So much changes from week to week around the NFL, and we're here to make sure you're on top of it all heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season.

The weekly fantasy football cheat sheet provides a rundown of the best tips from all the fantasy football content that ESPN has posted over the past seven days. You'll find answers to the biggest start/sit questions of the week and other pertinent matchup advice from our team, including Field Yates, Mike Clay, Eric Karabell, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Matt Bowen, Seth Walder, Al Zeidenfeld, Eric Moody, Liz Loza, Daniel Dopp and ESPN Insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, plus all of NFL Nation. It's all the best advice in one handy article.

Here's what our experts are saying about Week 14 in the NFL:

Where to turn if you've lost your quarterback

You can still sign up and play! There's still time to play Fantasy Basketball this season! With leagues tipping off every Monday, it's the perfect time to get started. Create or join a league today. Play for free!

Lamar Jackson is dealing with a knee injury that might see Tyler Huntley taking over starting duties in Week 14, Jimmy Garoppolo has a broken left foot that will keep him off the field for several weeks, if not the rest of the season, and the Atlanta Falcons will be using their bye week to transition their offense away from Marcus Mariota. With all of this upheaval at quarterback, our experts had plenty to say about who fantasy managers should -- and should not -- turn to at the position.

Rookie Brock Purdy is Garoppolo's replacement, and he's a seventh-round pick who has started zero NFL games. While Purdy was solid in his first extended play, it's reasonable to think there's going to be a lot more volatility in Purdy's performances compared to Garoppolo's. The Niners won't ask Purdy to do much aside from take care of the ball and get it out quick, which means running back Christian McCaffrey should continue to stockpile big days, but it's hard to project consistent production elsewhere until we see more from Purdy. -- Nick Wagoner

I have Desmond Ridder in a dynasty league and I'm really hoping to see something out of the QB position in Atlanta over the coming weeks. Expectations are very low given how bad this offense has already been, but it can't get much worse from a fantasy perspective, right?! Ridder isn't in the spot Purdy is in with the 49ers, (as he) inherits the Falcons' inept offense. ... Ridder is the fun topic, but Purdy is the actual fantasy streaming target in deeper/2-QB leagues right now. -- Dopp

play 1:23 Is Desmond Ridder a good fantasy option? Matthew Bowen breaks down what he likes about Desmond Ridder from a fantasy perspective.

For those looking for a streaming option, Jared Goff piques my interest in Week 14. A tasty matchup against the Vikings awaits. Goff has thrown 17 touchdowns in his seven home games and averages a robust 19.7 fantasy points per game in indoor contests this season. A much tougher matchup with the Jets awaits in Week 15. ... Meanwhile, the Patriots' offense has largely been a mess lately, but Week 14 is a potentially cushy spot for those willing to roll the dice. The Cardinals have allowed 24 passing touchdowns this season, tied with the Chiefs and Steelers for most in the NFL. On Thanksgiving, Mac Jones turned a matchup with the Vikings into a season-best effort with 382 passing yards and two touchdowns. -- Yates

Tom Brady hasn't been close to the fantasy superstar he was in seasons past, but he has at least picked up his statistical pace in recent weeks, averaging a No. 13 weekly finish over the past five weeks. Nevertheless, he has earned an ESPN standard league's start (meaning a top-10 weekly positional finish) only three times all season, with his two best single-week scores coming against the two bottom-eight defenses (for the season) against the position. The 49ers, by contrast, represent one of the worst matchups Brady will face all season, behind only the Cowboys in Week 1 (he scored 10.38 points in that game). -- Cockcroft

Looking for the latest injury news leading up to kickoff? Check out all of the Week 14 inactives here.

Can we trust any TE options?

Best of ESPN Fantasy Football Content Get your lineups set for your Week 14 fantasy football matchups with analysis for Sunday's games, last-minute pickup options, and our take on the biggest stories of the weekend. • The Playbook: Week 14

Mike Clay breaks down each game from all angles, with projections and advice for key players. • Fantasy Hot Seat

Eric Karabell has Deshaun Watson, Mike Evans among players with something to prove in Week 14. • Last-minute pickups

Matt Bowen offers names to consider if you need a bye-week fill-in or if you're streaming at a position. Also See: Week 14 rankings | Daily Notes

If you drafted Travis Kelce to be your tight end, congratulations! You've had a week-in, week-out solid option at the position -- one who has scored nearly 100 more fantasy points than the next-closest alternative. As for the rest of the options, injuries aside, it's seemingly been a roll of the dice on the regular in 2022. What do our experts think about future chances for success from this very volatile lineup spot?

Should Mark Andrews' fantasy managers be worried? Not at all. Just like Jackson, Huntley's favorite target is Andrews. In Huntley's four starts last season, Andrews averaged 95.7 yards receiving per game and scored two touchdowns. Nearly a third of Huntley's targeted throws went to Andrews (32.8%) last season. That shouldn't change this year, especially with No. 1 wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) out for the season. -- Jamison Hensley

play 1:57 Field Yates: You can't bench Mark Andrews despite tough stretch Field Yates tries to make sense of Mark Andrews' rough stretch since Week 6.

Who is the most valuable Bears pass-catcher the rest of the way with Darnell Mooney on the shelf? It has been three games since Justin Fields and Cole Kmet connected on two touchdowns in a loss to Detroit. The third-year tight end emerged as Fields' most trusted red zone threat by the midway point of the season, and that's an area in which the two can continue to hone their chemistry over the Bears' final four games. ... We don't know if receivers Equanimeous St. Brown, Byron Pringle, Dante Pettis and others will be on the Bears' roster next year. We know Kmet will. His impact can help Fields evolve as a passer beginning in Week 15. -- Courtney Cronin

I like Pat Freiermuth in this spot versus Baltimore in Week 14 as a pass game target for Kenny Pickett -- with formation flexibility. The Steelers tight end has registered double-digit PPR production in three of his past six games, with at least three receptions in each matchup. And we saw last week that Freiermuth can get loose in the open field on his 57-yard reception. Just a simple stick route. Rugged after the catch, with the ability to stretch defenses up the seams. Freiermuth is my TE4 this week. -- Bowen

Daniel Bellinger has enjoyed a target share of at least 16% in four of his past five full games and, while he has yet to clear 40 yards in any game, his increased role in a WR-starved Giants offense is enough to land him on the TE streaming radar this week. -- Clay

Quick hits, starts and sits

play 1:33 Can fantasy managers consider benching Mike Evans in Week 14? Mike Clay, Field Yates and Daniel Dopp go down a list of players that they would consider starting over Mike Evans.