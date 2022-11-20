Stephania Bell gives a detailed update on Cooper Kupp's injury and what that means for the rest of his season. (2:19)

So much changes from week to week around the NFL, and we're here to make sure you're on top of it all heading into Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season.

The weekly fantasy football cheat sheet provides a rundown of the best tips from all the fantasy football content that ESPN has posted over the past seven days. You'll find answers to the biggest start/sit questions of the week and other pertinent matchup advice from our team, including Field Yates, Mike Clay, Eric Karabell, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Matt Bowen, Seth Walder, Al Zeidenfeld, Eric Moody, Liz Loza, Daniel Dopp and ESPN Insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, plus all of NFL Nation. It's all the best advice in one handy article.

Here's what our experts are saying about Week 10 in the NFL:

How to cope with the loss of Cooper Kupp

The dreaded high ankle sprain strikes again, this time claiming one of the league's (and fantasy football's) top performers in Kupp, who will be out for at least four weeks and potentially as much as the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on Wednesday. While there's no real way to replace Kupp's weekly output, simply taking an automatic zero for his lineup spot is no way to play the game. With that in mind, here are some of our experts' WR suggestions for Week 11 and beyond.

play 1:42 Is Parris Campbell a top 25 WR in fantasy? Field Yates and Mike Clay highlight how Parris Campbell getting healthy has lead to a better fantasy performance.

Looking for the latest injury news leading up to kickoff? Check out all of the Week 11 inactives here.

Looking for a TE replacement?

When it comes to the TE position, the "always reliable" options are few and far between, especially in a post-Gronk world. However, things got even thinner this week with the losses of Zach Ertz (knee, out for the season) and Dallas Goedert (shoulder, out for an extended amount of time). For those fantasy managers with new holes to fill or for those who typically go the TE streaming route, here are a few names to consider when attempting to fill out your Week 11 lineups.

Cole Kmet has been on fire as Justin Fields has starred of late, scoring five touchdowns in his past three games and posting a team-high 13 targets over the past two contests. -- Yates

Foster Moreau has seen an uptick in usage -- 16% target share and a team-leading two end zone targets -- in the four games since Darren Waller got hurt. The Broncos have been distinctly worse against tight ends (0.9 Adj. FPA) than wide receivers (minus-6.5 Adj. FPA) this season. -- Cockcroft

Mark Andrews has been dealing with shoulder and knee injuries, and he missed the Saints' game in Week 9. Before being limited by injuries, Andrews averaged 19.1 fantasy points from Weeks 1 through 6. ... In Week 11, Andrews can be viewed as a high-end TE1. -- Moody

Hayden Hurst has had five games this season with a target share north of 15% and a less-than-full strength Ja'Marr Chase keeps that rate very much obtainable in Week 11. Also, Pittsburgh is allowing a league-high 12.5 yards per completion this season. -- Zeidenfeld

Juwan Johnson has four touchdowns in his past three games, with three coming in the red zone. While he faces a tougher matchup this week against a Rams defense that has held opposing tight ends to an average of under 10 fantasy points per game, you can bet on Andy Dalton targeting Johnson when the Saints have the ball inside the 20-yard line. He will throw the seams and flood concepts to Johnson against a zone-heavy Rams defense in Week 11. -- Bowen

Who is "the guy" in murky backfields?

It's safe to say Saquon Barkley is always the go-to option in New York, and Indianapolis will turn to Jonathan Taylor whenever it gets the chance. For some other teams around the league, there doesn't seem to be a true answer to the question, "Who's your guy?" Our NFL Nation team attempted to figure out some of the more mysterious backfield situations headed into Week 11.

Is Isiah Pacheco "the guy" in Kansas City? It sure looks that way after Pacheco ran for 82 yards against the Jaguars. But given the way the Chiefs have shuffled their running backs all season, making any prediction for the next game is risky, much less for the rest of the season. In that case, I would go under on the 16 touches per game for Pacheco. -- Adam Teicher

play 1:11 Clay: Avoid the Chiefs backfield if you can Mike Clay and Field Yates explain why fantasy managers should not start Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon.

Is Jeff Wilson Jr. "the guy" in Miami? Wilson has been excellent since joining the Dolphins in Week 9, but this backfield still feels like more of a "hot hand" approach. Coach Mike McDaniel didn't see a reason to stop giving Wilson carries, but Raheem Mostert was also highly efficient with his touches. Especially with the bottom-feeding Texans defense on deck following Miami's Week 11 bye, both players are worthy of flex consideration. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Is Leonard Fournette "the guy" in Tampa Bay? Todd Bowles said it's "too early to tell" if Fournette will even be able to play coming off the bye week with his hip pointer. But it's pretty clear that Rachaad White gives this offense juice and I think when the coaching staff self-scouts during the bye week, they'll see White has earned more opportunities in this second half of the season, and that will show up in the form of more fantasy points. I wouldn't discount Fournette, though. He has experience and a knack for showing up in meaningful games, and I think this will push him harder. -- Jenna Laine

Is D'Andre Swift "the guy" in Detroit? I know it's frustrating as the Lions try to figure out a way to get him more involved, but Swift is capable of exploding for big numbers at any moment, when healthy. Although Jamaal Williams has been rock solid for the Lions all season, with nine rushing touchdowns, Swift is a dual threat at rushing and receiving, and if his body is able to heal properly from the shoulder and ankle injuries, there's a chance he could go on a hot streak that you wouldn't want to miss. I know it's a gamble, but don't give up just yet because Detroit's coaching staff sure hasn't, and they're trying to put him in the best position to succeed by managing his load right now. -- Eric Woodyard

Quick hits, starts and sits

Looking for a QB streamer? Marcus Mariota is available and so is Russell Wilson. Now, the matchup for Wilson looks really good against a Raiders defense giving up 22.3 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks (second most in the NFL). And if we go back to the Week 4 Raiders-Broncos tape, it really was Wilson's best game of the year. Two passing touchdowns. He was efficient throwing the ball. One more score on the ground. And a season-high fantasy total of 27.48 points. Wilson, however, has failed to top the 15-point mark or throw multiple touchdowns in a game since he played the Raiders. And the tape has been average. I'm rolling with Mariota. -- Bowen