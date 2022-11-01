Our NFL Nation reporters answer fantasy football questions every Tuesday during the NFL season. Here's what they had to say following Week 8.

What sort of expectations do you have for Isaiah Likely ... both if Mark Andrews misses significant time and if he doesn't?

There should be tempered expectations if Andrews doesn't miss any significant time because of shoulder and ankle injuries. In the first seven games, Likely averaged 11.7 routes run. In the Ravens' last game, when Andrews was not at full strength, Likely was targeted a season-high 30 times. Andrews simply dominates targets over the middle when he's playing. The Ravens play only one game over the next 19 days, so Andrews will have time to heal up. -- Jamison Hensley

Should fantasy managers use consecutive big games from DJ Moore as a way to trade him while his value is high, or do you believe he is capable of producing strong numbers the rest of the way?

No, Moore is one of the key players the Panthers would like to keep and build around moving forward. He's basically the only proven veteran among the wide receivers on the roster and one of the more respected players on the team. To trade him would definitely signal a tank job. -- David Newton

Is this a full-blown committee backfield? Do you think we can consistently count on either RB given the rushing role of Justin Fields?

The Bears built the NFL's No. 1 rushing offense not only by utilizing their one-two punch of David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert, but the added threat of what quarterback Fields can do with his legs make Chicago a tough team to defend on the ground. Montgomery (92 rushes, 361 yards, 2 TDs) and Herbert (91 rushes, 563 yards, 4 TDs) are averaging around the same workload as the Bears aim to ride "the hot hand" each week, according to coach Matt Eberflus, though Herbert's yards per attempt (6.2) are almost double Montgomery's (3.9). The split in carries should continue going forward considering the weight the run game carries on offense and the fact Chicago has found success divvying up that workload among multiple players. -- Courtney Cronin

The question needs to be asked ... how do you see the touches being distributed between Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard when the former is healthy?

Sorry to say this, but the Cowboys will continue to split the carries. Perhaps the Cowboys are telling you what they believe Pollard is when he still didn't get more than 14 carries in a game in Elliott's absence. He is explosive. He can make the big play. He runs bigger than his size suggests, but they will also rely on Elliott. Maybe they are being stubborn, but their run game plan entering the season is working as well as they had hoped. Why change? -- Todd Archer

Consecutive games with Jerry Jeudy holding the edge over Courtland Sutton in catches, targets and yards. Should we be considering him the WR1 in Denver for the second half of the season?

Two things have happened: First Jeudy has started to get more comfortable with the route tree in the offense and secondly, defenses have been tilting their coverages Sutton's way. As Jeudy, rookie tight end Greg Dulcich and KJ Hamler continue to take advantage of single coverage, defenses might have to adjust and Sutton will have at least some additional room to work. But overall Jeudy, Dulcich and Hamler are going to see the ball most in the weeks to come if the Broncos have things the way they want them, but Suitton's production should go up from recent weeks unless defenses are simply too stubborn to send the help elsewhere. -- Jeff Legwold

Jamaal Williams carried twice for every one D'Andre Swift carry. Are they easing Swift back or is this a full-blown committee that features Williams in close?

After Sunday's loss, Lions coach Dan Campbell said Swift is certainly not 100 percent after missing three games, but the Lions were happy to get a "few plays out of him." So, yes, they're easing Swift back in, but ever since last season, Williams has proven to be the most reliable option by simply staying on the field. In a perfect world, Swift would be the guy with his skill set as the team's most dynamic offensive playmaker, but Williams is bigger and much more durable, which is why he has been able to take on more of the workload. This is certainly meant to be a full-blown committee situation, but so far, Williams has been more impactful with eight rushing touchdowns, which are tied for most in the league. -- Eric Woodyard

Christian Kirk caught 18 passes with three TDs in his first three games but has a total of 17 catches and just one score in his five games since. Which version of Kirk do you think we see for the second half of the season?

Kirk had a lot of success on crossing routes early in the season, and teams are doing a good job of taking that away as the Jaguars are doing their best to adjust. Trevor Lawrence targeted Kirk 17 times in the past two games, but Kirk had only 10 catches, so the Jaguars need to be more effective in getting him involved. Kirk is still the Jaguars' top receiver, but the preseason estimates that he would catch 100 passes this season aren't realistic now. -- Mike DiRocco

Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow combined for 9 yards and seven targets. Anything to worry about from Adams? Are we safe to cut ties with Renfrow?