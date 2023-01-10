Early fantasy football flex and superflex rankings for 2023

Welcome to the fantasy football offseason and our early superflex rankings for the 2023 NFL season. We know many of you compete in superflex formats that invite/covet second quarterbacks in starting lineups, so these rankings account for that. It might look odd to see the lowest-ranked fantasy passers ranked ahead of typical RB2 and WR2 options, but the potential scoring impact demands it. If your league is of the standard flex variety, just ignore the presence of quarterbacks. Regardless, enjoy as you do your homework in advance of next season!

1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (QB1): Coming off his first season leading all QBs in fantasy scoring since 2018, but he is also the safest pick.

2. Josh Allen, Bills (QB2): A bit more upside with Allen, because he runs for more yards and scores, and largely safe, too.

3. Jalen Hurts, Eagles (QB3): He led the league averaging 25.2 PPR points per game. If you want to take him No. 1, go for it.

4. Joe Burrow, Bengals (QB4): Perhaps a tier below the Big Three QBs, but he's also ahead of the next tier, at 21.9 points per game.

5. Austin Ekeler, Chargers (RB1): Scored 38 touchdowns the past two seasons. There's nobody like him.

6. Justin Jefferson, Vikings (WR1): Led league in receptions and receiving yards. Gets the nod as first WR off the board here.

7. Cooper Kupp, Rams (WR2): Don't expect 2021 statistics again, but he can still dominate, and should return to full health after ankle surgery.

8. Tyreek Hill, Dolphins (WR3)

9. Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals (WR4)

10. Justin Fields, Bears (QB5): Finished seventh in NFL in rushing yards. Get this man some wide receivers, too!

11. Justin Herbert, Chargers (QB6)

12. Lamar Jackson, Ravens (QB7): Dynamic, some of the time, and it's fair to worry about him playing 12 games each of past two seasons.

13. Christian McCaffrey, 49ers (RB2): Credit where it's due: He played in all 17 games, and played awesome.

14. Saquon Barkley, Giants (RB3)

15. Davante Adams, Raiders (WR5): Fantastic player, but who will be his quarterback? It could matter.

16. Stefon Diggs, Bills (WR6)

17. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (TE1): Was outscored by only seven non-QBs in fantasy points. Yeah, he's that much better than every other TE.

18. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars (QB8): Finished as the No. 7 QB this past season. He's better than many realize, and getting better.

19. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins (QB9):

20. Jonathan Taylor, Colts (RB4): Most recent No. 1 pick can surely return to that high level again, with health and passable QB play.

21. Josh Jacobs, Raiders (RB5)

22. Derrick Henry, Titans (RB6): It wasn't a 2,000-yard season, but still very good, and he caught a career-best 33 passes.

23. A.J. Brown, Eagles (WR7)

24. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys (WR8)

25. Kyler Murray, Cardinals (QB10): Could see value fall more if unable to play in September games after major knee surgery.

26. Kirk Cousins, Vikings (QB11)

27. Dak Prescott, Cowboys (QB12)

28. Tom Brady, Buccaneers (QB13): As bad as most think he was, he finished as the No. 12 QB. Are you going to bet against him again?

29. Aaron Rodgers, Packers (QB14)

30. Deshaun Watson, Browns (QB15)

31. Joe Mixon, Bengals (RB7): Missed three games and still finished as the No. 10 RB. This offense is really, really good.

32. Nick Chubb, Browns (RB8): That makes four consecutive top-10 finishes at RB, even though he isn't catching many passes.

33. Tony Pollard, Cowboys (RB9): Eighth among RBs in PPR points, despite being 23rd in rushing attempts. Yeah, he's that good.

34. Dalvin Cook, Vikings (RB10)

35. Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks (RB11)

36. Travis Etienne Jr., Jaguars (RB12): The breakout season we expected, even though he caught no more than three passes in a game.

37. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions (WR9)

38. Deebo Samuel, 49ers (WR10): Stats sure came back down to earth, and it is fair to question his durability, too.

39. Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins (WR11)

40. DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals (WR12)

41. Jared Goff, Lions (QB16): The other guy won the Super Bowl, but which QB do you want this fall? A case can be made either way.

42. Matthew Stafford, Rams (QB17): Can't expect his 2021 stats again, but can expect health and fantasy-relevance.

43. Geno Smith, Seahawks (QB18): No. 5 QB from this past season will come at a discount, but how much is fair?

44. Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots (RB13)

45. Aaron Jones, Packers (RB14): Averaged 5.3 yards per rush, but needs more touches. Oh, and who is the QB here?

46. Najee Harris, Steelers (RB15): Foot injury compromised him, mainly in passing game, but don't forget how much volume he had as a rookie.

47. Alvin Kamara, Saints (RB16)

48. DeVonta Smith, Eagles (WR13)

49. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers (WR14): Hard to beat Tampa Bay's WR combo, if team can fix the offensive line.

50. Mike Evans, Buccaneers (WR15)

51. Tee Higgins, Bengals (WR16)

52. Keenan Allen, Chargers (WR17)

53. Derek Carr, Raiders (QB19): Well, it seems likely he'll be slinging passes for another franchise. Perhaps he moves up.

54. Russell Wilson, Broncos (QB20): Well, it seems unlikely he leaves Denver so quickly, or that he plays so poorly again.

55. Kenny Pickett, Steelers (QB21)

56. Trey Lance, 49ers (QB22): It would be nice to see him perform in this offense at full health, because the statistical upside is great.

57. Daniel Jones, Giants (QB23)

58. Desmond Ridder, Falcons (QB24): Will be judged harshly for underwhelming play as a rookie, but there is upside here, too.

59. Breece Hall, Jets (RB17): And now, the young running backs returning from injuries. Don't be afraid to invest.

60. Javonte Williams, Broncos (RB18)

61. Dameon Pierce, Texans (RB19)

62. DK Metcalf, Seahawks (WR18): If a "bad" season is 90 catches, 1,000 yards and 6 TDs, we'll take it.

63. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks (WR19)

64. Garrett Wilson, Jets (WR20): Several rookie WRs should be even better as sophomores, though they could use better QB play.

65. Chris Olave, Saints (WR21)

66. Mark Andrews, Ravens (TE2): Uneven season for the preseason No. 2 TE, but let's remember his fantastic 2021 campaign.

67. James Conner, Cardinals (RB20): Played well in second half of the season, and could return to RB1 status with loads of TDs.

68. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys (RB21): Not the team's top option, but 12 touchdowns in 15 games must be taken seriously.

69. Zach Wilson, Jets (QB25)

70. Jordan Love, Packers (QB26): Fantasy managers may love him or may not, but it's time we find out if he can play.

71. Brock Purdy, 49ers (QB27): He sure looked like he could play, but 49ers have more than one option.

72. D'Andre Swift, Lions (RB22): If Lions promise us he'll get major touches, we're all in. But they probably won't do that.

73. Tyler Allgeier, Falcons (RB23)

74. Miles Sanders, Eagles (RB24): Not the only fellow on this list heading into free agency, and where he lands matters.

75. David Montgomery, Bears (RB25)

76. Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers (RB26): Injured for most of the season, and hardly too old to resume RB2 status, at least.

77. Amari Cooper, Browns (WR22)

78. Mike Williams, Chargers (WR23)

79. Christian Kirk, Jaguars (WR24): Yeah, wide receiver is rather deep in fantasy, and many of the options look statistically similar.

80. Terry McLaurin, Commanders (WR25)

81. Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers (WR26)

82. Jerry Jeudy, Broncos (WR27)

83. Michael Pittman Jr., Colts (WR28)

84. Mac Jones, Patriots (QB28): Not a good season, but even the QBs we ignore offer value in superflex formats.

85. Ryan Tannehill, Titans (QB29)

86. Sam Darnold, Panthers (QB30)

87. Jamaal Williams, Lions (RB27): From 3 TDs to 17 is quite a trick, and unlikely to continue. Invest accordingly.

88. Cam Akers, Rams (RB28): Most will prefer to remember his final weeks rather than when he was viewed as a bust, and for good reason.

89. Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders (RB29)

90. DJ Moore, Panthers (WR29)

91. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chiefs (WR30): Top Mahomes WR will be obvious candidate to score more touchdowns in the future.

92. Diontae Johnson, Steelers (WR31): Same here. In fact, Johnson scored the same number of TDs as you did this season! Hard to believe!

93. George Pickens, Steelers (WR32)

94. Drake London, Falcons (WR33)

95. Christian Watson, Packers (WR34)

96. Raheem Mostert, Dolphins (RB30)

97. AJ Dillon, Packers (RB31)

98. Devin Singletary, Bills (RB32)

99. T.J. Hockenson, Vikings (TE3)

100. George Kittle, 49ers (TE4)