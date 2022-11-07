There's more to the Green Bay Packers' troubles than their 3-6 record and their dismal 17.1 points per game so far this season, their lowest average through nine games since 1992. They are also enduring several offensive injuries which will negatively impact fantasy managers. The trio of Romeo Doubs, Aaron Jones and Christian Watson were all injured on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. Further complicating matters, the Packers are about to enter a 10-day stretch in which they play twice.

Doubs was on crutches after the game, and his right foot was in a boot. He may have to be placed on IR due to the ankle injury, which appears to be of a multi-week nature. Watson left the game after being evaluated for a concussion. Allen Lazard could easily see double-digit targets against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10 after catching 4-of-10 targets for 87 yards and a touchdown on Sunday. Sammy Watkins should also be considered in deeper formats.

However, the injury that is most concerning to fantasy managers is Jones. He was also spotted with his left foot in a boot, although that's not uncommon -- even for lower-ankle sprains. Tests on Jones' injured ankle came back negative. However, if Jones does miss time, AJ Dillon could suddenly become an RB2 in fantasy. He is, however, already rostered in 72.3% of leagues.

Here are some other RB options to consider, just in case Jones does have to sit and Dillon is not available to you:

Jeff Wilson Jr., Miami Dolphins (rostered in 44.6%): Wilson finished with 72 total yards and a touchdown on 12 touches against the Bears on Sunday. Wilson played on 28 snaps in his first game with the Dolphins, compared to Raheem Mostert's 26. Additionally, Wilson finished with more touches and fantasy points than Mostert. As I mentioned last week, Wilson is familiar with Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's running scheme from his time with the 49ers. He can be viewed as a high-end flex moving forward.

Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens (37.5%): Although Edwards (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Monday night's game against the Saints and the Ravens have a Week 10 bye, you should still stash him on your fantasy football roster. In Week 7, Edwards made his long awaited return from an ACL injury that ended his 2021 season. He ended up with 16 rushing attempts for 66 yards and he scored two touchdowns. In Week 11, Edwards will face a Panthers defense which just gave up 211 total yards and five touchdowns to Joe Mixon on only 26 touches.

Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs (27.3%): In Week 9, Pacheco started his second consecutive game, but he completely disappeared in the second half once the Chiefs abandoned the run. Pacheco played on 22 snaps compared to Clyde Edwards-Helaire's 17. Edwards-Helaire has averaged just 8.0 touches and 5.4 fantasy points over the last four games. The Chiefs have a very favorable schedule for the rest of the season and those games will have much more favorable game scripts for Kansas City's running game. That bodes well for Pacheco's fantasy outlook.

Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers (3.1%): Warren could be featured more after the Steelers' bye week. In light of the inefficient play of Najee Harris so far this season, Warren is worth picking up, just in case head coach Mike Tomlin actually follows through with this plan. The Steelers rank 28th in the league with 299.0 total yards per game. Back in Week 8, Warren had a season-high 75 total yards on nine touches. This season, he has averaged 5.8 yards per touch.

Quick Hits: Fantasy managers in deeper formats should consider adding Chase Edmonds (48.3%) now that the Broncos have acquired him from the Dolphins. ... The Panthers still don't use D'Onta Foreman in passing situations, which is a role Chuba Hubbard (30.4%) could fill. ... Since Austin Ekeler is averaging only 19.8 touches per game, those in deeper formats should stash Isaiah Spiller (2.1%). The rookie has emerged as the Chargers new No. 2 running back.

Let's take a look at our recommended Week 10 ESPN Fantasy waiver-wire adds at the other skill positions.

Quarterbacks

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears (47.4%): Last week, I advised fantasy managers to pick up Fields, and he turned in his best performance so far this season, scoring 42.7 fantasy points. Fields became the first Bears player since Walter Payton in 1983 to have at least 100 rushing yards and two passing touchdowns in a game. Over his last six games, Fields has averaged 22.9 fantasy points. Against the Lions in Week 10, he will have an excellent matchup, as Detroit's defense surrenders the most yards per game (417.3) in the league.

play 1:11 Is Justin Fields a lock as QB1 moving forward? Matt Bowen breaks down Justin Fields' fantasy production as of late and how he is proving to be a lock at QB1.

Daniel Jones, New York Giants (44.6%): Jones had a suboptimal game with only 9.0 fantasy points prior to the Giants' Week 9 bye. He had been averaging 17.0 fantasy points per game through Week 7, including a season-high 28.7 in his most-recent effort (against the Jaguars). As a dual-threat quarterback, Jones has a high fantasy ceiling. After the bye, the Giants face the Texans, Lions, Cowboys, and Commanders, which should provide Jones with a high floor. He's best viewed as a high-end QB2 with upside.

Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (18.4%): Against a Chargers defense that has given up nearly 20 points per game, Garoppolo will be a popular streaming option in Week 10 -- especially with both Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow on their bye. For the season, he has scored at least 16 fantasy points in all but one game. Playing on a 49ers offense that includes Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, Garoppolo is well-positioned for success.

Quick Hits: Fantasy managers in deeper formats should consider Russell Wilson (51.5%) against the Titans as a QB2. He is coming off his bye and could be healthier against a Tennessee defense that allowed Patrick Mahomes to throw for 446 yards. ... Jared Goff (34.0%), who is averaging 15.8 fantasy points per game this season, isn't the worst streaming option. Plus, he will face a Bears defense that ceded 24 fantasy points to Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday. ... Baker Mayfield (2.6%), who replaced a struggling PJ Walker on Sunday against the Bengals, should also be considered if he's named the starter against the Falcons on Thursday.

Wide receivers

Jarvis Landry, New Orleans Saints (25.3%): Michael Thomas will be out of commission for the remainder of the season, so Landry should see a steady stream of targets when he returns to full health. Landry, who hasn't played since the Saints' Week 4 game against the Vikings, has been practicing and could work his way onto the flex radar, but we will need to see how he fits behind Chris Olave and Alvin Kamara. Given how poorly Tre'Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway have played this season, Landry is likely to have an important role in the Saints' passing game.

Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns (12.6%): Fantasy managers in deeper formats should not overlook Peoples-Jones. In four of his last five games, he has scored double-digit fantasy points. Over that time period, Peoples-Jones has averaged 6.2 targets and 69.0 receiving yards per game. Deshaun Watson is expected to start immediately after he returns from his suspension (Week 13), so Peoples-Jones' fantasy ceiling could be even higher. The Browns come out of their Week 9 bye to face the Dolphins defense, which is allowing the 10th-most passing yards per game.

Terrace Marshall Jr., Carolina Panthers (8.4%): Marshall has now had 50-plus receiving yards in back-to-back games. He also played on just about as many snaps as DJ Moore, with the same number of routes run (31) and targets (6) as the veteran receiver. Against a Falcons secondary that has allowed the most passing yards per game (300.0) in the league, Marshall is well positioned for his third consecutive game with double-digit fantasy points.

play 0:39 What to make of DJ Moore's Week 9 fantasy performance Field Yates and Daniel Dopp discuss D.J. Moore coming more back to earth with his Week 9 fantasy performance.

Darius Slayton, New York Giants (2.3%): Slayton has emerged as one of the Giants' top receivers, and with Kadarius Toney no longer on the team, his target share should continue for the rest of the season. Slayton has now scored double-digit fantasy points in three of his last four games, with a total of 22 targets over that time frame. For fantasy managers in deeper formats, both he and Wan'Dale Robinson (20.3%) could be great assets.

Quick Hits: Odell Beckham Jr. (19.8%) could be fully cleared to take the field by the end of the week. Many teams are rumored to be interested in the veteran receiver. In fantasy, now is the time to pick him up. ... Devin Duvernay (52%) is now one of the top receivers for the Ravens, with Rashod Bateman out for the season due to a foot injury. ... In Week 10 against the Eagles, Jahan Dotson (35.3%) will return from his hamstring injury. Dotson scored 13-plus fantasy points in three out of four games from Weeks 1-4. He had 22 targets in those games. ... Since Treylon Burks (22.5%) was sidelined with a toe injury and placed on IR, no other Titans wide receiver has stepped up. It's now almost time for him to return. ... Michael Gallup (41%) had a season-high 49 receiving yards in Week 8. He recently became the fifth Cowboys wide receiver to reach 3,000 receiving yards before his 60th game played.

Tight ends

Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens (48.4%): Mark Andrews is doubtful to play against the Saints on Monday. In last week's game, Likely caught 6-of-7 targets for 77 yards. He could repeat that performance tonight. During their upcoming bye, the Ravens could incorporate Likely further into their offense to try and replace Bateman's contributions in the passing game. He's worth stashing, especially in deeper formats.

Greg Dulcich, Denver Broncos (28.9%): Dulcich led the Broncos in receiving yards (87) against the Jaguars in Week 8, prior to the bye. He saw five targets, second on the team behind Jerry Jeudy. Dulcich has scored double-digit fantasy points in three consecutive games and has been surprisingly consistent and can be considered a TE1.

Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears (27.0%): The improved play of Fields over the last six games has finally paid off for Kmet, who scored a season-high 22 fantasy points on Sunday against the Dolphins. He played on 72 snaps and ran 30 routes. Kmet will be on the streaming radar against the Lions in Week 10. He has caught three touchdowns over his last two games.

Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5.1%): With 17.8 points, Otton is coming off his best fantasy performance of the season. He ran a whopping 53 routes -- the same number as Mike Evans. It's possible that the Buccaneers will continue to start Otton even after Cameron Brate returns from his neck injury. Otton was an important contributor in Tampa Bay's game-winning drive on Sunday. The Buccaneers play the Seahawks this week in Germany.