. He's quickly becoming a player that most folks can feel comfortable inserting into lineups. Fields has a great matchup against the Dolphins in Week 9, as Miami's defense has surrendered 362.8 total yards per game.

Marcus Mariota, Atlanta Falcons (24.0%): Mariota provides fantasy managers with a solid floor due to his rushing ability. In each of the last four games, he has rushed for at least 30 yards. Mariota has also scored at least 17 fantasy points in three of his last four games. With fantasy managers scrambling to find replacements, he's a good QB2 in Week 9 against a middle-of-the-road Chargers defense. Los Angeles has allowed 5.7 rushing yards per attempt.

Andy Dalton, New Orleans Saints (21.5%): Dalton has passed Jameis Winston on the Saints QB depth chart with some solid performances and will likely start against the Ravens. He's now scored at least 17 fantasy points in consecutive games. The Ravens defense has allowed the fifth-most passing yards per game (266.8), so it's safe to say that Dalton is firmly on QB2 radar -- with upside.

Running backs

Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears (47.7%): Heading into Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Matt Eberflus promised that Herbert would continue to be actively involved in the Bears backfield. He wasn't lying. Herbert rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown on 16 attempts against Dallas. The Bears lead the league with 35.6 rushing attempts per game and in the four games where Herbert has had double-digit rushing attempts, he has averaged 18.4 fantasy points.

Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens (52%): Edwards hamstring injury "doesn't seem too bad" according to head coach John Harbaugh. However, there is still a good chance that he misses Week 9's game against the Saints since the Ravens have that Week 10 bye. A very favorable stretch of games awaits Edwards from Weeks 14-17, including games against the Steelers, Browns, and Falcons. Now is the time to proactively stash him.

Quick Hits: Latavius Murray (32.6%) remains on the flex radar with double-digit rushing attempts in two out of his last three games. ... Don't forget about Chuba Hubbard (34.9%), who is still available in many leagues. If he was dropped due to his missing Week 8 with an ankle injury, you can grab him. He will heal, you know. ... Kyren Williams (14.0%) is expected to play a major role in the Rams offense once he returns from his ankle injury. With Ronnie Rivers (0.5%) having 12 touches against the 49ers, the Rams backfield is screaming for someone to step up. ... It's worth stashing Isiah Pacheco (24.3%) ahead of Kansas City's game against the Titans since he's still a player that the Chiefs want to feature.

Tight ends

Greg Dulcich, Denver Broncos (34%): Dulcich led the Broncos in receiving yards (87) against the Jaguars. He saw five targets, second on the team to Jerry Jeudy. Dulcich has scored double-digit fantasy points in three consecutive games and has been surprisingly consistent. Dulcich could have some TE1 upside against the Titans following the Broncos' Week 9 bye.

Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars (32.2%): Over the last two games, Engram has collected a total of 13 targets and accumulated double-digit fantasy points in each one. The Raiders have allowed the third-most TE fantasy points per game this season, making him a solid streamer.

Quick hit: After Andrews left Thursday's game, Isaiah Likely (1.7%) played on the majority of snaps the rest of the way. He would be on the TE1 radar against the Saints in Week 9 if Andrews is held out of action.