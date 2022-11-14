Liz Loza breaks down Christian Watson's incredible day for the Packers and whether fantasy managers should keep him in the flex position going forward. (2:00)

The Rams currently have a 3-6 record, which is tied for the worst-ever nine-game start by a defending Super Bowl champion. The previous four defending champs to start 3-6 all missed the playoffs. Despite the losing, one bright spot for both the Rams and fantasy managers was Cooper Kupp, who unfortunately injured his ankle during the Rams' loss to the Cardinals on Sunday.

Head coach Sean McVay said immediately after the game that "it didn't look good; it didn't sound good," but an MRI will be performed Monday to try to determine the full extent of the injury and how much time, if any, Kupp will miss. Prior to getting hurt, Kupp had managed 21 consecutive games with at least 15 fantasy points in PPR formats, the third-longest streak of its kind. Kupp had accounted for 35.7% of all Rams receptions entering Week 10, the highest mark in the league.

Fantasy managers should consider Ben Skowronek as an option if Kupp's injury is serious. He led the Rams with 60 snaps and 40 routes run Sunday, with a total of six targets. Van Jefferson, who returned to the team in Week 8, also caught his first three passes of the season, including a touchdown.

Here are some other WR options to consider if you have Kupp on your roster:

Kadarius Toney, Kansas City Chiefs (47.5%): Those fantasy managers who had proactively stashed Toney were rewarded handsomely Sunday, as he caught 4 of 5 targets for 57 yards and a touchdown. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, his touchdown had 20.4 yards of separation -- the greatest separation of any passing score since Next Gen began tracking in 2016. Toney also rushed twice for 33 yards against the Jaguars. JuJu Smith-Schuster's health should be monitored by fantasy managers, but even if he can get cleared from the league's concussion protocol, the WR position has been heavily rotated by the Chiefs and Toney's involvement should continue to grow each week. He's firmly on the flex radar against the Chargers in Week 11.

Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers (5.8%): With Romeo Doubs out due to an ankle injury, Watson scored an impressive 32.7 fantasy points Sunday, becoming just the sixth rookie in the past 20 seasons with 100 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns in a game. The concussion and hamstring injury he dealt with earlier in the season appear to be behind him. Watson played on 84% of snaps and had a season-high eight targets against the Cowboys. The stage is set for him to become a fantasy superstar for the rest of the season. Watson is a great flex option in Week 11 against a Titans defense that has allowed the second-most passing yards (272.6).

Nico Collins, Houston Texans (6.7%): Collins had been out due to a groin injury for the past month but Sunday he led the Texans with 10 targets against the Giants. Collins caught five passes for 49 yards and a touchdown. As for Brandin Cooks, he caught four of his seven targets for just 37 yards. The disgruntled receiver wasn't traded at the deadline and the Texans have stripped him of his captaincy because of his comments after not being traded. Since Houston has a 1-7-1 record, Collins might get more targets as a sort of audition for the No. 1 receiver slot for next season. Houston has a very favorable rest-of-season schedule for wide receivers.

Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns (22%): Peoples-Jones delivered against the Dolphins on Sunday, catching 5 of 9 targets for 99 yards. He played on 58 snaps and ran 37 routes, which was eerily similar to No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper. Peoples-Jones has scored double-digit fantasy points in five of his past six games, averaging 6.7 targets and 74.3 receiving yards. His fantasy ceiling could increase even further when Deshaun Watson returns from suspension in Week 13.

Quick Hits: Darius Slayton (4.6%) caught 3 of 4 targets for 95 yards and a touchdown for the Giants on Sunday. In Week 11, he should be considered a flex option against the Lions. ... Jarvis Landry (29.4%) should not be overlooked by fantasy managers in deeper formats. He played on 78% of snaps against the Steelers on Sunday and was targeted six times. ... Isaiah McKenzie (17.5%) continues to play on a high number of snaps and run a lot of routes for the Bills. ... In his first game returning from injury, Treylon Burks (23.8%) played on 56.4% of snaps. ... Odell Beckham Jr. (30%) will be getting into football shape over the next few weeks. Many teams are rumored to be interested in signing the veteran receiver.

Let's take a look at our recommended Week 11 ESPN Fantasy waiver wire adds at the other skill positions.

Quarterbacks

Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (46.6%): Garoppolo has scored at least 16 fantasy points in all but one game. Playing for a 49ers offense that now includes Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, Garoppolo is well-positioned for success. Due to the 49ers' reliance on the running game, he has a low fantasy ceiling along with a high floor. Since Tua Tagovailoa and Tom Brady have a bye, Garoppolo is an excellent option against the Cardinals in Week 11. Arizona's defense has allowed 19.7 QB fantasy points per game.

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (37.2%): From a film perspective, I was very pleased with what I saw from Goff against the Bears. Despite a struggling Lions' running game, he managed the pocket well, made some excellent throws in tight windows and carried the offense in the fourth quarter. In Week 11, Goff faces a Giants defense that has allowed 16.0 QB fantasy points per game, which is just about what Goff is averaging (15.7). Look no further if you're seeking a quarterback with a high floor.

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (7.5%): Tannehill is often overlooked as a streamer, as the Titans are averaging 30.2 rushing attempts per game thanks to Derrick Henry. However, on Sunday, Denver's defense prioritized shutting down the run and Tannehill ended up with a season-high 19.4 fantasy points. The Titans went with a designed pass on 79% of plays, their highest rate since 2015. Tannehill won't provide you a week-winning performance on his own, but he can give fantasy managers in deeper formats a high floor.

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers (5.9%): Pickett scored a season-high 19.0 fantasy points Sunday against the Saints, thanks to his rushing ability. From a film perspective, Pickett's accuracy on deep throws is my biggest concern. If you have the space on your bench, he is worth stashing in deeper formats or superflex leagues. With games against the Panthers, Raiders and Ravens during the fantasy playoffs (Weeks 15-17), the Steelers have one of the easiest remaining schedules for a quarterback.

Quick Hits: Deshaun Watson (28.2%) is a good pickup for fantasy managers in deeper formats or superflex leagues. Once he returns from suspension in Week 13, he is expected to start against the Texans. Watson has averaged 22.7 fantasy points per game in his career.

Running backs

Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers (51.0%): When Mitchell (knee) was activated from IR, he returned to a radically different backfield from the one he left behind. Mitchell ran for 89 yards on 18 attempts in his first game back against the Chargers on Sunday night, playing on 33.8% of snaps. That compared to just 14 attempts for McCaffrey, who saw his workload significantly reduced. It's clear that both running backs will be involved in the 49ers' running game. Mitchell can be viewed as a flex option going forward, particularly in games in which the 49ers are heavy favorites.

Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (24.4%): White started over Leonard Fournette against the Seahawks on Sunday. After Fournette left the game with a hip injury, White played on 20 of a possible 25 snaps, with Ke'Shawn Vaughn occasionally replacing him. He finished the game with 105 rushing yards on 22 attempts. It was the first time since 2013 (Bobby Rainey) that a Buccaneers rookie recorded 100 rushing yards. In addition, White gained 48 yards after contact against the Seahawks -- the most by any Bucs rusher this season. White looks like a potential fantasy league-winner, just like Kenneth Walker III did earlier this season prior to his breakout.

Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs (23.1%): Pacheco played on 55.5% of the Chiefs' offensive snaps Sunday against the Jaguars and finished with 82 rushing yards on 16 attempts. Clyde Edwards-Helaire wasn't given a single rushing attempt or target and only played on four total snaps. On passing downs, Pacheco left the field, mostly in favor of Jerick McKinnon, who had eight targets. The Chiefs' upcoming schedule is very favorable for running backs and should have fantasy managers salivating. In Week 11, Pacheco will face a Chargers defense that allows 27.4 RB fantasy points per game.

Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers (11.7%): Warren finished with 77 total yards on 12 touches against the Saints on Sunday. Warren is more explosive than Najee Harris, who had 37% of his rushing yards come from a single run. Warren played on just 42.8% of snaps, while Harris played on 59.5%. Still, the rookie is on the flex radar against the Bengals in Week 11.

Quick Hits: Brian Robinson Jr. (51%) has had 13-plus rushing attempts in three out of five games this season and J.D. McKissic has missed two consecutive games with a neck injury. ... Kyren Williams (15.4%) was activated from IR after dealing with an ankle injury and played more snaps than Cam Akers, totaling 39 yards on four touches. ... Gus Edwards (33.6%) is expected to be healthy coming out of the Ravens' bye week. ... Latavius Murray (25.4%) has had double-digit touches in four consecutive games and has scored double-digit fantasy points in two of those outings.

Tight ends

Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears (38.8%): Kmet has amassed 13 targets over the past two games and has scored 20-plus fantasy points in both. He has reached the end zone five times over the past three games and is now tied for the second-most TE touchdowns this season. After taking a hit to the leg, Kmet left the Sunday game against the Bears early, but the injury doesn't appear to be serious. Against the Falcons, Kmet can be viewed as a TE1.

Foster Moreau, Las Vegas Raiders (12.3%): Moreau should continue to play on significant snaps and get a lot of targets with Darren Waller (hamstring) now on IR. Moreau caught 3-of-4 targets for 43 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Colts, playing on 95% of snaps and running 37 routes. He'll be actively involved against the Broncos in Week 11 and can be viewed as a high-end TE2.

Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints (8.2%): Johnson caught 5 of 7 targets for 44 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers on Sunday. In three of his past four games, he has scored at least 12 fantasy points. Johnson is a great streamer for fantasy managers in deeper formats.

Quick Hit: Zach Ertz's knee injury Sunday against the Rams has put rookie Trey McBride (0.3%) onto the streaming radar. McBride was one of Colorado State's most decorated players. The John Mackey Award winner set school records for tight ends in receptions, receiving yards and 100-yard games in 2021.