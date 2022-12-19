Liz Loza discusses Jonathan Taylor's right ankle injury and how fantasy managers should proceed heading into the Colts' matchup against the Chargers. (1:49)

The news: ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Colts RB Jonathan Taylor suffered a sprained ankle Saturday against the Vikings.

What it means in fantasy: Whether Taylor will play again this season remains to be seen. Zack Moss and Deon Jackson rotated at running back for the Colts following Taylor's injury in the second quarter. In the event Taylor misses time, the situation could become even more complicated for fantasy managers if Jordan Wilkins is activated from the Colts' practice squad in his place. My first choice on the waiver wire would be Moss.

The news: Jaguars RB Travis Etienne Jr. finished with 21 touches and 127 total yards on Sunday against the Cowboys despite an in-game injury.

What it means in fantasy: This was his best fantasy performance since Week 10. An ankle injury caused him to briefly leave the game late in the fourth quarter, but he returned. The fact that Etienne returned suggests he is fine, but it wouldn't be the first time a player returned and later discovered the injury was worse than anticipated. If Etienne is out, fantasy managers should prioritize JaMychal Hasty. The Jaguars face the Jets in Week 16, but their Week 17 matchup with the Texans is particularly appealing. Hasty is only rostered in 4.1% of ESPN leagues. Etienne's status needs to be closely monitored.

The news: Cardinals QB Colt McCoy suffered a concussion against the Broncos on Sunday at the start of the third quarter.

What it means in fantasy: Trace McSorley took over as the Cardinals' quarterback for the remainder of the game following the injury to McCoy. The third-string quarterback completed 13 of 21 passes for 78 yards and an interception. In case you forgot, Kyler Murray tore his ACL in Week 14. McCoy is now in the league protocol. Deandre Hopkins and James Conner's fantasy value have already been negatively impacted by the change from Murray to McCoy. McSorley makes it even worse. It will be a tough matchup for the Cardinals in Week 16 against the Buccaneers.

