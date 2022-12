Eric Karabell ranks players for their value the rest of the 2022 season by position every week. Use the information to optimize the players on your bench for their future potential. Eric's top 100 can be found below the positions in this column.

Quarterback

Rankings changes: The big story at this position came Monday night when Cardinals star Kyler Murray, averaging 20 fantasy points per game (sixth at QB), suffered a season-ending knee injury on the opening drive. Veteran backup Colt McCoy takes over as the starter, but he is not an appealing fantasy option.

McCoy was hardly the lone backup QB to see action this past weekend -- and likely do so moving forward. The Steelers-Ravens game featured Mitch Trubisky versus Anthony Brown. Baker Mayfield led the Rams to a win, five minutes after leaving the Panthers. Relevant 49er Brock Purdy not only outscored Tom Brady, but also Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. Houston utilized several quarterbacks -- and by choice.

Those in 10- and 12-team leagues in playoff position might not care who plays quarterback for Baltimore or Denver or Houston, but it matters in 2-QB, SuperFlex and really deep formats. Starting assignments might change as this week progresses, due to injury or whims, so keep up with the news.

Meanwhile, Jaguars starter Trevor Lawrence comes off his best week of the season and vaults into our top 10. There was room, as the Cowboys' Dak Prescott and Browns' Deshaun Watson struggled again. Miami's Tua Tagovailoa might be next to leave the top 10. The Lions' Jared Goff moves way up, along with surprising 49er Purdy. We shall see if Purdy soon conquers Brady in these rankings.

Stashing away: Purdy fit well into the San Francisco system, though we cannot expect 20-plus fantasy points each week. The Ravens have a different model for their quarterbacks, and someone has to start Week 15. If anyone foolishly dropped Lamar Jackson in your league, go get him. The Falcons are going with rookie passer Desmond Ridder. As with most rookies, there are many potential outcomes for his performance, quite risky for fantasy.

Running back

Rankings changes: There's more NFC East movement for the three teams that played in Week 14, as the Cowboys' Tony Pollard passes several players to move into the top 5. Hey, look at the numbers. They're awesome! The Eagles' Miles Sanders moves into the top 10. The Giants' Saquon Barkley remains in the top 10, but barely. The Ravens' J.K. Dobbins, Jets' Zonovan Knight and Chiefs Jerick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco are among the highest rankings risers, while injury pushes down the Texans' Dameon Pierce, Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson and Dolphins' Jeff Wilson Jr.

Stashing away: The Panthers love to run and Chuba Hubbard didn't get the touches of D'Onta Foreman, but he is a solid 1A option. Patriots Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong might matter in fantasy now. The 49ers lost a key WR, which may mean more receiving chances for Christian McCaffrey and perhaps more running plays for Jordan Mason. Kenneth Walker III may miss more time for Seattle, giving Travis Homer opportunity. Marlon Mack might be in line for more touches in Denver after his exciting 66-yard receiving touchdown, his first score since 2019.

Wide receiver

Rankings changes: Even if he does return for the final game or two, injury removes 49ers star Deebo Samuel from the rankings. But there is plenty of other good news. The Chargers' Mike Williams looked healthy and productive and rejoins the top 20. Broncos star Jerry Jeudy scored three touchdowns, and he moves into WR3 range. Jaguar Zay Jones, Lion DJ Chark, Texan Chris Moore and Brown Donovan Peoples-Jones should intrigue fantasy managers in their playoffs.

Stashing away: The Falcons may throw more downfield -- it would be hard to do so less -- with Ridder as quarterback, which is good news for Drake London. Lions rookie Jameson Williams just needs more targets to become fantasy relevant. Similarly, a new QB may help Rams WRs Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek, and injuries may force the Bengals' Trenton Irwin into more targets.

Tight end

Qatar Bracket Challenge FREE TO PLAY. $10,000 in prizes available! Who will you pick to win? Make Your Picks

Rankings changes: The Ravens' Mark Andrews remains No. 2 here, but he falls in the overall spectrum as his team deals with QB woes. Jacksonville's Evan Engram scored 39.2 PPR points and rises in the rankings. He's the No. 4 TE for season scoring, even though Week 14 was more than 29% of his season scoring. Easy to move up at this position! The Titans' Chigoziem Okonkwo is also quite interesting for fantasy. The Eagles' Dallas Goedert and Raiders' Darren Waller may return soon from injury.