          Fantasy football 2023 offensive depth charts

          Ethan Miller/Getty Images
          • Mike Clay, ESPN WriterAug 25, 2023, 04:45 PM ET
          NOTE: These depth charts will be updated throughout the offseason and during the 2023 NFL season.

          The fantasy football offensive depth charts below break down all 32 NFL teams in terms of current fantasy value for the 2023 season. It's important to note that this does not necessarily reflect a player's position on his NFL team's depth chart.

          If you are looking for defensive depth charts, click here.

          Scan through all 32 teams alphabetically below, or click the abbreviation to skip ahead to a specific team.