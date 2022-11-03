Read ESPN's fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App.

The news: Chargers WR Keenan Allen said his hamstring injury worsened during Los Angeles' Week 8 bye.

What it means in fantasy: Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Allen is day-to-day after not practicing on Wednesday. It is Allen's second setback with this injury, and fantasy managers should consider other options. On the waiver wire, Rondale Moore and Romeo Doubs are available, but fantasy managers can also look at the Chargers roster for replacements. Due to Allen's injury woes and Mike Williams' absence, Josh Palmer and DeAndre Carter will be more involved in the passing game.

The news: Rams WR Cooper Kupp sits out of Wednesday's practice because of an ankle injury.

What it means in fantasy: Head coach Sean McVay said Monday that he anticipates Cooper Kupp playing against the Buccaneers on Sunday. He did not practice Wednesday as part of his rehab plan. There is swelling in Kupp's ankle, but there is no structural damage. As a contingency plan, fantasy managers can pick up Rondale Moore or Romeo Doubs.

The news: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor did not practice on Wednesday after aggravating the same ankle injury that forced him to miss two games this season.

What it means in fantasy: After finishing as the top fantasy running back last season, Taylor started this season with a 27.5 fantasy point performance. Only two double-digit performances have followed. Taylor's status should be monitored during the week by fantasy managers ahead of the Colts' game on Sunday against the Patriots. Fantasy managers should also proactively pick up Deon Jackson as a contingency plan.

Going deeper: The Colts' bye isn't until Week 14. Although there is a strong chance Taylor will play through his injuries, he is averaging only 0.45 fantasy points per touch this season after averaging 0.90 in 2021.

The news: Lions RB D'Andre Swift continues to deal with an ankle and shoulder injury and didn't practice on Wednesday.

What it means in fantasy: Swift hasn't had a full workload since Week 1, when he gained 144 rushing yards on 15 carries and caught three passes for 31 more yards against the Eagles. Swift has played in only three games with just 27 touches since then. The biggest takeaway from this news is that Jamaal Williams will continue to be actively involved in the Lions backfield. Fantasy managers can view him as a flex option with upside against the Packers.

The news: Browns general manager Andrew Berry said on Wednesday he expects Deshaun Watson to play in Week 13 against the Texans once he returns from his suspension

What it means in fantasy: Watson was allowed back at Browns headquarters on October 10th for meetings and strength and conditioning workouts halfway through his 11-game NFL suspension. During the ban, he's been training with his private quarterback coach. For a team that relies heavily on Nick Chubb and the rushing game, which ranks fourth with 33.3 attempts per game, QB Jacoby Brisset's performance has been up and down all season. Fantasy managers in deeper leagues and superflex formats should stash Watson. He is rostered in only 18.5% of leagues.

The news: Cardinals RB James Conner was limited in Wednesday's practice with a rib injury while RB Darrel Williams was placed on injured reserve with a hip injury.

What it means in fantasy: The Cardinals' backfield has been a source of frustration for fantasy managers this season. For weeks, Conner has been getting in limited practices only to be inactive on Sundays. He's missed three consecutive games. Williams just returned from a knee injury last Sunday against the Vikings and will now miss at least four more games. Eno Benjamin is the top healthy back, but has averaged only 11.1 touches and 10.3 fantasy points per game this season. Kyler Murray's propensity to run the football limits Benjamin's fantasy appeal. This season, the quarterback has averaged 6.4 rushing attempts and 37.4 rushing yards and scored two rushing touchdowns.

The news: Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice but has not suffered a setback

What it means in fantasy: Hubbard is still recovering from an ankle injury that kept him out of Week 8's game against the Falcons. D'Onta Foreman had 118 yards and a career-high three touchdowns in a fantasy week-winning performance. Having scored 16 or more fantasy points in consecutive weeks, Foreman should be an active member of the Panthers running back by committee once Hubbard returns. If both running backs are active in Week 9, Foreman is most likely to handle early downs and goal line carries and Hubbard will handle passing downs. While Hubbard is on the flex radar, Foreman is a low-end RB2. In case Hubbard is ruled out, Foreman can be viewed as a RB1 in a week where 6 teams are on bye.

The news: Packers WR Allen Lazard practiced on Wednesday while WR Christian Watson missed practice due to being in the concussion protocol.

What it means in fantasy: The news is encouraging for Lazard, who missed Week 8 with a shoulder injury. His five previous games have resulted in at least 13.5 fantasy points. Watson left Week 8 with a concussion and was unable to return. He was also spotted working off to the side in Wednesday's practice. Watson is not on the fantasy radar, but fellow rookie Romeo Doubs is a flex option with upside against the Lions. In games where Doubs has been targeted seven-plus times, he has averaged 14.3 fantasy points and Detroit's defense allows the sixth-most passing yards per game (266.4).

The news: Texans WR Brandin Cooks did not practice on Wednesday and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that WR Nico Collins has been ruled out with a groin injury.

What it means in fantasy: With Cooks listed as questionable, the Texans could be very thin at wide receiver against a tough Eagles' defense. Those in deeper formats should consider picking up Phillip Dorsett, but Dameon Pierce also benefits from this news. He could be used more as a receiver out of the backfield. Pierce has averaged 20.1 touches and 91.0 total yards per game this season. Six running backs have had 20 or more receiving yards this season against the Eagles defense.

The news: Head coach Sean McVay wouldn't rule out the possibility that RB Cam Akers practices this week and plays against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

What it means in fantasy: Akers did not play in the Rams last two games due to personal reasons while Los Angeles explored trade option for him. McVay met with Akers and his representative on Wednesday. What role he plays moving forward in a crowded Rams backfield that also includes Darrell Henderson Jr., Ronnie Rivers, Malcolm Brown, and Kyren Williams, who will likely return from injured reserve this week, remains to be seen. Fantasy managers in shallower redraft leagues should avoid this situation if possible,

