The news: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is "week-to-week" with a knee injury; had MRIs on Monday.

What it means in fantasy: Jackson suffered a knee sprain on the last play of the first quarter against the Broncos on Sunday and was forced to leave the game. After walking without a limp to the locker room, he did not play the final three quarters. This is the second consecutive season Jackson has missed a game due to injury. Last season, Jackson suffered an ankle injury also in Week 14 and Tyler Huntley stepped in to average 17.2 fantasy points per game. While Huntley is a mobile quarterback, the Ravens prioritized the passing game with him under center on Sunday, with 14 of their 18 offensive plays being designed passes. Jackson's fantasy managers should prioritize Huntley on the waiver wire. The Ravens will face the Steelers whose defense has allowed quarterbacks to average 19.1 fantasy points per game.

Going deeper: Jackson has taken a league-leading 877 hits since entering the league in 2018. That translates to 12.5 hits per game.

The news: Bengals RB Joe Mixon has a chance to clear the NFL's concussion protocol early this week, according to coach Zac Taylor.

What it means in fantasy: Mixon's fantasy football managers should be happy with this news, since the Bengals' offense is on the rise despite injuries to key starters. In Mixon's last full game played, he finished with 211 total yards and five touchdowns on 26 touches against the Panthers back in Week 9. Samaje Perine has filled the void beautifully, scoring 19 or more fantasy points in three consecutive games since Week 11. It will be fascinating to see how the Bengals rotate both backs when Mixon returns. Mixon is a must-start against the Browns in Week 14.

The news: Jets QB Mike White will start again for the Jets on Sunday against the Bills.

What it means in fantasy: Coach Robert Saleh confirmed this during his Monday news conference. The Jets will keep evaluating their quarterback situation a week at a time. Since Zach Wilson was benched, White has performed extremely well for the Jets and fantasy managers alike. Over the past two games, he has thrown for 684 passing yards, three touchdowns and just two interceptions, scoring at least 17 fantasy points in both. The Jets are likely to need to pass often against a Bills team that ranks second in total yards per game (410.8) and third in points per game (27.8). White is on the QB2 radar against Buffalo.

The news: Panthers RB D'Onta Foreman is expected to be ready for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

What it means in fantasy: Foreman is dealing with injuries to his ribs and foot but does not expect to miss time. In four of his past six games, Foreman has scored at least 11 fantasy points, including three games with at least 16 points. He can be considered a high-end RB2 against a Seahawks defense that has allowed the fourth most fantasy points per game to running backs.

The news: Broncos WR Courtland Sutton is day-to-day with a hamstring injury, according to coach Nathaniel Hackett.

What it means in fantasy: The status of Sutton is worth monitoring this week, as soft tissue injuries tend to linger. It would be wise for fantasy managers considering starting Sutton to look at other options since the Broncos' offense has been a disaster all season ranking 27th in yards per game (315.2) and 32nd in points per game (13.8). Other viable options on the waiver wire include Michael Gallup, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Darius Slayton, and Nico Collins.

The news: Bengals TE Hayden Hurst is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Browns.

What it means in fantasy: Hurst suffered a calf injury against the Chiefs on Sunday. It is still too early to determine the extent of the injury but it is possible he could miss multiple weeks. This is a huge loss for Joe Burrow, who relied on Hurst as a safety valve. Should Hurst miss Week 14 against the Browns, Mitchell Wilcox would be on the streaming radar for fantasy managers. Additionally, fantasy managers can consider Hunter Henry, Tyler Conklin and Austin Hooper for Week 14.

Going deeper: Hurst has started all 12 games. He had 46 receptions entering the game, the third most on the team.

