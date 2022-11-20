So much changes from week to week around the NFL, and we're here to make sure you're on top of it all heading into Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season.
The weekly fantasy football cheat sheet provides a rundown of the best tips from all the fantasy football content that ESPN has posted over the past seven days. You'll find answers to the biggest start/sit questions of the week and other pertinent matchup advice from our team, including Field Yates, Mike Clay, Eric Karabell, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Matt Bowen, Seth Walder, Al Zeidenfeld, Eric Moody, Liz Loza, Daniel Dopp and ESPN Insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, plus all of NFL Nation. It's all the best advice in one handy article.
Here's what our experts are saying about Week 10 in the NFL:
How to cope with the loss of Cooper Kupp
The dreaded high ankle sprain strikes again, this time claiming one of the league's (and fantasy football's) top performers in Kupp, who will be out for at least four weeks and potentially as much as the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on Wednesday. While there's no real way to replace Kupp's weekly output, simply taking an automatic zero for his lineup spot is no way to play the game. With that in mind, here are some of our experts' WR suggestions for Week 11 and beyond.
The Los Angeles Rams do not have a player who comes close to Kupp's ability, and receiver depth has been an issue throughout the season. Allen Robinson II has been their second-best wide receiver, but he currently ranks 71st in the NFL in receptions (29) and 85th in receiving yards (292). But there is an opportunity for players to pick up some slack, as Kupp has commanded a 30.9% target share this season, third best in the NFL. Robinson seems the likeliest to crack fantasy lineups given his role before Kupp's injury, as he has played 91.2% of the snaps. I have concerns about his overall ability since he's not a separation king or elite route runner like Kupp. He probably won't take over Kupp's role. L.A. figures to rely more on Ben Skowronek and Van Jefferson, among others, but Robinson is the highest-ranked Rams wideout for me this week at WR28. -- Yates
Jefferson is still getting his footing after a knee injury cost him nearly two months, but his three-catch, one-touchdown performance on Sunday vs. the Cardinals should be encouraging. And the loss of Kupp to injury heightens Jefferson's profile. If healthy, there's little reason Jefferson can't tap into his 800-yard, six-touchdown pedigree from a year ago. -- Fowler
The Falcons have allowed the most fantasy points to wide receivers this season, as well as the fifth most to the perimeter and seventh most to the slot. Atlanta promoted newcomer Rashad Fenton into a full-time perimeter role last week, but with A.J. Terrell having missed three straight outings and Casey Hayward on IR, personnel remains a major issue. Chicago's Darnell Mooney (59% slot) moves all over the formation and can be upgraded. Chase Claypool was limited to five routes last week and is hard to count on in fantasy right now, but if reports indicate his role will increase, he'll be in a good spot. -- Clay
Brandon Aiyuk has now posted four straight games of double-digit PPR points, with at least six receptions and over 80 yards receiving per game. I like Aiyuk in the Week 11 Monday night game versus Arizona (in Mexico City) because of the pressure we will see from the Cardinals' defense. This season, Arizona has logged a blitz rate of 37.3%, the third highest in the league. Tell quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to get the ball out. Quicks, unders, screens. That creates more high-percentage volume for Aiyuk, plus catch-and-run targets to attack open grass. He'll be a high-end flex play for me this week. -- Bowen
Demarcus Robinson of the Ravens appears to have stepped up as Lamar Jackson's deep threat in recent weeks and projects as a WR3 this week. He faces a Panthers secondary that has allowed nine different wide receivers to score 10-plus PPR fantasy points over the past five weeks. -- Cockcroft
Over his past two games, Garrett Wilson ($4,900 DraftKings) has had 14 catches, 16 targets and 207 yards. This includes a 6-115-0 effort against these very Patriots, where Wilson was the only Jets receiver with more than two catches. -- Zeidenfeld
Parris Campbell has logged at least nine targets and 18 or more fantasy points in his past three games with Matt Ryan under center. That's real production, and he has seen plenty of volume in the quick game throws, running slants and under and crossing routes. That should continue in a matchup against the Eagles' defense and pass rush. Ryan will want to get the ball out quickly to counter his lack of mobility. While it is a tough matchup, Campbell's production and route structure give him WR3 upside in deep leagues. -- Bowen
Looking for a TE replacement?
When it comes to the TE position, the "always reliable" options are few and far between, especially in a post-Gronk world. However, things got even thinner this week with the losses of Zach Ertz (knee, out for the season) and Dallas Goedert (shoulder, out for an extended amount of time). For those fantasy managers with new holes to fill or for those who typically go the TE streaming route, here are a few names to consider when attempting to fill out your Week 11 lineups.
Cole Kmet has been on fire as Justin Fields has starred of late, scoring five touchdowns in his past three games and posting a team-high 13 targets over the past two contests. -- Yates
Foster Moreau has seen an uptick in usage -- 16% target share and a team-leading two end zone targets -- in the four games since Darren Waller got hurt. The Broncos have been distinctly worse against tight ends (0.9 Adj. FPA) than wide receivers (minus-6.5 Adj. FPA) this season. -- Cockcroft
Mark Andrews has been dealing with shoulder and knee injuries, and he missed the Saints' game in Week 9. Before being limited by injuries, Andrews averaged 19.1 fantasy points from Weeks 1 through 6. ... In Week 11, Andrews can be viewed as a high-end TE1. -- Moody
Hayden Hurst has had five games this season with a target share north of 15% and a less-than-full strength Ja'Marr Chase keeps that rate very much obtainable in Week 11. Also, Pittsburgh is allowing a league-high 12.5 yards per completion this season. -- Zeidenfeld
Juwan Johnson has four touchdowns in his past three games, with three coming in the red zone. While he faces a tougher matchup this week against a Rams defense that has held opposing tight ends to an average of under 10 fantasy points per game, you can bet on Andy Dalton targeting Johnson when the Saints have the ball inside the 20-yard line. He will throw the seams and flood concepts to Johnson against a zone-heavy Rams defense in Week 11. -- Bowen
Who is "the guy" in murky backfields?
It's safe to say Saquon Barkley is always the go-to option in New York, and Indianapolis will turn to Jonathan Taylor whenever it gets the chance. For some other teams around the league, there doesn't seem to be a true answer to the question, "Who's your guy?" Our NFL Nation team attempted to figure out some of the more mysterious backfield situations headed into Week 11.
Is Isiah Pacheco "the guy" in Kansas City? It sure looks that way after Pacheco ran for 82 yards against the Jaguars. But given the way the Chiefs have shuffled their running backs all season, making any prediction for the next game is risky, much less for the rest of the season. In that case, I would go under on the 16 touches per game for Pacheco. -- Adam Teicher
Is Jeff Wilson Jr. "the guy" in Miami? Wilson has been excellent since joining the Dolphins in Week 9, but this backfield still feels like more of a "hot hand" approach. Coach Mike McDaniel didn't see a reason to stop giving Wilson carries, but Raheem Mostert was also highly efficient with his touches. Especially with the bottom-feeding Texans defense on deck following Miami's Week 11 bye, both players are worthy of flex consideration. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques
Is Leonard Fournette "the guy" in Tampa Bay? Todd Bowles said it's "too early to tell" if Fournette will even be able to play coming off the bye week with his hip pointer. But it's pretty clear that Rachaad White gives this offense juice and I think when the coaching staff self-scouts during the bye week, they'll see White has earned more opportunities in this second half of the season, and that will show up in the form of more fantasy points. I wouldn't discount Fournette, though. He has experience and a knack for showing up in meaningful games, and I think this will push him harder. -- Jenna Laine
Is D'Andre Swift "the guy" in Detroit? I know it's frustrating as the Lions try to figure out a way to get him more involved, but Swift is capable of exploding for big numbers at any moment, when healthy. Although Jamaal Williams has been rock solid for the Lions all season, with nine rushing touchdowns, Swift is a dual threat at rushing and receiving, and if his body is able to heal properly from the shoulder and ankle injuries, there's a chance he could go on a hot streak that you wouldn't want to miss. I know it's a gamble, but don't give up just yet because Detroit's coaching staff sure hasn't, and they're trying to put him in the best position to succeed by managing his load right now. -- Eric Woodyard
Quick hits, starts and sits
Looking for a QB streamer? Marcus Mariota is available and so is Russell Wilson. Now, the matchup for Wilson looks really good against a Raiders defense giving up 22.3 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks (second most in the NFL). And if we go back to the Week 4 Raiders-Broncos tape, it really was Wilson's best game of the year. Two passing touchdowns. He was efficient throwing the ball. One more score on the ground. And a season-high fantasy total of 27.48 points. Wilson, however, has failed to top the 15-point mark or throw multiple touchdowns in a game since he played the Raiders. And the tape has been average. I'm rolling with Mariota. -- Bowen
Michael Carter gets an upgrade at the Patriots. This is an interesting split because the Patriots have allowed just 4.1 yards per carry to opposing running backs this season, ninth best in the NFL. But they also have the second-worst run stop win rate. The win rates are (at least designed to be) more process-based, so if I'm trying to predict the Patriots' run-stopping going forward, I'd lean heavily on them. As a result, this looks like a good matchup for Carter. -- Walder
Two Ravens will rush for 100-plus yards against the Panthers. The problem is, I don't know which two. Gus Edwards and Lamar Jackson? Kenyan Drake and Jackson? Edwards and Drake? Carolina has been soft against the run, and the Ravens are coming off their bye healthy and want to run it. I think they'll have success. -- Graziano
Houston's Brandin Cooks has four consecutive games with only four catches. He has scored one touchdown all season and led the Texans in receiving yards in only two games. Why is he still so popular? ... Devin Duvernay of the Ravens caught just one pass in the team's most recent game. Rashod Bateman is out. Could Demarcus Robinson be a better choice than Duvernay? -- Karabell