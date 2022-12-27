Our NFL Nation reporters answer fantasy football questions every Tuesday during the NFL season. Here's what they had to say following Week 16.

Projection time: Tyler Allgeier is finishing his rookie season strong and runs as hard as anyone in the league. What sort of stat line should we expect next season (let's assume a full season for the sake of argument)?

Honestly, way too early to tell because remember how different the 2021 offense looked than the 2022 offense. That said, it's reasonable to think Allgeier could have a 1,000-yard season with somewhere between eight-to-10 touchdowns. Don't expect him to be a receiving threat -- that's not his game -- but as an early-down rusher who has also improved in pass protection he can be the style of back Arthur Smith would rely on. Feel good about where Allgeier will be at the start of 2023 (if they don't draft a running back high up, that is). -- Michael Rothstein

Do you think James Cook (108 yards and a touchdown against the Bears) could be a league winner this Monday night in Cincinnatti?

He certainly can be, but relying on a Bills running back remains a dicey proposition, even with the team going to the ground game more, especially against a better run defense in the Bengals (seventh-fewest rushing yards per game allowed). The Bills would certainly like to keep their offense balanced and they have shown how much that can do for the unit. Cook could certainly be worth the gamble after his recent success. Against the Bears, the Bills ran for 254 yards, their most in a game in exactly six years. Guaranteeing that same amount of production in this type of game is unrealistic, but Cook has seen an uptick in production in the last few games. Cook will be involved, but the remaining gamble is to what extent for an offense that is running the ball more, but goes through Josh Allen. -- Alaina Getzenberg

The Panthers ran all over a Lions defense that had been elite for the previous two months: is D'Onta Foreman (165 yards and a touchdown) a locked in starter this weekend in Tampa Bay?

He's not a lock to start. It will depend on the opening play selection as it did against the Lions whether Foreman or Chuba Hubbard gets the first carry or two. But Foreman should continue to get the bulk of the carries. He's averaged 19.6 carries the past six games, including a team-high 21 against the Lions. Hubbard has averaged 9.3. That trend should continue, although if Hubbard gets the hot hand early he could steal carries from Foreman. -- David Newton

Consecutive games with 20-plus points for Dak Prescott, doubling his season total prior. Should fantasy managers count on him against an iffy Titans secondary in Week 17?

Why wouldn't you? The offense is clicking in terms of points per game. He and CeeDee Lamb have a better connection than any other receiver Prescott has had. There are plays to be made with tight ends and running backs too. And he seems more willing to run the ball more. The protection needs to be better, but this week the Titans might not play any of their regulars with an injury question since their finale vs. Jacksonville will mean a playoff spot. So Prescott seems like a good chance to take. -- Todd Archer

Jared Goff keeps getting it done (over 21 points in three of his past four games) and returns to home this weekend against the Bears: should fantasy managers trust him with a title on the line?

Absolutely. Goff has certainly been dependable this season and I don't see that changing throughout these final two games. He has spearheaded a Lions offense that averages the sixth-most points in the league (25.07) while posting the NFL's sixth best total QBR (61.8). For context, that's better than guys like Cincinnati's Joe Burrow, Baltimore's Lamar Jackson, Dallas' Prescott and even Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence to name a few. Additionally, Goff hasn't thrown an interception in seven consecutive games. So, fantasy managers wouldn't be far-fetched to trust him with a title on the line strictly going off his production throughout the season and his success as of late with Detroit winning six of their last eight games. -- Eric Woodyard

How should fantasy managers read Christian Watson's Week 16: encouraged by a season-high eight targets or discouraged by a third straight game under 50 receiving yards?

The first issue is his hip injury. Coach Matt LaFleur said Watson is considered day to day, but there should be some concern considering he didn't finish the game at Miami. If he's healthy, the Packers are still going to call his number on a deep shot or two. Aaron Rodgers missed him on one Sunday. If he doesn't overthrow that ball, Watson's numbers would've looked much different. -- Rob Demovsky

Cam Akers dismantled the Broncos on Christmas day (147 total yards and 3 touchdowns) and has been trending up for a month now. What should fantasy managers expect in an advantageous spot in Week 17 (at LAC) and moving into next season?

There's no reason to bet against Akers, who had six rushing touchdowns in the month of December, which was the most in the NFL. Although he was away from the team for almost a month while Los Angeles attempted to find him a fresh start elsewhere, he's impressed in his return. Akers has clearly shown he's RB1 for the Rams down the stretch and it seems he's played himself into a role next season, as well. -- Sarah Barshop

What can we make of the Dolphins quarterback situation heading into this week's game given Tua Tagovailoa's status?

Tagovailoa entered concussion protocol Monday afternoon and his status for Sunday's game against the Patriots is unclear -- it would appear that even in the best case scenario, he would receive limited live reps during the week. His long-term personal health is more important than football right now obviously, and it's possible he doesn't play again this regular season. Teddy Bridgewater has been effective in relief this season, and should be a decent option if given a full week of live reps to prepare. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Gardner Minshew was certainly impressive on Saturday. Can fantasy managers stream him down the stretch? Should we be banking on both receivers maintaining top-20 value if Minshew is again under center?

I think it's fair to expect solid production out of Minshew and his receivers down the stretch. That said, it wouldn't surprise me if the Eagles got a little more conservative with the offensive game plan against New Orleans. Turnovers spoiled their game against Dallas. With the Saints averaging just 20.3 points per game, there is more incentive to play clean, controlled offense to compliment a Philly defense that should dominate. -- Tim McManus

It's now three straight games with a touchdown for Jahan Dotson. Is he someone desperate fantasy managers should count on for the final two weeks given his pedigree and proven ability to make big plays? Or should they still tread lightly due to the volatile nature of his skill set and inexperience?

I would definitely take a shot at him -- what he's doing isn't a fluke. Dotson makes terrific contested catches down the field and understands how to get open. That's going to lead to more opportunities. Keep in mind, if Carson Wentz returns to the starting lineup, as expected, then it bodes well for Dotson.The strong-armed Wentz clicked with Dotson early in the year in the red zone with four touchdown passes in the first four games. They had good chemistry during training camp as well. -- John Keim