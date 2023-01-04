Our NFL Nation reporters answer fantasy football questions during the NFL season. Here's what they had to say following Week 17.

Should we get excited about the big Amari Cooper game (105 yards, 2 TD) or fear the low volume of this passing offense (nine completions and 30 rush attempts)?

You should've already been excited about Cooper, who has the most TD catches by a Browns WR since 2013. Cooper has performed like a No. 1 WR for the Browns all year, and a startable WR in fantasy, as well. Cooper is going to be QB Deshaun Watson's go-to WR, even though the chemistry has been slow to develop. Expect more days like Sunday from Cooper going forward. -- Jake Trotter

Dak Prescott has four games with multiple touchdown passes and multiple interceptions since returning to action in Week 7, the only quarterback who can make that claim. Do you think the turnovers this season impact play-calling next season, thus making Prescott less of a fantasy option?

In a word: no. Wouldn't the Cowboys alter their play-calling approach now if they were worried about the turnovers, especially considering the playoffs are about to start? Looking at Prescott's career, this is an anomaly. Not all of the interceptions are his fault but there has been questionable decision making at times too. Prescott has never had an interception percentage above 2.7% in his career until this year. Sometimes you just have to live with them and hope the turnovers don't bite you. Hope might not be much of a strategy but Prescott's playing at a high level with his completion percentage and mixing the ball around. The Cowboys are not blessed with the best perimeter players, but Prescott is making it work. They'll hope next season he reverts back to the first six years of his career when it comes to the turnovers. -- Todd Archer

With this offense trending up, who can fantasy managers trust this weekend?

Not Aaron Rodgers. His numbers have been abysmal of late -- just one touchdown pass in each of the four wins during this streak. And it's hard to know which running back will get the call from one week to the next. Sunday against Minnesota was more of an Aaron Jones game. Maybe Christian Watson, who caught only one pass against the Vikings, is due for a bounce-back game. Or maybe take the Packers' defense; which has eight takeaways combined in the last two games. -- Rob Demovsky