So much changes from week to week around the NFL, and we're here to make sure you're on top of it all heading into Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season.

The weekly fantasy football cheat sheet provides a rundown of the best tips from all the fantasy football content that ESPN has posted over the past seven days. You'll find answers to the biggest start/sit questions of the week and other pertinent matchup advice from our team, including Field Yates, Mike Clay, Eric Karabell, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Matt Bowen, Seth Walder, Al Zeidenfeld, Eric Moody, Liz Loza, Daniel Dopp and ESPN Insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, plus all of NFL Nation. It's all the best advice in one handy article.

Here's what our experts are saying about Week 10 in the NFL:

Don't go "all in" on Josh Allen

Last week, the Buffalo Bills' quarterback suffered a right elbow injury that was bad enough to keep him out of practice this week right up until a "limited" outing on Friday. The Bills' coaching staff was very hesitant to reveal any information about whether or not Allen would be able to play on Sunday, with Sean McDermott actually using the phrase "hour-to-hour" to describe Allen's status. With that in mind, our fantasy experts were getting their recommendations for replacement QB options ready to roll -- of if they can even find anything at all worth trying to pick up.

For fantasy purposes, the equation is simple: If Allen plays, you play him. But replacing him is an impossible task under any circumstances, and given how mediocre quarterback play has been this season in fantasy, it's especially tricky. We've belabored the point about how unspectacular usual fantasy QB stars have been (think Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Matthew Stafford, etc.), and there really haven't been that many signal-callers who have overachieved this year, either. -- Yates

I'm looking at Trevor Lawrence's recent tape, plus the Week 10 matchup against a Chiefs defense allowing 19.5 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks (eighth most in the NFL). Lawrence was pretty dialed in during the Week 9 game against Las Vegas. Decisive with the ball, seeing it fast, pocket movement and more. There's some big-time throws on the tape. The Jags' quarterback completed 25 of 31 passes in the win over the Raiders, and he added another 53 yards rushing (on six carries). While we need to see more TD production from Lawrence as a thrower, he has scored at least 16 fantasy points in three of his past four starts. He's a QB1 for me in the Week 10 rankings. -- Bowen

Jacoby Brissett is a worthwhile streamer for those in a bye week or injury-related pinch. The Dolphins allowed Allen (26.70 in Week 1), Lamar Jackson (42.62 in Week 2) and Justin Fields (42.72 in Week 9) to score at least 26.70 fantasy points this season. -- Cockcroft

When playing in a tournament, you want to take as many shots as possible. Who better to take a shot with than Tua Tagovailoa (and his duo of all-pro caliber WR teammates). Cleveland has the sixth-lowest interception percentage in the league and allows the seventh-highest deep completion rate at 55%. There are very few clean double-stack opportunities on this slate with viable bring-back plays. Tagovailoa represents very possibly the best of all of them. -- Al Zeidenfeld

Looking for the latest injury news leading up to kickoff? Check out all of the Week 10 inactives here.

What happens in Vegas?