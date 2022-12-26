Packers' wide receiver Christian Watson sustained a hip injury during the third quarter of Sunday's win over the Dolphins. This is a concern since Watson has already suffered hamstring and head injuries this season. However, Watson told Ryan Wood of USA Today he isn't concerned. He will undergo further testing on Monday, but for now, fantasy managers need to be proactive instead of reactive.

Romeo Doubs (14.6%) took over Watson's role in passing situations this season and should be prioritized by fantasy managers who have Watson on their teams. The Packers face a Vikings defense that has allowed the second most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys (55.2%): Gallup has scored 11 or more fantasy points in each of the past three games he totaled seven or more targets. He remains the Cowboys' No. 2 receiver despite the addition of T.Y. Hilton and Dallas has an excellent matchup against the Titans in Week 17. Tennessee has allowed the most fantasy points to wide receivers this season making Gallup a solid flex option on a Cowboys' offense that has averaged 406.7 total yards per game over the past three games.

DJ Chark, Detroit Lions (30.9%): Chark has scored 14 or more fantasy points in three of his past four games and 1.89 fantasy points per target over the past four games. He is a flex option against a Bears' defense allowing the fifth most total yards per game over the past three games.

Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders (30.2%): Dotson has six or more targets and scored 16 or more fantasy points in three consecutive games. He's on the flex radar regardless of whether Taylor Heinicke or Carson Wentz is under center. Although Dotson doesn't have a favorable matchup in Week 17 against the Browns, the rookie receiver is capable of exceeding expectations.

Greg Dortch, Arizona Cardinals (3.0%): Dortch had a career-best night as the Cardinals' primary slot receiver against the Buccaneers in Week 16. With Trace McSorley under center, Dortch led Arizona in targets (11), receptions (10) and receiving yards (98) against the Buccaneers. He scored 13 or more fantasy points in three consecutive games while playing in the slot earlier in the season. The Falcons' defense has allowed the ninth most fantasy points per game to wide receivers, making the Cardinals a viable option in deeper formats.

Richie James, New York Giants (2.3%): James led the Giants in targets (12) and receiving yards (90) against the Dolphins on Saturday. He's scored 14 or more fantasy points in four of his past six games. Daniel Jones likes to spread the targets around in the Giants' passing game so there is no de facto No. 1 receiver. James is on the flex radar against the Colts' defense in Week 17.

Quick hits: Fantasy managers can also consider Darius Slayton (47.6%). Slayton has surpassed 60 receiving yards seven times this season. Chase Claypool (49.1%) will be the Bears' No. 1 receiver if he returns from injury against the Lions in Week 17. Treylon Burks (43.7%) isn't in the best position with Malik Willis under center, but faces a Cowboys defense that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

