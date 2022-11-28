Read ESPN's fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App.

The news: Jaguars RB Travis Etienne Jr. left Sunday's game against the Ravens early with a foot injury.

What it means in fantasy: Etienne left the game after just two rushing attempts in the first half. Since Etienne missed his rookie season due to a Lisfranc fracture, fantasy managers were immediately concerned. He returned to the sidelines with his pads still on after going to the locker room and was not wearing a walking boot or using crutches in the locker room after the game, telling reporters that he'll be fine by next Sunday. There will be more news on Etienne's health on Monday. After Etienne left the game, JaMychal Hasty became the Jaguars' main running back. Darryl Henderson Jr. was added from the Rams off waivers last week, but was inactive. Should Etienne miss time, both running backs will be waiver wire targets for Week 13.

Going deeper: Etienne leads all running backs with 27 first down rushes and has the third-most rushing yards since Week 6. Prior to the Jaguars' bye week, he averaged 18.7 fantasy points per game from Weeks 6 through 10.

The news: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers left Sunday night's game against the Eagles with a rib injury.

What it means in fantasy: The rib injury occurred after Rodgers was sacked in the third quarter. The Packers' offensive line allowed an Eagles pass rush front that ranks first in pass rush win rate to get to the quarterback all night. Rodgers played for one series after the hit but said he was unable to breathe and had trouble rotating his core while throwing, forcing him to leave the game and be replaced by Jordan Love, who completed six of nine passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. The fractured thumb Rodgers is playing with has also affected his completion rate. The Packers have a 4-8 record and fantasy managers should monitor Rodgers' situation throughout the week to see if Jordan Love starts against the Bears in Week 13.

Going deeper: Rodgers has nine interceptions this season, his most since 2015 when he had eight.

The news: 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell is believed to have suffered a sprained MCL in his left knee Sunday against the Saints.

What it means in fantasy: Mitchell had 35 rushing yards on seven attempts before leaving the game in the third quarter only two weeks after returning from his right-knee sprained MCL injury. Mitchell will miss a bit of time. Jordan Mason took over as the backup and split snaps with Christian McCaffrey. Shanahan expressed confidence in Mason and rookie Tyrion Davis-Price, who was a pregame inactive, to fill the void left by Mitchell. Davis-Price and Mason will act as change-of-pace backs while McCaffrey leads in touches.

The news: Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Bears WR Darnell Mooney may have suffered a season-ending ankle injury against the Jets on Sunday.

What it means in fantasy: Mooney will get another evaluation before any decisions are made, but it appears he has torn ligaments in his ankle. His statistical production was trending up before the injury with 10 or more fantasy points in three of his past four games. Chase Claypool could see more usage in Mooney's absence -- he led all Bears' wide receivers on Sunday with five targets -- but he did leave the game as well with an apparent leg injury.

The news: Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. Injured his lower leg during Sunday's game against the Texans.

What it means in fantasy: Wilson went to the locker room during the first drive of the second half. In the first half, he played 77.7% of snaps. Wilson's injury did not keep him from finishing the game and the Dolphins coaching staff did not mention it afterward. Managers were disappointed with Wilson's 12.2 fantasy points considering the favorable matchup and Raheem Mostert's absence. Wilson can be considered a flex option against the 49ers in Week 13 with Mostert expected to return.

Going deeper: Since being acquired by the Dolphins, Wilson has scored 12 or more fantasy points and recorded 12 or more touches in three consecutive games.

The news: Jets RB Michael Carter left Sunday's game against the Bears early in the third quarter with an ankle injury.

What it means in fantasy: Head coach Robert Saleh confirmed Carter had a sprain after the game but did not know the severity. Fantasy managers hope he avoided the dreaded high ankle sprain. Zonovan Knight rushed for 69 yards on 14 attempts while Carter was out of the lineup. It was the undrafted rookie who revived New York's running game against the Bears. Knight also gained 34 receiving yards on three receptions. Ty Johnson scored a touchdown spelling Knight and could also play a larger role as a receiver out of the backfield. Johnson played 15 snaps compared to Knight's 30. The Jets will play the Vikings in Week 13 and both are interesting pickups. Knight took James Robinson's spot in the running back room as a result of Saleh's search for a spark on offense.

Going deeper: Knight's 69 rushing yards are the most by a Jet making his NFL debut since Matt Snell in 1964.

The news: Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters that WR Allen Robinson II needs foot surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

What it means in fantasy: Injuries continue to pile up for the Rams, who are already without Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and key members of their offensive line. He had a sore foot before Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs and was ruled out after a CT scan revealed a stress fracture. Since signing a three-year, $46.5 million contract with the Rams in March, Robinson has caught 33 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 5.2 targets and 8.5 fantasy points per game. His vacated targets will flow to Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek. In fantasy leagues, managers should consider whether they even want exposure to a Rams offense that ranks 31st in total yards per game and 29th in points per game.

Going deeper: The Rams are the only team in the Super Bowl era to use a different starting five-man offensive line combination in each of its first 11 games of a season. Los Angeles' offensive line ranks 27th in run block win rate and 23rd in pass block win rate.

The news: WR Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a flight at Miami International Airport on Sunday.

What it means in fantasy: The Miami-Dade Police Department reported that Beckham Jr. was "in and out of consciousness" and wouldn't leave the plane. Daniel Davillier, the free agent wide receiver's attorney, disputed that claim, claiming that the incident was the result of an "overzealous flight attendant." As more details emerge regarding this incident, Beckham's return from his ACL injury could be complicated. Among the teams interested in him are the Cowboys and Giants. There is a strong chance he'll need weeks of practice to get back to full speed and learn the playbook for his new team before making his 2022 debut. Fantasy managers should have realistic expectations when Beckham returns, perhaps as a flex option in deeper formats rather than the potential WR1 we remember from his early days.

