It's fantasy football draft season! And really, when is it not? With the fantasy impact of free agency digested and rookies finding teams through the NFL draft, it's time to put it all together with our fresh fantasy football rankings for the 2023 season.
Below, you will find our rankings for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, kickers and defenses for both PPR (point per reception) and non-PPR formats, as well as IDP (individual defensive player) and superflex ranks. Because of the evolving nature of news throughout the offseason, we have asked all of our rankers to value each player as if they were drafting a 2023 fantasy football team today.
Now's the time to create or reactivate a league
Fantasy Football PPR Rankings
Featuring individual and composite rankings from Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Daniel Dopp, Eric Karabell, Liz Loza, Eric Moody and Field Yates. PPR leagues award an extra point for every pass caught.
Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for 2023
Fantasy Football Running Back PPR Rankings for 2023
Fantasy Football Wide Receiver PPR Rankings for 2023
Fantasy Football Tight End PPR Rankings for 2023
Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings for 2023
Fantasy Football Defense/Special Teams Rankings for 2023
Did you know? ESPN Fantasy now supports keepers by round, features improved league history, and trash-talking has never been easier with our updated fantasy chat.
PPR Superflex Rankings
IDP Rankings
Dynasty and rookie rankings
Mike Clay's Top 240 overall and Top 80 rookies
Fantasy Football non-PPR Rankings
Featuring individual and composite rankings from Mike Clay, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Eric Karabell and Eric Moody. Because of the difference in groups ranking PPR and non-PPR, the rankings at the QB, K and D/ST positions will also vary from PPR rankings above.
Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for 2023
Fantasy Football Running Back Non-PPR Rankings for 2023
Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Non-PPR Rankings for 2023
Fantasy Football Tight End Non-PPR Rankings for 2023
Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings for 2023
Fantasy Football Defense/Special Teams Rankings for 2023
Looking for more?
Check out the 2022 fantasy football scoring leaders here.